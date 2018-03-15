Ecology and Environment's (EEI) CEO Gerard Gallagher on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ecology and Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Gerard Gallagher - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Mye - Chief Financial Officer

Brett Reese - GME

Randall Mehl - Stewardship Capital

Good morning and welcome to the Ecology and Environment Inc Second Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Call.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Gerry Gallagher.

Gerard Gallagher

All right. Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss Ecology and Environment’s financial results for the second quarter of our fiscal year 2018. I’m Gerry Gallagher, E&E's President and CEO. Joining me on this call is our Chief Financial Officer; John Mye. After finishing our prepared remarks, we will be happy to open up the call and take your questions.

Let’s go onto Slide 2. Although, we are very pleased with the continuing improvement in the business climate in South America and the return of our operations there to profitability, the overall and consolidated results for Q2 are disappointing due to lagging revenue delivery in the U.S. side of our operations. We will get into the details of that in a moment.

Our primary factor for our frustrations in U.S. revenue delivery in Q2 as was the case in our first quarter has to do with the delays both in client procurement processes and contract award as well as in funding and obtaining authorization to proceed in some cases even after we have been selected and assigned work by customers. I will speak to this further a little later in the presentation.

So, let’s first turn it over to John Mye and he will present our quarterly results.

John Mye

Thank you, Jerry and good morning everyone. My main objective this morning is to present the financial results for the Company for the second quarter or first half of fiscal year 2018. I will begin with the quarterly results.

On Slide 2, you can see that our net loss for Q2, 2018 was $768,000 or $0.18 per share as compared with a net loss of $318,000 or $0.07 per share for the second quarter of last year. Revenue less subcontract cost of $19.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 was largely unchanged from the prior year.

Our year-to-date results are summarized on Slide 3. Our year-to-date net loss was $235,000 or $0.05 per share as compared with income of $578,000 or $0.13 per share for the prior year. Revenue less subcontract cost of $40.7 million in the first half of fiscal year 2018 was relatively unchanged from the prior year.

In December 2017, the U.S. Government enacted comprehensive tax legislation referred to as the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, which significantly revised U.S. corporate income tax regulations including among other things lowering U.S. corporate income tax rates and implementing a territorial tax system.

Enactment of the new legislation resulted in net one-time adjustments that increased the Company's income tax provision by approximately $0.4 million and effectively reduced earnings by $0.10 per share during the current quarter.

Revenue less subcontract cost is a key revenue metric for our business, because this represents the revenue that we generate strictly from our consulting services as compared with pass through revenue that we collect and pay out to subcontractors.

A breakdown of revenue less subcontract costs and net income and an explanation of those trends by geographic regions is provided next in Slide 4 and Slide 5. Slide 4 please. Slide 4 and Slide 5 provide comparative quarterly and year-to-date results for our U.S. and South American operations.

We report our geographic regions as business segments in our public filings, which allows you to see the contributions from these business units. First I will address our U.S. operations. We maintained an allowance and other accrued liabilities for potential settlements related to government contracts.

Favorable settlements of long strict standing contract liabilities maintained by the Company resulted in $0.5 million and $1.1 million of additional revenue during the first quarter and the first half of last year, respectively.

The Company did not record any similar adjustments during the current year. Excluding these settlement adjustments revenues from U.S. operations decreased 8% and 4% during the current quarter and the first half of the year compared with the same periods last year.

The decrease was primarily due to lower project activity resulting from three factors. First, we have experienced a trend of longer periods being required by various prospective commercial and federal clients to make contract award decisions.

Second, we also experienced a trend of longer periods being required by certain clients to fund projects define project scopes and schedule project work. And lastly, weather-related delays also impacted work delivery schedules for certain federal and state projects.

And now I will address our South American operations. During fiscal years 2016 and 2017 the Company's South American operations were adversely affected by unstable economic conditions and depressed energy and mining sectors. Improvement in economic conditions that began during fiscal year 2017 has continued in the current year, particularly in Brazil and Peru.

In addition, management in South America and the U.S. collaborated on new and improved business development and cost management initiatives, resulting in stronger operating platform in South America. During the first half of fiscal year 2018 these initiatives resulted in additional business opportunities, a growing backlog and significant improvement in revenue and earnings.

As you can see on Slide 5 our South American operations experienced significant improvement in revenue and earnings through the first half of this year compared to last year. Slide 6, shows operating cash activities for the first half of 2018 compared with 2017 as well as cash balances at the end of those periods.

During the first half of this year, our cash position again improved continuing the positive trend from the last three fiscal years. This accumulated cash balance is an important resource for funding potential acquisitions and other strategic investments to meet our growth objectives.

And now, I will turn it back over to Gerry to finish our presentation.

Gerard Gallagher

Okay. Thanks, John, we will go to Slide Number 7. As we have seen over the last couple of quarters, market drivers and challenges for our business continue to evolve, leadership and funding of government environmental programs is shifting from federal level to states and local governments.

E&Es has offices in states such as New York, California, Florida and Texas where there is a continued emphasis on requirements for addressing natural resources and environmental issues. We do expect ongoing federal and state cleanup of legacy pollution and funding of those efforts to continue and therefore expect that the prospects for our projects to continue in this area are good.

In the second quarter E&E was awarded new contracts with the States of Minnesota, Texas and Washington for providing services such as environmental planning, public engagement, sight assessment and restoration services. The addition of these and other state government and tribal relationships will be important for us going forward.

The federal regulatory roll back is continuing and the potential effects on our business in both the public and private sectors remains influx. A part of this slow progress by some of our energy development customers to authorize work is related to uncertainty regarding agency consultation and approval processes and an unclear path on how and when necessary permits for their projects can be obtained.

Given the current political climate, federal and state agencies and sometimes tribes each kind of increasingly divergent agendas regarding process, reviews and acceptance of proposed large energy development projects. In this current climate of uncertainty, our customers and their investors hesitate and this translates into delays in intermittent for authorizing project activities such as E&E’s environmental planning services that we provide.

In the energy sector, we do see investment in liquefied natural gas export terminals, renewable energy development and elective transmission infrastructure continuing. We expect our work in these areas to continue; however, delays in funding of project start ups and more spend gate decisions still cause some frustration including as we experienced in our first quarter.

We are encouraged that some of the LNG export terminal licensing projects that we are involved with are now beginning to move forward and as well as in the increase in interest in offshore wind development particularly on these east coast U.S.

The damaging results of last year’s hurricane is expected to lead to more resilience planning and restoration opportunities similar to what we saw after hurricane’s Sandy and Irene. In the second quarter, E&E was awarded a contract with the State of Texas that can be used by those state agencies to service recovery phase requirements.

Civil infrastructure opportunities in the U.S. are expected to increase and E&E is pursuing opportunities in those areas. The South American economy and business climate continues to recover and we are experiencing an increase in business opportunities in both the energy and civil infrastructure sectors in those countries.

Let’s go over to Slide 8. Slide 8 shows our backlog at the end of Q2, 2018, compared with the end of fiscal year 2017 and the end of Q2 in fiscal year 2017. As you can see firm backlog has grown modestly over the past year and the portion that we expect to deliver within the next 12 months reduced somewhat at the end of Q2.

Let’s go to Slide 9. We continue to work toward our strategic objectives with a forward view for alignment with marketplace opportunities we see being important for our future within the next three to five years and for achieving both organic and acquisitive growth.

In addition to focus on the sectors and service areas shown on the slide, we have been working to secure new avenues for work at the regional and local level within the U.S. with a focus on specific communities and the opportunity they contain.

As I described last quarter, in addition to exploring opportunities for M&A, we are putting emphasis on recruiting new talent into E&E for doubling down or making progress in areas of strategic interest.

And let's go to Slide 10. In summary, despite continuing challenges for our U.S. operations, our fundamentals remain stable. Results from our South American operations are improving, we have seen modest improvements in our backlog despite challenging marketplace conditions.

Our liquidity continues to improve, we have approximately $17.7 million of available cash as of the end of Q2, we have $40.1 million in total lines of credit of which $37.8 million is available, we have paid 61 consecutive dividends since 1987 and the current dividend yield is around 3.5%.

This concludes our presentation and we will now open up the call for your questions.

Our first question comes from the line Brett Reese of GME, your line is open.

Brett Reese

Yes. Good morning and thanks for the call. Is there a share buyback authorization in place and if not, is that something the Board would consider.

Gerard Gallagher

There is not, that is not in play right now, John do you want to?

John Mye

Right, that would be considered at any point in time by our Board of Directors, but as Gerry said that has not been considered right now. We view as Gerry said and the Board has supported on this continuing growth path that we are going for as Gerry outlined in our strategic initiatives, which will consume and require our cash resources. But that's not to preclude the fact that that could happen in the future.

Brett Reese

Right, right. Can you give us some more color, you know the M&A activity that you are looking at where might that head toward?

Gerard Gallagher

Well we have talked about on the previous call. We are interested in areas in energy development area, water resources, coastal restoration, there is a number of different service areas where we believe there is opportunity for us over the next few years.

There is some geographic interest, I'm not going to talk about specific locations for competitive reasons, but within the U.S. primarily there are areas where we see improving our location, concentration of resources in those areas and focusing on the opportunities within certain communities, metro regions where particularly with infrastructure we believe we could get a more opportunities going forward over the next few years.

So, in terms of M&A as well as hiring on new folks, new talent into the Company we have an eye towards those areas as being pumps in for us going forward.

Brett Reese

In your area of interest are you seeing multiple candidates of interest, I mean do you have a lot of potential project on the plate?

Gerard Gallagher

We have a lot of opportunities that we are pursuing, yes and there are across a number of different sectors in energy development both conventional and renewables, renewables has been a very active area for E&E and I think it will continue to be. Water resources, civil infrastructures and area where we are focusing a lot of our attention, costal restoration, water resources, emergency management planning and in the DOD area for facilities, planning and environmental planning these are all areas we are exploring heavily and we are pursuing opportunities.

Brett Reese

Anything that you potentially will buy in the future, will it be accretive immediately. Is that one of the litmus test before you make an acquisition?

Gerard Gallagher

Companies that are interested in us is where we see a strong potential for synergy, where the two companies coming together at open source for both of us to go into new areas and provide new services where the combined entities can both get some synergy effect and opportunities lay some ground work for organic growth that would come as a result.

Brett Reese

Great. Thanks for taking my question. Good luck.

Gerard Gallagher

Thank you.

And our next question is from the line of Randi Mehl of Stewardship Capital. Your line is open.

Randall Mehl

Yes. Good morning, Gerry and John. Just following up on the U.S. business, what needs to happen for the U.S. regulatory environment to be more constructive and what is your best guess on timing?

Gerard Gallagher

I’m not sure about timing, I mean this continue to evolve, but more secure sources of government work coming online, the continued trends towards state and local funding of projects. And we need to see - and I think our customers need to see more certainty regarding federal policy as far as the process we are obtaining approvals for their projects so they can have some confidence in their investments and move forward.

Randall Mehl

So, I’m just trying to figure out if unique regulatory moves is it strictly a staffing problem inside the government. Is this a sentiment issue with the states like what needs to happen?

Gerard Gallagher

Well, on the federal side, I think it is partly staffing in terms of their procurement processes and the slowdown we have for example in EPA procurement where we were selected a year ago. And it’s been a year and we are still slowly moving through the process of coming under contract to provide services, I think to some degree that’s staffing related. In other areas it’s policy oriented and it's the different agendas of federal and some states as far as process for reviewing and approving projects.

That continues to change and evolve and we have seen a little bit of pick up in these areas, but I think you know our customers need to see a clear path to the finish line, in terms of getting through the reviews and approval processes for their projects in order to make those investments and put us to work.

Randall Mehl

Okay and just a follow-up to that, do you feel like based on the trends and the environment you are sort of scraping along the bottom right now or is there still deterioration you know in the business. In other words should we continue to expect declines in the business, in the U.S.

Gerard Gallagher

We still see a lot of opportunity and we are adjusting our focus over into other areas, new areas where we believe there is opportunity going forward. I don't know if we are scraping at the bottom or not, it's certainly been challenging over the last couple of years with the changes politically and so forth and what has evolved in the energy sector particularly for us, but I think we have targets to shoot out and as we go forward we are working toward securing some of these opportunities and working our way to a prosperous future.

Randall Mehl

Okay. Just one more question, as it relates to South America. A strong revenue trend in the quarter, but the contribution was fairly modest just given the strong revenue growth. Is there anything specific that contributed to that or is that sort of a level we should expect out of South America?

Gerard Gallagher

John, do you want to take that one?

John Mye

Sure, I would be glad to. Yes in South America, with the uptick in our business and backlog and revenue as I alluded to there, we have consciously implemented and want to spend more on business development activity down there, and so our expenses during the quarter and if you looked at our marketing and business development expenses in the queue as listed I think they are about $500,000, $600,000. That is all in South America and that's primarily due to the increase in business activity down there. Quotation activity and so forth is very important, because they are long lead time projects.

Randall Mehl

Okay. Thank you. I appreciate it.

the next question is from the line of [Charles Newhouser from Minerva Investment] (Ph), your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi, maybe I missed this, but if I'm looking at Slide 5, where you break out the financial results by region from the six months at least the South American operations seem to be earning what you would call at least a acceptable profit margin and the U.S. business is three times the size. Is there a bunch of corporate overhead thrown into the United States side of things that causes the lack of profitability number one and number two is I assume with a $30 million and for six months, let’s just assume twice that for a full year that you ought to be able to earn money at some description on that I mean if you were a distributor of roofing nails, you could are in the few percent after tax. What is the prospect for bringing some of that revenue money in the United States there down to the bottom line.

John Mye

Well, as I said, we have discussed and as noted on Slide 5 there in the presentation, net income results for the first six month period, of course booked in the second quarter was at $0.4 million for the tax. The tax adjustment related to the Tax Reform and Jobs Act.

In the six month period for the prior year, as noted there we were part of $1.1 million of additional revenue during the first half of the year which also flowed through to the bottom line after of course tax adjusted.

So, you have to go through and normalize those, but that being said, we agree with you 100%, this is all, this business is revenue generative, we have high fixed operating leverage in this business. And when the revenue turns around and upticks there is a great deal or fall through the bottom line with our contribution margin.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. When I first read the press release, it sounded that like maybe new business opportunities in the United States were simply being delayed because of people being slow to commit themselves. But your description now makes it sound more like it’s a structural issue that because of changes in the regulatory environment and/or the general microenvironment, people are tending to drag their feet and there is no particular reason to expect that to turnaround or improve market lead anytime soon, I guess is more of the correct way of looking at it, is that sounds fair to you?

Gerard Gallagher

Well, important for us is to keep our staff at the higher utilization and when projects delay those staff are not utilized and they become an overhead cost. So, if we move forward a couple of months of delay that’s a cost, we can’t adjust real-time to these changes, we have to take that cost going forward. Just to clarify.

Unidentified Analyst

When you use the word delay, I mean it sounds like it should be postponed and therefore a month or two months or however many months from the end of the second quarter these projects should get up in running and the problem we were just talking about should go away.

Gerard Gallagher

That’s right.

Unidentified Analyst

Well that’s sounds positive. Thank you very much.

I'm showing no further questions at this time, I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Gerry Gallagher for closing remarks.

Gerard Gallagher

Okay. Well, thank you everyone for joining us on our quarterly conference call today. The transcript for the call will be available on our website I believe on Monday. And thanks again for attending and look forward to speaking with you again next quarter.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference, this does conclude the program, you may now disconnect, everyone have a great day.

