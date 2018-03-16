Bitcoin To Buffett And Everything In Between

I wanted to update readers on a bunch of concepts and market developments that I've been writing about over the last few months. For ease, here's a table of contents. Please focus on what interests you most:

Bitcoin Bonanza Part 2-Update to my most recent Bitcoin piece 'The Bitcoin Bonanza' (warning: lots of technical charts)

Buffett Goes to Cash, Should You?

Please Stop Talking about the Yield Curve.

Yield Hype, Who Fell For It?

Gold, Will it Hold?

Let's get started....

Bitcoin Bonanza Part 2

I penned 'Bitcoin Bonanza' back on December 11, 2017, with price hovering around $14K. I covered a lot of ground, including the idea of investing vs. speculation. At the time, technically I was most concerned with the RSI reading 91+. Back then I said the following.....

Source: Bitcoin Bonanza

I kept an eye on it and 11 days later price started to broaden out. This is when people really got excited and were calling for all kinds of price targets (anywhere from $100K to $1M+). At 16,820, I warned that things were set to get 'interesting,' particularly due to the euphoric action near $20K. Note support that was at risk and trend that had broken.

The following day I included more technical information including sentiment and the fact price had extended 250% above the 200-day moving average. There is no magic here other than intuition and some common sense.

Within 3 days the entire price action outside the channel was erased. Risk.

Ultimately it took another 2 months, but eventually the entire channel was closed with a decline of over 50%+. I walked through much more detail day by day, but you get the idea.

But what now? Good question. As of today's writing my most recent big-picture thought is that past RSI reading and the potential for the 'long slog.' I hinted at this in Bitcoin Bonanza, and have written extensively about the technical nature of cryptocurrencies. This makes sense as there is not a tremendous amount else to go on, despite what many will contend.

Buffett's Cash Position, Should You Care?

Buffett's cash position has been a big newsmaker in the last few months. Everyone seems ready to move to cash based on his $100+B war chest. It's funny how markets develop, I can still remember when consensus was questioning his 'touch.' Back at the peak of the first bubble, we saw how investors basically dismissed Buffett as being out of touch with technology and the times. His prudence was effectively dismissed.

Source: CNN Money

And today, two bubbles later with two big market declines, it seems everyone is watching his positioning and attempting to be the next 'Buffett.' But is it warranted?

I will have a more in-depth piece coming in the next few weeks that digs a bit deeper into this concept looking at the significant constraints Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has beyond size. Today's thought is that an inverse of the 90's mistake is potentially taking place (from ignoring Buffett to now focusing too much on his positioning).

Now before you blow a gasket, I get the market is expensive. I could post every chart here from P/S, EV to EBITDA, the Buffett Indicator, CAPE, etc. I'm guessing you've seen them all, instead hear me out.

Below I have listed Berkshire's cash position relative to assets vs. market tops. Now there are probably better methodologies out there and I am all ears, but the focus is on the concept. Where does Buffett bail before we should? What could drive the differences? What advantages do we have? Answer these questions and my guess is we outperform those reflexively following Buffett.

Below shows approximately 18-24 months before the top based on this method.

Valuation-wise we can look back at both cycles and see different results. In '99, markets carried significantly higher both in price and valuation. In the '07 cycle, we saw valuation barely budge even though price rallied. From a pure value investor perspective, obviously this is totally fine. After all, you can't catch the exact top or bottom so why should you care? Just get out with Buffett. Ehh, maybe.

I could go back and list all the stocks that ripped between '98 and the '00 top, but we all know how speculative that time was. I wouldn't be comfortable with that. Instead, let's look at '05-'07 and emerging markets for now. Two additional years post peak Buffett, large liquid ETF, sound fair? Hopefully, this will provide some food for thought.

Emerging markets actually doubled in the time frame between Berkshire's cash peaking and the market peaking. Again I will have more thoughts on this, but I am proposing Buffett's positioning should be considered more noise than signal for the time being, even with markets so 'expensive.' Yes, part of this is about the obvious size and momentum effects, but I also see a quality component which even non-timing based value/fundamental driven investors can/should appreciate (more to come).

Please Stop Talking About the Yield Curve

Please. Make it stop. One thing so unique to this cycle is the overnight experts in anything that even remotely sound like it could be bearish. Ebola? Brexit? Debt Downgrade? Remember when Deutsche Bank's (DB) complex derivative exposure was going to crash the system? There were some people on the internet who had it all mapped out.

First off, there seems to be this consensus below that a flattening curve is another end-of-the-world moment.

Here's another chart that has been passed around for years showing 5s-30s. I see this on the internet all the time, that is creating charts to fit an existing narrative vs. simply reading the data itself. Although outside the scope of today, readers hopefully see through these and other tricks (such as the noise surrounding the false breakout in 10-year yields - more there later). Here if you zoom out, the data completely changes as the recession follows after the dip below 1%, not at it.

Instead of 'chart fitting,' one of my favorite slides this year comes from Ryan Detrick CMT, Senior Strategist at LPL Financial. This was presented at the 2018 'Chart Summit,' where I was proud to be a presenter as well.

While I have seen many post about the sub .50% reading on the curve (2s-10s), I had seen almost no one quantify it all. In other words, what does it actually mean? As I suspected, the average calendar days from a drop below .50% to inversion is 698 days with an average return of 67%+ (median 21.5%). So much for the hype.

Source: Ryan Detrick LPL Financial

Yields, Who Fell For It?

Time to fess up. Did you short TLT at 116? It's ok there was a ton of hype, which is one of the biggest reasons I advocate throwing your TV out the window. In '3% Doesn't Matter' I argued the entire market was running off groupthink and bad data (charts). The last few inflation-based prints (jobs, CPI, retail sales) 'surprised' some, but really shouldn't have.

After getting my members' long yields at 2.4% on January 8th...

I got them out 5 weeks later, right into the 'higher yield hype.'

But what about the quantitative? As in not the squiggly line part. Right. Ok.

Below is another interesting nugget I found in relation to actual yield moves and valuation impacts. The bottom line is rates backed up to the 2.96% level or so, which is essentially one-quarter of the way to where we start to see real equity market valuation impacts. This is slightly different than some of the other breaking point analysis I have provided in the past, but in terms of multiples it is what we should care most about.

Still a no? Ok, here's a quick check on the CRB. If you think of the system as a giant inflation vs. deflation machine, this is a good long-term gauge (outside of maybe an equal-weighted measure). The CRB suggests if anything the Fed still needs to be careful here, and that outside of asset market inflation, we are still in the lower bound of commodity prices overall. Conundrum continues.

The Race to 1T

Furthering this conversation of bad info, noisy data, and overall groupthink, in 'A Trillion Dollars, So What?' (July 2017) I argued that we were seeing excessive fear mongering around valuations and the word 'trillion.' Focusing on some of the bear comments, I showed the following tweet promoting this view. I guess the idea here was because 1T was back in the news, the market was heading for a crash. Well, the tweet below was over 38% ago on the XLK. Re-read that. Nearly 40%. For detailed readers also note the chart was non-logged, giving it an added boom/bust emphasis to those who may not be as versed in market history and/or charting methods. Sneaky, Sneaky.

There is a tremendous amount of bad information out there, but once again let's look at today vs. then a little closer to get a sense of what's missing. The following chart shows there simply is no comparison between CSCO in '00 and what is going on today.

And with that said, instead of some 80% collapse hinted at last summer by those using CSCO in '99 as some leading indicator, we instead see the race to 1T tightening. The current leader board looks like the following, Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Source: Finviz, Charts

Will Gold Hold?

No market review would be complete without some comments on gold. I mean what would we do without DUST? Or NUGT? Who doesn't like a 45-minute discussion on if gold is going up or down? I kid, however, my most recent article 'Gold Still Sending Mixed Signals' argued there is still work to be done at best.

Building on that from a technical perspective, there's been much optimism around the 2011 downtrend break. The chart below compares the 1970's post top downtrend breakout and today. The point is technically I wouldn't put a ton of stock in today's 'breakout' as of now.

Meanwhile, the miners are getting close to breaking that 'right shoulder' (technical analysis mumbo jumbo I know, I know). We've already seen ABX break down, but if the index goes it's hard to see how this plays well for bulls.

The start of the year has been relatively muted at Fusion Point. After a strong 2017 focusing on equity market trends, single stock Fusion Strategies and select macro opportunities, we've seen vol spike and markets come in. My most recent video focused on analyzing past market corrections and higher vol events as well as highlighting my more balanced positioning and current strategy. This has laid the groundwork for the next few months and what I will be looking for to get more aggressive on either the long or short side.

Thanks for reading...

Disclosure: I am/we are short GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.