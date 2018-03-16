Top 50 S&P 500 By Yield, Gains And Upside For March

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five March top-yield S&P 500 dividend stocks showed 1.8% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-price stocks prevailed.

50 Top S&P 500 index stocks ranged in estimated annual yield from 3.69% to 7.07%. Top ten, SO, OKE, T, F, LB, PPL, VTR, HCP, WELL, & IRM averaged 5.66%.

Broker target-estimated March top ten net gains ranged 18.25%-28.84% topped by WMB 3/13/18. The master list was pre-screened to include firms with net annual returns better than -15%.

"The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% of available market capitalization." - us.spindices.com.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 14% To 25.5% Net Gains For Ten S&P 500 Dogs To February 2019

Five of ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for S&P 500 dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the 30 highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 13, 2019, were:

Williams Companies (WMB) netted $288.35 based on a median target price estimate from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) was projected to net $250.45, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

L Brands (LB) was projected to net $221.05, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

Welltower (WELL) was projected to net $211.03, based on a median target estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 72% less than the market as a whole.

Simon Property Group (SPG) was projected to net $198.64, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Iron Mountain (IRM) was projected to net $191.62, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Ford Motor (F) was projected to net $185.94, based on a median target price estimate from 25 analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

HCP, Inc. (HCP) was projected to net $183.48, based on target price estimates from 21 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Mid-America Apartment (MAA) was projected to net $182.53, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 18 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 72% less than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications (VZ) was projected to net $171.37 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from 34 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.06% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One 'Safer' Dividend Aristocrat To Show A 10.31% Loss to March, 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts for 2019 was:

Seagate Technology (STX) projected a loss of $103.11 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 84% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten S&P 500 stocks selected 3/13/18 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. The top-yielding stock was the lone industrials representative, Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) [1].

Second place was claimed by the first of three real estate sector representatives, Welltower (NYSE:WELL) [2]. The others placed placed third and fourth. They were, HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) [3] and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) [4].

Two utilities representatives placed fifth and tenth, Southern (NYSE:SO) [5], and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) [10]. In sixth and seventh places L Brands (NYSE:LB)[6] and Ford Motor (NYSE:F)[7] were the two consumer cyclical representative firms in the top ten.

While finally, one communication services representative took eighth, AT&T (NYSE:T) [8], and one energy sector representative placed ninth, ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) [9], to complete the S&P 500 top ten by yield for March.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten S&P 500 Dogs Showed 14.29% To 25.98% Upsides To March, 2019; (32) The Lowest of Thirty Was -12.53%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Project A 1.8% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P 500 Dividend Stocks To March 2019

Ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The master list was prescreened to only include firms with net returns greater than -15%.

As noted above, top ten S&P 500 dividend dogs selected 3/13/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P 500 Dogs (33) Delivering 14.5% Vs. (34) 14.24% Net Gains by All Ten by March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P 500 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 1.8% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The sixth lowest priced S&P 500 top yield dog, L Brands (LB), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 22.11%.

The five lowest-priced top yield S&P 500 dividend dogs for March 13 were: Ford Motor (F); HCP, Inc. (HCP); PPL Corporation (PPL); Iron Mountain (IRM); and AT&T, Inc. (T), with prices ranging from $10.78 to $37.39.

Five higher-priced S&P 500 dividend dogs for March 13 were: L Brands (LB); Southern (SO); Ventas (VTR); Welltower (WELL); ONEOK (OKE), whose prices ranged from $41.90 to $57.76.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your S&P500 stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: dogzonline.com.au

Three of these top S&P 500 pups by yield qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now accumulating returns. A Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) portfolio launched September 8. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 8:45 AM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/ Dividend Dog Catcher Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one of four or five stocks contending for a weekly slot on the Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Just go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 8:45 AM most trading days and watch, like, comment and share the videos. And come back anytime for replays Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.