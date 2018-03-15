NAHB Housing Market Index: 'Builder Confidence Remains On Solid Footing'

By Jill Mislinski

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Housing Market Index (HMI) is a gauge of builder opinion on the relative level of current and future single-family home sales. It is a diffusion index, which means that a reading above 50 indicates a favorable outlook on home sales; below 50 indicates a negative outlook.

The latest reading of 70, down 1 from last month's revised number, came in below the Investing.com forecast of 72.

Here is the opening of this morning's monthly update:

Builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes edged down one point to a level of 70 in March from a downwardly revised February reading on the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) but remains in strong territory. "Builders' optimism continues to be fueled by growing consumer demand for housing and confidence in the market," said NAHB Chairman Randy Noel, a custom home builder from LaPlace, La. "However, builders are reporting challenges in finding buildable lots, which could limit their ability to meet this demand." [link to report]

Here is the historical series, which dates from 1985.

The HMI correlates fairly closely with broad measures of consumer confidence. Here is a pair of overlays with the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (through the previous month) and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index.