Kenmare Resources (KMRPF) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kenmare Resources Ltd. (OTC:KMRPF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2018 5:00 AM ET

Executives

Michael Carvill - Managing Director

Tony McCluskey - Financial Director

Ben Baxter - Chief Operations Officer

Jeremy Dibb - Investor Relations

Analysts

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the Kenmare Resources' 2017 Preliminary Results Presentation. For the first at this call, all the participants will be in a listen-only mode and afterwards there will be a question-and-answer-session. As a reminder this conference call is being recorded.

I will now hand over to Michael Carvill, Managing Director. Please begin the meeting.

Michael Carvill

Yeah thanks very much. Welcome everybody to Kenmare's 2017 results presentation. We've realized that everybody is very busy so we appreciate the time that everybody's taking both to here personally in the room and to listen to this call. My name is Michael Carvill and with me in the room I have Tony McCluskey, Finance Director of Kenmare; Ben Baxter Chief Operations Officer of Kenmare, and Jeremy Dibb, Investor Relations and Corporate Development Manager of Kenmare. And on the phone, we have [indiscernible] Marketing Manager of Kenmare so everybody will be available to answer questions after we've made our short presentation.

So just on the agenda, we will be using the presentation which is been loaded up on the website. So, if anyone is following and have access to webcast detail all of the presentation. I am on page 3 now, which is agenda page. So, I will make a short introduction, Tony will follow with the review of financial review of 2017, Ben will give an operations review and a view on how we're going to develop or manifest going forward, give few comments on marketing to [indiscernible] came in on phone and his remarks on [indiscernible].

Turning to page 4. 2017 was a year of continued growth for Kenmare and continued operations development. With record production and record annual sales. Production of Ilmenite our key product was up 11%. And our revenue was up 47% so that's mainly an improvement caused by increase in price in our main products which are ilmenite zircon, both of those significant forward movements in price during 2017.

Our cash cost up by 3% which is accounts line of continued focus as our cash cost per ton dropped by 2% which is develop continues focus on discipline and operating cost issues. We have been pursuing there a blue capital intensity development options so as to both present a growth profile for the company and you ask us with regard to somewhat reduced grid over the last couple of years when we mine [indiscernible] zone which we do over the next several years.

We are already on site with the 20% expansion of our Concentrator Plant B, that's on budget and on schedule for delivery in the later part of this year. And that project is going well. And as I mentioned we have had positive market conditions during 2017, and we were experiencing continuation of those positive market conditions in '18 with strong continued appreciation of the zircon price. And we believe that overall in 2018 we will have a higher ilmenite price than during 2017.

So, if I turn to page 5. You can see on the graph in the right-hand side the top graph that track off our ilmenite zircon production over the years. And you can see a steady improvement. The production of those products in 2017 was in line with guidance. So, we're very pleased about that. And we're pleased about the better certainty that we've been able to establish with regard to our future production level and in part that caused by an improvement in stability of the electrical supply situation and we’re happy to say that that improved electrical supply, it’s still there and is going to be there for the coming years.

Our EBITDA improved by $54.6 million and if you look on the graph on there, at the bottom on the right hand side, you can see the effect on EBITDA took a downturn pull long and deep downturn into titanium feedstock supply industry that occurred from 2012 through 2015, 2016 in a very deep and significant reduction of our EBITDA and whereas you can see that in 2017 that we’re starting move out of that and progressing to a better situation.

And so, with that I will hand over to Tony, Finance Director of Kenmare and Tony will give more details presentation on the financial results.

Tony McCluskey

Thanks, Michael, and welcome everyone. Very pleased to give this financial report for 2017 which showed a very marked improvement than the previous year. I will start with Slide 7 which is a summary of the key financial highlights, starting with revenue, which is up $66 million to $208 million for the year, 47% increase, which is largely on the back of increased product prices for all products coming out of the sort of downturn in 2016 as Michael touched on a moment ago.

But also with record production of ilmenite and zircon and continued focus on cost controls which has enabled us to reduce our cash operating costs per ton for the fourth year in a row and this has all allowed us to move into the situation where we guess an increase of the EBITDA of just over $54 million, up to just under $60 million and moved from a loss to a profitable situation in 2017. All this is the context of maintaining a robust balance sheet where we’ve managed to reduce our net debt position from $45 million to $34 million. So that’s a $11 million which has been generated from cash from operations.

Moving on then to Slide number 8, the income statement, we’ve got revenues which I’ll deal with in more detail in the next couple of slides. Cost and other operating costs which I’ll also go into the more details. The costs and the production are in line with guidance in 2017. The 2017 production of ilmenite is up 11% and zircon is up 9% both of which are record levels and as I touched on a moment ago, our cash operating cost per ton continues the downward trend and there’s a further reduction of 3% in the current year.

Finance costs as we expect are down because we have a lower level of debt following the restructuring in 2016 and it does low our coupon raise and all of that have enabled us to improve our profitability by over $34 million which would have been an even greater change where if not for the gain on an extinguish to dash which is a one-off 2016 adjustment based on the restructuring. So, I guess income statement all in all very healthy picture of recovery in 2017.

Slide 9 stepping in a little bit more detail into the revenue. The total revenue contribution is in the bottom right hand corner of that graph and you can see that’s just under three quarters of the revenue are derived from ilmenite. The primary zircon which is in orange there shows a reduction from 2016. But this is some of the fact that ilmenite prices which have come on to increase at a greater rate during 2017 than did zircon. But we expect that based on the trajectory of late 2017 and the last few weeks, we think zircon is very strong for the current year.

In terms of total volumes, the total sales volumes are up by 2% half of which related to ilmenite but very healthy because zircon were higher value higher margin product. Zircon sales increased by 8% in the calendar year very strong. So, this has helped us improve our sales mix which have sales improved our margin.

Moving on to slide 10 then. Normally we just talk annual average prices, and we can see that the zircon prices result on average for our premium products by 21%. But ilmenite prices are up by more than half which is just 52%. Rather than just looking at this on a calendar year basis, we've decided that the annual influence again on 10, you'll see that most of the ilmenite increase in card in the first half of the year. And then there was a softening during the third quarter with a pick up again to the end of the year. So, the average increase ilmenite for H2 was about 3% of the total 52 for the year. As zircon on the other hand was a more sort of steady uplift through the course of the year and these are the prices that we are seeing free onboard. So, this is what we get products fleet at the moment. And as we came to the back end of the year, we have seen some continuation of that good momentum into 2018.

Slide 11 then turning to cash operating costs. This is the analysis that reconciles the published income statement to the cash costs around our business and then to its all of the general administration for our business. And the adjusted cash operating costs is up by $9 million. Now we've got a volume increase of as I said 11% for ilmenite and 9% for zircon. But in addition to that we've had some increases in power and maintenance cost, power and maintenance costs associated with additional supplemental dry mining which we've run for all of 2017 and now for all of 2016. And there are some additional power and maintenance costs associated as WCP B moved a little bit further away from the mineral separation plant. So, there are some longer pumping distance. It's not long results contribution.

The other area where cost increased is labor. And partially due to very stronger in 2017. As we go into 2018, we're going to continue our focus on cost control and cost containment, and in particular we have a drive to achieve cost savings from our procurement processes. With more detail on costs on slide 35, which I don't propose to enter at this stage, but if there are any questions afterwards we're happy to take them.

Slide 12 then tells this picture over a longer period. And you can see there as I mentioned the fourth consecutive year of reducing cost per ton. So, for 2017 our adjusted operating costs were up 7%. Our finished product production was up by more by 10% which allowed us a further 3% reduction in cost per ton for the calendar year. But compares to the high point in 2013, we're down 34% cost per ton during that four-year period. So, it's a combination of cost savings and good work that's been done by Ben and his site team together with good work that’s been done to increase the production.

Slide number 13 is the EBITDA bridge, we’re up $54 million in the calendar year most of that is coming from revenues and the biggest chunk of that of course comes from sales prices, about $2 million of this relates to the improvement in volumes and just under $2 million relates to the improved product mix that I mentioned earlier which is selling more zircon in the current year as compared to last year. And cost reductions I've already does that's really on the previous slide and those costs for 2017 include $3.8 million of a legacy arbitration expect to see again.

Slide number 14 addresses the capital costs and total of these were $28 million most of which relates to the sustaining capital and the catch up that we had at the beginning of last year when we gave our guidance came through as expected. So, all of that $26 million approximately five related to a catch up from 2016.

And the bulk of the balance related to a big chunk of that related to the purchase of heavy mobile equipment which helped our operating costs because we've been able to reduce our higher cost. The smaller part of the total number relates o development costs, part of which I think Ben and Michael will talk to this later relates to an upgrade of WCP Wet Concentrator Plant B capacity by 20% which is the 2018 project and that's ticked off at the end of last year and then the rest of it relates to feasibility studies to increase the mining capacity, both looking as additional mining plant and looking at areas where we can mine and higher grade zone. So that’s the capital costs.

Now always surprises then if we move to slide 15 which is the balance sheet and that plant property and equipment number is remarkably stable as both additions and depreciation are approximately equal.

Inventories of $52.8 million includes the finished product inventories of 31 which we would expect to reduce from industry and market conditions allow and continue to improve through course of 2018 and again 2019. But the increase in inventories relates to consumable spares of about $5 million. So, we put additional money into spares to support the increased level of production and higher operating rates that we saw through the course of 2017.

Not much else release note in the balance sheet, but the debt includes small amounts of interest. Our first debt repayment is on the first of February 2018 of $9.5 million. We've been making a similar amount on the first of August 2018. So that’s kicking off the debt repayment. And the cash moves from $58 million to $69 million. There are some additional $11 million generation by operations, having paid for capital costs and finance costs.

And finally, from me then there's a slide number 16 in which we deal with the net debt reduction. So net cash at the beginning of the year was $45 million. We generated $60 million from operating cash flow. From that we then paid for the plant, property and equipment, that I mentioned earlier mainly the sustaining capital and then we’ve million dollars of working capital changes this includes the $5 million of consumable spares that I mentioned reduction in trade payables including this arbitration payments of $3.8 million which is a one off that was at the end of '16 but not at the end of '17 saw some capital costs. And then the other adjustments related to the interest payments on the debt which is at a much lower level given the reduced debt that we have for restructuring. So that’s taken the net debt from 45 down to 34 which is just with maintaining our balance sheet and strong and reverse form. So, I guess all-in-all I see it as a year of strong improvements but still more to come.

And now Michael, I'll hand back to you or Ben. Thanks everybody.

Ben Baxter

Good morning everybody. And I'm going to start off with Health & Safety. During the year, we've retained most of our stated which is showing our continued improvement in safety systems and standards. We can see on the graph on the right that there is a continued falling profile showing off our better safety record. However, in 2017, we did have 9 loss time injuries. And so that is showing that there is room for improvement and that will be a big focus for us in 2018.

On the environmental side of things, we had very significant environmental impact on the sites during the year. And we had a clean audit from government. Health, our health rise is malaria. And we did a good job in 2017 of improving the situation there with the 2000-day reduction in loss of man hours or loss man days during the year because of the continued focus on use of [indiscernible] bed nets, spray [indiscernible].

And then on rehabilitation, one of our big drivers this year was to improve the amount of rehabilitation we've done. We purchased new buying equipment of moving equipment and we saw that we were able to rehabilitate far more land than we opened up and that drive will continue to trying to improve that situation further.

Moving on to slide 19. Operationally, it is a record year. As Michael said, the 11% increase in ilmenite and 9% in zircon. And we were pleased to meet our guidance. And key features of that are the focus that we placed on operating time at the mine and increase the amount of time that we're running the plant and getting additional sand treatment through with our supplementary mining operations. At the MHT all of our product recovered through during the year.

Moving on to the following slide 20. Just looking at where we're going. And as we move forward this year, we're expecting production at the mine could be impacted by highest volumes and the fact that we have no or little HMC stock, the concentrate stock from the mine. And we start to see a slight fall in the grades as well this year. And we also have time to implement the WCP B upgrade. So therefore, to mitigate that we are focusing very much on getting higher volume to sand through with further increases in our supplementary mining operations. And also continuing the trend of improving utilizations. And WCP B project is underway and we have been very closely tracked to come in on time and within the budget set. And there are further opportunities looking at the utilizations and operating and throughputs through automation and productivity improvements.

At the mineral separation plant due to the low HMC stocks it's really a story of maximizing recoveries doing the best with what we have and so we are focusing on minimizing spillage, maximizing our methodological control of the plant, using stable power in the summer months to keep the plant producing in a smoother operating manner. And we also have projects to further improve both the recoveries and transition particularly zircon from lower grade concentrates towards higher quality, higher revenues products.

Lastly, we are developing a new monetized product, it’s a concentrate product. And I’ll talk a bit more on that on a later slide.

So, moving into the guidance for 2018 the impact of those comments and we expect our production in 2018 to moderate slightly and we are guiding 900 to 1 million tons of Ilmenite production largely due to the fact that we starting it without HMC stockpiles but we expect to offset that through additional Ilmenite shipments and from working capital. In terms of cost, absolute cost will remain similar to 2017 however with the slight fall in production and there will be a slight rise likely in the dollar per ton and run rate.

Capital, we are expecting 9% $19 million on current projects that’s a kick up largely because of the WCP B and upgrade in execution mode and also with the developments for the mining capacity which I’ll come onto in our future slides. Sustaining capital is broadly in line with the norms of around 20 million slightly higher 22 with continued focus on HME inflation strategy and additional fine infrastructure and process changes in separation plant.

Moving onto to Slide 22, to talk a bit more broadly about where we're going with our mine plant. And so Moma operations operates a number of ore zones and you can see written out there on the right. They have different grades, different sizes, different mineral assemblages. And over the last year or two years we've been focusing on drilling other deposits within these sets and defining better also then moving on to understanding the mining criteria. So, understanding where the ore table fits slimes levels of the hardness elements geo technical elements. And what’s come out of that is the opportunity to maximize our returns from our mine plant we have to expand alternatives to our current mine plant in terms particularly of the Pilivili leased area and also the Congolone zone. And this year we will all be transferring Pilivili out of resource category and into probably reserve categories.

If I move onto Slide 23, just to look at some of our short-term development opportunities. There is a need to arrest the impact of falling grades over the next few years as Namalope starts to come towards the end of its life. And these first two projects are there to really bolster our production at the current levels. And we've undertaken to increase the capacity of WCP B by 20% and that project is underway. We are using Hatch, a well-known engineering company to help us with the design and the installation of that project. And it's commissioning in the second half of this year and currently it's on schedule and on budget. And the advantages of that, it's a relatively low-cost project from a capital perspective, but also very low incremental operating cost increases. And so, it's a high return project.

Second area of focus is that we've been studying a new mining area in the previously inaccessible part of Namalope. And we are looking to build a 500 ton an hour small concentrator and dredge operation in that area. We called it Namalope Supplemental. At that rate of mining, it's got 10-year mine life. And this area was not previously accessible to the WCP A and WCP B operations. Because it's close to the MSP. Its operating costs will be low, can lever off the existing infrastructure and subject to approval, we're planning to install and commission that part in the part of 2019.

The other short-term development opportunity really leads us from which to get more value from the [indiscernible] assets which are already installed. And we have identified the opportunity to consolidate existing trading streams which are rich in [indiscernible] and create and put them together to create a product. And the studies were completed in 2017. We've approved that project at $6 million project and has very low operating costs. It's due to the commissioned in the second half of this year and looking forward to being able to offer a new product to our suite.

Moving to following slide 24. Looking at the medium and the long term, we've spent time in the last year and looking and studying our future mine plans. And WCP B completes its mining of Namalope in 2020. And we've talked about before of studies of a plant called that we named WCP C and in combination, and that study was completed after the Pilivili area to account for those higher grades we shown on the previous slides. What we found is actually moving the larger WCP B operation leave us better that was high Pilivili grades and then provides us a mine plan which will be better than if it results Pilivili go into Nataka. And such as that when we implement that in 2020, we would expect that to be able to provide sufficient HMC now to move the MSP to capacity. And that's a significant advantage for us. It means that we don't need to spend large amount of capital on WCP C and we get the operating cost benefits of running two large plants, not really large plants. And the definitive feasibility study is kicking off right now. And we are expecting to complete that in the first quarter of next year and implement project by the end of 2020.

Further into the field between 2024 and 2026 WCP A also completed mining in Namalope. And we have traditionally over that plant would move to Nataka, however the work that we have been doing on the Congolone at least prevent potential advantages and we can look at whether WCP A now can move into those higher grades higher quality Ilmenite deposits and where mining may also be easier.

And so, we have commenced feasibility studies on the potential to move WCP A at that time into Congolone or whether to continue to with the existing plant in Nataka and look at the potential at that point for WCP C to move into Congolone. The mining studies are underway for Congolone and we will be completing those studies this year.

That’s the end of my presentation.

Michael Carvill

Thanks Ben. I’ll give you few comments on market as I mentioned my team and our marketing managers on the phone for questions but as we have to got to keep somebody on the day job and so we [indiscernible]. So, if I turn to Page 26, which is the first light on marketing, just to recycle back and say that the main market for titanium feedstock is the titanium pigment market, titanium pigment industry. titanium pigment is then in turn used in the manufacture of pens, paper, plastics, fabrics, inks, cosmetics, food stock, anything that has color of [indiscernible] anything that’s manufactured due to food stock. And so consequently, as where GDP increases consumption increases. So, in 2017 we saw positive growth in the pigment industry in all regions except China and China would grew in the first part of the year and then it softened a bit in the second part. And that softening in the second half of 2017 in China was mainly caused by much more strict enforcement of environmental regulations, which are coming around based on Chinese government perception that the environment means to spoiled and they need to clean it a bit.

One other factor about the pigment industry in China is historically that has used a processed color, associate process, however the other process of making titanium pigment is called chloride process, its more environmentally benign and so the Chinese government has been encouraging to transfer over to the chloride process. And that chloride process suits us because locally produced Chinese Ilmenite has a chemical signature that's not very compatible with the chloride process. And consequently, they have to import Ilmenite Specialty Ilmenite manufacture in Moma and another similar Ilmenite. So that’s all good for us.

In terms of feedstock, that higher demand, the higher production of titanium pigment has gone down into the feedstock industry. And we perceived an experienced higher demand in 2017 which you have seen manifested in improved prices for our products. As I mentioned with the pigment industry our market softened in China in the second half of the year due to the sporadic and [indiscernible] of these environmental considerations.

What we've also noticed recently is that high grade titanium feedstock product so those are upgraded products from ilmenite that is in fact and is very quartile are also seen price rises which again support of improvements in the ilmenite market. And I would look for 2018, well there are strong GDP forecast worldwide for world GDP in 2018, which is supportive of continued growth. We don't see significant inventory in the world industry. So as the payment industry improves its production, that will flow directly into feedstock. We have already great price increases with our existing contracted customers. There is always hiatus of equipment and Chinese New Year the Lunar New Year while people go through the holiday process and holiday period that is now over and we're starting to see domestic prices in China improving post Lunar New Year.

So, as I just turn to page 27, just to make a few observations, the graph on the left-hand side is domestic Chinese ilmenite production. And you can see over the last several years it's actually been quite static. So, our forward internal predictions assume that Chinese Ilmenite production will be reasonably steady. We don't, -- are strategic and social reasons for China to continue to produce ilmenite from the [indiscernible] region. We believe that will continue. And yet, because of the general difficulty and economics of that we don't foresee it improving much. So, we see it has been reasonably static in the medium-term future.

And on the right-hand side graph, on the other hand you can see titanium feedback imports into China, which as you can see from 2012 through 2015 were continually dropping as the downturn in the industry bit. However, that improves again in 2016 and in 2017 was in the further increase.

In 2017, just have to caution that that number includes a lot of titanium or ilmenite concentrate while an ilmenite concentrate is not all ilmenite it maybe 60% 70% ilmenite so the number is a little bit higher than the actual content of ilmenite. And those ilmenite concentrates came from stockpiles that have been accumulated around the world of material, which until that point have been uneconomic shift that have been developed over the previous years. When prices went up to shift those stockpile in China and became depleted. So, we don't foresee that the same level of ilmenite concentrate is available in 2018 and in 2017.

As I turn to page 28, you can see on the left-hand graph, that increase in price during the year stimulating a significant increase in supply into China. And then drop in price and drop in supply. And then on the graph in the right-hand side you can see the consequent increase in port stocks, which jumped in the second half of the year and has then started to meet as those concentrated supplies were arriving on the door.

So, our feeling with regards to 2018 is that overall in 2018 we will have a higher price for ilmenite than in 2017. However, we do notice that increased prices do induce additional supply and some of that supply we hadn’t really no one expected. So, I assume that there are some other bits and pieces run the pace as well. So, while we price increasing we don’t see them going dramatically forward, we believe that as an increase a bit we will see some additional supply.

So, turning to Zircon on Page 29. Just trying to put some down, the graph on the top left-hand side, all those green dots are actually imports that are coming to China under price. So, you can see that price by 2011, ’12 period. That’s Zircon prices, call it substitution of Zircon and consequently reduce demand which in turn quitted and overhang of inventory in the worlds industry and consequently a significant drop in prices.

It's taken several years for that overhang to inventory overhang to be absorbed, it has not been absorbed. And so, we saw in 2017 a significant recovery in prices and that recovery has continued into 2018. However, I suppose from our point of view we are concerned that if the price appreciation in Zircon follows a pattern of 2011 and ‘12 and it's too extreme, well it could indeed cause substitution again. So, we're hoping that prices rise but then sort of flatten out a little bit and create a sustainable future for our participants in the industry.

So, if I turn to outlook and just try to summarize where we are on Slide 31. We have been working very hard to improve our product mix and that’s with the retail, improving the quality of our retail products. And for Zircon its moving lower value Zircon products into higher value Zircon products. So, there are several projects still underway, several projects completed in 2017 for that.

We are on sight with development of the monazite stream as we look forward to completing towards the end of the year and first shipments early in 2019. And as Ben mentioned we have a set of low capital intensity brownfield expansion project which both answer the issue of somewhat reduce grid during the period when we are finishing our mining at Namalope and provided with the opportunity to significantly expand our production as we moved into high grade numbers at Pilivili zone. That will allow us fully utilize the installed infrastructure. At the moment our mineral separation plant is not used at capacity. We would like to push it to capacity. We believe that capacity to be somewhere around 1.2 million tons per annum. We haven’t got there yet so there are probably [indiscernible] mix and issues that have to be resolved as we move towards that. What we're doing is we are optimizing grids in terms of our mine plant we are optimizing that mine plant to get highest grades early which in turn increases and improve the NPV of the company and reduces our operating cost.

So just to summarize those projects. It's the expansion of our concentrated plant B underway at the moment. It's the installation of a small really small mining and concentration plant right by concentrator plant A utilizing existing infrastructure and close in mineral separation plant.

And very importantly diverging what concentrator be from it's -- it has to move in 2020 anyway. And so, we have previously pursued that that was moved to Nataka. By moving it to Pilivili, that removed the need for a third major mining plant as complement of operations. And I think we've talked last year that we've done a prefeasibility study on a major mining plant wet concentrator plant fee in Pilivili and that have been we have been looking at cost that provide $100 million for that that's gone. We don't need to do that. By moving B to Pilivili, we get to the same level of hitch and free production and there to the same level of production without that expenditure. And so that's the method plan for that for the future.

So, trying to put that into our sort of our strategy metrics. Growth prefeasibility studies for Pilivili are key part of our expansion plans for that prefeasibility study been completed. And it's feasibility study for that movement to Pilivili. We have been continually at least [indiscernible] sites and then Namalope supplementary mining operations soon the feasibility study is underway. We're hoping to get that started and be in production in middle of 2019. As far as optimization is concerned, we didn't concentrate on cost and saved 3% per ton of product in 2017.

In '18, we're developing a new [indiscernible] stream. And we have a new procurement system in place and new people have been hired, new systems have been implemented. And we expect to get the benefits of that coming through in 2018. And as Tony mentioned, it's really important that we keep the robust balance sheet that our shareholders have allowed us to develop through the restructuring. Our debt has already reduced to $34 million. we have paid our first installment of debt repayments as for our loan schedules and we'll continue to do so and consequently reduce our net debt further.

So that's all we have to say in terms of presentation. I just like to particularly thank everybody here in the room for taking the effort to come across London to listen to us. It's great to see everyone here. And to thank everybody on the phone for dialing in and listening to the call. And look forward to updating you in the coming months as things move forward. So, thank you very much everyone. Bye.

Operator

That concludes the conference call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.