Superior Industries: Looking Better A Year After An Expensive Deal

Following a 40% fall over the past year, shares look rather appealing as leverage is slowly coming down, the acquired activities perform quite well and the euro is strengthening.

I have been very sceptical about the deal at the time given the rich price paid.

Superior Industries (SUP) is a relatively unknown stock which hit my radar a year ago after the company made a relatively large acquisition with the purchase of Uniwheels AG.

I was sceptical about the deal despite a sound strategic rationale and prospects for costs synergies, with these promises being offset by a relative steep purchase price. That high acquisition price and elevated pro-forma leverage ratio made me cautious, given the little earnings accretion predicted as a result of the deal.

Things look a bit better now, aided by some deleveraging and massive underperformance of the shares, making me a cautious buyer at these levels.

The Business & Deal Revisited

Superior Industries provides aluminum wheels which it sells to pretty much all the major automotive OEMs. While the client list is long, the reality is that two-thirds of sales were derived by supplying GM and Ford (NYSE:F).

Traditionally, this was a high-volume business with little differentiation, creating essentially a low margin cyclical business, essentially pretty much a commodity business. The company has made a strategic choice to improve and differentiate its products in order to create better bargaining power and thereby deliver upon higher margins. This, furthermore, included real operational improvements such as the opening of a plant in Mexico a few years ago, focus on larger diameter products and better finishes.

Ahead of last year's acquisition of Uniwheels, Superior reported sales of $733 million by selling 12.3 million wheels at a price of $60. The company posted operating margins of 7.5% on those sales, resulting in net earnings of $40 million which was equivalent to $1.60 per share.

Shares traded at $25 when the deal was announced, giving Superior a $625 million valuation at the time with 25 million shares outstanding. If you include the net cash position of $58 million, the valuation stood at just $570 million. That valued the business at 0.8 times sales, 6.5 times EBITDA, and 14 times earnings, not being very high valuation multiples at all.

In light of the own valuation, the purchase of Uniwheels AG looked rather large as the company was acquired at $715 million. The German/Polish company is essentially what Superior is in North America, but its European counterpart. This deal was creating both geographical diversification as well as OEM diversification as the reliance on the combined Ford & GM account fell from two-thirds to 40% of pro-forma sales.

The $715 million deal (even kindly excluding a net debt load of EUR42 million) was about 25% more expensive than the valuation of Superior despite the fact that the acquired business generated EUR464 million in value-added sales. The good thing is that the euro has strengthened versus the US dollar, creating a real translation gain. Based on the numbers posted by Uniwheels at the time, Superior was paying steep multiples at 1.5 times sales and 10 times adjusted EBITDA. This marks respectively a 100% and 50% premium versus its own valuation. If anticipated $15 million in synergies are delivered upon by 2020, the acquisition multiple drops to 8.5 times, which is still above the valuation of the own business. This excludes the strategic benefits such as diversification, of course.

Based on pro-forma adjusted EBITDA of $165 million, I calculated a pro-forma leverage ratio of 3.7 times, excluding synergies. I, furthermore, calculated a pro-forma EBIT number of $97 million. With interest costs pegged at $30 million on $600 million in net debt and applying a 30% tax rate, I estimated after-tax earnings of $47 million or $56 million if synergies would be delivered upon. Back in March of last year, I assumed that the share count would rise from 25 million shares to 31 million shares as a portion of the deal would be financed with the issuance of equity, yet this is preferred equity.

I assumed that the share count would rise to 31 million shares resulting in earnings per share of $1.50 per share versus the $1.60 per share reported in 2016. Including synergies, accretion would be limited as earnings would only improve to $1.80 per share.

Those calculations looked very disappointing given the leverage incurred which increases the risk more than the offsetting factor of better diversification. Worse, investors in Superior had to swallow a 50% dividend cut as well.

How Have Things Gone So Far?

Following the announcement of the deal, things quickly went south, at least in terms of the share price of Superior. Shares fell to $22 in April alongside the release of the first quarter results as the company reconfirmed the outlook for the stand-alone business. The company closed the tender of Uniwheels in May and started to consolidate its European business from the second quarter onward, owning a >90% stake in the business. In August, Superior reported its second quarter results, triggering shares to fall from $20 to $15 as investors had doubts about the deal while Superior's own core business was facing some headwinds as well.

From that moment on shares were pretty much range bound between $14 and $18 for the remainder of 2017 as investors were digesting the news flow and the expensive deal.

The company reported its fourth quarter results in March of this year, but 2017 results are quite meaningless as Uniwheels only contributed little over half a year to the results. The company reported sales of $1.1 billion last year on which it reported adjusted EBITDA of $140 million. What is noteworthy is that value-added sales in the US fell from $409 million to $390 million with adjusted EBITDA dropping nearly $10 million to $79 million. Of interest (in part driven by the currency effect), Uniwheels is already greater in terms of sales and EBITDA as well as EBITDA margins in the fourth quarter.

Total revenues are seen at $1.45-1.50 billion in 2018 with so-called value-added sales seen at $800-835 million on which the company expects to generate $185-200 million in adjusted EBITDA. Depreciation and amortisation totalled $23 million in Q4, at a rate of close to $95 million a year. Note that net investments will be flattish in 2018, with capital spending of $95 million exactly offsetting anticipated depreciation charges.

Based on the numbers above, adjusted EBIT comes in close to $100 million. After applying $40 million in interest expenses and a normalised tax rate of 20%, we are left with just $48 million in earnings. The good thing is that instead of seeing dilution in the share count, Superior has just 25 million "regular" shares outstanding. This makes that earnings come in close to $2 per share as an effective tax rate of 10-15% in 2018 allows for some additional cash generation.

Looking Forward, Out To 2020

The 10-K still has to be filed, but the company operated with a net debt load of $650 million by the end of the third quarter. Given the anticipated EBITDA number this year, leverage stands at 3.4 times EBITDA at the midpoint of the guidance, not accounting for preferred equity and cash generated during the fourth quarter. The company has outlined a target to reduce leverage to 2.0 times by 2020 which is not that ambitious in my yes, equal to just 0.5 times reduction each year. It is comforting to see Europe doing quite well with European shipments being up 9% in 2017, offsetting the disappointing 6% fall in North America, thereby underlining the strategic rationale behind the deal.

Let's assume that company is able to reduce leverage to 2 times leverage by 2020. The company, furthermore, outlined other goals for that year which calls for value-added sales of $900-950 million on which it targets to post margins of 25%, those are EBITDA margins. If we assume D&A charges increasing to $100 million, EBIT could rise to $131 million. With interest expenses gradually falling to $30 million that year following deleveraging and applying a 20% tax rate, I can see a $3 earnings per share number that year.

While leverage is on the higher side for a cyclical player, we have to account that the business has become more diversified than it has been in the past. Strong current earnings power of $2 per share at the moment, and potentially $3 per share by 2020, makes that both earnings yields are quite compelling while allowing for rapid deleveraging as well.

With shares have lost 40% of their value over the past year after an expensive deal, the company has been lagging quite a bit while the European operations are doing quite well, leverage is coming down and the exchange rate is helping as well.

For these reasons, I am happy to start buying small at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.