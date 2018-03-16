Downgrading Red Robin Gourmet Burgers To '2' Following 27% Quarterly Rebound

In early November, we upgraded shares of casual burger chain Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) after the stock fell 28% in a single trading day. Small-cap stocks like this often present near-term trading opportunities after meaningful events such as quarterly financial reports. With the stock making back all of its losses now, we can no longer justify our top "3" rating and are downgrading to "2" at the current price of $61.25 per share.

At the time of our upgrade, we suggested a fair value range for the shares of between $54 and $69 each. The current price represents the midpoint of that range, at roughly 7.7x our 2018 EBITDA estimate of $135 million.

Over the past eight years, RRGB has traded between 6x and 11x EV/EBITDA, based on year-end closing prices, and our standard industry valuation of 8x EV/EBITDA for mostly owned (versus franchised) chains has withstood the test of time over many cycles. With the stock within spitting distance of that level, we see no other choice but to move to a neutral rating.

We continue to see intense competition in the burger category, with older chains like RRGB finding themselves battling upstarts such as Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) and Habit Burger Grill (NASDAQ:HABT). We see little reason for a company in this space to trade much above the 8x EV/EBITDA long-term sector average valuation barring unique growth opportunities.

In the case of Red Robin, growth is purposely being slowed down by management due to heightened competition. They simply do not see an easy path to predictable and attractive returns on investment for new location build-out with the chain already surpassing 550 locations nationwide. As a result, management has guided to 2018 unit growth of just 4 net new locations, resulting in operating week growth of less than 1% versus 2017.

We continue to see margin pressure, as labor cost increases, coupled with food inflation, foretell declining unit-level margins in the sector. There is simply not enough pricing power in the crowded casual dining sector for chains to offset cost increases with price hikes, at least not in a way that avoids traffic declines. With annual rent increases of 2-3% built into most leases, RRGB has little power in battling margin pressures. In addition, with rising interest rates, the company's $250 million of net debt will also see higher borrowing costs over the intermediate to longer term. As credit lines are extended into the future, variable rates will increase as well.

The only risk to our downgrade that we can see is the possibility of a buyout, as we have seen an uptick in recent M&A activity for the sector. Outside of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), most buyers have been private equity players looking to use massive cash flow and slowing expansion capital needs to fund increased leverage and dividends. While we cannot rule out a deal for RRGB, we believe such a possibility is not enough reason to stay bullish on the name.

However, should further future volatility around quarterly earnings present another chance to buy RRGB stock in the $40s, we will not hesitate to upgrade the stock accordingly. Until then, we recommend our readers take their 27% profit since November and move on to other situations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.