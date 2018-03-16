Apple: Why The Stock Remains Cheap Despite Approaching A Trillion Dollar Valuation

This is cheap considering Apple's dominant position, and robust growth. Also, the S&P 500 trades at an overall P/E of over 25, significantly higher than Apple's P/E.

Apple: Still Cheap While Approaching a Trillion

It never ceases to amaze just how cheap Apple (AAPL) is, even now, as the company approaches the $1 trillion mark. Apple is a dominant company with various expanding businesses, experiencing growth in diverse markets all around the globe. The company is likely to grow revenues by roughly 15% this year and should earn approximately $12 a share, which puts its current P/E ratio at about 15. This is incredibly low compared to the 25 + P/E multiple the overall S&P 500 is trading at right now. But what about Apple’s forward P/E? With the company’s growth likely to spill over into next year, Apple is should earn significantly more than $12 per share, suggesting the stock is a lot cheaper than many market participants perceive.

Valuation Breakdown

I am using a $12 per share estimate for this year’s earnings as opposed to the current consensus estimate of $11.49 primarily because Apple continuously surpasses earnings estimates. This can be observed throughout Apple’s recent earnings results over the span of several years, and there is no reason to believe this trend will end any time soon. Apple is known for lowballing guidance, and consensus estimates are almost always surpassed by the company. Therefore, it is likely Apple’s earnings will come in towards the top end of the range, and while some estimates call for earnings as high as $12.30, I will use a flat $12 benchmark.

As we discussed earlier EPS of $12 gives Apple a P/E ratio of just 15 at its current share price of around $180. But what about next year? Just as Apple typically beats EPS estimates, the company normally surpasses expectations on the top line as well. Thus, it is likely Apple will generate roughly $270 billion in revenues this year, slightly higher than the consensus estimates of $263 billion. So, even if we apply a significantly lower growth rate of let’s say 11% to this year’s revenues, down from the 15% the company is projected to register this year, Apple will generate roughly $300 billion in sales in 2019.

Another element to keep an eye on is the likelihood of Apple to produce slightly higher margins going forward. It is very likely that the company is going to be selling more iPhone Xs going forward, and the X has a significantly higher margin than the 8 and other iPhones. It reportedly costs the company only $357 to produce an iPhone X. This suggests a massive 64% gross margin on the new iPhone. Also, the company’s growth will be slowing modestly in 2019 so Apple will likely place more emphasis on profitability. Therefore, we can expect an operating margin of about 30%, slightly higher than the 28.3% 3-year average. Also, Apple had achieved 30% operating margins in the past when going through similar times of modest growth.

By applying an operating margin of 30%, Apple should generate about $90B in operating income next year. Once we subtract 21% for tax at the new tax rate Apple would be left with about $71.1B in net income. $71.1B in net income divided by the 5.07B shares outstanding will provide Apple shareholders with EPS of roughly $14. At the current price of $180 this suggests that Apple’s forward PE is just 12.84, remarkably low for a dominant technology company growing revenues at 15% this year. Also, it’s important to point out that my estimate is only slightly above the $13.21 consensus estimates for next year, and is significantly lower than some of the upper end estimates which call EPS to be as high as $15.34 next year. I am not saying Apple can’t or won’t deliver over $15 in EPS next year, it might. But if it does, using a $15.34 EPS estimate would imply Apple is trading at a P/E of under 12, or just 11.73 next year’s earnings.

Apple Firing on All Cylinders

So, where is Apple’s revenue growth coming from? Well, we know that Apple’s predominate source of revenues comes from iPhones, but various products, and services are also showing robust growth. Moreover, Apple is growing sales significantly across a wide range of regions and geographic locations.

An astonishing 70%, roughly $62 billion of Apple’s Q1 revenues came from iPhone sales. This is not necessarily a bad thing as the iPhone is an incredibly popular, high margin product that showed solid yoy revenue growth of about 12% in Q1. With a higher priced iPhone X becoming widely adopted throughout this year and the next, the trend of double digit growth in the iPhone segment is likely to continue.

Moreover, the iPhone X is a higher margin product than Apple’s former iPhones and should allow the company to improve margins going forward. Apple’s average selling price per iPhone grew substantially in Q1 to $796, compared to an expected price of around $755. As more people proceed to convert to the new, more expensive and profitable iPhone lineup, Apple’s revenues and profits should progress higher as well. But let’s not focus all our attention on the iPhone. Let’s look at some of Apple’s other expanding businesses.

Services is a big one, as the unit brought in about $30 billion in revenues last year. The services business grew at nearly 20% in Q1 on a yoy basis. Also, Apple expects this unit to produce $50 billion in revenues by 2020. However, the real growth engine appears to be Apple’s “other products” segment which grew at nearly 40% in Q1 on a yoy basis. Apple’s “wearables” performed especially well, growing by nearly 70% yoy. Apple Watch, Beats, AirPods, Apple TV, and other “non-conventional” revenue drivers are becoming very lucrative growth products for Apple, and should continue to supply significant growth going forwards.

It’s also important to highlight Apple’s growth in various regions, as the technology giant continues to capture global market share across the board. Sales in the America’s grew by roughly 10% in Q1, European sales grew at nearly 15%, revenues in China expanded by 11%, sales in Japan surged by almost 30%, and sales in the rest of the Asia Pacific Region expanded by almost 20% in that same time period. It’s also important to note that while some of the more developed markets may be reaching an area of increased saturation for Apple, China, the Asian Pacific Region, and other areas of the world are not.

By concentrating on expanding growth in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, and other regions Apple can sustain revenue growth for years going forward.

Technical View

AAPL has made a robust rebound of about 20% from the correction low of roughly $150, highlighting its ability to outperform. The chart also shows a very productive uptrend that suggests the stock is likely to continue its upward trajectory. The technical indicators don’t appear to suggest that the stock is overbought at this time, and all factors seem to point to a likely continuation of the underlying uptrend.

Bottom Line

At just 15 times this year’s earnings, and with a likely forward P/E of 13 or lower Apple is incredibly cheap. Apple is not simply an iPhone maker, but is a dominant tech company with various businesses experiencing robust growth over a broad number of regions spanning most of the globe. The iPhone X, Apple’s services unit, the company’s wearable division, and other segments should provide Apple with significant revenue growth, margin expansion, and bottom line growth going forward. Therefore, even as Apple approaches a trillion-dollar valuation, it remains a very cheap stock to own.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long aapl.

