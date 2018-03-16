Market Volatility Bulletin: S&P Posts Decent Intraday Volatility, But VIX Declines

Market Intro

CNBC: Thursday Close

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) traded mixed for the day, but also vacillated a good bit throughout the day.

CNBC: S&P 500 Index (dark blue), Dow (green), NASDAQ (light blue)

The Dow got a nice lift early in the day that allowed it to capture modest gains for the trading session. The key is that while implied volatility is once more modestly on the wane, realized volatility still perches substantially above where it printed for most of last year. The close-close belies decent levels of activity during the open session (and even the pre-market for that matter).

No thematic trade lasts forever. Perhaps cryptocurrencies will enjoy a reversal soon, but 2018 has taken its toll on the space. Some believe that volatility in speculative assets such as Bitcoin can be a contributing factor to the increased levels of volatility experienced in other markets.

Thoughts on Volatility

No easy answers as it relates to projecting the extent to which positive economic data have already been more than accounted for by stock prices. Bull and bear camps alike use multiples such as various versions of Price-Earnings to justify their views. Depending on one’s time horizon, visuals like the one above demonstrate that a very high percentage of recently IPO’d companies are “loss-making.”

I don’t know the degree to which this signals mania, a dearth of solid fundamentals in the cohort of the last several years, or whether there is some other explanatory factor. But it bears mention that this trend appears to have kicked into high gear back in 2013, and has hardly spelled the demise of the bull market. It does suggest that when the market does finally fall, there may be quite a bit of indigestion as it concerns the quality of the companies in various indices (small-cap in particular).

At least for the time being, however, unemployment indicators are not flashing much in the way of trouble. Given the size of the labor force, the initial jobless claims are mind-bogglingly low. This view of the labor market suggests that we are very near full employment. If the economy has anything to say on the matter, a vicious bear market may still be awhile in coming.

Term Structure

It is worth keeping in mind that the flattish nature of the term structure creates opportunities for whipsaw and rebalancing decay that is not environmentally friendly to the ETPs. Also, Feb. 14 was a choice starting date as it was the beginning of a sort of recovery in equities (it marked the release of January CPI and retail sales, where S&P futures dumped in the pre-market and then swiftly recovered); context may be important.

What does strike me as peculiar is that both ZIV (intermediate short VIX) and VXZ (intermediate long VIX) lost money. Neither is leveraged, though I suppose the -1 multiplier on ZIV causes rebalance decay. Any thoughts on this from readers who follow these products would be appreciated. The historical term structures pictured below demonstrate that in fact there was some context for rebalancing decay to have created some loss of value for ZIV, while absolute reductions in levels along the curve itself may have been the culprit for VXZ.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

I’d like to turn your attention to a three-page white paper by “Invest In Vol’s” Stuart Barton, Ph.D., CFA titled XIV and SVXY – What Really Happened? One can argue that there is some conjecture in play, but the explanation is well worth the time.

It may seem as though some are making too much of the Feb 5. event, but it is natural given the size of the move, especially since it was not directly linked to some other event (Lehman, debt downgrade, etc.):

Finally, I’d like to close the session by asking readers about any of the favorite purchases they made, either growing up or for kids or grandkids, at Toys "R" Us. The retailer has been around since 1948, and it saddens me to learn about its demise.

CNN Money has more on this story here.

