Desperate Allergan Seeks 'Sense Of Urgency'

Past narratives have failed, and I believe this one will too.

AGN has risen by double-digits in less than two weeks. Management is seeking strategic options to boost the share price.

Allergan CEO Brent Saunders. Source: Business Insider

Allergan (AGN) hit a 52-week low of about $143 on March 5th, and the stock has been on a tear ever since. It closed at $167 on March 14th - a 17% bounce of its low. The bounce had been explicable. I assumed it was due to short covering since nothing about Allergan's outlook or its earnings fundamentals had changed. Wednesday we found out why. Management came up with a new narrative:

Investors are literally buying into management's focus on building shareholder value. At Barclays' healthcare conference in South Florida, CEO Brent Saunders and CFO Matt Walsh said the company was taking a fresh look at all available options to boost the company's valuation and will "move as quickly as an idea warrants" if it makes sense. RBC's Randall Stanicky (OUTPERFORM/$213) is on board, citing management's "sense of urgency" with the task. Another encouraging comment from Mr. Saunders pertained to the potential encroachment of biosimilar versions of flagship product BOTOX in what he called an "incredibly hard and long process." He does not believe a biosimilar will be commercially available for about 10 years.

AGN is still off 30% Y/Y even with the recent bounce. This too shall pass. This new narrative likely will not help the stock for long.

Another Day Another Narrative

Since September 2017 Allergan has devised several different narratives in order to boost the share price. Still, nothing has worked.

We Sold Restasis To The Mohawks

In September I highlighted how Allergan's Restasis (dry eye) was under siege from TEVA (TEVA) and Mylan (MYL). Restasis represented 9% of Allergan's total revenue, so generic encroachment could have been particularly damaging. Secondly, Q2 2017 earnings implied growth was dead. Declining revenue for the U.S. General Medicine segment was was slightly down Y/Y, while total organic growth was practically nil.

Allergan must have heard me. Less than two weeks after voicing the Mylan and Teva threat Allergan announced it had sold Restasis to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe; the plan was to protect it from a pending inter partes review ("IPR"). Some praised CEO Brent Saunders for thinking outside the box. I saw the move as an act of desperation. Since, the Restasis patents have been invalidated in federal court and the Mohawk deal has been put out of its misery.

We Will Buy Back Stock

At the end of September the company announced the authorization of a $2 billion share repurchase plan and reaffirmed its Q3 2017 revenue projections. Management also reaffirmed its commitment to repay $3.75 billion of debt in 2018 and announced its CFO was retiring. The announcement came after AGN had fallen over 10% since the consummation of its Mohawk deal. In my opinion, the buybacks proved growth was dead and the company needed to resort to financial engineering to boost the stock. AGN was trading at over $200 at the time of the announcement. Buying shares in that range seems to have been a waste given a current price below $170.

We Will Restructure

In response to LOE (loss of exclusivity) for key products, the company vowed to restructure its operations. Earlier this year Allergan announced it would lay off 1,000 employees; it expected to incur $125 million in restructuring charges and benefit from $300 - $400 million in cost savings. In Q4 2017 Allergan cut R&D and selling expense to a combined $1.7 billion from $2.2 billion in the year earlier period. I suspected the cost cuts could improve or protect margins, yet cause investors to question whether AGN was still a growth stock.

Allergan Wants To Hive Assets Prior To Price Discovery

Allergan is attempting pursue strategic options before its true earnings picture materializes. In Q4 2017 its revenue of $4.3 billion was up 12% Y/Y. However, Q4 2017 revenue included the benefit of acquisitions of Cool Sculpting and regenerative medicines.

Sans these acquisitions the company's total revenue growth would have been around 6%. I believe Q1 2018 results will be on a more apples-to-apples basis and will show single digit revenue growth. Apparently, management wants to sell assets while potential buyers might still believe it is a high-growth company.

Has Sentiment Over Botox Changed?

U.S. Specialty Therapeutics has been the growth engine of the company. Analysts have previously suggested AGN's sum-of-the parts could be much higher if it segmented Specialty Therapeutics and U.S. General Medicine, and sold them off separately. Specialty Therapeutics represents 46% of Allergan's segment contribution versus 36% for General Medicine.

In Phase 3 clinical trials Revance's (RVNC) botulinum toxin RT002 has shown the potential to last up to 6 months; this compares favorably to Allergan's Botox which lasts about 4 months. Revance and Mylan (MYL) are also partnering to create a biosimilar to rival Botox. AGN currently trades at 11x run-rate EBITDA. Are potential buyers willing to pay 15x EBITDA (or higher) for Botox amid potential threats from Revance and Mylan? The sum-of-the parts narrative may have made sense last year; it could now be null and void.

Has LOE Been Fully Priced In?

Allergan is facing LOE for Restasis, vaginal cream Estrace and eye drug Combigan. The drugs represent an estimated 14% of total revenue and 17% of Allergan's segment contribution. These potential hits have not fully impacted Allergan's revenue and earnings. At this juncture a buyer would have estimated the potential revenue and earnings hit, and the timing of them. It might be best to assume the worst case scenario - value the company with a 17% EBITDA reduction already priced in.

The Art Of The Deal

I believe a deal should reflect the negotiating leverage of the parties involved. Allergan appears desperate, and its ability to launch new drugs in the near term could be suspect. I intimated as much after its Mohawk deal was made public:

Allergan has tried hard to position itself as a traditional biotech company. If that is the case then it should be able to generate new products from its R&D machine. Taking unconventional measures to protect Restasis could connote to the market that its product development capabilities are lacking. Sans new acquisitions and an efficient R&D shop it could be difficult for the company to justify its robust 15x EBITDA multiple.

An FDA decision on Esmya (uterine fibroids) might be delayed until the second half of 2018; outside of Esmya the company might not launch any drugs until 2019 or beyond. The "art of the deal" could suggest an auction process for Allergan's pieces could render values far less than its current share price of $166.

Conclusion

Threats to Botox and pending LOE could cause buyers to shy away from buying Allergan's assets. A disappointing sale process could sink the stock. If buyers decide to wait six to nine months for LOE to be fully priced in, it could be even more disastrous. AGN remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AGN, TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.