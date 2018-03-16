Offshore Drilling: Discussion Of The Asia-Pacific Segment Of The Floater Market

There have been some positive developments recently, but the recovery is clearly not here yet.

This is a very challenged segment as the number of warm-stacked rigs is greater than the number of working rigs.

Our discussion of the supply fundamentals of the offshore drilling market continues. In this article, we visit the Asia-Pacific segment. Don’t forget to check out the previous instalments in the series “How Tight Is The Norwegian North Sea?” “How Tight Is The U.S. Gulf Of Mexico?” “How Tight Is Sub-Saharan Africa?” and “How Tight Is Latin America?” As usual, this work is based on drillers’ fleet status reports, InfieldRigs database and data from MarineTraffic. Without further ado, let’s get to supply fundamentals of the floater side of the Asia-Pacific segment.

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

The Asia-Pacific region has been hit hard by the current offshore drilling market downturn. However, it’s still a good place for some of the older mid-water floaters. On the ultra-deepwater side, Australia offers a few opportunities for drillers. That said, the activity has been recently increasing. While the number of warm-stacked rigs exceeds the number of working rigs, some of these rigs (as I will show below) are already scheduled to work this year.

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

Among the rigs listed above, Transocean’s (RIG) Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 will work for Reliance in India from July 2018 to November 2019. Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 is scheduled to work for Woodside Energy in Myanmar from April 2018 to September 2018. GSF Development Driller I is contracted to drill for Quadrant Energy in Australia from April 2018 to September 2018.

Transocean’s rigs are not the only ones from the list above which have future employment. Noble Corp.’s (NE) Noble Bully II is set to work for Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) from April 2018 to April 2022. The exact location of work is yet to be determined. Also, Noble Corp. has recently reported that it signed a binding letter of intent to employ semi-sub Noble Clyde Boudreaux from April 2018 to December 2018.

Ensco (ESV) MS-1 will work for Woodside in Australia from May 2018 to June 2018 (one-well contract). Also, Ensco 8504 is contracted to Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) in Vietnam for five wells from April 2018 to October 2018.

Seeing increasing activity in the region, Diamond Offshore (DO) has recently taken the opportunity to reposition the cold-stacked rig Ocean Onyx. However, even with the addition of Ocean Onyx, the number of cold-stacked rigs in the region is significantly lower than the number of warm-stacked rigs:

Source: author's work, InfieldRigs

I will reiterate my view that drillships built around 2000 have zero chance to return to work ever again and that the only thing that keeps them afloat is accounting consequence of such a move. At the same time, Diamond Offshore’s rigs may arise from the dead as the company has already shared its views that Ocean Endeavor, a semi-sub which is currently cold-stacked in Italy, and Ocean Onyx, which is cold-stacked in Malaysia, can be reactivated. Also, Seadrill’s (SDRL) West Orion may also reappear in the market once the company solves its restructuring problems and is able to focus on its fleet again.

Conclusion: Asia-Pacific is the most challenged segment of the market out of those that I have already covered in this series. There is a multitude of available warm-stacked rigs of all types which are ready to work. Recently, there were signs of increasing activity in this segment, but given the significant oversupply of rigs, it’s hard to believe in material day rate improvements for drillers anytime soon.

