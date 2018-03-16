Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/14/18: CRVS, ECL, NMFC, BDGE, AAT, TEI, WTTR

|
Includes: AAT, BDGE, CRVS, ECL, NMFC, TEI, WTTR
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/14/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes should remain seasonally high through mid March. We’re entering another very productive multi-week stretch for following insider transactions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI);
  • New Mountain Fin (NYSE:NMFC);
  • Ecolab (NYSE:ECL);
  • Corvus Pharm (NASDAQ:CRVS);
  • Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE), and;
  • Amer Assets Tr (NYSE:AAT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI);
  • ZAYO (NYSE:ZAYO);
  • Realpage (NASDAQ:RP);
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST);
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB);
  • Delek Us (NYSE:DK);
  • Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS), and;
  • Armstrong Wld (NYSE:AWI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN);
  • Regenerx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCQB:RGRX), and;
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Gates William

BO

Ecolab

ECL

B

$50,380,860

2

Rady Ernest S

CB,CEO,BO

Amer Assets Tr

AAT

B

$8,554,102

3

Orbimed Advisors

DIR,BO

Corvus Pharm

CRVS

JB*

$4,999,998

4

Essetifin Spa

BO

Regenerx Biopharmaceuticals

RGRX

JB*

$4,124,745

5

Klinsky Steven B

DIR

New Mountain Fin

NMFC

B

$3,767,773

6

City Of London Investment

BO

Taiwan Fund

TWN

B

$424,200

7

Ladhani Holli C

CEO,DIR

Select Energy Services

WTTR

B

$407,656

8

Basswood Capital Mgt

BO

Bridge Bancorp

BDGE

B

$345,964

9

Tuuk Mary E

DIR

Universal Forest Products

UFPI

JB*

$339,008

10

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

TEI

B

$312,284

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Gtcr Fund X A

BO

ZAYO

ZAYO

JS*

$173,208,752

2

Valueact

DIR,BO

Armstrong Wld

AWI

JS*

$140,060,000

3

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$125,900,128

4

Winn Stephen T

CB,CEO,BO

Realpage

RP

AS

$27,555,272

5

Seren Capital

BO

Realpage

RP

AS

$16,533,152

6

Harrington Daniel P

DIR

Churchill Downs

CHDN

S

$9,492,000

7

Schroepfer Michael

CTO

Facebook

FB

AS

$6,940,487

8

Calderoni Robert

CB,DIR

Citrix Systems

CTXS

AS

$5,960,990

9

Wiessman David

DIR

Delek Us

DK

S

$5,616,472

10

Balmuth Michael

CB,DIR

Ross Stores

ROST

S

$4,574,525

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.