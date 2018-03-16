U.S. Biotech/Pharma Sector Daily Observations Letter: March 15, 2018

Rare/Orphan disease company Ovid Biosciences (OVID) today received Fast Track designation from FDA for its compound OV-101 for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome.

The small pullback in the U.S. biotechnology indexes (IBB) (XBI) after a run-up from the recent correction lows looks almost complete and we expect the uptrend to resume soon. The Dow Jones Industrial index also seems close to finishing its recent consolidation before the next multi-month uptrend.

OVID data by YCharts

Fragile X syndrome is believed to affect about 68,000 to 85,000 people in the U.S. alone (company data). Mutations in FMR1 gene blocks the expression of Fragile Mental Retardation Protein, FMRP which plays an important role in GABA synthesis. GABA acts as an inhibitory neurotransmitter, so its low level leads to autism, anxiety, mood swings, hyperactivity, attention deficit, poor sleep, self-injury, increased sensitivity to various stimuli like sound in FXS. FXS patients also have typical physical features like elongated face, broad forehead, large ears, high arched palate, and prominent jaw and large testicles in males. Usually, these physical features are more prominent in males. Females have a milder presentation of the physical and behavioral features of FXS.

OV-101 acts as a delta selective GABAa receptor agonist and targets the disruption of tonic inhibition that may be the cause of Fragile X syndrome and several other neurodevelopmental disorders. A phase 1 pharmacokinetic, PK and safety study has been completed in FXS. A phase 2 trial in FXS is expected to start in 2018 (in FXS patients with age 13-22 years).

Other companies working in FXS include Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS), Zynerba (ZYNE), Neurotrope (NTRP), Novartis (NVS) and privately held companies Seaside Therapeutics and Autifany Therapeutics.

OV-101 is also being developed in the treatment of Angelman's syndrome which affects about 16,000-27,000 people in the U.S. alone. It is characterized by delayed development, intellectual disability, severe speech impairment, ataxia, recurrent seizures and a small head size. A phase 1 PK and safety study has been completed in this indication as well. A phase 2 trial (STARS) is ongoing (data expected in the second half of 2018). Agilis Therapeutics is developing a gene therapy for this indication (preclinical stage).

CEO Jeremy Lenn served as the CEO of Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) and Senior VP at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY). He also served as the Global Head of Strategic Alliances at Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research.

At $20,000 per year (average for CNS drugs) and just 10% market share in FXS and 50% market share in Angelman's syndrome, this could represent about $420 million annual revenue opportunity just in the U.S. The company's current market cap is $214 million.

