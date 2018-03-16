All About Stitch Fix And Researching Companies You Love

Much to Danielle's surprise, I have been using and enjoying a personal styling service called Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX). It was time to take a closer look to see if this company can stand the test of time. Tune in as Danielle and I dive into researching companies that you love and how to do it.

Watch on Facebook:



In Episode 153, you’ll learn:

Diving into Stitch Fix What is it? A personal shopping tool to find you clothes that you will buy and send them directly to you. Once you try everything, you can send back what you don't like and keep what you love. It recently became a public company. Does the company have a moat? It might have a potential "switch" moat in its ability to know you incredibly well. So well that you don't want to switch, because the system is flawless and you cannot get that service anywhere else.

Types of moats to look for in a company: Brand - Very tough to nail down until consumers see your brand as a category. Switching - How easy is it to abandon or switch to another company/service? Toll Bridge - Government/Monopoly Secrets - Patented trade secrets Price - Competitive price protects them.

How to research a company you love Start looking at its competition. Is this company really the best? Read about how the company actually operates/what's its business model. Ask yourself what you think this thing is worth. It's time to look at the company's past numbers and 10-year future. Google "Investor Relations ________ (Company Name)" for retail companies. Find the owner earnings.



Original Post