Synacor's (SYNC) CEO Himesh Bhise on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

David Calusdian - Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.

Himesh Bhise - CEO, President and Director

William Stuart - CFO and Corporate Secretary

Analysts

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann

Austin Moldow - Canaccord

Operator

David Calusdian of Sharon Merrill Associates, you may begin your conference.

David Calusdian

Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to Synacor's fourth quarter and year-end 2017 financial results conference call. Joining me today to discuss Synacor's results are CEO, Himesh Bhise; and CFO, Bill Stuart.

Before we begin, I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the course of this call, management will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the company's financial results is included in its filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section entitled Risk Factors.

Also, I'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, management will discuss non-GAAP measures in talking about the company's performance. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables in today's press release.

And now I'll turn the call over to Himesh Bhise, Synacor's CEO.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, David, and welcome, everyone, to today's conference call. Today, we will review our financial performance for the fourth quarter and for 2017, discuss our expectations for AT&T and our financial expectations for 2018.

I'd like to focus on 3 key messages today. Number one, we ended 2017 with a strong fourth quarter that sets the tone for this year. In fact, the fourth quarter was the highest revenue quarter in the history of the company.

Number two, our 2018 plan reflects an assumption that AT&T continues to prioritize the customer experience, and our 2018 revenue guidance reflects that 2017 annualized run rate.

Number three, looking forward, we are focused on significantly improving our profitability, while also making prudent investments in those areas of our business that show the greatest potential for growth, such as email, Cloud ID and publisher advertising.

Beginning with the first message: We ended the year with a strong fourth quarter that sets the tone for 2018. Our fourth quarter revenue of $46 million represented an increase of 32% from the fourth quarter of 2016, making it, as I said earlier, the highest revenue quarter in the history of the company. Along with revenue growth, we delivered adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million, 3 times the adjusted EBITDA from the same quarter a year prior.

What I am most pleased about, however, is that we delivered this performance and achieved our guidance despite AT&T monetization coming in lower than the revised expectation we shared with you last August.

This was accomplished through strong growth in both our publisher advertising as well as our software businesses, growth that helped us bridge the GAAP left by AT&T and reflects the strength and diversity of the overall Synacor product portfolio.

As such, my second key message is that our 2018 guidance reflects the assumption that AT&T continues to prioritize customer experience. The ATT.net portal continues to successfully engage millions of consumers every month. In addition, the Synacor and the AT&T team are also using our platform to launch over 35 microsites that have promoted AT&T services and driven traffic to ATT.net.

But as we have discussed on prior calls, AT&T has chosen, at least for the near term, to prioritize consumer experience and engagement, and we are collaboratively working with them in achieving that goal.

Given this focus, in the last three quarters of 2017, we generated approximately $25 million in revenue from AT&T. We are expecting that AT&T will continue to focus on consumer experience, and as such, our 2018 guidance reflects the annualized 2017 run rate.

Clearly, this forecast is below the $100 million annual revenue target that AT&T and Synacor announced when we first discussed the portal contract and was a critical element of Synacor's $300 million 2019 target.

Nevertheless, it is important to remember that AT&T still represents an important customer win and business driver for Synacor. Beyond giving us desktop scale and broadening our offerings into the growing mobile market, it reflects market validation of the quality of our platform and enables us to continue to advance our products with one of the nation's largest telecommunications companies. And on an additional note, it yields significant incremental profitability for the company going forward now that the launch investment is behind us.

Now to our 2018 guidance. For the full year 2018, we expect Synacor revenue to be in the range of $150 million to $155 million, approximately 7% to 11% growth over 2017. We expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $7 million to $10 million in 2018 compared with $2.3 million in 2017. We are not providing 2019 financial guidance at this time.

Let me turn the call over to Bill to share our financial results in more detail before I close with paths on how we plan to balance profitability with growth. Bill?

William Stuart

Thank you, Himesh. I want to remind everyone that our non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expenses. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, Synacor delivered revenue of $46 million, meeting the company's financial guidance, an increase of 32% from the fourth quarter of 2016. Our adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 million, also meeting guidance.

Looking more closely at the different components of our revenue. Search revenue was $6.2 million, up from $3.2 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Advertising revenue was $23.2 million versus $18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Recurring and fee-based revenue was $16.6 million versus $13.3 million in the same quarter last year. Cost of revenue was 55% versus 52% in the fourth quarter a year ago due to the growth in search and advertising revenue. This resulted in an implied gross margin of 45% in the fourth quarter of 2017 versus 48% last year.

Total operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation of $562,000 and depreciation and amortization of $2.8 million, were $17 million for the fourth quarter or 37% of revenue compared with $15.7 million or 45% of revenue in the same period last year. Last year's number excludes a capitalized software impairment of $334,000.

As a percentage of revenue and excluding stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, technology and development expenses were 14%, sales and marketing expenses were 13% and G&A expenses were 10% of revenue.

Synacor's Q4 GAAP net loss was $0.1 million or breakeven per share compared with a net loss of $3.1 million or $0.10 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016. The net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $2.8 million in depreciation and amortization versus $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and stock-based compensation expense of $562,000 or $0.01 per share in the fourth quarter of '17 compared with $667,000 or $0.02 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016. The EPS calculation for the fourth quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2016 is based on 38.7 million fully diluted and 30.7 million weighted average common shares outstanding, respectively.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million, as noted, met our guidance range and was significantly improved from $1.2 million a year ago. The reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA is included in our earnings release. We ended the quarter with $22.5 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $22.9 million at the prior quarter-end.

For the full year, revenue increased to $140 million compared with $127.4 million in 2016, an increase of 10% over last year. Search was $20.1 million versus $15.9 million in 2016. Advertising was $63.4 million versus $59 million in 2016, and recurring and fee-based revenue was $56.5 million versus $52.5 million in 2016.

For the full year, GAAP net loss was $9.8 million or a loss of $0.27 per share compared with a net loss of $10.7 million or $0.36 per share in fiscal 2016. The net loss includes stock-based compensation expense of $2.5 million or $0.07 per share in 2017 compared with $2.8 million or $0.09 per share in fiscal 2016. The EPS calculations for fiscal '17 are based on 36.4 million weighted average common shares outstanding and 30.3 million for 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.3 million for 2017, excluding stock-based compensation expense of $2.5 million; depreciation and amortization of $9.8 million and tax, interest expense and other income and expense of $1.5 million; a capitalized software impairment of $256,000; and a gain on the sale of an investment of $2 million.

Based on information available as of today, March 15, we are providing financial guidance for the first quarter for 2018. For the first quarter, we expect revenue within the range of $30 million to $32 million; net income of a loss of $2.6 million to $3.4 million; and adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million to $1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense of 500,000 to 600,000; depreciation and amortization of $2.8 million to $3 million; and tax, interest expense and other income and expense of approximately 300,000. We expect approximately 39 million weighted average shares outstanding in the first quarter. Please note that our first quarter is a typically seasonally slow quarter.

For the full year 2018, we expect revenue in the range of $150 million to $155 million; adjusted EBITDA in the range of $7 million to $10 million; and a net loss of $4.4 million to $8.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 excludes stock-based compensation expense of $2 million to $2.4 million; depreciation and amortization of $11.2 million to $12 million; and tax, interest expense and other income and expense of approximately $1.2 million.

As 2017 was our fifth full year as a public company, we were required for the first time to obtain an independent audit of our internal controls over financial reporting under Section 404 of Sarbanes-Oxley as of December 31, 2017. As a result of this audit, we will report in our Form 10-K 3 material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting.

We believe all three resulted from having initially assigned too few people with the necessary expertise to adequately document, implement and monitor controls. Subsequently, we have added internal financial resources and have engaged another public accounting firm to assist us in strengthening our internal controls over financial reporting. We have already taken steps to start remediating the material weaknesses. To be clear, the material weaknesses do not affect any of the financial statements we have provided.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Himesh. Himesh?

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, Bill. As we look forward, the third key message I'd like to share today, Synacor is committed to improve profitability balanced with prudent investment in growth. During the past 3.5 years, we have been pivoting Synacor away from a declining desktop search monetization business.

In prior calls, I've talked about our initiatives in advertising and our fee-based revenue. Fee revenue is comprised substantially of our Zimbra email and Cloud ID software. These continue to be growth opportunities for the company.

Our media and advertising business originated with portal advertising, but now we offer sticky, supply side-focused, multi-platform advertising products and monetization for hundreds of publishers. Our software platforms include Zimbra email and Cloud ID, representing enhanced open source-driven communication and authentication for thousands of customers, including ISPs, content providers, government organizations and enterprise.

Even as desktop search and traffic at smaller wireline ISPs continues to decline, publisher advertising, Zimbra email and Cloud ID are areas that are driving growth for Synacor. These are areas that we have been investing in, and our 2018 guidance reflects continued prudent investment in these areas.

Our supply side advertising business supports hundreds of publishers. For example, TEN, a Discovery Communications company, selected Synacor's advertising platform and suite of monetization products to drive improved revenue across TEN's premium enthusiast sites, including Motor Trend, Hot Rod, Roadkill and Automobile. We are now expanding that relationship in 2018 to leverage Synacor's suite of new monetization products that include video, display and native units that combine content and advertising. They are also designed to run across the full spectrum of desktop, tablet and smartphone devices.

We also have been investing in the Zimbra platform. We launched enhancements in the Zimbra 8.8 release in the fourth quarter. And this year, we will be releasing Zimbra X, our next-gen email-as-a-service platform.

Zimbra 8.8 came with new features such as Zimbra Drive for enterprise-level file sync and sharing; and Zimbra Chat; as well as tech stack enhancements such as real-time backup, hierarchical storage management and improved dedicated admin functionality.

In the fourth quarter alone, we added more than 150 new Zimbra customers, taking us to 4,000 enterprise and government customers worldwide. In addition, we added nearly 40 channel partners certified to sell Synacor products, growing the existing base to more than 1,900 partners worldwide. One of our new partners is IBM, and we are excited to be working together with them to pursue government opportunities.

And I look forward to sharing more detail on Zimbra X in the next few months. Zimbra X has been built from the ground up to be a cloud-native and cloud-agnostic product. Zimbra X will provide customers flexibility to store their data wherever and however they want.

Cloud ID. We continue to drive market share for our identification management platform. Cloud ID offers a streamlined user experience, broad management and scalability advantage. We announced earlier that NorthwesTel and TruVista have chosen to use Cloud ID. Today, I am pleased to announce that we have expanded our relationship with HBO to also include the HBO NOW service in addition to being the authentication authorization platform for HBO Go.

We continue to innovate with Cloud ID, and today, I am pleased to announce that we have successfully activated a powerful new Cloud ID feature we are calling forever login. This allows users to register trusted devices, such as a mobile phone or tablet, as part of their sign-in process, so they can access content without passwords. In addition to providing incredible customer convenience, forever login is particularly helpful to those video service operators and content providers who are concerned about password abuse and theft.

As we carefully invest in new product developments such as Zimbra X and forever login, we also have implemented a number of cost control initiatives that streamline the business and drive profitability. We lowered facility costs, reduced open headcount and reallocated people to growth priorities that will help drive significant EBITDA growth in 2018.

In summary, we expect to deliver 7% to 11% revenue growth in 2018 and 13% to 20% in the first quarter. We will grow the company through targeted investments, including advancing our email, Cloud ID and advertising platforms. And we expect to deliver significantly improved 2018 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $7 million to $10 million, which is 3 to 4 times 2017 adjusted EBITDA.

We'll now open the call to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of George Sutton from Craig-Hallum. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon, guys. This is Jason on for George. It looks like you saw somewhat of a breakout on the recurring and fee-based revenue in Q4. Can you just give a little detail on where the incremental revenues came from?

Himesh Bhise

Yes, I think - thanks for the question, Jason. Our fee-based revenue in 2017 grew at a little under 8% year-over-year. Compare that to the growth that we last reported, which is roughly in the 3% range. As you know, one of our areas of priority is to grow our software businesses. We believe they are well positioned, and they are high-margin businesses.

While we continue to see growth on the recurring revenue side of the fee-based business in the fourth quarter, it was also helped by a higher incidence of perpetual fees that helped to drive the incremental upside.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, okay. And then can you, perhaps, walk through like a revenue bridge from 2016 to 2017? Because if I look at the 2017 results and I pull out AT&T, that would give me an indication of some declines on a year-over-year basis. So can you kind of walk through the performance of each segment and how you expect that to look going forward?

Himesh Bhise

Sure, I will. Let me try and do that at a high level, Jason, and certainly, we can dive into the detail later if you like. The key drivers for the business in 2017 and actually beyond, right, are both software platforms as well as AT&T.

In fact, most of the areas of our business are growing quite well. If I pull those apart a little bit, as I mentioned, AT&T was roughly about $25 million in revenue in 2017. You add to that the fact that our fee-based businesses continue to grow, like I said, a little bit under 8%, so that's strong growth in our Zimbra email and our Cloud ID software platforms.

Our growth in advertising incremental to the growth that AT&T grows for us is related to the success of our supply-side advertising business, targeting publishers and helping them drive higher monetization with our suite of content advertising products, and offset that against the continued decline that we have discussed earlier in traffic and search-related revenues in our desktop traffic related to wireline ISPs.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. On the last point, can you talk about - you gave some data points on what you're seeing in desktop advertising. Are you making that up on the other side with investments in mobile? Is anything happening there? Or is it mostly kind of video and sponsorships that you alluded to?

Himesh Bhise

There are two aspects of the business that feed on each other, Jason. So our core portal advertising gives us a significant leg up as we position ourselves in the supply-side advertising business. We are one of the few companies, maybe one of the only companies, independent companies out there, that is almost a publisher by virtue of us managing a large number of portals on behalf of our ISP customers. And that's important, and that's an important part of our value proposition as we go out and work with hundreds of publishers across the country today.

That being said, the fundamental declines in desktop traffic and certain wireline traffic as traffic moves to mobile is inherent in some of our customers. We are offsetting that by improved monetization products, so more video advertising on some of those experiences.

We are working with many of them to drive mobile traffic. And clearly, a customer like AT&T, which adds significant scale to traffic overall and, particularly, significant scale in mobile, helps the overall effort in advertising for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. got it. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Glenn Mattson from Ladenburg Thalmann. Your line is open.

Glenn Mattson

Hi. I'm trying to figure out the search - the desktop search piece as well. I mean, if you strip out AT&T from 2017, then I believe the core search and advertising was down about $17 million or something north of 20%. So if advertising is growing, search -- desktop search must really be falling rapidly.

And there's two sides of that coin. I guess the positive way to look at it would be if it's getting to a point where it's - must be pretty small in terms of your overall pie. Can you give us a sense of how much is left there, so we can get a good grip on the outlook for '18 for that piece of the revenue?

Himesh Bhise

Thanks for the question, Glenn. It's been part of the story for the last several years now, where we've all been working hard to pivot Synacor into growth areas. And I believe, at this point, to be able to talk you through the opportunities we have in software and supply-side advertising is really encouraging and is a result of this effort we've put in over the last few years.

We do have a business that is rooted in wireline desktop traffic. And as that traffic moves to mobile, there is a secular decline in those numbers. That impacts primarily search and, in some ways, advertising as well. We've been able to compensate for much of the decline of ad revenues due to the decline in traffic because we've been able to drive higher-monetizing advertising products to our customers and have built up incremental scale through our supply-side partnerships.

As you pointed out, search continues to decline. If you go back to our numbers before AT&T, it would give you a sense of that decline because AT&T, as you know, is split between both search and advertising.

William Stuart

Yes. We have broken out the numbers for search in total, Glenn, and they increased from - for search, increased from $15.9 million to $20.1 million from '16 to '17. But a lot - all of the growth was a function of the addition of AT&T.

If you exclude AT&T from the equation, our search revenue declined by about half, as it had the previous year, had declined by about half. And that is, as Himesh said, all the function of desktop search.

Himesh Bhise

And I would just - the final point I would make on that is just reiterate what you mentioned, Glenn. That net traffic, that net revenue is now a even smaller part of our business. And we expect that, that decline and just the revenue impact of that decline diminishes over time so that we get the full benefit of the growth businesses that we have in place.

Glenn Mattson

Right. So then next, on AT&T. You talked about $25 million, I believe, this year, over 3 quarters. And then you said you would annualize that is how you think about it for next year. But Q2 wasn't a full quarter of revenue, was it? Or am I mistaken there?

William Stuart

No, it was not.

Glenn Mattson

Yes. So I guess what I'm getting at, would you imagine – sort of ought to be more than just annualized to get to the number for AT&T. And so I guess what I'm wondering is, are you expecting that, by Q4 of '18, would AT&T be declining? Or do you still expect it to be a growth -- growing year-over-year when you're annualizing against the biggest AT&T quarter of the year?

Himesh Bhise

We expect growth, Glenn. So you're right. The annualization map doesn't work perfectly. And clearly, we can't give you specific guidance as it relates to AT&T as one single customer. But they have certain dynamics that are particularly unique to them compared to many other ISPs.

One is just the sheer scale of the customer. The second is the level of mobile traffic, which continues to increase. And third is the levers that they have as a much broader company. As we mentioned during the call, they have been using our platform to develop and launch promotional microsites.

These are for various promotional events that AT&T would engage in related to TV and music and others. And all of these microsites then help drive incremental traffic and monetization opportunity to ATT.net, so we do expect that to grow.

Glenn Mattson

Okay. Perhaps bit of conservatism there. And – I think that’s it from me. Thanks, guys.

Himesh Bhise

Thanks, Glenn.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Austin Moldow from Canaccord. Your line is open.

Austin Moldow

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. So first one on AT&T. Wondering if you can share any update on the kind of engagement you're seeing there and the conversations you're having with AT&T regarding that engagement and what your thinking is about future monetization of that engagement and the time line on that.

And then as it relates to these microsites, do you -- I'm just not quite clear on what the sites are exactly. But are you monetizing them? And are those incremental to what you -- are they -- did you add these and they weren't a part of the initial deal? Or was this all part of the plan?

And then quickly, on the video platform and Cloud ID, what's the main driver of growth there? Is it expanding within existing clients like you did with HBO? Is it signing up new ones? And just sort of what are the different growth trajectories in email versus Cloud ID in that recurring revenue bucket, which did look like it accelerated nicely in Q4? Thank you.

Himesh Bhise

Perfect. Thank you, Austin. Let me try and run through those questions. The first one on AT&T, as it relates to engagement, engagement is good. I mean, the teams are working well. As I mentioned AT&T has declared their priority for focusing on consumer experience and the engagement of those consumers. It's clearly their prerogative to release specific numbers, but I can't tell you that the numbers are trending well. Customer satisfaction scores are high, so we are very pleased with the performance of the product and the partnership in that regard.

As it relates to the microsites, think of this as a large multi-pronged company in various businesses who is promoting various events, festivals, programs as part of their network and part of what runs through their properties. This could be events that the company sponsors to drive brand recognition and customer acquisition.

It could be programs that they are promoting on TV and in other places. Each of those requires some level of consumer outreach, and those digital properties that we're calling microsites are all built on top of this broader portal platform that we have deployed with AT&T.

It's an example of how flexible our portal platform is and how many different digital experiences it can help drive. And it's also important because each of these microsites, at minimum, is an opportunity to drive recognition and traffic into ATT.net, which is the primary portal. And in some cases, these microsites will have some monetization on them as well.

So that's kind of the ecosystem of digital experiences, and that's what makes the quality of the experience and the quality of the traffic and the ability to monetize that high.

To your second question on our software platforms, thank you for the comment. We're excited about the growth we're seeing there. We're excited about the performance we saw in software in Q4. There are several elements of growth here, and I'll refer broadly to both Cloud ID and email since you asked about each one of them.

There is certainly upsell opportunity in the customers we currently have. We have many features inside of Cloud ID. And as individual customers and the Pay TV world evolve their expectations, they will contract us for more and more advanced features of our Cloud ID platform.

These could include single sign-on across hardware platforms. And certainly, as has been covered pretty widely in the press these days, there is a large concern in the industry about password sharing and password abuse. And we expect that this feature we're calling forever login will help solve some of those issues at our customers.

We're also seeing upsell opportunities in our Zimbra email platform. In fact, we had hundreds of growth sales into our current customer base just in Q4. So that's clearly one kind of opportunity. The second opportunity is we continue to be very successful in driving new logos as it relates to our software business.

Our Cloud ID business is targeted towards the content provider space and the Pay TV operator space. And as you heard in this last call, we announced deals with TruVista. We announced the expansion of the HBO partnership into HBO NOW, which is almost a new logo inside of HBO.

And in Zimbra, we've announced in Q4 over 150 brand-new customers that signed up to license Zimbra software in Q4. And so we're excited about the potential for these businesses.

Austin Moldow

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Himesh Bhise, I turn the call back over to you.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for being on the call. I look forward to updating you again on our next quarterly earnings call. Thank you, and have a good evening.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

