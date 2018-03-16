Seven Generations Energy's (SVRGF) CEO Marty Proctor on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seven Generations Energy (OTC:SVRGF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Brian Newmarch - Vice President, Capital Markets

Marty Proctor - President & Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Patrick O'Rourke - AltaCorp Capital

Amir Arif - Cormark

Brian Bagnell - Macquarie

Aaron Swanson - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Operator

Good morning, my name is Chris, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Seven Generations Q4 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] After the speakers' remarks there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Brian Newmarch, Vice President of Capital Markets, you may begin the conference.

Brian Newmarch

Thank you for joining us for the Seven Generations Energy fourth quarter 2017 conference call. I am joined by President and Chief Executive Officer, Marty Proctor; Chief Financial Officer, Chris Law; Chief Operator Officer, Glen Nevokshonoff; as well as other members of our management team.

We will review our results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, and then open up the line to questions. All statements made by the company during this call are subject to the reader advisory set forth in the fourth quarter news release, issued this morning and the company's corporate presentation. All dollar amounts discussed today are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The complete financial statements and MD&A for the period ending December 31, 2017, were published this morning and are available on www.7genergy.com as well as on the SEDAR website.

I will now pass the call over to you, Marty.

Marty Proctor

Thanks, Brian, and thank you everyone for joining us on the call. Seven Generations had a strong fourth quarter, our return on capital employed in 2017 was 10% and we earned a cash return on invested capital of 18%, these returns standout within the energy sector and compete across other industries. Through continued innovation and operational improvements, coupled with the strength we are seeing in liquids pricing, we expect our returns on capital to move even higher.

7g is a trend that are driven by our growing funds flow. Fourth quarter funds from operations were more than $400 million, 84% higher than the fourth quarter 2016. Funds flow for the full year of 2017 was more than $1.2 billion. On a full year diluted basis, we generated funds from operations of $3.37 per share during 2017 up 45% from 2016.

Fourth quarter production included 63,700 barrels per day of condensate, 51,400 barrels per day of natural gas liquids and 493 million cubic feet per day of natural gas sales for a total of a 197,300 barrels equivalent per day, up 49% from the same period in 2016. Full year 2017 production was the 175,000 BOE per day also a 49% higher than 2016 and in line with our revised guidance.

Our financial position is very strong, our trailing 12-month net debt to funds flow ratio was 1.5 times and we had available funding of more $1.4 billion at year end. During the fourth quarter our corporate net back, a number that incorporates all of our cash costs was $22.25 per BOE and our fourth quarter depletion depreciation and amortization or DD&A was $11.53 per BOE this indicates a full cycle profit margin of more than $10 per BOE of production.

Our 2018 budget was announced in November, with plans for capital investments of $1.675 billion to $1.775 billion. Our budget has a higher portion of capital allocated to non-drilling and completions activities than many of our peers as we strategically build our own facilities and infrastructure to support profitable production growth. our 2018 capital program includes completing our third owned and operating $250 million feet per day processing plant at Gold Creek, delineation drilling and zones and areas outside of the upper Montney formation in the Nest and investments in water handling and natural gas liquids transportation infrastructure that will expand our profit margin per BOE. These investments combined with other planned activities resulted in a capital program approximately $300 million to $400 million than the cash flow that we have forecasted in our budget which was based on a $55 to $55 U.S. WTI price.

Our production is approximately 55% to 60% liquids including about 32% condensate on a BOE basis. We have a significant market advantage when it comes to our condensate our most valuable product. Our realized condensate price in 2017 was CAD61.46 per barrel. Alberta condensate demand is about twice of that Canadian production. It is a high demand market that is not subject to the discounts we have seen in some of the Canadian crude grades and even the local natural gas markets.

We are Canada’s largest condensate producer and Alberta condensate generally trades in line with West Texas in immediate pricing. So far in 2018, we have seen WTI steadily about $60 U.S. per barrel, which has a meaningful impact on our netbacks, our cash flow, our earnings and most importantly our returns. At $50 and $55 U.S. WTI we were forecasting full year funds flow to be between 1.25 billion and 1.475 billion, respectively.

Assuming natural gas prices and the Canadian dollar remained around current levels a $60 WTI price would increase estimated full year 2018 funds flow to approximately $1.6 billion and nearly close the gap on our planned out spend. The strong liquids pricing we are seeing is accelerating our goal of generating growth while producing meaningful free cash flow. We continue our efforts to maximize the prices we receive for natural gas. Currently about 2% of our natural gas production is sold into a floating price equal market. Over the last five years, we have strategically positioned ourselves to access markets with improved pricing. Currently, approximately 76% of our natural gas sales go to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf coast, with most of the remainder going to Eastern Canada.

We have also contracted capacity on the DTM pipeline to Mullen organ beginning in 2019. In 2017, we received an average price of $3.88 per MCF of gas approximately 75% higher than nickel. We have also made progress towards improving our cost structure. In the fourth quarter our drill and complete costs were approximately $10 million per well. Q4 operating cost of $5.69 per BOE were lower than Q2, but remain slightly higher than Q3, elevated by nonrecurring well workovers that we conducted during the fourth quarter to bring wells back to their production potential after seeing some interaction with adjacent wells that we were tracking.

We have seen occasional communication between wells. While this is limited in nature, we are refining our well-design and completion techniques to mitigate the type of inter-well communication that can result in a deferral of production. To reduce the risk of communication we are shifting towards cemented liners and optimizing the distribution of sand that we placed in the completion. We will still pump about the same amount of sand per well but by shifting towards multiple fracture initiation within our stage, we believe we can concentrate the fracture network around the wellbore. This enhanced near wellbore permeability is improving initial condensate rates. This reduces the potential for interference between wells and means that we can initiate more fracs within a single lateral, optimally placing our proppant while reducing total well costs.

Our operating costs are progressing towards our targeted $4.50 to $5 per BOE metric for 2018. Our production expectations for 2018 are consistent with the budget we presented on November 16. 2018 production is forecast to be 200,000 to 210,000 Boe per day with the first half production rate expected to be 190 to 200,000 BOE per day. This production profile as a function of our reduced capital spending late 2017, that meant fewer well tie ins in the first quarter and there's also compounded by our concurrent frack operations that reduce on-stream time for producing wells.

As discussed at our investor day on November 16, Pembina and 7g form the joint task force to assess your liability concerns at the Pembina-Kakwa River plant. As a result of the results of this work Pembina has a planned seven-day outage for this plant in April, we expect that this outage, will bring the plants throughput up to 200 million cubic feet per day nameplate capacity.

Additionally, we expect the plants ethane recovery unit to return to full capacity in late April, which will restore 2,500 BOE per day of natural gas liquid production, which has been lost since late November.

We have a large and growing inventory of drilling opportunities. During 2017, we expanded our inventory of high quality Nest drilling locations through the delineation of the Nest 3 area and through successful applications of evolving drilling and completion techniques to the Nest 1 area, where we hadn't drilled since 2014.

We have more than 2300 drilling locations across Nest, our Wapiti and rich gas land holdings in the upper and middle Montney. We also have a large Montney acreage position in other areas including the deep southwest region. Additionally, we hold the land rights in the lower Montney on the same 800 Montney sections that we hold the upper and middle Montney rights. These opportunities represent significant upside potential to our inventory.

As we look at our year end reserve numbers. There are a few highlights that I would like to emphasize. Our strategy of converting resources to reserves, reserves into production and production into cash flow is unfolding as planned. During the year we increased proof plus probable reserves by 10% to 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent an increased our proved developed producing volumes or our PDP volumes by 27 % despite a significant year-over -year drop in the price deck our reserve evaluators used to determine the projects value, the before tax present value of our Kakwa River project increased by 19% in 2017. These numbers show that both the recoverable volume and value of our underlying asset base is increasing.

It is also important to point out that our future development capital to trading 12 months fund flow metric was reduced by about 40%. We moved our newly identified Nest 3 area into our proved plus probable classification, which meant that our Wapiti assets were shifted into the contingent category due to the fact that they will not be developed within the development timeline required to qualify as reserves. We still think there is a tremendous amount of value in our Wapiti acreage, but this re-categorization shows the economic strength inherent in our Nest inventory.

Now to provide an organizational update. After nearly 10 years of dedicated service Susan Targett, Executive Vice President Corporate retired on February 28. Susan was a founder of Seven Generations and made many contributions to the success of the company creating value an d developing strong ties with our stakeholders. Susan was instrumental in assembling 7g top tier asset position in the heart of the Montney.

As previously announced. Derek Hills will be joining us tomorrow, March 15 as Chief Financial Officer, responsible for the company's finance, treasury, accounting, tax, and capital markets functions. As part of the board of directors' renewal process, Pat Carlson has decided that he wishes to pursue independent business and turn on traffic opportunities. Therefore, he will not be standing for reelection at this year's annual meeting on May 3.

Looking back at 2017, we accomplished many milestones and as a company delivered on the commitments we made for the fourth quarter. During 2017, we earned a return on capital employed of 10%. We expanded our inventory of high-quality Nest drilling locations through the delineation of the Nest 3 area. We have a diversified revenue stream through our condensate, NGL and natural gas production and a natural gas transportation portfolio that gives us access to multiple markets and helps to drive strong pricing realizations. 7G's business fundamentals are strong. We will continue to run our business with a focus on returns and profitable growth.

That concludes our formal remarks. Operator will you please open up the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Patrick O'Rourke, AltaCorp Capital. Your line is open.

Patrick O'Rourke

Just a couple of quick questions here. In terms of the well cost that came down in the quarter, I was just looking at it, it looks like the lateral lengths shortened but the steep spacing is still also shortening in the intensity of the proppant per lateral meter increased. Just wondering how the shorter laterals played out in terms of capital efficiencies? Was this done intentionally or was this more of like a geographical thing where you were budding up against the edges of the play? What really was the driver of those shorter laterals?

Marty Proctor

I’m going to turn it to Glen to answer.

Glen Nevokshonoff

Thanks Patrick. I think you have answered actually in your response. It was more geographic than it was trying to reduce capital spending or efficiencies in any way. In fact, we want to try to maximize the lateral length that we drilled over our acreage to minimize ecological footprint and improve our overall recovery. So, this just happened to be a geographic location and the tons per meter were still as per our yearly average, which was about 2.6 tons per meter.

Patrick O'Rourke

So, can we expect then that lateral to expand a little bit going forward through 2018?

Glen Nevokshonoff

Absolutely there will be fluctuations in quarter-to-quarter, depending where we're drilling, but in general yes, they will be longer.

Patrick O'Rourke

And then just a quick second question. Thematically throughout the industry we started to see you guys are converting to that free cash flow model and potentially sooner than expected. Just wondering how you think about allocating that free cash flow between growth and the potential for share buybacks which are obviously becoming a bit more thematic right now.

Marty Proctor

So, I think what I’d like to do is step back we did talk about this at the investor day to some extent but we have had free cash really since 2013, our company has chosen to invest more than cash flow for growth. But we have actually generated more cash flow than sustaining capital since 2013. So, we have deliberately made investments in infrastructure and in growth and in other aspects of our business that have caused us to be investing more than cash flow each year but it was with the drive towards getting to that free cash flow point.

Now with the great prices we are receiving on condensate and even on gas we are probably approaching that free cash flow position and cash flow even beyond all of our expenditures even sooner than planned. It's pretty much sure to conclude what we will do when we have free cash I think we would want to have a period of time where we have lots of free cash so you have an adequate amount available and then the choices will depend on the strategy that makes the most sense for our stakeholders at that time.

We do a lot of scenario analysis looking at what's the best way to maximize value with this asset and we do that on a regular basis, including and probably especially during our annual meeting with our board to discuss strategy and I think ultimately it's probably two years from now, we will probably have an opportunity to give back some of that cash to our shareholders, but that decision will be made in the future after reviewing it with our board.

Operator

Your next question comes from the Amir Arif with Cormark. Your line is open guys.

Amir Arif

Thanks, good morning guys, congrats on a great quarter. Just a question on the lows along the Nest 1, Nest 2 boundary that performed very well even better than the Next 2 in terms of the constant rate? Have you started a step out further into the Nest 1 core area to see if you can replicate some of the results with a higher intensity in terms of condensates?

Marty Proctor

Thanks Amir, I'm going to ask Glen again, to answer that question.

Glen Nevokshonoff

Yeah. We mentioned that within the press release, our pad minus 28 is right in the heart of Nest 1, we had completed it was similar completion technologies that we do in Nest 2 and had some great condensate results which just reading right off the press release report was 775 barrels of condensate up to 1,350 barrels.

Marty Proctor

And so, the future drilling wells. In general terms, I think Amir, we're going to want to do the most efficient drilling in terms of utilizing our infrastructure and that generally involves kind of the concentric build out from the middle. But we do want to in fact this year we've got a good plan to delineate areas that have not been recognized for value, including a bit of work in the lower Montney and of course trying to further delineate the Nest 1, Nest 3 area.

Glen Nevokshonoff

We have further pads issue, that we'll be drilling both on the Nest 1 and 2 boundary and within the heart of Nest 1 as well with our completion technology that we're using right now. So, you'll see more results coming out and when we show the investor day presentation, we've been using an old type curve there and the initial results are 50% higher than the condensate type curve. And we’ll have a big Pad, that we’re actually completing within the end of Q1 and Q2 here.

Amir Arif

Okay, so I just want to clarify that the rates that you did give in today's press release on the condensate that's not for the well pad at the boundary of Nest 1, Nest 2. That's more in the core.

Marty Proctor

That's in the core of Nest 1, yes. It's not 28, 644, if anybody is on GEOS code or AccuMap and is interested to look.

Glen Nevokshonoff

And those are five wells that we've talked about with our Q3 release, where we have been advancing capital into 2017. So, we can get ahead on those. They are obviously so important to our value.

Amir Arif

Okay, I appreciate that. And then just to clarify, the other additional drilling that you were doing in Nest 3 and then lower Montney can just give us a sense of how many wells you ‘re planning this year. I think you have four right now in Nest 3. Is that right?

Marty Proctor

Sure, yes. Both for within Nest 3, lower Montney will be held one well that it was drilled and we're waiting to complete, which will probably be later in Q2 and then we have two other lower Montneys that we’ll drill this year and complete.

Amir Arif

Okay. And then any additional Nest 3 wells or just before that you've already have outlined?

Glen Nevokshonoff

We're pretty fluid on our overall development so it depends on where we want to allocate capital, but right now four is kind of what we have been into that as well.

Marty Proctor

Amir so we’ve were, those wells are in the vicinity of the Pembina-Kakwa River plant and it's essentially followed the moment and inside we’ve got some production rating on the optimization work that's going to happen in April. So, we're really more where we've got infrastructure available for processing and handling.

Glen Nevokshonoff

That's a great point, Marty. When you to basically have a pipeline coming up from Nest 3 [update at 13]. And we are waiting on the Gold Creek conditioning in late 2018 to allow some of that gap to pull up to the north.

Amir Arif

And then on the 70 million a day, cubic feet a day adequate pipeline that you are planning for the Pembina plant. Will that become and on at the same time as the seven-day outage or is that for later on in the year?

Marty Proctor

That’s actually already happening. We are actually diverting some gas up into our legacy our wholly-owned facilities and taking it into Alliance right now, to mitigate some of the restrictions that we are seeing at Pembina.

Amir Arif

Okay, so you already have that ability to shift 70 million a day or over?

Marty Proctor

That is correct.

Amir Arif

And then just finally on, on the seven-day plant outage. I know you have given the yourself a little more wriggle room in terms of giving the guidance for this year. Given that this is a planned outage or I’m just curious is this plant was just already in the amount that you expected to be offline or is this using up some of that wiggle room that you had put into the guidance for the year?

Marty Proctor

Yes, that is correct. Yes, it's within the plan.

Operator

Your next question comes from Brian Bagnell with Macquarie. Your line is open.

Brian Bagnell

First question I have is on the Pembina plant as well. Just on the lower NGL yields that you mentioned in the press release, I’m wondering if you're able to quantify that a little bit for us in terms of what you think that impact will be?

Glen Nevokshonoff

Sure, I can give a bit of color on that. We have had the refrigeration compressor down since late November, which equates about 2500 barrels a day of ethylene extraction at the Kakwa car plant, which we do realize and higher netbacks for higher BTUs but it is lower on BOEs.

Marty Proctor

And to be clear it’s a refrigeration even on kind of one process stream that is and as Glen said it's just affecting the sum of the ethylene recovery.

Brian Bagnell

Next question is on the on the Gold Creek plant. I’m just wondering if you guys can give a little more detail on where progress is on the plant. You guys did say in the press release looks like everything is doing well there on time and on budget. Just wondering whether you think there's a chance that it could come on even ahead of schedule based on what you see now?

Glen Nevokshonoff

Just in general terms I’d say that pretty well all the stuff we had in our forecast already presented on November 16 is really on track. The target is for Q4 startup of that plant and we believe it is on track. We are going to have commissioning beginning probably in mid to late Q3, and it should be on stream in Q4. So, no change on that, I mean the reality is we have got access to processing capacity that meets our needs currently and certainly through that time until Q4 for sure. So, there is no urgency and we would just say though the plant is proceeding both on time and on budget.

Operator

Your next question comes from Aaron Swanson with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Your line is open.

Aaron Swanson

I just wanted to ask about capital spending for the first half of 2018. The cycle of times on pads is guess it should be front-end loaded. So, I’m not sure if you guys can give any color on Q1, Q2 breakdown, that will be appreciated.

Glen Nevokshonoff

As you are aware, and as you said, our first half activity levels are high and there will be certainly a tilt in our capital profile towards the front half of the year. We haven’t been guiding that specifically quarter by quarter but I think you will see a disproportionate share of our capital coming in the first half of the year.

Aaron Swanson

So, is it safe to assume 60% or so?

Glen Nevokshonoff

You are really going to force a number out of us. I really can't give it to you actually. we are going to spend more in the first half than we will do in the second half. I mean it won't be quite so tilted as last year. I think we have done a better job of level loading the program this year, but there is still a lot of activity in the first half and that will mean more spending in the first half and the second.

Operator

And that’s the conclusion of the Q&A. That also concludes todays conference call. Thank you for participating and you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.