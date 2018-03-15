March 16 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending March 16, 2018. Daily data for March 10 to March 15 is estimated. Daily data for March 16 is forecast. To read last week's report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 645 bcf this week (down 1.0% w-o-w, but up 0.5% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive and increased from +14.0% to +27.0% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above 9-year norm since February 24, 2017. Colder weather persisted across US-Lower 48 states and we believe that the number of heating-degree-days (HDDs) either remained relatively unchanged or dropped only slightly. Heating demand was especially pronounced in the Northeast and Midwest parts of the country. However, Southeast and Southwest also witnessed a rapid (but short-lived) jump in HDDs. Total exports dropped 2.0% w-o-w, primarily due to weaker pipeline flows into Mexico. LNG demand remained largely unchanged. According to Marine Traffic data, no less than four LNG tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 14 bcf) departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days. In annual terms, total exports were up 19%.

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 41 consecutive weeks now. While daily output rate has remained essentially flat since the end of January, annual growth rate is still accelerating due to favourable base effects. Currently, we estimate that dry gas production will average 78.8 bcf/day in March, 79.2 bcf/day in April, and 79.4 bcf/day in May. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged just around 87.3 bcf per day for the week ending March 16 (up 8.0% y-o-y). Overall, total supply/demand balance should be negative at around -30 bcf. It is the 15th negative physical balance this withdrawal season. This negative volume is some 9 bcf smaller than a week ago, but as much as 28 bcf above 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below).

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In absolute terms and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is neutral for natural gas prices, since it is above last year's level, but below the historical norm. However, the market is forward-looking and price is in large part a function of a 2-week weather forecast. Furthermore, because April is now the prompt month contract, the weather is actually starting to play a secondary role. The latest trends in the Electric Power sector are becoming more important. At Bluegold Research, we provide a daily update on the weather forecast as well as an update on 8-week storage outlook and end-of-season storage estimates + a weekly update on the latest trends in the Electric Power sector. Consider signing up, if interested (see the link below).

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported a draw of 93 bcf. It was only 4 bcf smaller than our projection of 97 bcf. Total storage now stands at 1,532 bcf, which is 296 bcf (or 16.19%) below 5-year average for this time of the year.

Currently, we expect EIA to report a draw of 82 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Wednesday). Our latest projection is smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index. Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -70 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average should expand from -16.19% today to -22.28% for the week ending March 30.

