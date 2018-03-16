Retirement Strategies: The Joys Of Changing Careers And A Closer Look At U.S Steel

This article is one of many in a series on financial freedom.

Summary

World leaders, as well as Wall Street, appear concerned about President Trump’s plans to 25% tariff on steel imports and 10% on aluminum imports. As a result, Trump is sending Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to meet with members of the European Union about these tariffs. U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) might be worse off after tariffs.

As I settle into "retirement" from my big corporate job, I find that I am busier (and happier) than ever. I now understand how my dad retired about the same age well over 25 years ago and is still very busy every day.

Being busy in a post-corporate job is very rewarding. With the right investments and financial acumen, you might be able to take some amazing trips. Check out the picture we took on a warmish day in Iceland - just beautiful. It really doesn’t get much better.

Which Stocks Might Be Part of a Retirement Portfolio?

When one thinks of what stocks to own in retirement, dividend stocks like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) come to mind. These are generally solid companies with dividend track records.

For a little more speculation in a portfolio, one might take a look at U.S. Steel (NYSE: X).

I have written a couple of articles on U.S. Steel that can be found here and also here. In both articles, I was bullish on the stock when it was in the mid-$20s for the mid-term with a target price of $40 and then possibly $45. Both of these targets were recently hit. Where do I think the stock is going now? Keep reading.

The stock has seen considerable movement in the past few weeks, primarily due to President Trump’s announcement on imported steel tariffs. For more on how these tariffs might affect big users of steel like Ford (NYSE:F), please see this article.

Tariffs - What's Happening?

As I mentioned in the Ford article, a tariff is a tax on imports between sovereign states. Trump made the surprise announcement that he wants a 25% tariff on imported steel and that he wants to increase U.S. production of these metals to combat - what he sees as - unfair trade practices.

While some would argue that there is a time and place for tariffs, in general, they have unattended consequences of slowing down the economy, injuring international trade relations and causing consumer prices to go up as competition decreases.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stated that these tariffs will hurt foreign countries more than they will hurt the U.S. Ross said that:

We have unilaterally given away all kinds of concessions since the end of World War II. In the beginning that was probably good policy... concessions that were perfectly reasonable to make to Germany in 1945 or China in 1945 don’t make sense anymore. Those are very strong, mature economies and there’s a lot of history to be undone.

Many investors thought that when President Trump announced steel tariffs, and as noted by the sharp increase in the company's share prices, that U.S. Steel was positioned for a windfall. So, what happened? Vertical explains most of the gains in steel stocks came from speculation over whether the tariff would be imposed and if it would have teeth. However, with that news behind us, investors are looking at the fine print - history.

Since the steel tariff announcement, Mexico, Canada and Australia have been exempted from the 25% tariff. History seems to be repeating itself as similar steel tariffs were imposed by former President Bush on imports under Section 201 of the Trade Expansion Act in 2002. Under that Act, more than 700 different steel products were ultimately exempted from the tariff. As a result, the tariff became ineffective and, at the end of the experiment, there was a large increase in steel imports.

The fear now appears to be that if Trump's Section 232 tariffs follow former President Bush's Section 201 tariffs process, the tough talk on tariffs will be just that - talk - and will not ultimately increase U.S. Steel's profits.

Granite City Works Facilities

Recently, U.S. Steel announced it will restart one of two blast furnaces (“B” blast furnace) and the steel-making facilities at its Granite City Works, an integrated steel making plant in Granite City, Illinois. This was done to meet the projected increased demand for steel as a direct result of the steel tariff plans. U.S. Steel praised President Trump for his efforts to "level the playing field so companies like ours can compete, win and create jobs that support our employees and the communities in which we operate as well as strengthen our national and economic security." This move should bring back some life to the town with 500 people reportedly being called back to work.

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

U.S. Steel provided full-year 2018 guidance that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) should be at $1.7 billion for the year and $250 million for Q12018. The consensus estimate for 2018 EBITDA was $1.5 billion.

A key support was pierced, and the stock is trading below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages of 43.28 and 40.06, respectively. The RSI is below 50 and declining. There appears to be additional risk to the downside to the 30-31 range if the MACD penetrates its zero line - it's close, but not there yet. Alternatively, resistance is at 44. A move through 44 would set up a move to the 48-49 range.

The stock has lost 20% of its market value since the beginning of March. Vertical Research downgraded the shares to Sell from Hold and lowered its price target to $23 from $41.

Current Price/Earnings is at 17.6, while profit growth is expected to be in the single digits. Compared to much of the metals sector, U.S. Steel appears expensive.

If you find owning U.S. Steel directly to be too much exposure to one company, there are several Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) that own the stock in their portfolios. Once the industry finishes readjusting its stock price, one might consider an ETF for wider diversification.

Summary on U.S Steel

There appears to have been too much good news priced into the stock price. While 20% is a large decline, I suspect there is ample room for the stock to continue to slide, albeit jaggedly, to the 30-31 range. If that level is pierced, I am looking for the mid-20s as the effects of tariffs are felt. Whichever way the stock trades, expect continued volatility. A way to profit from volatility is by using stock options to your benefit. However, I will address these strategies in a future article.

Get Ready for Retirement - Estimating Your Income and Expenses

Ultimately, money is a means to an end, a tool. You cannot take it with you. In addition to helping out the less fortunate in your community and around the world, one might consider taking some vacation time to see the world. Retirement, or a soft retirement, might be a good time to do just that.

When would you like to retire?

​Is it based on a specific age or maybe a financial milestone? Will it be a transition from full time to part-time work?

Knowing when and how retirement will start is paramount to knowing how to estimate your wealth needs.

Estimating Your Income and Expenses

There are a few basics for those not quite at retirement:

Remember the value of compounding - save as much as you can as early as you can. Always spend less than you make. If you use credit cards, pay them off every month. No exceptions. Make sure your investments work hard for you. Put as much as you can into investments automatically each month.

To know if you will have enough, you will need to review your assets (net of liabilities), your income and expenses.

As you get closer to retirement, it’s important to start to plan at a more detailed level. Determining what you want to do on a daily basis, developing a budget (note your fixed and variable costs) and ensuring how you will stay connected with friends are important things to line up before that big day.

In conjunction with creating a budget, you will need to determine what your income will be and where your spending money will come from. When you enter retirement, your spending money will come from various sources instead of a paycheck. A part-time job, social security, pension and investment income are all potential sources.

As you review your expenses, there are a number of big factors that you might consider adjusting. Keep reading for a few important questions to think about.

Where would you like to live?

We have lived in big houses and small houses. There are several advantages to living in a small house. It is less costly to heat and cool. Taxes are most likely less. It is easier to maintain.

Pick the best state to retire - it could make a big difference in cost. Where you retire might have an impact on your medical costs - this is one of the biggest expenses you will most likely encounter.

What expenses will I have?

As noted above, you will need to look at your fixed costs and your variable costs. Another way to look at this is what expenses you must have and others that are more "nice to haves" or wants. Things like groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare and housing are generally must-haves. There are ways in each of these categories to reduce your expenses, from turning up the thermostat in warm months, buying generic / store food brands, keeping your car longer and cutting out unnecessary costs such as landline telephone accounts.

"Nice to have" expenses are things like dining out, vacations, travel, etc.

Where do you want to travel?

Having visited over 85 countries in my life, I'm all for traveling as much as possible. There are ways to see the same things everyone else does for a fraction of the cost - shop airline specials, book hotels that are safe and clean but not expensive. Why pay top dollar for a fancy reception counter and a pool? If you vacation right, you will not be spending much time at the hotel anyway.

Get it right and you might get to visit awesome places like Bishops & Earls Palaces in Kirkwall, UK.

