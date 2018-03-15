Balfour Beatty's (BAFBF) CEO Leo Quinn on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Balfour Beatty Plc (OTCPK:BAFBF) Q4 2017 Results Conference Call March 14, 2018 5:00 AM ET

Leo Quinn

Great. Right. Welcome to our 2017 results presentation. What I want to do is I'm going to start off. And before I talk about the highlights, it's worth putting these in context really to understand just how far we've come in the last three years. And the thing that's really of note is that in 2014, nine months into the year, we had 600 million of negative cash outflow. It's probably a double negative there. And if you look at the results in light of this, they really are quite spectacular.

The other thing I'd point out is that, going back to 2014, we announced the self-help plan. And that was -- is we're going to do this transformation without reverting to the banks or the shareholders to get us through this, not fully understanding where the bottom is. And I think that's worth having that picture in your mind as you start to think through what these results say and show.

So from a position of minus 600 million, we finished this year with 335 million net cash on the balance sheet. We also have a 1.2 billion of infrastructure assets on the balance sheet as well, which actually haven’t changed in the last 12 months. We had a spectacular result with the sale of the M25 and I'll touch on that a bit later, bringing in 207 million, an asset that could easily be sold anytime over the last three years.

And as a result of all of this, our profits have doubled over the last 12 months, our order book remains strong at 11.4 billion and has in it better margins, but much, much better risk profile. And I think that's what important if you look to the future and obviously our confidence in that means that we're going to continue to drive a progressive dividend within the Company, so net-net greater results and real credit to all of our 30,000 employees across the world.

Let me talk about how we are looking at de-risking the Company and let me give you an analogy when you look at those results, I think it is as the top of an iceberg is the 10% that you see, but the quality that you’re actually engaged with here is really the 90% is below the surface, and it's all this stuff that's going on. And you can think of it as sort of being relentlessly boring, but that's what it's all about. And if we get this right, the results just -- they just happen, they just fall out.

So, what are we doing and what are we doing as we're looking with de-risking this company, and if you compare this to other company strategy, this is really common sense in the making. Geographically, we are concentrating the Company going forward in Hong Kong, the USA, and the United Kingdom, and all our assets and our assets are going to be moved into those areas.

In order to facilitate that, over the last the three years, we've exited the Middle East, Indonesia, Australia, and the last 12 months, we delivered our last hospital asset in Vancouver, Canada. We're now exiting delivering construction in Canada, although we're going to maintain three assets in that area. So we're de-risking ourselves geographically. If I go to right hand side and look financially, we've got a strong balance sheet and although you see the numbers we're also de-risking that, and the de-risking started two years ago when we had a 700 million revolver, we reduced that to 400 million.

In the last 12 months and to-date, we've paid down the first tranche of our private placements. We've bought 39 million of our convertible back, at a discount believe it or not which is interesting. So what we're looking at is we're continuing to pay down, debt so that we have less exposure to the debt on the balance sheet and our commitment of next 12 months is actually pay down the revolver as well. So, again that's coming from a position of strength.

If I look at commercially what we're doing, we're becoming much more selected in what we're biding and the selectivity really is around the type of contract we're entering into. We're not prepared to pick up and take on blind risks and in fact the type of contract we're engaged within HS2 and a lot of infrastructures is the NEC option contracts. And again those are a much-much smarter way to work, so we're de-risking ourselves in terms of the commercial liability we're taking over in our contracts.

If you get the contract wrong, there's not a lot you can do to fix the problem afterwards. So getting it right upfront is really-really important. And then finally operationally, I'll talk about this later, but we've got Gated Lifecycle process, we've got projects on the page, and we've got cost to complete, we got digital briefcases. What we've really got is a culture of transparency where what we're trying to do is make sure everybody has the same information.

We have an open dialogue and we've a candid discussion around do we really understand the risk in this job and can we price that risk and then get a fair return. And if we can maintain that culture that's the single most important thing in the Company to ensure that we all know what we are dealing with and true north is. So, from the Company point of view what we're doing is we're building a culture that's going to underpin growth and profits in the future.

So, we de-risked ourselves geographically, we are de-risking ourselves financially, commercially, we know the right things to do. And operationally we have got an open transparent culture to make sure that we know what risk we are entering into. And that’s really the foundation of the Company going forward.

So I’m going to hand over to Phil and Phil will talk to you about the numbers.

Philip Harrison

Thank you, Leo. Just some are really banking colleagues there it's not the revolver it's the convertible by the way. So -- just so that you don't rush out and panic. Good to see you all. Let's look at the headline numbers, as Leo said, and I reiterate a strong financial performance for the year. I'm particularly pleased with the profit from operations increase and the average net cash during the year. I’ll go into more detail in the next few slides. Given the strong performance the board has declared the full year dividend of 3.6p a 33% increase on prior year.

Turning to profit from operations, the group reported a profit of 196 million which contrasts with 69 million in the prior year there were way year on year improvements in all of our businesses. Our construction and Support Service business has showed excellent progress, and we are on track to meet our guidance on industry-standard margins. Our confidence is underpinned by the fact that we have completed the bulk of our underperforming historical contracts.

We continue to realize productivity and cost savings across the operations and we have a better quality order book. For our investments business, the profit was higher due to the successful partial sale of our Connect Plus, M25 assets. If we move to the order book, as you can see the overall, the book was down 8% in the year, 3% at constant exchange rate, 11.4 billion balances directly in line with half year numbers.

The construction order book decreased by 11%, 5% at constant [Technical Difficulty] has increased orders in the UK were more than offset by lower bookings in the U.S. and Gammon. Our Support Services the order book was stable at 3.1 billion, as growth in transportation was offset by an expected decline in utilities. The group continues to focus on raising the quality of the order book.

And as an example, in the UK regional business a year ago the order book was 50% fixed price one stage bidding. It is now less than 20%. This is consistent with the groups aim to reduce contract portfolio risk. The business won a number of highly significant contracts in 2017, most notably two packages for HS2 valued at 2.5 billion and a 50-50 joint venture with VINCI.

Please note that these will not appear in our order book until late '18 early '19 as we are still in the 16 month, early contractor involvement phases on both contracts. At the yearend the group won the 2 billion LA Airport Automated People Mover contracts where we're a 30% construction joint venture partner as well as a 27% shareholder in the investment vehicle.

Now, let's look in more detail at each segment starting with construction services. Here, we returned to overall rule profitability as we continue our financial recovery after three years of losses. The U.S. business reported an underlying profit for the year of 41 million and a margin of 1.1% within the group's target for this business. We continue to focus on managing the business to improve our targeted margin returns.

Market conditions we believe remain favorable to do this. UK construction has made substantial progress from a loss of 65 million in 2016 and we are reporting in the full year profit -- a full year profit of 16 million. This is mainly due to rigorous management of our current portfolio and the completion of the majority of our pre-2015 historical contract base.

We therefore remain confident of achieving 2% to 3% industry-standard margins in the second half of 2018. In Gammon, revenue and profits were both up during the year, two material contracts moved towards satisfactory conclusion. We reached an amicable settlement on the midfield terminal without the need for arbitration and the West Kowloon Terminus North project is now close to completion.

Now moving to the Support Services, as you can see on the slide, profits for the year was 41 million a 20% increase on prior year. We saw year-on-year improvements in utility. Gas and water productivity improved as it benefited from being mid-cycle in the regulatory period, power transmissions saw a benefit from cost savings in the year and transportation was broadly stable in the period.

Overall Support Service reported a 3.9% margin. We continue to work towards the higher end of our target range as we look to benefit from improving financial performance in the power transmission business and the gas and water business continuing to benefit from the middle part of the regulatory cycle. If we now turn to infrastructure investments, there've been increased profits at both on operating level and gains on disposal, the most significant events in the year being the partial disposals of our M25 connect plus asset.

For this asset we received a value 25% above previous market transactions and in addition, the sales price was above our own directed valuation. As you can see full details are highlighted on the slide. The group continues to seek opportunities to invest in high quality projects with good returns. We will continue to time asset sales in order to realize optimum value to shareholders.

Turning to directors' valuation, we can see that the overall value is stable at 1.2 billion in the period to slightly up actually. The group invested 35 million in new and existing projects. This reflected continued success in targeted sectors with three new projects included in the directors' valuation for the first time. We expect to invest around 60 million this year in the business. Cash yield from distributions amounted to 53 million as the portfolio continued to generate cash flow to the group net of investment.

The business continues its strategy of maximizing value through the sales of operationally proven projects. However, we maintain an interest in a number of projects where we see opportunities to the wider group. In total 105 million of proceeds were received in 2017. As you can see unwind of discount was 97 million, there was 106 million benefit from the change in federal tax rates in the U.S. and in other 56 million reduction due to the rise or predominantly due to the rise in the value of sterling.

I would now like to update you on our position regard to Aberdeen. Project was won in 2014 and since then there have been delays with utilities and adverse weather conditions throughout the project. We are determined to achieve a completion on this project as quickly as possible. As a result of Carillion's liquidation, we and our remaining JV partner are now jointly liable to deliver Carillion's remaining obligations on this contract.

In addition to each partners existing 33% share, this means we are now liable to 50% of the obligations on Aberdeen. Our 2018 cash outflow remains in the range announced on the 15 of January. To help you with the sums the 35 million to 45 million we announced that day was the additional cash outflow picking up our share Carillion stake being 16.7%. Therefore, on a full 50% basis we have envisaged the 105 million to 135 million outflow at that time.

Today, covering the full 50% obligation is expected to be around 105 million to 120 million. The revised estimates based on completing the project in the summer of 2018. Any drifting schedule result in further cash outflows on this contract. In our 2017 full-year results the group has recognized the one-off non-underlying loss of 44 million which reflects the group's additional loss on the contract as a result of Carillion's liquidation.

If we move to full year cash flow. We saw a very good cash performance for the group with average net cash of 42 million for the year, compared to average net debt 46 million in 2016. The group had positive cash flow generated from operations of 41 million in the year, 188 million improvement is largely the result of the continued recovery in the group's construction businesses. The total cash movements in the period resulted in an increased ability through its net cash position to 335 million excluding nonrecourse net borrowings.

Turning to working capital on the right-hand side you can see the details behind an inflow 27 million. Trade and other payables decreased during 2017, operating a working capital outflow of 92 million, offset by working capital inflow of 95 million from trade and other receivables. We continue to exercise tight management control on a day to day basis as cash remains our priority. Importantly for 2018 we see average net cash in the range of 120 million to 150 million.

Before I move onto the balance sheet two other points of guidance firstly, net interest expense, which are expected to be higher in 2018 as a result of reduced shareholder loan income following the 25% connect plus and 25 disposal. In 2019 following the repayment of the first trench of USBP and the full repayments of the convertible bond we expect interest expense to full below the 2017 level.

And secondly taxation following the reduction in U.S. central tax rates we expect the effective tax rate on our U.S. profits to be around 26%. In terms of UK in the short-term we expect the effective rate on our UK profits to be around half of the UK statutory rate. Finally, the balance sheet most of the key items have already been covered. It's worth remembering we hold the investment assets on our balance sheet at book value rather than the directors' valuation and I spoke about earlier.

I think one item to highlight on this slide is the net retirement benefit which on an IS 19 was moved from a 231 million liability to a 32 million asset, this driven by positive movements around pension assets of the 148 million, and changes in naturally assumptions including discount rates that have reduced liabilities by 94 million. In conclusion all businesses are making progress on reaching their profitability targets and we continue to maintain a strong balance sheet underpinned with average net cash and an investment portfolio of 1.2 billion.

That concludes the financial report. I'll now hand you back to Leo.

Leo Quinn

So and I'm sure you are also familiar now with build to last, the last good news is that you will probably see this for another 10 years. And remember, the whole purpose of build to last is Balfour Beatty has been around for 100 years. This is about putting a foundation in place for being here for next 100 years. So it's not a sprint. This is marathon. Here, it's day in day out improving everyday with across the business.

You aware off the lean, expert, trusted and safe and let me give you an update on where we are. This is worth spending few minutes on because this reviews the whole foundation of the future platform for the Company. If I take you to the top left hand side, first and foremost, we talk about lean, very simply it's about cash in, cost out, and how do we make sure that our investments within the Company allowance to yield more productivity improvements in the future.

You can see the yellow or the orange line compared to '14, '15 and '16, and you can see how we continue to make progress to flatten that line out in order to ensure that here our cash and our profits start match. The going forward, we'll start to get something lines on this chart now that what we want to look out is actually debt and how we pay down debt because that's really the true measure of whether we are generating cash flow or not.

The other areas of cost out, in the last year, we took another 30 million worth out of our cost base that's on top of the 123 that we took out in the first two years. And on top of that, we still continue to invest in our infrastructure. So we are continuing to move the R12 platform through all of the businesses in the UK. We now have all of our payroll on R12 and that's driving efficiencies in the back-office.

In the U.S. this year January, we've launched a single instance of JD Edward platforms across the whole U.S. organization. You put those two things together that was the two things engines of our business is sitting on and that gives us real -- more real timed information, better transparency, quicker decision making, and that's going to be important as we drive forward into next year and the next year, we're going to see more and more costs coming out of the Company in the overheads, as well as better financial reporting, better transparency, so really-really important that we get these things right.

In the area of expert, this is really simply, we're moving into an era whereby demand way out-cedes supply, so it's about how do you capture and retain the best employees. And this is a decade of employment of people. The first thing is if you want to keep people you've to have great leaders. So we're constantly upgrading our management. In the last year, we upgraded three senior people who report to me. In the case our services business in the UK, Mark took on the overall service responsibility. So he now has rail, power, gas and water reporting to him. And that's a real improvement for us.

In the United States, we have a building business that's about 3.5 billion and we've an infrastructure civil business which is about 700 million. Culturally, those two businesses are very-very different, one is very fast moving and responsive, which is our buildings business and the civil business is more process led, more bureaucratic in terms of bidding process. What we did is we removed the top president from the U.S. and we put two leaders in charge, one of buildings and one with civils.

The good thing about those three appointments I talk about is all of them are from within the Company and I think it's really good to start seeing how we moving talent through the Company. And some people, we promote, succeed, some don’t, but what we do is we make decisions quickly and we move on, but we are constantly upgrading and improving. Also in the area of attrition, I know we've got the 44 million write-off from the Carillion and the Aberdeen road, but what's really important is on three ventures.

We acquired a 150 Carillion people who are experts in infrastructure and roads, and we bought those into Balfour Beatty and that actually adds to our talent pool, it's a great asset, and the reason it's a great asset if you think about in the infrastructure market, really capable person will generate a revenue of about £500 million a year -- sorry, will generate revenue of about a 0.5 million a year, and if you add that all up to a revenue stream, that is very attractive business, that we've managed to acquire in the last few months in terms of taking those employees on. So, that's really-really important for us.

And moving on if I also just touch finally on the future, and I said we're going to need more people, the 5% club for us is still very important because as you saw from the video we've got a 1,000 graduates working for us across the organization. Bringing on training, retaining these people for the future is going to be paramount to us to be able to deliver the revenue that actually is required going forward. In terms of trust, this is really about doing what we say we will do.

And although we measure customer satisfaction in this is area this is really our whole governance process, it's about our Gated lifecycle it's about the culture I've talked about in terms of candor and transparency where risk is openly discussed. It's really important here that this is now ingrained in the Company across the global organization where everybody complies with this and therefore what we're getting is a better insight into the risk of retaking and the way we're practicing that risk, so for us trust is really important because it is our governance.

And then finally in the area of safety, we all talk about this but it is genuinely our license to operate, if you do not have a good safety track record, you will -- you can get the opportunity to bid, and what we're seeing here is first and foremost the LTIRs are actually reducing we are seeing the number of observations arising which means our employee population is engaged and actively engaged. We are also looking in this area that we trained 24,000 people in making safety personal in the last year including our subcontractors and likes of that.

And then strategically, as we think about as we go forward as a company we have a strategy called 25 x 2025 and that is, how do we take 25% of the work we do on site today, off site. And that’s in order to deliver a safer delivery, but it's also, lower cost and higher quality. So it's really important to understand that safety in itself has always these other benefits that come with it. If we can get all of these things right and make sure and get ingrained in our culture, high quality leadership, good cash management, driving productivity, a trusted delivery in terms of our promises and a safe work environment those are all the things that underpinned our future strategy in the infrastructure market.

And we have a success record in infrastructure and here are two examples that we’ll share with you. Everybody has talked about the sale of the M25 and Phil stole my best lines, but this is truly an exceptional piece of business over the last eight or nine years. Our initial investment was probably well sub of 100 million for the whole asset and we've actually managed to sell this 25% M25 for 207 million. I think what's key is we could have sold this asset two or three times over the last two or three years, and last year there was a number of people who showed their interest. We decided not to play in that because we felt the asset was worth more.

And by waiting 12 months we have got a 25% premium over the previous sale of those assets. Also, we have retained 15% in this asset and further we still retain the 25 year service contract that comes with the asset. So really for us all we have done is sold that particular asset. And again this conforms with our model that about using our spare and surplus working capital to invest in assets who then gives us a return. We make the optimal return when we actually combine our project financing capabilities with our construction expertise and with our service deliver.

And if you go to the next job which effectively is the LAX People Mover, this is where we combined various capabilities and skills. We are not involved in the ongoing service in this particular contract for very specific reasons. The LAX People Mover is about 2.25 miles long. It's taking people from the car hire rental area into the airport in order to relieve congestion they will handle about 30 million passengers a year. This is actually 1.9 billion designed bill finance and operate for which we got the shares of 30% in the construction contract and 27% in the equity partner in the financing.

This is our first U.S. PPP and I'll show you on the slide that the U.S. market is from a PPP point of view is much more important to us than the UK one today. What’s important about this particular one is a four-way joint venture all with the joint venture partners Fluor, Dragados, Flatiron we've worked with before in the past and that relationship is integral to being successful on this project.

Further, this plays -- the winning of this plays to our strength. First of all, those – our project finance skills which will come from the UK transferred out to the U.S. are being used and built on over that. The core geography of California is a big area for us where we have a lot of people on our payroll and we have been there for a long time.

And this actually capitalizes on our local building expertise our local civil expertise and of course our U.S. rail expertise. And you know last year we announced the Caltrain Electrification Project so this is a great example of Balfour Beatty really at its best.

If I look at our asset portfolio and there is couple of important statistics on this chart, first and foremost, if you look at it we are about 50-50 U.S. and UK. Secondly, over 80% of our assets, if you look down the bottom 1089 billion are operational, up in running. So we are yielding cash flows from them and we have experienced around them over a number of years. So it just shows how mature our portfolio is.

Secondly, you can see how over the last two or three years we've actually diversified and reduced by UK presence and increased almost doubled our U.S. presence. The other things if you look at the detail of our UK presence you will see that we've actually sold off all of our school assets, we sold off most of our hospital assets, so in effect politically is it a school of a de-risk portfolio and I think that's worth highlighting.

If I move on to infrastructure generally and now I'm talking about the construction, I don’t apologize for using the exactly the same jobs I did last time because nothing has really changed so if you look at Balfour Beatty in the U.S. our direct revenue in infrastructure is about a %1 billion. If I look at our direct revenue in the UK it's about a £1 billion. In the U.S. we've talked about before the fact the fast access 300 billion the natural transferable bond is 200 billion you've lost California education bonus 35 billion.

The point here is this market is so large that the market is not the constrain so you've just got to be selective and workout where you are going to play and as you know we've pick sand geographies and we pick what we are going to deliver we are going to deliver water, we are going to deliver rail and we are going to deliver roads and that was the only things we are going to play out.

So in effect the market saw the constraint in the U.S. in the UK you all those at least about a 100 billion again its enormous market and we can see as I'll show you a bit more detail in a few seconds here but again mark is not a constraint it's a question what does he want to do and what returns you want to get for that, and were even now starting to see with some of the full-year busting in Hong-Kong paling off the more infrastructure projects that come into play in that area as well, so very exciting and attractive market for us.

If I drill down one more level into the UK and this is a network rail chart but if you look at here and what you are looking at is eight years of growth by the way it doesn’t stop in 2014 so when I refer to a debt changer growth it means if it goes beyond that particular chat so fundamentally in the area of energy we are working a new clear sell field we're working at Hinkley. So we have a big footprint in that area Hinkley would be over a 1 billion in its own right.

In the area of water we do about 300 million a year in service and we are doing the infrastructure and capital replacement programs as well. If you look at 2020 and you look at highways England guys dramatically at almost looks like a 60% increase and that's actually real. The problem is how this highways England with the capability and the UK actually deliver all of the over the next three years it's going to be very difficult and you can see from that the attractive are having a 150 people additional to work force is a fantastic asset combined with our capability but look at Heathrow, it's on a slow burn. We have a major service contract with Heathrow.

Our office at Langley is setup right besides Heathrow that's going to be a major customer for us in the future. TFL we do all the maintenance on the underground and that's a good study contract it is coming up for rebid soon, so hopefully we’ll be there in the future. HS2 which I am going to dive into in a lot more detail in a few seconds, you can see is a big opportunity over the next decade or so. Cross rail, we’ll be finishing up hopefully at the end of this year and then you got cross rail 2 as and when it materializes.

And network rail is going to be a challenge because that's going to tail off but and the mix in network rail is going to change from projects to maintenance, and maintenance improvements, so CP6 is going to see revenue downturn in that area and in some ways for us that project business will actually downturn but our plant hire and our services business will pick up. So, it's a -- it will be a mix. Net-net this is an extremely attractive market. And it's right in the core of Balfour Beatty. This is a little bit like being the CEO in the right place at the right time.

If I look at HS2, and you can see the rail map on the left hand side, what we're looking at here is we know we've won Phase 1, M1 and 2, Phil said that those will be awarded till the end of or beginning of '19, we've been awarded an ECI, which is the early engagements where we're putting together a price although our costs are covered in the process of doing that and we're going to put a target price out there, which should result in a 2.5 billion order for building the railway around the Birmingham area.

That's going well. It's very-very demanding, it's very tough putting altogether in the time scale, but we've got a very-very good team, but then what's interesting exciting is all the other things which are coming down the pipeline, we're actively bidding, Old Oak Common station at this moment in time, that's a 1.3 billion management contract where we're not actually doing the delivery we're managing with the client the delivery of that station and we're also looking at the rail systems, this is about 2.5 billion, this is the entire flat track rail and the electrification of the whole line. It's budgeted about 2.5 billion. And that points me to the ticks on the right hand side.

We've got capability in terms of the civils, the rail, the power and the M&A which means we've got the whole portfolio to bring to that, so we've a very strong case. In the case of the Birmingham station, another 1.3 and then Birmingham to Crewe is effectively the section which is north of the section that we've won today. What's unique about that is it's I believe it's only the people that have won the current sections will be allowed to bid for that, remaining section, which means hopefully prices will be much more sensible and risk will be much more better managed.

If I add all that up in terms of circa 11 billion just assume that you get half of that, that's 5 billion, and you've over 10 years. That's 500 million a year, that's a material business that you've acquired over night and you’re going to need people to deliver that, so it's going to be a real competition for talent, so our strategy around expert and creating a great place to work is fundamental in our ability to attract and retain the best and brightest to actually deliver this opportunity.

So as I think about it, I think a great future and I can feel fairly confident about what's coming down the pipeline. And if I look at our outlook again we delivered on our commitments in Phase 1, Phase 2 we haven't changed anything at all, it's about industry standard margins in the second half of 2018. As we put up here, and beyond that I think we're going to get to a point where we are actually be striking up industry leading margins, and I can feel or see a part of that quite constructively.

So, in summary, strong operational controls within the Company, you can see how we built a very strong balance sheet over the last three years, probably the strongest balance sheet in the sector. We have got proven leadership. The guys that the run the Company today have taken this company from where it was four years ago, when we had our self-help plan, and they've made it what it is today. That’s a tremendous achievement. So there are -- if you're at Kelton [ph] today that will be a good horse to back.

And then we have got a focused strategy about delivering profitable growth. And we are capitalizing on what I think is our expertise in the Company into a growing infrastructure market, and we all know that on the rising tide all ships rise. So as I said, I think the Company is in a very good place in every aspect to this point and time.

So on that note, I’ll pass over to questions. Joe, you've got it -- we've got to go and get your microphone.

Q - Joe Brent

Joe Brent at Liberum, three questions, if I may, maybe do it in turn. Firstly, on the Support Service margin, good progress there in the year. Where do you think that can get to?

Leo Quinn

So I think our 5%, I think I still said, the upend end of 5%, but I think it's fair to say, as Phil always errs on a little bit on the conservative side so I’d 5% plus a little bit.

Joe Brent

And on the hospitals, am I right in thinking the 136 million health care asset is the two hospitals? Are you optimistic you can sale those during this year?

Leo Quinn

I think with all of our assets, we will sale them when we think the time is right. They are clearly sellable. What we want to do is make sure as with the M25 we have maximized the value from those sales. So for us this is much about timing, is anything else.

Joe Brent

Final if I may. On the PPP portfolio the U.S. has become a more important part of the mix. I think it's currently around 50%. Could you see that growing as a share of the mix relative to UK? And what sort of level do you think the U.S. margin end up as part of the portfolio on the three to five year will be?

Leo Quinn

I have got Ian Rylatt, who runs all that, sitting in the room. And I might give him the microphone and let him answer that.

Ian Rylatt

We do expect it to continue to grow and I probably expect to end up being about 60% to 70% of our portfolio in about three years time probably. And that largely reflects continued opportunity to dispose of assets in the UK, which going to back to the assets we do to maximize income, accounted with the opportunity for new investments which is great opportunities in the U.S. than are in the UK.

Leo Quinn

And I think building on that this moment in time PF2 is really unclear where it's going. We have a limited amount of equity and what we are going to do is to apply that equity in the markets to the most attractive which gives the best returns. And I think the U.S. is the leading horse in that at the moment.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Gregor Kuglitsch from UBS. Can I go back to your comment on sort of margins and going beyond industry average, which we think you're presumably talking about the midpoint of your guided range? I think you'll be kind of a little bit more vocal that this may happen perhaps in ‘19 or beyond. So if you can give us kind of a sense what is the best case here? I mean, is it that 100 bps better? I don't want you to perhaps quantify it to the basis points, but that kind of directionally if you can give us a sense, what you think is achievable in the sort of core three businesses?

Leo Quinn

Well, look, I think the key thing is, let's put this in context, your industry standard margins for the second half of 2018 compared to the losses and not mainly where the bottom was in 2014 is astonishing progress. And I think if you look at how the portfolio has showed over the last three years in terms of the quality of the business and the challenging contracts that we've got, just add back Aberdeen for example and you can sort of see some quite constructive margins there currently, which would be probably on the upper end of the industry standards and that would be 19 almost.

Gregor Kuglitsch

I mean you are now average to net cash regarding for building of that position as we go into this year. You've clearly kind of -- strategy is, M&A is not really part of that strategy. What’s the plan when that number would start becoming substantially above what you require to be needed for the Company? What's the plan with the cash flow? I mean clearly you've got a progressive dividend, but that's relatively small. Is there another route perhaps buybacks or something else into a special dividend to return cash to shareholders?

Leo Quinn

Look, I think number one is, if we have attracted investment opportunities as the end point to that in investments, that's where we want to apply the capital because that means we can get a best return for our shareholders. There is always that marginal call is that paying down our own debt first ad buying back the shares which is the best way. I don’t see it staying out and doing acquisitions to grow the company but we are acquiring PPP assets and that does require equity.

So, we are committed to this moment in time and the short-term to paying down debt we haven't progressive good dividend and I agree with you a 100% it is relatively small, but I think there is a preventive to over dividend in the market. What I'd rather do is to ensure that we've got strong balance sheet, which will allow us to bid for the right cost in infrastructure jobs into the future.

Gregor Kuglitsch

And maybe one for Phil, you've have helpfully given us the cash flow for Aberdeen. Is that it in terms of the legacy what's going to unwind? So, obviously you are now pretty much there or this year presumably, what's the residual cash out for all the legacy stuff?

Philip Harrison

It's small now. It's around 10 million on the rest.

Andrew Nussey

Andrew Nussey from Peel Hunt. Couple of questions again if I may and first of all sorry to go back to Aberdeen, but in terms of that cash guidance that's the completed project hopefully in the summer. Have you made any assumptions on claims back in that number? And secondly, Leo, you've sort of touched on or your phrase is more and more cost to come out of the business. I think previously you've talked about the use of technology, but just other areas where you might be able to see some operational improvements?

Leo Quinn

Clearly, this is very sensitive but there is a substantial entitlement in respect of Aberdeen. Like these things, these have to be justified and explained and they are going for a long time so obviously we are very concerned in our assumptions in that area. And in terms of more and more cost out, as you know three years ago our overhead cost was about 550 million. We've taken circa 150 million out of that, but we've invested very heavily in IT infrastructure and also data analysis like to that.

So, we're seeing an awful lot of benefits from electronic invoicing for example, 80% of our invoices come in electronically, they're not touched in the processing. That was like 3%, 4% three years ago. So we're driving all of these things in terms of digitizing what we can, but we measure success not in terms of the programs we can initiate but what cost does it take out and what money does it actually save us. I don't know if you'd like to hit on anything on that Phil at all?

Philip Harrison

Just -- I suppose just on Aberdeen, that is a -- that doesn't have any trend?

Leo Quinn

Yes.

Stephen Rawlinson

Stephen Rawlinson from Edison. Please, may I ask two questions? Firstly, there's been quite a reversal on the pension scheme, except for trying a review I think next year. Is any scope there in your minds at this stage to lower or eliminate the cash contribution that you made? And secondly, you've touched upon your own capacity internally to recruit people et cetera to deliver the sorts of projects you'd like to deliver. You didn't really touch upon the sub contractor phase. Is there any comments you can make at the moment please with regard to the strength of that in the way in which you need to use others to achieve these projects in the light of Brexit and other uncertainties that exist, particularly in the UK I guess is where I am thinking off rather than anywhere else?

Philip Harrison

I will do your question on subcontractors first and then you do the pension, is that okay?

Leo Quinn

Yes.

Philip Harrison

First and foremost, we have a very active program. One of our values is around collaborated relentlessly. This originate from the plan three years ago inter divisionally we had contracts worth three times a size of the contract we had with the customer, and a lot of that intercompany receivables was with each division claiming off one another, we have none of that today, our books are clean, internally in that way. So, this thing about collaboration relentlessly is that for Balfour Beatty, we've faced the customer with one person and our divisions underneath are all part of the same job and they share in the upside or the downside.

So we work as a team. We've extended that now to our commercial base, which is our design consultant. So that in effect, we are now working with in a way that we have standard pricing, we work with the teams that we know very well, and we've a single contract across all three, and that's something never been able to achieve in the past, but that means it's far easier to actually contract with those designers. Now what we're doing is we're now taking that same strategy to our subcontractor base and we all know that 80% of our business is delivered by 20% of our subcontractor base.

So what we are doing is we're looking through is how we actually get very close to them, how do we work with them, how do we support them, and how do we actually make them an extension of Balfour Beatty? So, that really is a key strategy for us, and I think it's a very good question, if you ask in 12 month time. I'll tell you just how successful we've been, now the fact is we've always started that, and I think it'll be a major competitive advantage in the same way we work with our designers to deliver what is effectively and almost a wall to wall delivery for our customers whereby you got the customer, the designer of Balfour Beatty and the subcontractor base all pointed in the same direction looking to deliver successful outcome.

Stephen Rawlinson

Pension?

Philip Harrison

On pension, we agreed at the last tri-annual with the pension fund on a journey plan. So our intent there is to get to self sufficiency by about 2027 for the Company. I think and that's actually three years earlier than the previous, the previous valuation. We’ll look at the -- when we do the tri-annual, we’ll look clearly what the assets and liabilities look like. But I’m not -- I think in balance we much better to get this thing to self sufficiency and spend some money to get there, revolving type cash back out from the pensions. And our view is let’s de-risk that as quickly as we can.

Leo Quinn

And I think look I think it's really important. We have got a number of stakeholders, the shareholders, the pensioners, there's employees, there's customers. And the last thing you want is not to balance fairly the distribution of wealth. And we are going to remains sensible about that and if we do that right we will end up with a better comprehensive result of it.

Well terrific, if there are no…

