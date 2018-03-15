OvaScience's (OVAS) CEO Christopher Kroeger on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OvaScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVAS) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2018 4:30 PM ET

I will now turn the conference over to Jennifer Viera with OvaScience. Please go ahead.

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today’s call to discuss OvaScience’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. With me today are Dr. Christopher Kroeger, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Gillis, our Senior Vice President of Finance.

Our discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please see our press release issued this afternoon and our annual report on Form 10-K for important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information provided on this call as a result of new information or future results or developments.

We will begin first with Chris who will discuss recent business highlights, followed by Jon, who will discuss our financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2017. After our remarks, we’ll open the call for Q&A.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Chris. Chris?

Christopher Kroeger

Thank you, Jennifer, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today’s call to discuss OvaScience and our recent progress. 2017 was an important year for OvaScience, marked by a careful assessment of our strategic priorities and focused on charting the most efficient data-driven paths for the development of our clinical and preclinical stage treatments.

We’re entering 2018 with a clear direction and a firm commitments to our R&D-focused business strategy. Following recent advancements with OvaPrime and OvaTure, which I will review shortly, I’m confident that we’re positioned to achieve significant progress with both programs in the year ahead.

We continue to believe in the tremendous potential of egg precursor or EggPC cells to revolutionize the treatment landscape for female fertility. I also want to emphasize that while we have made meaningful changes to our company in recent months, our mission remains unchanged. Our goal is to translate the breakthrough discovery of EggPC cells into transformative treatments for women’s fertility.

I’ll begin today by discussing OvaPrime, our potential fertility treatment that could help a woman who makes too few or no eggs. With OvaPrime, we isolated woman’s EggPC cells from a niche within her ovary where they are quiescent and repositioned them, so that they can receive the appropriate signals to develop into mature eggs.

OvaPrime is designed to address the substantial unmet need among women suffering from primary ovarian insufficiency or POI and poor ovarian response or POR. For women with POI or POR, in vitro fertilization or IVS, is largely ineffective. Many patients with POI or POR resort to a donor egg or adoption with some giving up on having a child altogether. OvaPrime has the potential to address this mean by restoring egg production and thereby increasing the likelihood of successful pregnancy.

In January, we reported initial safety data from our single-center, prospective, blinded and placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical trial of OvaPrime in women with POI or POR. Among the first 20 patients, who were evaluated for safety six months after EggPC cell introduction, there were no treatment-related serious adverse events and no adverse events or AEs related to the EggPC cells.

There were seven mild AEs, four of which were deemed unrelated to OvaPrime and three of which were related to the standard of laparoscopic procedure. No patients discontinued treatment because of an AE. The mean duration of follow-up among these 20 patients was nine months.

Following the safety read out, we closed enrollments in this trial at 81 patients, for a modified intent-to-treat population of 58. We expect to announce six-month safety data for all patients by year-end 2018 and to read out initial secondary endpoints for all patients by the end of the third quarter of 2019.

However, based on preliminary blinded data, we do not expect this trial to produce strong signals on any of our secondary endpoints. We believe this may be due to the delivery of a sub-optimal EggPC cell dose. To address this, we have significantly improved our cell processing and thaw techniques in recent months. Specifically, we have enhanced the yield and purity of the EggPC cells we are repositioning and believe we now have a process that will maximize the delivered dose.

Together, these advancements will allow us to consistently administer a much higher number of EggPC cells for treatments in the OvaPrime study. These enhancements and cell processing and yield will also be applied to AUGMENT and OvaTure as appropriate.

We’re now focusing on advancing OvaPrime into a new Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, which will evaluate the safety and tolerability of administering a higher number of EggPC cells for treatment.

Our decision to close enrollments in our Phase 1 trial and to move forward with a Phase 1b/2a trial of OvaPrime was driven by both encouraging safety results in our Phase 1 trial and the recent improvements in cell processing and thaw techniques I just described. We believe that these improved cell processing techniques will yield a more robust signal on our secondary endpoints.

We are currently conducting a series of preclinical animal studies to better understand the characteristics of EggPC cells as part of the OvaPrime treatment and the impact of our improved EggPC cell yield and purity on efficacy. Findings from these studies will allow us to further optimize the design of our Phase 1b/2a trial to provide meaningful insights regarding the safety and secondary endpoints of OvaPrime. We plan to provide an update on our development plan and begin enrollment in the second-half of 2018.

Now let me turn to OvaTure. OvaTure is our potential therapy that eliminates the need for hormone stimulation. With OvaTure, a woman’s own EggPC cells are isolated from her ovary and matured in vitro into healthy, fertilizable eggs. We’ve taken important steps forward in our efforts to produce mature fertilized bovine and human eggs by optimizing our cell isolation, cell sorting and cell culture strategies.

As we discussed at the JPMorgan Conference in January, we explained different subculture systems that allow for even further maturation of eggs. Recently, in conjunction with one of our academic partners, we developed a human subculture system that has produced much larger eggs with morphologic features that appear to be more mature. Specifically, these EggPC cell-derived eggs are approximately 100 microns in size and have a thicker zona pellucida and are surrounded by cumulus oocyte complex or COC.

The COC is a series of cumulus to support cells that have aggregated around the cell and are typical of an endogenous developing follicle. We’re encouraged by these data and are pushing forward on the subculture strategy to improve its consistency and yield. We continue to work with our academic partners in Europe to receive authorization to fertilize these human EggPC cell-derived eggs.

As part of our strategy to progress the OvaTure program, we terminated our exclusive channel collaboration agreements with Intrexon. This decision was based on a belief that we can most-effectively develop OvaTure by leveraging internal capabilities and engaging with contract research organizations and select academic institutions that have specific complementary capabilities.

We do not expect determination of this collaboration to adversely impact or slow OvaTure development. This decision also reflects our confidence in leadership of Dr. James Lillie, who we appointed as Chief Scientific Officer earlier this year. He brings more than 25 years of cellular biology and biochemistry experience and will lead our preclinical R&D efforts.

Jim joined us from Sanofi Genzyme, where he worked for 14 years, most recently as Vice President of In Vitro Biology. Prior to Genzyme, Jim had roles in increasing responsibility at Millennium Pharmaceuticals. We’re thrilled to have Jim on board and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to advance OvaPrime and OvaTure.

Now I’ll turn to AUGMENT, our fertility treatment designed to improve egg fertilization efficiency and IVF success rates. With AUGMENT, we isolate mitochondria from a woman’s own EggPC cells and inject them into the egg during IVF. We’re pleased to offer AUGMENT to patients in Japan through an exclusive license to IVF Japan Group. The license agreement, which is relatively cost-neutral is helping us generate additional AUGMENT outcomes data to better inform the target patient profile for this treatment.

Finally. I’ll end by discussing the recent corporate changes, namely our corporate restructuring in January. After a careful review of our business, we found that our R&D-focused strategy could be executed most efficiently by a smaller, more versatile organization. While the decision to reduce our workforce was difficult, this corporate restructuring streamlines our operations, reduces our cost structure and will enable us to reach key inflection points in our OvaPrime trials and OvaTure program without additional funding.

I firmly believe that we are now right-sized and appropriately resourced to best execute toward our goals.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Jon, who will review our financial results from the fourth quarter and 2017. Jon?

Jonathan Gillis

Thank you, Chris, and good afternoon, everyone. As you know, we have worked hard over the last year to align our organization with our R&D-focused strategy. Our progress toward this goal strengthens our ability to execute our corporate strategy and is reflected in our financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2017.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, excluding restructuring costs were $3.6 million compared to $4.7 million for the same period in 2016.

R&D costs for the full-year ended December 31, 2017, excluding restructuring costs were $18.3 million compared to $21.6 million for the same period in 2016. This quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year decrease resulted mainly from reduced employee-related costs, including stock-based compensation expense, travel and lab supplies as we execute our refined R&D-focused strategy during 2017. We expect R&D expense to increase as a percentage of our overall costs as we continue to focus our efforts on advancing our OvaPrime and OvaTure treatments.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter, excluding restructuring costs were $4.8 million compared to $10.9 million for the same period in 2016. SG&A expenses for the full-year 2017, excluding restructuring costs were $27.7 million compared to $49.2 million for the full-year 2016.

This quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by reduced employee-related costs, including stock-based compensation expense, reduced travel, facilities and other expenses as we restructured our operations to refocus on the continued development of OvaPrime and OvaTure. We expect SG&A expense to decrease as we execute our corporate plan.

Net loss for the quarter was $8.5 million, or $0.24 per share, as compared to a net loss of $22.6 million, or $0.64 per share for the same period in 2016. Net loss for the full-year 2017 was $51 million, or $1.43 per share, compared to a net loss of $82.3 million, or $2.56 per share for the same period in 2016.

The net loss for the quarter and year-ended 2017 includes restructuring costs of $0.2 million and $4 million, respectively, compared to $5.4 million for the same periods in 2016.

As of December 31, 2017, we had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $67.2 million, compared to $114.4 million as of December 31, 2016. Our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance will be used to support our R&D-focused corporate strategy, primarily the ongoing clinical development of OvaPrime and the continued preclinical development of OvaTure. The cash outlays related to restructurings in the fourth quarter of 2017 were $0.9 million. We expect to incur additional cash outlays related to the restructurings of between $1 million and $1.5 million over 2018.

Finally, we anticipate we will have sufficient funds without additional financing to support our operations into 2020, which will allow us to reach significant milestones for both OvaPrime and OvaTure.

Thank you for your attention. I will now turn the call back over to Jennifer.

Jennifer Viera

Thank you, Jon. We will now begin the Q&A session. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And thank you. We will now take your questions. [Operator Instructions] And we have our first question from Alethia Young with Credit Suisse.

Eliana Merle

Hi, this is Elian on for Alethia, thanks so much for taking the question. Can you provide us with an additional color on the recent cell processing technique improvements in OvaPrime? And then maybe can you describe how this work informed your view on the ongoing Phase 1 trial expectations?

And then secondly, in terms of the secondary endpoints for OvaPrime, what would you be most focused on from a clinical perspective? And would you call out any that were maybe stronger or weaker from the preliminary blinded data set that you referenced before? Thanks so much.

Christopher Kroeger

Sure. Thanks, Elian, this is Chris. So I guess, I’ll answer the last question first with respect to the secondary endpoints in the OvaPrime study. So as you probably recall that the one blinded endpoint in all of that was really antral follicle count, because one ovary is injected and one ovary receives a sham injection. But beyond that, we’re looking at hormone levels. And ultimately – and primarily at IVS stimulations and ultimate embryo transfers.

So – and looking at all of that data, I don’t – the ultimate goal, obviously, is pregnancies in these patients. And I think what we can say without getting into too much details that we’re not seeing strong signals on any of those secondary efficacy endpoints. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t subtle signals that will come over time when we reach the end of the study. But we’re not seeing strong signals that the therapy is producing an effect in these patients.

So I think, the other question was a couple of questions about cell processing and what we’ve done to improve that, and then how does all of that feed into our decision to move into the 1b/2a study. So on the cell processing front, we really have made improvements across the kind of full spectrum of the process.

So in that once we receive frozen biopsy tissue that involves a desegregation steps, so essentially taking that tissue and making it into a single cell suspension, then putting it through effects, cell sorting machine, and then ultimately, freezing those cells, transferring them back to the clinic, where they’re then thawed, washed and resuspended prior to injection into the patients.

So we’ve really taken a very hard look at all of the steps and the primary issue that we’ve addressed in all of the steps has to do with attrition of cells. We’re just losing – we’re losing a fair number of the cells at – really at every step in that process. And we have identified over time ways that we could improve the process to dramatically improve the yield of cells that we can deliver back to the patient.

So, once we had come to that that learning, it became clear that, we would have a significant difference in dose and that it made sense then to move to a separate study and test that significantly higher dose in a new study. Then I think, the combination of that improvement – significant improvement in cell number and yield combined with the fact that, we’re not seeing robust signals of efficacy as what drove the decision to begin the new study.

Before we do that, as we said, we’re engaging in a series of preclinical animal studies, which are really designed to evaluate the effect of that improvement in cell processing. So the increased yield and increased cell purity that we’re now able to deliver, we want to test that in animal models prior to completing the design of the new 1b/2a study.

Eliana Merle

Okay, that’s very helpful. Thanks so much.

Operator

And thank you. [Operator Instructions] I’m standing by for further questions. And it seems that all the time we have for questions today, I will now return the call back over to Jennifer Viera for closing remarks.

Jennifer Viera

Thank you, and thanks, again, for joining us today. We look forward to providing additional updates on future calls. If you have any other questions, please feel free to reach out to us directly. Thanks and have a good evening. Bye-bye.

Operator

