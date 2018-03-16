Asterias Biotherapeutics' (AST) CEO Mike Mulroy on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:AST) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Doug Sherk - Investor Relations

Mike Mulroy - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Chavez - Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

Analysts

Ram Selvaraju - H.C. Wainwright

Bruce Jackson - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Asterias Biotherapeutics Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After managements' prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I'll now introduce your host for today's conference, Doug Sherk of EVC Group. Please go ahead sir.

Doug Sherk

Thank you, operator and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today, March15, 2018, for the Asterias Biotherapeutics conference call and webcast to review the company's fourth quarter and full year 2017 results, as well as recent developments.

This afternoon, after the market closed, Asterias issued its results release, which is posted on the company's website at www.asteriasbiotherapeutics.com. Today's call is also being broadcast live via webcast. To access the webcast, go to the Asterias's website, click the Investors link and then click on Events and Presentations. There will be a taped replay of this call, which will be available approximately two hours after the call's conclusion and will remain available for seven days. The operator will provide the replay instructions at the end of today's call.

Before we get started, we'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. We encourage you to review the company's past and future filings with the SEC, including without limitation the company's Form 10-K and 10-Q which identify the specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements.

These factors may include without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, need an ability to obtain future capital and maintenance of intellectual property rights.

And with that I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Mulroy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Asterias.

Mike Mulroy

Thanks Doug. Good afternoon everyone. With me today is Ryan Chavez, our Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel. We appreciate everyone’s time today and realize that just about two weeks ago, we recall to update everyone on OPC1 in its latest data readout in spinal cord injury.

Also, we expect to have a separate investor call for our VAC2 cancer immunotherapy program in the second quarter. After the first subject in our upcoming study in non-small cell lung cancer is randomized.

With those more detailed program oriented calls in mind, on this call Ryan and I will provide a brief corporate update including some remarks on the financial results we reported today and then open the call for your questions.

Also, I should note that we don’t have Ed Wirth on the call today as he is attending a spinal cord conference in Florida. I will start by reviewing a few of our key achievements over the past year and by providing some thoughts on what these events might mean for Asterias, its’ stockholders, employees and others.

During 2017 and in February 2018, we continue to provide updates with promising data from our ongoing sites to our study and recovery of arm, hand and finger function in subjects who have been administered OPC1.

That may sound a bit dry, so let me add that in August 2017, I had the distinct privilege of meeting one of our clinical trial participants, Lucas Lindner, after he threw out the first pitch at a major-league baseball game with his previously paralyzed right arm.

I’m not a big memorabilia guy, but I must say, I’m immensely proud to have an autograph baseball from Lucas on my desk here in Fremont California signed by Lucas’s previously paralyzed right-hand. I just think that’s pretty cool.

Just recently, Asterias received regulatory clearance in the United Kingdom to initiate a first-in human clinical trial of our cancer immunotherapy product candidate in subjects with early and late stage non-small cell lung cancer.

We anticipate dosing to commence in the first half of this year, at which point we will have a live clinical trial in the very exciting field of cancer immunotherapy. Finally, just a note on our employees.

I remember back in September, when we were getting word that a fourth subject in our six subject Cohort 2 in SCiStar had recovered two motor levels. I must confess that it’s more focused on the rollout of that information to investors while our employees have something even more important in mind. What that meant for the person enduring [ph] quadriplegia as well as that person’s family and friends.

There was real compassion at our headquarters that day and it’s that spirit that carries us as we seek to deliver value for all of our constituencies. I’m not going to review the results we reported on just a few weeks ago, but we are free to read the press release dated February 28, 2018 and the webcast link for the conference call we also held on the 28th. Both the press release and webcast link can be found on the investor’s page on our website.

Before I turn the call over to Ryan, I want to know that we are really excited for the planned start of the first in-human clinical trial of VAC2, our cancer immunotherapy product candidate again in non-small cell lung cancer, the trial being in the United Kingdom.

As a reminder, our approach is to educate T-cells inside the body to attack telomerase presenting cancer cells, which is somewhat analogous to the various CAR T therapies approved and in development, but we believe that our therapy will achieve this with a much more favorable toxicity profile.

Our VAC programs target the telomerase protein that is present in about 90% of all cancers. So we believe there is the potential of a broad utility across multiple types of cancer with these programs.

We also believe our VAC2 product candidate will likely be synergistic with other therapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors and we are evaluating ways to test this type of combination approach.

Finally, although we have not yet discussed this potential feature of our cancer immunotherapy platform in a significant way, VAC2 has the potential to be loaded with other antigens that may be best suited to address certain tumor types. We will increase the discussion of this potential opportunity for the VAC2 platform over time.

The first in-human VAC2 trial which is being sponsored and managed by cancer research U.K. will examine the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity and activity of VAC2 in subjects with non-small cell lung cancer.

We now expect the start of the trial to occur in the second quarter of 2018. After the first patient is randomized into the study, we plan to host a conference call focused on VAC2 and its potential as an off-the-shelf treatment option in the rapidly evolving cancer immunotherapy landscape.

We plan to include a key opinion leader on this call to discuss his view on VAC2 and the upcoming non-small cell lung cancer study. And with that, I’d like to turn the call over to Ryan, who will briefly discuss our financial results. Ryan?

Ryan Chavez

Thanks Mike. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm going to highlight our cash position and what it means to the company in my remarks. As of December 31, 2017 cash, cash equivalent and available for sale securities totaled $21.6 million which includes a $10.4 million in gross proceeds from the registered direct offering that we completed in October of 2017.

On the expense side of the equation, last year we significantly improved the company’s cost structure heading into 2018. As a result of these cost-saving initiatives, we expect to reduce our operating cost by approximately 40% in 2018. We believe that our reduced operating cost and cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the year will be sufficient to fund our operations through at least the quarter of 2019. Importantly, none of the cost reduction steps we implemented with the late completement [ph] SCiStar study which is now fully enrolled and collecting all the data from the study in 2018 and early 2019.

We are also poised to have VAC2 enter the clinic in the second quarter of 2018 due to our partnership with cancer research U.K. In other words, we are financially positioned to continue to advance our key development programs in the clinic and achieve additional important clinical milestones for both OPC1 and VAC2 in 2018.

Now I’ll turn the call back to Mike for concluding remarks.

Mike Mulroy

Thanks, Ryan. Kind of quick color here but again we just recently provided a detailed update on OPC1 in spinal cord injury. And we look forward to a standalone call on our immunotherapy platform after the first patient is randomized in our clinical trial in non-small cell lung cancer.

So with that, operator you may now open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you.[Operator Instructions] And your first question will come from Ram Selvaraju with H.C. Wainwright.

Ram Selvaraju

Hi, thanks very much for taking my questions, just a couple of quick ones. Firstly, can you provide us with an update on what the FDA may have communicated to you since your last call about the duration of evaluation for patients in future clinical studies with OPC1? And secondly, if you could give us a sense of whether there are likely to be significant changes in stock is comp over the course of 2018 versus 2017? Thank you.

Mike Mulroy

I think on the FDA, we really haven’t gotten in any details on our back and forth, we’ve talked about being in formal discussions with them. We’ve talked about the RMAT designation and looking forward to getting into more formal discussions, so we really haven’t provided any detail on the back and forth there and so I don’t think we are going to start now.

On the comp, we used quite a bit of equity in our comp, we are big believers in alignment with all employees, but particularly executive management and shareholders. So I think directionally, it will be and as a percentage it will be slightly higher than it’s been in the past. It’s moving in a good direction, you know I’ll take the opportunity to remind those on the call today as well of my 10b5-1 program where I’m buying in the open market on a regular basis, so I personally just would say I’m a big believer in alignment and I think the question points in that direction, so I agree with the pointing in that question.

Ram Selvaraju

Thanks very much.

Operator

And next we’ll hear from Rennie Benjamin with Raymond James.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Michael and Ryan, this is Bindoo [ph] on for Ren. Can you hear me okay?

Mike Mulroy

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my question and then congrats on the progress in the past quarter. And maybe just first question for Michael on -- so based on the results we have seen so far from the without you have seen so far from the SCiStar study, can you provide some color regarding there is a specific patient population that may have benefited more from this cell therapy?

Mike Mulroy

Well we have -- we have various cohorts, we are looking at, but I think as a general matter you know it’s the AIS-A and the AIS-B patients that have suffered severe spinal cord injury in kind of the C4-C7 region but Ryan if you have more details you want to share.

Ryan Chavez

You know the only thing I would add to that is and you likely heard the call that we had in great detail on OPC1 in February. What we’ve begun to observe is that the AIS-A and the AIS-D [ph] populations are actually similarly when it comes to improvements in upper extremity mode of function.

So as we move forward, we actually believe in terms of those groupings. It makes a lot of sense to look at these things in the aggregate basis. So in terms of how we have structured the SCiStar and the breakout of the cohorts, as we move forward we see that there is actually a lot of similarity in terms of how they are reacting and we’ll be looking at that on a more of a combined basis.

One of that known on a derivative [ph] side, I would ask you to go back and look at the transcript or the webcast of that call, because Ed Wirth, I think in response to your question provided a lot of really helpful information about – thinking about A’s versus B's in the different tracks within the spinal cord and the differences between kind motor neurons and sensory neurons etcetera, so Ryan and I certainly are the scientist and the gang here. But I’d encourage you to go back and look at Ed's remarks.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. Thanks. That’s helpful. My last question is, I think Ryan you mentioned that the operation burn is can be reduced by about 40% is 2018. So, should we expect the majority of the cost reductions come from the R&D activity, given that you have to enroll your SCiStar study?

Ryan Chavez

Sure. The way we looked at it when we went through the analysis on looking at potential cost reduction areas was short-term, midterm and long-term projects. And we thought that short and mid-term importantly on the clinical side with OPC1, and also on the clinical advancement on VAC2 where much of the burn is carried by Cancer Research UK, our partner, but there is seminar [ph] and those continue.

We also have cost still included related to some midterm projects that will be helpful for our next study for OPC1 such as – and I think we talked about this on the last call, an improved clinical device that we would use with the operation procedure. We’re doing some optimization on the manufacturing of OPC1 to increase yield and reduced --increase yield and scalability. So that work is still ongoing. But some of the longer term projects that would be maybe more important for commercialization with OPC1, those are many of the things that we’ve delayed or postponed a bit.

So, importantly you’re not going to see really anything different in terms of what we collection this year in terms of OPC1 data, moving forward the VAC2 program into the clinic and even moving forward with consideration on initiating the next OPC1 study. It’s some of the longest things that we’ve delayed, but it has had as we said about a 40% reduction to our 2018 burn versus 2017.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Sounds very helpful. Thank you, guys. Good luck going forward.

Ryan Chavez

Thank you.

Operator

Next we’ll hear from [Indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon gentlemen and thanks for taking the questions. I only have one here, which is that for the cohort 2. There is a chance to look at the nine-month data between the 12 and the six-month. Was there any thought also looking to say, about three, four and even five on the nine-month or that something to be considered in the future?

Mike Mulroy

Yes. It’s funny. The mechanisms of action, it’s kind of interesting. Our kind of reporting out on the recessive cohorts of kind of track kind of a normal sort of quarterly cycle, though I think all along we focused more on the six and the 12-month readout. I actually mechanistically it’s really more about the 12-month readout than about any other readout. It takes time for these cells to kind of do their jobs especially on the remediation front. To answer your question specifically, we may, I doubt that we’ll go into such detail that the six-month readout did. Again we’re more focus on the six and the 12, but we may provide some color to the market at that time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks a lot. And look forward to the VAC2 sort of kick off.

Mike Mulroy

Thank you. We do too.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Next we’ll hear from Bruce Jackson with Lake Street Capital Markets

Bruce Jackson

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. So speaking of VAC2, you going to be starting the study shortly here, 24 subjects, can you give us a little bit more detail on the enrollment criteria and possibly just some of the time lines that you’re expecting? You think that this give me a fairly easy study to enroll or do you think it might move kind of slowly?

Ryan Chavez

Hi, Bruce. This is Ryan. How are you doing?

Bruce Jackson

I’m good.

Ryan Chavez

Good. So, let me give you a little bit of an overview and then we can go into any additional questions you have. So, as I think you recall, there will be two main cohorts. One, with patients with advanced disease. And then the second main cohort will be those with resected disease. The advanced -- as currently design the advanced disease cohort will be enroll first, and they will -- we will actually have few staggers where we look at the initial safety of the product, but that will be kicking up hopefully relatively soon.

We actually do think there is going to be a rather quick pace to the enrollment. Our lead investigator in the study has mentioned that he has a multitude of subjects that are interested in receiving the therapy and so we actually think I will enroll relatively quickly. Once we -- as currently with the current protocol once we get through the advanced disease we’ll be moving forward with the resected disease cohort.

And we also think that will enroll relatively quickly. We’ve hear estimates where we actually think we could complete enrollments in 2018, but it could be more what that does get somewhat delay. But we think it’ll actually enroll both pretty quickly. Now, on that front, one thing that I think all of your aware that have changed on the landscape is where the checkpoint inhibitors is actually -- two checkpoint inhibitors approved in U.K. for non-small cell lung cancer. So that made change in the enrolment dynamics a little bit.

That being said, what we’re looking into is actually amending the protocol to include a combination arm that would actually begins to enroll concurrently with the resected disease cohort and potentially as part of the advanced disease cohort, and that’s to sort of address the change in the Standard of Care.

So what you could see 2018 as enrollment on the advanced side, more from a safety perspective, the combination arm, as well as beginning to enroll in the resected disease cohort, where we think we could have benefit as a mono therapy. What that sort of lines up to is we would likely have safety and some immune response data in late 2018 and we will begin to see more clinical activity data in 2019.

Bruce Jackson

Okay. That’s great. Thank you very much.

Ryan Chavez

Thank you.

Operator

From Charden [ph] we’ll hear from [Indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Yes. Just looking for little bit more clarification on the VAC2 study including the checkpoint inhibitor treatment. So should we think about this as we start with advance of these and then you move on to recessive advance, you do some portion of that a bit more cohort of advanced disease using the checkpoint inhibitor?

Ryan Chavez

Yes. I think its TBD to be honest. We’ll obviously have to discuss this with Cancer Research U.K. before we move anything forward. But there is a potential where we would enroll the first few subjects in the advanced disease cohorts and then from there you would actually have it be or the remainder of the cohort would be a combination arm. So we would actually – we actually think where the greatest that could be for VAC2 would be either in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor or in resected disease patients as a monotherapy. So the thought as we would get our first few subjects from advanced disease cohort dosed we look at it safety perspective. The protocol then be amended where the combination arm we sort of take over for the remainder of the advanced cohort and that would be enroll concurrently with the resected disease cohort.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And under that type of thing there, how many patients in that push cohort which you feel would be necessary to get comfortable with safety, so is it may be four, five, something that may we heard?

Ryan Chavez

You’re right. So again, we have to go through the regulatory authorities as well as Cancer Research UK beyond this, but we think it could be a small number so much alike with the SCiStar Study where cohort 1 or 3 subjects where you’re looking at three or four patients under that sort of advanced disease, safety, cohort. And then if there was going to be 12 otherwise you’d have the remaining balance which would be eight or nine subjects in that sort of revised combination arm.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. We’ll look forward to care new give us the funds to return that.

Ryan Chavez

Thank you.

Operator

And at this time, I would like to turn the conference back over to Mike Mulroy, for any additional or concluding remarks.

Mike Mulroy

Yes. I’ll just thank you all again for your interest and participating on the call. I think we try to remain open for access to everyone’s chat, and that goes for shareholders as well. So again, thanks everybody.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today’s presentation. We do thank everyone for your participation. And you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.