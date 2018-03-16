VFH: My Optimism In Financials Continues

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe Vanguard's Financial ETF (VFH) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. The financial sector has been performing well for a while now, but I believe its outperformance will continue. The sector has benefited disproportionately from tax reforms, and further deregulation is appearing more likely. Furthermore, the sector remains attractively priced, which is important because stocks are trading at historically higher than average multiples. Finally, as the economy expands and job gains continue, investors are anticipating between three and four interest rate increases this year. While this may have a negative effect on some stocks, the financials sector is one area which stands to benefit from that action.

Background

First, a little about VFH. The fund is managed by Vanguard and seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the financials sector. VFH consists of some of the biggest financial services companies in the world. The stock currently trades at $72.66/share and, according to Vanguard's website, has a SEC yield of 1.74%. The fund has performed well recently, giving investors a total return in excess of 17% over the past year. I reviewed it back in December, and recommended investors pick up the fund before the new year. Since then, VFH is up about 3.55%, While this is solid performance in isolation, it is especially good when you compare it with the S&P 500, which is up only about 2.5% during the same time period. In light of this, I feel VFH will continue to lead the market, and I will explain why in detail below.

Reforms Helped - With More On The Way

One of my primary reasons for advocating for VFH last year was because I viewed tax reform as being both highly likely to occur and highly beneficial to the financial sector. Now, in hindsight, both are those predictions have materialized. VFH's top holdings all benefitted from the corporate tax reduction, as they had effective tax rates well above the current 21% rate. Furthermore, tax reform has helped drive further growth in to the U.S. economy, as jobs numbers continue to exceed expectations. More jobs and wage gains typically mean an increase in consumer spending and also an increase in the demand for the products and services financial firms provide, such as loans, credit cards, mortgages, and refinancing. All of these trends will help VFH going forward.

Of course, the passing of tax reform in 2017 and its impacts, while positive, is old news. However, as we look ahead for the remainder of the year, we may see another added boost from Washington. Just this week the Senate voted in favor for a bill containing significant changes to financial rules passed by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law. The key items in the bill would raise the threshold at which banks are considered systemically risky and subject to stricter oversight to $250 billion from $50 billion. It exempts banks with less than $10 billion in assets from rules banning proprietary trading, as well as exempting smaller banks from other post-crisis rules. The bill would also allow custody banks to exempt the customer deposits they place with central banks from a stringent capital calculation requirement. This bill, if it passes in the House, will likely be signed by President Trump, which will be the second piece of legislation benefitting the banking sector in a very short period of time.

It is important to point out, the primary beneficiaries of this bill are smaller banks and community lenders. VFH's top holdings are the largest banks in the country, so the direct positive impact for the fund might be mitigated by that fact. However, the reason I am optimistic about this reform is it paints an encouraging picture of what is to come out of Washington. If this bill does get passed and signed into law, I would expect future bills could be brought up and passed, and those could very well benefit the top tier banks. The fact that the Senate voted 67 to 31 to pass the bill highlights that there was crucial Democratic support to this legislation. If we have Democrats and Republicans working together for the betterment of the financial sector, my outlook has got to be positive.

Dividends Are Increasing

As a dividend focused investor, the financials sector had been off my radar for a while, as dividends were slashed or abolished all together in the wake of the financial crisis. Of course, things have changed dramatically, and not only are banks paying dividends again, but they are leading the way in terms of aggressive year over year increases. To illustrate, I have listed out the top six holdings in VFH (BRK.A/BRK.B does not pay a dividend), along with their most recent dividend increases by percentage:

Holding Recent Dividend Increase JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 12.00% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 60.00% Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 2.63% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) N/A Citigroup ( C ) 100% Goldman Sachs (GS) 15.38%

So what does this mean for VFH? To me, this is a very bullish sign because if the top holdings in a fund are aggressively hiking their dividends, than the fund should be able to follow suit accordingly. While VFH's yield is not necessarily anything to brag about, there is a good chance we could see it moving higher, all other things being equal. And to date, this has already started to happen. VFH goes ex-dividend on 3/16 and Vanguard has already declared a dividend of $.2477/share. This compared to a Q1 dividend payout of $.147/share in 2017, indicating an increase of almost 73% year over year. If we see similar increases to the distributions in the remaining three quarters this year, VFH's yield will benefit indeed.

Beating The Market, But Cheaper To Own

Another attractive aspect of the financials sector is its valuation, which is distinctively cheaper than the broader market. While there are always sectors that are trading at lower multiples than the average, many times this is because that sector is under-performing and/or has poor prospects, so the cheaper valuation is resoundingly justified. While this was surely true of the financials sector during the recession, I do not believe this is the case any longer. While I mentioned at the beginning of the article that VFH has outperformed the S&P 500 since my last article, the positive trend has been more long-term than that. To illustrate, see the 1-year and 3-year charts of the financials sector compared to the S&P 500:

While VFH, and the sector, are only beating the market by about 1% in the shorter-term, over a three year period the outperformance is truly noticeable.

The true beauty of this is, despite the share price gains, VFH's valuation is quite reasonable. According to Vanguard, VFH, as well as the benchmark index it attempts to replicate, have P/E ratios at 16.7 (as of 2/28/18). To put this in perspective, it is actually down from over 17 since my last review, despite an increasing share price. This tells me the fund is earning more per share, a very positive sign. Furthermore, it compares to a P/E of 25.66 for the S&P 500, which tells me VFH is a nice value play in an increasingly expensive market.

Bottom-line

VFH has already been beating the market, yet there are catalysts on the horizon to suggest that can continue throughout 2018. I expect dividends to rise across the sector, as the effects from recent tax reform are still being realized. Furthermore, interest rate increases, a headwind for many sectors, could actually benefit financial services companies, in the short-term and long-term. Generally, in an increasing interest rate environment, banks and lenders will tend to increase the rate at which they charge for loans at a faster pace than what they pay out for deposits, increasing their spread and overall profitability. Finally, given VFH's attractive valuation, the fund has plenty of room to run before it starts to look expensive. Given this positive outlook, I continue to like VFH, and would recommend investors consider initiating positions in the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.