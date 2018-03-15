Short And Sharp: Emerging Market Investors, Don't Hang Up Your Coats Just Yet

President Trump hasn't been shy about his protectionist tendencies, strongly believing that the United States has been losing out on foreign trade. As a result, his shift to a more aggressive approach on trade issues hasn't been surprising - just disappointing.

Last week, Trump signed a proclamation imposing a 25% tariff on steel imports and a 10% tariff on aluminium. While widespread criticism prompted the White House to dampen their rhetoric and announce that Canada and Mexico would be exempted from the tariffs, the same courtesy has not (yet) been extended to other major trade partners.

The direct economic impact from the tariffs should be modest, given that steel and aluminium account for only 1.6% of total U.S. imports. However, there are potentially much wider implications. In the same way that bad behavior rarely goes unpunished, tariffs are likely to incite retaliation from U.S. trading partners. Where would things go from there? His recent tweet in response to threats of retaliation from the European Union gives us a good idea: "Trade wars are good, and easy to win."

Trade wars are bad.

In a trade war, global growth would suffer, and no country would escape the negative economic repercussions - including the United States. Of all the regions, however, Asia would be the most vulnerable. This is partially due to the fact that China is the focal point for Trump's protectionist agenda. Tariffs (or other anti-trade measures) on Chinese exports would not only affect the Chinese economy but would spread out across the Asia region via trade linkages and the integration of global value chains. In a trade war, the direct economic impact on emerging Asia would be material.

Do President Trump's latest adventures suggest that investors should shy away from emerging markets (EM)? That would be a hasty move.

True, the key risk to EM's positive outlook has been trade protectionism. But the U.S. administration's decision to temporarily exclude Canadian and Mexican imports from the tariffs suggests that President Trump is not seeking a trade war, but a simple renegotiation of trade terms. With mid-term elections looming, anti-trade rhetoric could be a smart political move to win votes - but the strong push-back from the Republican Party means that it would likely be followed by limited action.

As a whole, EM continues to look fundamentally sound. External balances have improved, inflation has moved closer to targets, and debt accumulation has slowed. The weaker U.S. dollar is offsetting pressure from Federal Reserve tightening. Perhaps, EM macro data are no longer surprising quite so much to the upside, but economic growth is holding near its recent highs. Furthermore, emerging market risk asset valuations continue to look more attractive than developed market valuations.

Of course, the growing protectionist agenda means that investors should be cautious. Exposure to EM is still suitable, but perhaps a slight regional move away from emerging Asia is appropriate. As we move into late-cycle dynamics, and expected risk increases while expected returns decrease, shouldn't all investors start re-evaluating their positions?