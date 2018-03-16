The KeyW Holding's (KEYW) CEO Bill Weber on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Mark Zindler - Vice President, Investor Relations

Bill Weber - President & CEO

Mike Alber - CFO

John Sutton - COO

Analysts

Brian Kinstlinger - Maxim Group

Mark Jordan - NOBLE Capital Markets

Tobey Sommer - SunTrust

Matt McConnell - RBC Capital Markets

James McIlree - Chardan Capital Markets

Mark Zindler

Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in KeyW's conference call today. By now you should have a copy of the press release we issued a short time ago. If not, it is available on our website at www.keywcorp.com. Speakers on today's call are Bill Weber, our President and CEO; and Mike Alber, our CFO, both of whom will deliver prepared remarks and then take your questions. John Sutton, our COO; is also available to answer any questions you may have on operations.

Before we begin our discussion, it's important to remind you that during the overview of our fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results, our 2018 guidance and then our responses to your questions, we will make statements that do not address historical facts, and are thus forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results and include the risks and uncertainties identified in today's press release under the caption Forward-Looking Statements. For a full discussion of these factors and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to the section entitled Risk Factors in KeyW's Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and other filings we made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Finally, we would like to remind listeners that KeyW is under no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made on this call.

I will now turn the call over to Bill Weber.

Bill Weber

Thanks, Mark and good afternoon, everyone. Today Mike and I will share our fourth quarter and full year 2017 results, as well as our outlook for 2018. Before highlighting our operational and financial results, I'll provide a brief recap of the progress we made in 2017 on KeyW's strategic transformation as it provides important context for our reported results and our outlook for 2018.

2017 was a transformational year where we took the remaining steps in our turnaround to make KeyW the predictable and dependable growth platform we've always intended it to be. We significantly increased scale which is becoming increasingly important through the acquisition of Sotera defense solutions. In doing so we enhanced our reach within the intelligence community and now serve the majority of the agencies in the IC and intend to further extend our footprint. We have fully integrated Sotera and optimized our internal business processes and operational structure to create one cohesive efficient organization and we've built out the business development effort across the entire portfolio to take advantage of KeyW's broad suite of differentiated solutions to compete for new work that neither company could have competitively bid on its own.

The foundation is in place and we will execute. I'm confident in the organization we've built, the robust sales pipeline that we relentlessly pursue, and the opportunity that lies in front of us to drive growth and shareholder value, and realize the promise of the investments we've made.

I'd like to speak for a moment on KeyW's execution for 2018. Almost a full quarter into the year, we are fully engaged on priorities that will cement KeyW as the leading mid-tier competitor for technically differentiated brand contracts in the intelligence community and broader national security market. We're leading a growth culture from top to bottom throughout all operational and functional levels of KeyW, we will continue to attract and retain the top technical talent in our unique market and we will strengthen the balance sheet and financial disciplines within the company throughout 2018.

I would like to touch on each priority briefly; first, a culture growth top to bottom. With the investments we've made in the business we have an expectation of growth, we have customer engagement plans to defend and grow our existing positions in the agencies we currently serve, we'll also leverage our core competencies and intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance or ISR, cyber operations and mission IT and analytics to expand to new adjacent markets. We intend to continue to utilize our integrated business development function and differentiate capabilities to win business in the IC. We will execute the business development strategy by leveraging our core competencies to pursue highly prized prime bid-target.

We've built large in growing sales pipeline, while we won't them all we do expect to win our fair share which is between 20% and 33% of the bid dollar submitted. And our BD team will continue to build our IDR-Q [ph] portfolio to pursue task order awards under these flexible vehicles. Next, a word on the people and technology that makes this company great.

KeyW at our core is a company that differentiates with our people, so we will continue our relentless focus on attracting and retaining top talent to best serve our customer base. We will continue making smart investments to enhance KeyW's unique technical capabilities through company and contract funded research and development. We'll complement that by recruiting and retention programs designed to ensure that they are billed and delivered by the best technologies in our industry.

And lastly, we will look to strengthen the balance sheet by continuing to pay down debt and by addressing the convertible debt maturities in the first half of 2018 that come due in July of 2019. We will also extend the disciplines of an integrated KeyW throughout our entire financial organization, and we will expect excellence in these areas as well.

Let's turn now to our financial results. Fourth quarter revenue came in above the midpoint of the updated expectations we provided on last quarter's call. Fourth quarter service solutions revenue was consistent with the revised plan and products solutions came in higher than the forecast due to the push out of sales we had initially anticipated in the third quarter of last year, and a limited number of sales that we expected in the first quarter of 2018. As we've indicated on previous calls, product sales will move around quite a bit because they're driven by mission requirements rather than calendar dates which is why we've taken a more conservative approach to 2018 guidance.

Fourth quarter and full year adjusted EBITDA and margins exceeded the high-end of expectations driven by the incremental product solution sales. While we're extremely pleased to see 11% adjusted EBITDA margins in the quarter, our business is subject to moderate seasonality; we tend to see a greater percentage of products sales in the second half of the year and we incur higher payroll and related costs in the first quarter. Therefore, we expect to see our highest margin levels in the second half of 2018. Mike will provide additional commentary on fourth quarter financials and 2018 guidance later in the call.

Now I'd like to turn our attention to business development highlights which fueled the growth for KeyW's future. We achieved our objective of generating full year bookings in excess of one-time revenue. Fourth quarter 2017 awards which were in line with our expectations were a great source of excitement for the Company given the strategic nature of these wins; they reflect our strategy to win new prime work by leveraging our unique technical solutions and our approach to challenging problem sets in emerging areas such as data science, cyber and autonomy. Fourth quarter awards included a new effort for data science applications in the cyber domain, KeyW's work will use analytics and machine learning to address threat detection by developing techniques to find malicious cyber events at enterprise level environment.

Another notable project received in the fourth quarter in the area of advanced analytics calls for KeyW to use applied research related to autonomy and machine learning. These recent wins and those we've received word on since then represent the very best of our advanced capabilities. One more word on BD progress before I move on. KeyW continue to build its impressive IDIQ and G-VAC [ph] portfolios in 2017 as Mike will present in detail in a moment. While we take no immediate bookings on these awards, we do expect to drive work to these vehicles and have dedicated sales personnel who actively pursue a pipeline of near-term task force. Task order revenue now accounts for approximately 25% of the Company's total revenue. We expect heavy task order activity in 2018, and we'll continue our strategy of directing new work to the most flexible and profitable contract vehicles we have available. Simply put, our IDIQ capacity is the best it's been during my tenure with the Company.

I'm also excited about an emerging area of growth for KeyW, space. The space frontier is fascinating for us on several levels. As you may recall, we divested our seat of business in 2016 to allow us to pursue development and mission programs in the agencies that represent the space missions for the U.S. government, that strategy has proven sound. Following the divestiture, our teams have won six new awards to provide some of the KeyW's sensor expertise in the space domain. Alex Gross [ph], who you may remember from our 2016 Investor Day is leading the growth trajectory of this business. We're very excited about this emerging market and it's a natural extension of our core competency in C5ISR at altitude.

I'd like to comment briefly on the recent 2-year budget deal and what that means for KeyW. KeyW's strengths in core competencies align well with the U.S. government's budget priorities in fiscal year '18 and fiscal year '19 and we are well positioned to capitalize on future growth and spending. Assuming the appropriations bills voted in by March 23, we'll be operating under a past federal government budget for the first time in 9 years. Without being here at uncertainty of the CR climate, the new budget and specifically the increases to the defense spending caps should create a tailwind for the industry. We are cautiously optimistic that this will ease the award delays the industry has been experiencing since October.

Having said this, while operating under a CR did delay new program starts in many areas of our customer's activities, we continue to see funding in our existing top programs within our areas of focus and expertise, a further testament to the differentiation the KeyW's portfolio represents.

Before I turn the call over to Mike, I want to highlight two additional items. First, as you likely know, we recently added another critical member to our leadership team, Dave Wallen joined KeyW in January to lead our advanced cyber business, and it's great to have him on-board. Dave brings more than 30 years of experience driving strategies, growth and teams; he is well-known and respected in our community and has a solid focus on the current and expanding cyber arena, a critical growth area for KeyW.

Finally, I want to remind you that we'll hold our 2018 Analyst and Investor Day next week here in Hanover on March 20 where our technologists will showcase some of our leading edge technologies with presentations and hands-on demonstration. The morning take on [ph] session will not be webcast, so we urge you to intend in person. We'll also provide a business update which we'll offer live and by webcast to discuss our strategic priorities and financial highlights. You can visit the investor portion of our website for the full agenda and to RSVP for the event. I'm really looking forward to this exciting day and I hope to see you there.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Mike for an overview of our 2017 financial results, key business developing metrics, operational highlights and 2018 financial guide.

Mike Alber

Thanks, Bill and good afternoon. As Bill mentioned in his opening remarks, fourth quarter revenue was moderately higher than the midpoint of our revised guidance and adjusted EBITDA margin exceeded the high-end of our revised expectations. We reported revenue of $126.9 million which is an increase of 84% over the fourth quarter of 2016 and a 4% sequential improvement versus the third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $14 million or 11% of revenue for the fourth quarter versus $5.2 million or 7.5% of revenue in the prior year period. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 21% over the third quarter of 2017, primarily because of a higher concentration of product sales during the fourth quarter. It's important to note that our adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter backs out roughly $3 million of acquisition and integration related adjustments, nearly equal to Q3 levels. We do not to anticipate incurring significant acquisition and integration related expenses in 2018.

Our sequential adjusted EBITDA margin improved each quarter in 2017. From 6.5% in the first quarter to 8.5% in the second quarter, 9.5% in the third quarter, and to 11% in the fourth quarter. As Bill and I have noted, the fourth quarter included a higher percentage of product revenue. We don't anticipate maintaining these margin levels for the first half of 2018, however, our results demonstrate that our cost reduction initiatives are paying off. We've reported GAAP net income from continuing operations of $16 million or $0.32 per diluted shares for the fourth quarter of 2017, largely because of a non-cash tax benefit driven by the new tax law as well as factors affecting adjusted EBITDA. Once again, there were no discontinued operations in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the full year, we reported annual revenue of $441.6 million, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $40.6 million and GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $11 million or negative $0.22 per share. Cash flow provided by operations for the full year was $10.2 million, normalized for one-time acquisition and integration expenses, cash flow provided by operations would have been over $31 million for the full year. DSOs were in the 62 for the fourth quarter and averaged 63 days for the full year. CapEx investments totaled $10 million for the year. In addition, KeyW paid down approximately $13 million in debt during the year.

Next, moving on to operations highlights. I'm pleased to report that we met our goal to complete the Sotera integration by the end of 2017. From combined submitted bids and proposals to a single website and everything between, we are one company pursuing common financial and operating goals. We reached our goal of realizing $7 million in annual cost savings, we vacated 5 underused facilities and built a roadmap for continued facilities consolidation and future incremental cost savings. We launched a new benefit program that drives competition in the market and accounts for changes in the U.S. healthcare market, yet continue to provide options designated to retain and recruit top talent in our industry. We also streamlined the organization to align with the needs and the goals of the combined company.

Next, I will turn to our awards, bookings and backlog metrics. For the full year 2017, the combined company submitted over $3 billion in biz. We are awarded $548 million in contract awards representing a 30% win rate for awards adjudicated during the year, well within the range we bottled for growth. Approximately 43% of the $548 million consisted of new business and 57% was follow-on and recompete work. Fourth quarter contract awards totaled $78 million and were in line with our expectations. Also in the fourth quarter, we recorded an adjustment for completed programs which decreased backlog by $22 million yielding a net change of $56 million to backlog. At December 31, 2017 our contract backlog stood at $1.2 billion.

With regards to the IDIQ and GVAC activity Bill discussed earlier, we were awarded a seat on the GSA $50 billion alliant to GVAC. We also won a prime position on the U.S. Navy's IDIQ contract to provide tagging, tracking and locating or TTL, electronic equipment and services to support joint commands within the Department of Defense. This IDIQ vehicle will enable the delivery of KeyW's unique suite of TTL devices. As of year-end, the total and biz submitted and awaiting awards is approximately $1.4 billion; included are several bids of more than $100 million. Given our negligible 2018 re-compete risk, a consistent win rate would not only represent new growth opportunities in 2018 and beyond but also serve to reduce our 2019 re-compete risk as well.

Looking further into 2018, we are pursuing a qualified pipeline in excess of $6 billion. We expect to submit bids totaling between $2.5 billion and $3 billion during the year. We are expecting a book-to-bill of greater than one-time's the 2018 revenue. And consistent with 2017, we have a proven strategy to eliminate 2019 re-compete risk and position KeyW for future growth.

Next, moving on to the 2018 financial guidance. We expect revenue to be in the range of $495 million to $515 million which represents growth of approximately 3% at the midpoint of guidance relative to the pro forma combined KeyW Sotera revenue run rate. Approximately 84% of our revenue guidance midpoint is an existing business, 2% from recompete contracts, 10% from new service awards, and 4% is dependent upon product sales. We expect adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of 8.9% to 9.3%. Our guidance implies that revenue and adjusted EBITDA margins are subject to seasonality, driven primarily by fewer product solutions sales in the first half of the year; thus we expect adjusted EBITDA margins to ramp in the second half of 2018 to approximate the second half of 2017 levels.

Finally, other key assumptions for our 2018 guidance are available on our fourth quarter earnings presentation on the investor portion of our website. As Bill briefly noted in his opening remarks, KeyW is focused on refinancing the convertible notes that come due in July 2019. We are currently evaluating several options and expect to complete a refinancing during the first half of 2018. While it would be premature to discuss at this time specific details of the options we're evaluating, it is our intent to complete a refinancing that is non-dilutive to shareholders.

So with that operator, let's open up the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Brian Kinstlinger with Maxim Group. Your line is open.

Brian Kinstlinger

You talked about a handful of large procurements awaiting adjudication. With the discussion you provided around the budget, can you talk about timing for these? Are they weeks away? Are they months away? Maybe that will help us understand the upside from bookings in the 10% that you need to go in.

Bill Weber

There is no doubt of the awards that are awaiting adjudication. There are -- we are aware of awards in that group that -- because of their size, the customer that we serve is waiting and it's prudent for them to wait to see exactly how the budget for next year result itself, do we go into more continuing resolution or do they have clarity for a two-years. And so there is a subset of that -- of those awards awaiting adjudication that we do expect to award shortly after budget clarity. Now exactly when that happens, I don't think that the success rate is very high for those who try to predict exactly when the government's going to award except that I would say that it should happen shortly after that.

Several of the awards that we bid on they are following a very natural progression and we expect those to happen a little bit later but we do expect in the second and early third quarter of 2018 for a lot of what is awaiting adjudication now to be awarded, and then we're certainly replacing that with new awards between now and then.

Brian Kinstlinger

As it pertains to 2018 revenue guidance and EBITDA guidance, how do you position products revenue given its lumpiness in high margins?

Bill Weber

In 2017 the experience from a products perspective was that we add around $30 million worth of product sales included in our revenue number. For 2018 going forward, we've reduced that number to around $20 million, and so from a revenue perspective and then margin perspective as well, it's reflective of that lower product mix. And we don't expect -- when you do the modeling of that $30 million that Mike talked about, the $20 million is highly predictable, it is largely schedule based, the government has projections per quarter of what they will procure from KeyW for the solutions that we provide; so they behave similarly to service revenues, more predictable than not. That $10 million -- if you go back and look and we took a very, very deep and hard look after Q3 of how our business behaves.

If you look back on the quarters where KeyW had a significant mix, it was largely because that -- the product set that's represented in that $10 million because it is very mission focused and it is not bought on-schedule it becomes highly disruptive to the number and so that's why we made the choice to remove that from guidance with full expectation. We're driving forward, we expect that number to be there or greater but because it's third and fourth quarter based sales, there is a potential that it could push into the following calendar year and we just do not want that to disrupt the projections and predictability of the business going forward.

Operator

Thank you and our next question comes from the line of Mark Jordan with NOBLE Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Mark Jordan

A question first on intangibles amortization. If we add up the actual quarterly reported numbers they come up to a little over $9 million but in the full year number you have little bit over $11 million, $11.4 million, what was the adjustment there and what would -- and also the implied guidance in your press release points towards the $12.5 million to $13 million amortization number; so has something changed in your assumptions that was screwed up at year end? And the implication being that amortization would be a little higher than the run rate in the second, third and fourth quarters?

Bill Weber

Mark, the amortization for 2018 we've laid out is, you should be estimating $12 million for amortization. As we've gone through and updated the PPA, what we have is that in the fourth quarter we reallocated amortization back to the second quarter and third quarter as well, you'll see that in the footnotes in the 10-K. So that the year-to-date number reflects the correct amortization that we experienced this year, and then the $12 million represents what we expect to see next year as well.

Mark Jordan

And just to repeat the -- if you were to have what I would call a more normal year or in terms of higher margin product sales, so that would be significantly an upside to the base case expectation that you've presented here, meaning that you wouldn't -- you could have that 11% quarter like we had in the fourth quarter which would be upside to your basic expectations that you've laid out?

Bill Weber

Absolutely but what we're trying to do was to put out guidance that we felt was achievable and predictable, and some of the lumpiness that we've experienced this past year was due to those fluctuations, and so kind of lessons learned going forward, we feel like what we've got is a very achievable forecast for next year.

Mark Jordan

You've laid out $2.5 million to $3 billion of bids you plan to submit in the current fiscal year, do you have any ballpark percentage of that $2.5 billion to $3 billion will be adjudicated during the year?

Bill Weber

Again, that's that crystal ball that is anything but clear. As we've said, the $1.4 billion that's awaiting adjudication now -- based on feedback from the customer and some industry intelligence that gets gathered, we do expect a large percentage of that $1.4 billion to be awarded or announced initially by middle of calendar third quarter this year. We will though -- as you noted, from the beginning of January through the end of the year, we're going to add an additional $2.5 billion to $3 billion on top of that. It is probably and the one-third of that will be announced in calendar year 2018 but I want to emphasize that really, really more art form than science, and we see regularly things that shift sometimes to the left but more frequently to the right.

Operator

Thank you and our next question comes from the line of Tobey Sommer with SunTrust. Your line is open.

Tobey Sommer

You talked about being a mid to your competitor -- I'm running that Bill do you think the company has the scale necessary to compete for what you want to compete for?

Bill Weber

Here is the way we view our status in the market where we are; size-wise, putting KeyW and Sotera together, gave -- put us in a tier where not only our capabilities but the customers confidence in the size and the mass of the organization and the amount of ability for us to deploy people on projects, the capacity we have for that puts us in a different tier entirely than either company was before; that is part of our bid review process. So when we look at awards and opportunities that we're going to go after, we have to prove to ourselves that we have enough customer intimacy no matter what the size is that KeyW's bid even if it is advanced from a technology perspective goes along with it a confidence that the customers must have in us to award it. So simply put, of that $2.5 billion to $3 billion that we're going forward with this year, we've already got our eyes on all of it, it's all identified, we know the bids that we're tracking, we know the ones that we think are the highest probability for KeyW to bid on; and our size in the market because of our technology differentiation is not going to be an inhibitor.

Now if we advance down the road and continue to grow, KeyW has the pieces we need right now for our 2018 and 2019 growth plan that has potential for significant upside without making any acquisitions or doing anything other than organic investment in the company; so I think we're positioned exactly where we need to be.

Tobey Sommer

With respect to guidance could you comment on the kind of near-term revenue and margin trends; you talked about margin in the back half being higher than the first half to the payroll in the product variability but we're almost all the way through the first quarter, so is there an arc to revenue that you could also describe to us throughout the year?

Mike Alber

I think what Bill said in the script or I think I may have mentioned it, is that we typically don't see a lot of products solutions sales in the first quarter or in the first half of the year, that tends to be more backend loaded. So from a margin profile standpoint that tends to follow the product solutions piece of that.

Bill Weber

But I don't from a revenue perspective Tobey, this year I don't expect that you're going to see significant change in the revenue expectations for the Company in the fourth quarter versus Q1. Now third and fourth quarter will be higher revenue numbers because they do have product in them but as we've said, we have pulled out that $10 million invariability that usually would show up in KeyW's projections in the third and fourth quarter of our calendar year. So that should normalize revenue, not flat line but certainly less of a sideways.

Tobey Sommer

I was wondering if you could also comment on the evolution and development of your business development and capture capability -- how would you characterize that today as would you like to make more investments in the bid near-term to kind of get us to the state so that you would like?

Bill Weber

I speak for the entire management team and it's a topic that we review and discuss regularly. I can speak for everybody in saying that we are quite confident in the business development capability that we have in the company today, the way it's organized, the way it interfaces with our operations group, the harmony that exists there, there are teams moving out in cooperation on the operations and business development side to go address and attack the opportunities we'd look for. The investments we would make are simply capacity in the event that the timing on things we've identified comes in such a way that we need to partner with outside organizations to augment our bid and proposal capability, and we've got an operational expectation on the budget side they were able to handle that this year. But we do not expect to need to address major investments to size the organization differently than it is today or overhaul or revamp -- we're quite confident we've put a really sharp team together and they're proving their worth every week in our capture reviews.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a couple of questions on cutting expenses; it appears that in the fourth quarter a lot of your bid was the result of operating expense cuts. Am I misreading that and should I expect that kind of a level of the $23 million are left ahead operating expenses moving forward?

Mike Alber

I think what you're seeing is all of the restructuring that we've done with regards to right-sizing the organization, going forward we're getting to that -- we're getting to that cadence, our operating cadence going forward. So each quarter you've seen the EBITDA increase and part of that was a direct result of getting the OpEx sized properly. So going forward, we don't expect to see that kind of perturbation but we do continue to look for opportunities where we can reduce operating expenses, just in any kind of excess space that we have the ability to as well; so that's the kind of the thought pattern going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

So to summarize, you should hold steady around the 23 mark in terms of absolute dollar or could you give me a percentage-wise what you are seeing for as operating expense?

Mike Alber

Yes, I think if you stay in that 23% range on an OpEx standpoint -- $23 million, you should be comfortable at that number.

Unidentified Analyst

And then in terms of operating EPS in 2018 you don't give guidance on that but what else is added back in besides you have an adjusted EBITDA, I think your mid-point of range would be 505 in revenue and roughly $5 million, $46 million in EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA; what should that equate to on an adjusted EPS basis?

Mike Alber

On a midpoint basis we're looking at probably a couple of cents on an EPS basis. Although one thing we haven't factored in yet though and we're still working through and we'll get -- we'll have a better lens on that is the impact of the refinancing going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

And that should happen in next quarter, is that correct in the June period?

Mike Alber

Correct.

Operator

Thank you and our next question comes from the line of Matt McConnell with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Matt McConnell

Could you walk through your free cash flow expectations for next year? So we have the EBITDA number, but could you maybe talk through cash interest expense CapEx; I think Mike said there aren't really significant excluded costs related to restructuring but correct me if that's wrong. And then other cash taxes or any working capital items that we should think about to get to a free cash flow number?

Bill Weber

So starting at kind of the midpoint of our guidance, roughly $46 million, changes in working capital are going to be negligible for this year. For purposes right now looking at the cash paid interest expenses that's at about $11.2 million based on our current capital structure, we don't expect to be a cash tax payer next year at all; and then you back out about $8 million of CapEx that should get you to a free cash flow from continuing operations of just over $27 million for the year.

Matt McConnell

Switching gears a little bit just to awards, you mentioned $1.4 billion of awards outstanding as of year-end and just and so far through the quarter, how has that changed? Can you give us a sense of how much you submitted here year-to-date and how much has been awarded or dropped out of that $1.4 billion?

Bill Weber

Matt, we're going to -- we'll give you a full view on how Q1 went when we delivered results as been our historical pattern. But I will say that we've been encouraged by award announcements thus far and things are happening in the quantities and in the cadence that we expected them to in 2018, there has not been surprises in terms of the way that we've modeled it. And so the awards that are out there that are getting announced, the fair share is coming to KeyW as we've termed it and we are replenishing that with new bids where we have an advantage and we feel like we've got a high probability of winning. So we expect that number, and that $1.4 billion number; we expected it to remain in that same capacity spiking up at times when we've just turned bids in but certainly coming down when we get award announcement.

So I think that number is really where KeyW is going to live for the foreseeable future and that puts us in a good place where as things are awarded, we replenish it with new bids going in.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Jim McIlree with Chardan Capital Markets. Your line is open.

James McIlree

Can you size the amount of business coming from prime contracts in 2017 and 2018 and what that looks -- and the amount of prime contracts you're bidding?

Bill Weber

So we finished 2017 with roughly 70% of our business overall coming from prime contractors at KeyW. The other 30% are subs that -- and those are tightly written sub-contracts where we have a good solid relationship with our prime in what we deliver to them.

James McIlree

And in 2018, is there any reason to believe that 70% is going to change appreciably?

Bill Weber

We've modeled it to be about the same having said that. Those bids are needle moving services opportunities that are out there, the north of $100 million awards. Certainly, if those come in in our favor they tip the scale to a higher prime component for KeyW.

James McIlree

I wanted to ask about those multiple $100 million awards; are those generally speaking lower than corporate average EBITDA margins or higher or about the same?

Bill Weber

No, they're about the same, there is a mix, so off those -- there are certainly some technically differentiated work that you can and the customer expects that we can charge more of a premium rate in order to provide a solution for them. There are also a couple of awards that we've chosen to aggressively pursue that our services-only awards that give us an extremely strong footprint or cement our footprint in one of our existing customers, and so those will be services-only margins and they are at the lower end but they are very much right in that range, we don't expect anything that sell on the horizon to be dilutive to our ability to produce double-digit margins for the long-term.

James McIlree

I'm just trying to understand this $3 million of acquisition cost that is shown on the EBITDA reconciliation table; where does that show up in the income statement because if that's going to go to zero then doesn't your OpEx have to drop next year?

Mike Alber

In theory, yes, it should but there are additional -- there will be additional expenses that we'll be recognizing for some outside services for next year. So a portion of that $3 million will go away. In addition from an investment standpoint, some of the offset of that is going to be invested in growth, so that's going to be invested in BMP and IRD as well.

Operator

Thank you and our next question comes from the line of Joe [ph] with Stifel. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Just wanted to touch briefly on the awards that you guys are going after -- about how much of it to-date is outside of KeyW's traditional strongholds within the NSA and perhaps the army? Can you kind of give us or define that area for us?

Bill Weber

Well, if you limit it to those two as strongholds for us, about 50% of that and I'm going often memory here, so I think that's in very close ballpark here. About 50% of that would be outside of either the army customer that we've served today or the Maryland customer as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Have you been able to expand that service to new customers through the Sotera acquisition; I'm just thinking have you had any success moving it over to perhaps DHS or some of the other more civilian agencies out there?

Bill Weber

We have indeed, both the FBI, the Bureau, and DHS are our customers of the KeyW combined solution. Now we can't speak in specific yet on exactly what those are but as was our intent, there were clearly needs that both of those major agencies have that KeyW legacy solutions sit very nicely and Sotera's footprint and the established relationships that they have made that a strong opportunity for us.

Operator

Thank you. And we have a follow-up question from the line of Tobey Sommer with SunTrust. Your line is open.

Tobey Sommer

How would you characterize progress from cross-selling, as well as the cost synergies post the self-directed [ph] issue or today versus your original expectations?

Bill Weber

So what I can say confidently is, I could not have had a greater expectation that less than a year after we closed on the acquisition that this Company operates as a single entity, people remember where they come from and that's -- we want them to be extremely proud of that. We went after Sotera as a piece here for all the right reasons, we were extremely excited about what they built and where they were strong, and similarly inside of KeyW, the pieces that make up the company, we don't ever want anybody to forget where they came from. So people have a memory of how they got here but there's no question that as far as cross-selling goes, what we do inside of a KeyW customer now represents as much of what the Sotera used to do in their legacy customers and KeyW did in it's legacy customers, that's the way we approach account reviews.

When we unpack a particular customer and John Sutton who is here can speak to that in a little bit more detail; we review that from a total opportunity perspective, we do not make distinction of that's legacy this or legacy that and therefore it's not an appropriate customer either way. John implemented a monthly sector review process that really dives into that detail. John, you want to speak about that?

John Sutton

So I think in the 9 months since we've closed on Sotera we've made good progress both through the pace we consolidated business operations, so our three sectors that focus on services are parts of both legacy companies and that has enabled us to have very good success opening up contracts to two other parts -- for example, in the army we recently had an award on a traditional services program with Sotera into very interesting area where they picked up and started ordering a lot of our products which obviously would not have been prior to the integration. Secondly, another area with the Navy where we're looking to position and sell some product of a significant size, we would not have gotten there without some of the Sotera contracts and relationships that enabled us to open up that door. So we managed that on almost a daily basis, we've seen the synergies and we're starting to see an increase to pipeline as a result of putting the two companies together. So the goal is one plus one equals three, and to put wins on the board so you can see that in the result as we go. Thank you.

Tobey Sommer

And on the cross-side because you have a long-term EBITDA margin but the guidance this year isn't for that, so maybe you can talk about the ability to generate your desired profit level?

Mike Alber

I think from our standpoint there's a couple of levers that we continue to look at is, is one, looking at operational efficiencies within the organization to continue -- to keep a continued eye looking at that as a revenue scales to make sure that we are very mindful in terms of the OpEx going forward. But also looking at the mix of contracts as well, historically we've always had a high degree of fixed rate contracts which gives us a chance to give us a preferred margin position, and then the products on top of that; so being able to offer a differentiated product solution set to our customers gives us the ability to not only differentiate our solutions offering but also gives us the ability to be able to drive higher margins as well.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes our question-and-answer period. I'll now turn the call back to Bill Webber for closing remarks.

Bill Weber

Again, we thank all of you for joining us tonight. We really appreciate your focus and your interest in KeyW. We look forward to seeing you speaking to you at our upcoming Analyst Day on March 20, and on the road in the coming months. You can find the details of our Investor Day agenda on the investor portion of the website. I invite you to take a look and I sincerely hope to see you there. Good night everyone.

