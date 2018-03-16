If You Think Exxon Mobil Is Doomed Read This

In the event Exxon Mobil shareholders want to limit their risk anyway, I present two ways of doing so. I also mention a source of other ideas for those exiting.

I note we've been hearing similar alarms for years, and yet even fossil fuel critics such as NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio are reliant on fossil fuels. Energy density rules.

With global warming litigation against Exxon Mobil and its competitors in the news again, I'm skeptical of how much of a risk it represents.

Exxon Mobil engineer Claudia Roldan (Credit: Wetfeet)

More Climate Change Doom Warnings For Exxon Mobil

As Seeking Alpha contributor Tristan R. Brown noted recently ("A New Threat To Exxon Mobil"), global warming litigation has come to the fore this year, exemplified by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's comment that his city's lawsuit against Exxon Mobil (XOM) and its competitors BP (BP), Chevron (CVX), Conoco Philips (COP), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) was meant to be a "death knell" for the industry. My view is that claims of the industry's demise have been greatly exaggerated, but I present a couple of ways Exxon Mobil shareholders can limit their downside risk if they want to stay long but are risk averse. I also suggest a source of new investment ideas for those who decide to exit their Exxon Mobil positions.

Global Warming Risk Or Hot Air?

New York City's lawsuit isn't the first time global warming litigation risk has been raised against Exxon Mobil. Back in November of 2015 (The Twilight Of Exxon?), I wrote about how the Financial Times reported (paywalled here) that New York state attorney general Eric Schneiderman was investigating Exxon Mobil

over whether it had misled investors with its statements about the risks to its business posed by climate change.

The Financial Times (not for the last time), drew a parallel to the huge tobacco industry litigation in the 1990s, arguing that the AG's probe into Exxon could

eventually grow into a case similar to the landmark tobacco settlement in 1998. Cigarette manufacturers agreed to pay more than $200bn over 25 years to resolve deceptive sales and marketing practices, and allegations that smoking contributed to health problems.

The FT went even further in May of 2016, as I shared at the time ("The Twilight Of Exxon"), editorializing that

The international objective of holding the increase in global temperatures to well below 2C, agreed at the Paris climate talks last year, implies the obsolescence of all fossil fuel production within the next few decades. The oil companies have not yet reconciled themselves to quite what this means. If governments stick to that commitment, fossil fuel companies will either have to find ways to stop greenhouse gas emissions from their products, or shift into renewable energy, or go out of business.

In May of 2016, the editors of the FT probably didn't expect Donald Trump to be elected President of the United States, but he was, and in June of 2017 announced he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate deal.

And despite his talk of a "death knell" for the fossil fuel industry, at least as of last summer, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio was still being driven around in a pair of humongous SUVs, as the New York Post reported,

a regular GMC Yukon XL, which burns 16 mpg in the city, and a Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid, which is only slightly more fuel efficient at 20 mpg.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio exiting a 20 mpg SUV (credit: NY Post)

Bill de Blasio's hypocrisy here is understandable. It goes back to a crucial point Ralph Bennett of the American Enterprise Institute has (Why Gasoline Is Still King):

A gallon of gas weighs 6.3 pounds and produces roughly 35 kilowatt hours of energy. That's enough to burn a 100-watt bulb continuously for more than two weeks. A lead-acid battery could do the same thing without needing a recharge - if it were the size of a desk and weighed a ton. Energy density is the point. We just haven't come up with a fuel or device that will safely and economically offer the same calorific value in such a small space as an automobile's gasoline tank [...] We always come back to density.

Until electric batteries (or some other power source) gets more competitive in energy density terms, I will remain skeptical that Exxon Mobil is headed for extinction. But if you're concerned that litigation risk might tank the stock in the near term, below are a couple of ways you can limit your risk.

Adding Downside Protection To Exxon Mobil

Let's assume here that you have 500 shares of XOM and can tolerate a 15% drawdown, but not one larger than that. Here are two ways to protect your shares over the next several months. These screen captures come from the not-yet-released version 3.0 of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app (we're still trying to nail the look of it, so feel free to comment on that).

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 500 shares of XOM against a >15% decline by late September.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $655, or 1.76% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

Capped Upside, Lower Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 10% over the same time period, you could have gotten the same downside protection for less using the optimal collar below.

Often, the hedging algorithm is able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg of the collar, but this time it used the same one, so the cost was the same: $655, or 1.76% of position value. But the income from the short call leg below was $535, or 1.44% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost was $120, or 0.32% of position value, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

If You're Thinking Of Exiting Exxon

If you're thinking of exiting Exxon Mobil and are looking for other names to invest in, you may want to consider the top ten names I present to Bulletproof Investing subscribers each week. Those names are the securities that are relatively inexpensive to hedge and which Portfolio Armor estimates will have the highest potential returns over the next six months. As I showed in my most recent performance update, the top ten names from mid-September were up 29.18%, on average, versus 11.19% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

That was the 12th cohort out of 15 that has outperformed SPY over the next 6 months.

Starting Date Portfolio Armor 6-Month Performance SPY 6-Month Performance June 8th 8.78% 9.99% June 16th 19.75% 10.94% June 22nd 24.46% 11.27% June 29th 18.24% 11.68% July 7th 19.47% 14.07% July 13th 28.25% 14.85% July 20th 25% 14.62% July 27th 33.52% 17.1% August 3rd 20.72% 12.66% August 10th 13.07% 8.56% August 17th 10.71% 13.48% August 24th 15.23% 13.73% August 31st 8.42% 10.87% September 7th 12.7% 11.59% September 14th 29.18% 11.19% Average 19.17% 12.49%

Perhaps something to consider if you are seeking alpha.

To see my top names for this week, you can sign up for a free two-week trial to Bulletproof Investing here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.