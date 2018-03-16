March Madness: Will Tanger Make It To The Big Dance This Year?

Today, I’m staying in the retail arena and providing the play-by-play for the mall REIT sector.

March Madness is underway in both NCAA basketball and REIT-dom tournaments. As I explained in an article yesterday, "this is my third consecutive year of putting together REIT Bracketology, and I'm having so much fun with this annual event that I decided to trademark it."

My premium members get FIRST access to the brackets, and my newsletter subscribers will get the Final Four results FIRST on April 2. Over the next two weeks, I plan to publish articles (including this one) that will cover various property sectors: Shopping centers, malls, net lease, residential, storage (data and self-storage), healthcare, office/industrial, hotels, other (includes infrastructure) and commercial mortgage.

Yesterday was the first bracket, shopping center REITs, and "dividend aristocrat" Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) was victorious. As I explained, "pound for pound, FRT is one of the best REITs around."

Today I'm staying in the retail arena and providing the play-by-play for the mall REIT sector. This should be an interesting contest, with just eight teams, and I am especially excited to see how these REITs match up after year-end 2017 results.

REIT analyst, Floris van Dijkum, provided this pre-tournament assessment:

"For fourth quarter earnings, 'A' mall fundamentals generally remained solid while most 'B' mall owners experienced deteriorating fundamentals…The 'A' mall owners, led by Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), are expected to see positive 2018 earnings growth while we expect 'A' mall warranted cap rates to remain sticky. In particular, SPG screens as the safest and highest growing company of the mall names."

Mall tenant sales increased 2.5% during Q4-17 with every "A" mall portfolio experiencing sales growth, led by Macerich (NYSE:MAC). Tenant sales rose slower compared to 3.1% growth in Q3-17, while average tenant occupancy cost dipped 10 bps to 13.8%. Leased occupancy across portfolios declined by 50 bps compared to same periods in 2016.

Dijkum added that "traditional 'B' mall companies experienced worsening fundamentals with the exception of PREIT (NYSE:PEI), benefiting from effective non-core dispositions and solid leasing activities. PEI was the only 'B' mall company with growth in tenant sales as the company is at the later stage of its non-core dispositions and anchor leasing and redevelopment."

Of course, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) is the true underdog this year, while the REIT is considered a Mall REIT, the comps are not exactly "apples to apples" - Tanger has no department stores in its portfolio.

However, Tanger does lease to many of the same tenants as the traditional mall REITs, and portfolio restructuring and weaker tenant demand have continued to suppress earnings in 2017, causing lowered management outlooks for 2018 for many mall REITs.

Also, as a disclosure, I may slip up and use some not-so-common Dick Vitale terms, so in case you get confused, I have provided a link to the "dickie v glossary". Now let's get started, so we can find out which REIT is the next P.T.P. (prime-time player).

Source

The Mall REITs

As you can see below, we have eight mall REITs included in the Intelligent REIT Lab:

REIT Bracketology is organized much like the NCAA brackets, using 16 teams. However, because there are only eight mall REITs, we decided to organize the contest as follows:

As you can see, the teams include Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) vs. CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers vs. PREIT, Simon Property Group vs. General Growth (NYSE:GGP), and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) vs. Macerich.

Round One

Round one proves to be an exciting contest as the two "B" mall players - WPG and CBL - square off against each other. Both REITs have struggled year-to-date as evidenced by the snapshot below:

Of course, Mr. Market is usually good at scouting teams, and as viewed below, he must believe that both CBL and WPG are both playing like "the bad news bears".

WPG received a positive 8% market response after its earnings when it laid out the underlying fundamentals for its "Tier One" and open-air compared to its "Tier Two" portfolio. Investors saw that "Tier One" and open-air produced 0.9% SS NOI growth while "Tier Two" SS NOI declined by 9.5%, "confirming fears of melting ice cubes" for many "B" and "C" ranked malls.

Also, according to CNBC:

"Sears reported a smaller-than-anticipated decline in same-store sales for the holiday quarter following an earnings pre-announcement last month… Sears has managed to trim its long-term debt to $3.2 billion from $4.2 billion a year ago."

This news (WPG's breaking out Tier 1 and 2 NOI and Sears earnings) provides a tad more transparency (and assurance) related to WPG's dividend safety.

REIT analyst, Floris van Dijkum, asked himself, "Would CBL, whose outlook appears the most troubled, benefit from providing similar disclosure?"

He answered:

"CBL likely owns 20 assets representing approximately half of its NOI that would appear largely stable. We believe that investors could require more drastic action at CBL where the threat of a corporate default isn't dismissed by investors. Perhaps a spin similar to DDR (NYSE:DDR) would allow investors to more clearly assign value? In such a situation, the unsecured debt would remain with the core. We estimate CBL has approximately $1.5 billion of secured debt it would move to the spinco with additional strips assets that could take on mortgage debt, allowing leverage at the core to remain neutral."

Although I'm not a fan of either REIT, I believe WPG is in better shape today. I am still concerned over dividend safety, but I'll give Coach Lou credit for the transparency. Also, WPG has not cut the dividend "yet" and deserves to make it to the next level.

In the next game, we have PEI vs. SKT. As noted above, PEI has made progress with its recycling efforts, but there is really no contest as SKT has a much better balance sheet (BBB+ rated) with a long history of dividend growth. As you can see below, SKT has superior dividend growth prospects:

In the next match, we have SPG vs. GGP. While both mall REITs own high-quality properties, there is no way that Simon's dominating balance sheet and scale can compete with GGP. SPG is A-rated and GGP is not rated. SPG is much larger and has a tremendous size advantage in which it can generate the most impressive investment spreads. Just take a look at the FFO per share comparison:

The final match is between TCO and MAC, and this match is a hard-fought battle. Both of these malls own "A" quality assets and they have built highly respected platforms. I really think these teams would be much better off if they would merge, they would have a better scale and cost of capital advantage. They have a similar dividend growth profile:

Nonetheless, they are fighting to get to the Final Four today, and only one can make it to the next round.

Recognizing that dividend safety is an important element in the game; TCO has the upper hand, and also TCO did not cut its dividend in 2009 (MAC cut from $3.20 to $2.05). TCO makes the cut!

The Final Four

Four Mall REITs left, and only one will make it to the sector playoffs on April 2nd (only available for Forbes Real Estate Investor subscribers). So let's get started...

The first match is WPG vs. SKT and clearly the odds don't look good for WPG:

Tanger has paid AND increased dividends for over 25 years in a row, and WPG has NEVER increased its dividend. While there is certainly fear driving valuations for both REITs, SKT has much better fundamentals supported by a strong balance sheet, solid occupancy, and better earnings growth. Most importantly, SKT's past, present, and future dividend growth record is superior. SKT moves on to the FINALs.

The next match is between SPG and TCO, and both teams have plenty of skin in the game: SIMON vs. TAUBMAN.

Taubman, albeit smaller, has a good game, and as I said earlier, the company has NEVER cut its dividend (while SPG did cut it in 2009). However, SPG has a commanding size and a superior balance sheet.

Capital allocation is more critical than ever in the mall REIT sector as most REITs must redevelop broken buildings in order to generate earnings growth. Both SPG and TCO have demonstrated success in capital markets, but SPG has a superior advantage because it has more financial flexibility. This dividend growth chart sums up the SPG victory:

The Final Game

Now we enter the final round where SPG squares up with SKT.

First, keep in mind, these two are already sparring partners, and they own a number of properties together in a 50-50 JV structure. I have always pondered why SPG did not pursue SKT, especially now since SKT is trading at a price it has not seen since 2010:

But today is not about M&A, it's about which is the best mall REIT; based on fundamentals, keeping in mind, both are cheap (and I own them both):

In terms of dividend history, SKT has the advantage; as I alluded earlier, this pure-play outlet REIT has increased its dividend for over 25 years in a row (and SPG cut in 2009):

However, SKT has slowed down its development business, while redevelopments should fuel SPG's sector-leading FFO per share growth of 6.7% (based on company guidance). Yet SKT stands out as the only "B" mall peer expected to deliver flat full-year FFO per share growth, based on management's guidance.

To be brutally honest, SPG vs. SKT is a "David and Goliath" story, and this makes it extremely difficult to pick a real winner. While SPG does own outlet centers, SKT's site selection is uniquely positioned to capture tourists and resort patrons, while SPG prefers in-fill (higher density) sites.

However, SKT doesn't have the same Sears overhang as SPG. Most importantly, "A" mall companies have the ability to grow NOI in a weak, but rising, sales environment, evidenced by the double-digit average cash leasing spreads of 10.2%. Conversely, SKT posted +.50% for the full-year 2017.

Ultimately, dividend power is the driver for SPG's dominance in the mall sector, as evidenced below:

In summary, Simon is victorious in the mall matchup, but that does not mean I am not high on Tanger. In fact, I am headed out to Shoptalk 2018 (in Las Vegas) this weekend, and I look forward to meeting with retailers.

Shoptalk is the world's largest conference for retail and ecommerce with more than 7,500 attendees, up almost 40% from 5,500 in 2017. While there, I plan to conduct a deeper dive into the retail REIT sector with a focus on new technologies and business models to the latest trends in consumer behaviors, preferences and expectations.

Source

Stay tuned for my next episode of March Madness: Nothing But Net (Lease)

Maintaining STRONG BUY on SPG and SKT:

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: FAST Graphs and Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.

The Intelligent REIT Investor is the #1 REIT Research site on Seeking Alpha. Brad Thomas and Rubicon Associates have a combined 40 years of investing experience. We publish exclusive research content on over 100 REITs, and our Durable Income Portfolio has returned over 12% YTD. We recently announced that the Small Cap REIT Portfolio has returned over 20% YTD. Marketplace subscribers have access to a wide range of services including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Sell picks. We provide most all research to marketplace subscribers and we also provide a "weekender" report and a "motivational Monday" report. We stream relevant real-time REIT news so that you can stay informed. All of our portfolios are updated daily and subscribers have access to all of the tools via Google sheets. REITs should be part of your daily diet and we would like to help you construct an Intelligent REIT portfolio, utilizing our portfolio modeling strategies. Also, our subscribers now have access to REIT.BRACKETOLOGY... Subscribe here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AHP, APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DDR, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, TCO, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.