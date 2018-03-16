The Potential Of Alibaba Is Severely Underestimated

It is also the lack of understanding regarding the Asian consumer psyche and the differences in the infrastructure development between the Western world and many parts of Asia.

This is despite similar pace of initiatives at both the internet giants, the positive news flows, as well as the number of favorable media mentions of their respective founders.

Widening Share Price Appreciation Gap Between Amazon and Alibaba

Since late October, the share price appreciation of Amazon (AMZN) against that of Alibaba (BABA) has continued to widen. The pace of initiatives at both the internet giants, the positive news flows, as well as the number of favorable media mentions of their respective founders (Jeff Bezos and Jack Ma) are arguably quite similar. I admit, these are rather hard to quantify. Hence, I generated the chart below comparing the revenue growth, gross profit growth, and free cash flow improvement at Alibaba versus Amazon. Alibaba is the clear winner here. Therefore, it begs the question why Alibaba should be lagging Amazon by such a big gap.

AMZN data by YCharts

Lest readers think that I have the wrong understanding of Alibaba, let me first clarify that the association with Amazon is not just based on their e-commerce models but their broader business interests. For instance, both Alibaba and Amazon are involved in numerous ventures such as cloud computing, cashier-less retail stores, ticketing, online-to-offline initiatives, etc. In any case, I have already made clear in my previous write-up JD.Com Vs. Alibaba: A Comparative Study, that JD.com (JD) has been more commonly referred to as the Chinese counterpart of Amazon while Alibaba's e-commerce model is closer to that of eBay.

It is possible that the compelling cautionary articles questioning Alibaba’s reported numbers have spooked market players. After all, it is the "world’s most shorted stock". Several bad eggs from China served to reinforce investors' skepticism over Chinese companies. Numerous suspicions were raised by a blogger who was exalted by prominent short-seller Carson Block in a tweet. In a particular blog post, I felt the concerns listed were sensationalized and offered my counterarguments in Alibaba: Dear Muddy Waters, Here Are My Responses. The livid comments in the article reflect the sentiment on Alibaba. Nevertheless, I suspect the share price weakness of Alibaba goes beyond fraud and misrepresentation concerns. It is also the lack of understanding regarding the Asian consumer psyche and the differences in the infrastructure development between the Western world and many parts of Asia. The potential of Alibaba is underestimated.

Amazon Diversifies To Capture More Revenue Sources; Alibaba Diversifies To Facilitate Commerce

Many investors regard Alibaba as a "copycat" of Amazon and as such it is unfathomable why a counterfeit deserves to trade at a premium to or even on par with the original. Sure, Amazon has its AWS cloud computing division and Alibaba appears to follow with its Alibaba Cloud (a.k.a. Aliyun). Would investor perception change when Alibaba Cloud "match or surpass" Amazon's AWS by 2019 as anticipated? Amazon acquired Whole Foods in June last year and Alibaba was hot on the heels with its own brick-and-mortar grocer purchase a few months later. Amazon championed its Amazon Go convenience stores while Alibaba came out with its equivalent and also sought to modernize the thousands of mom-and-pop convenience shops in China.

I could go on and on but I think the investors are missing the forest for the trees. It is common in the industry to emulate a concept and evolve your own characteristics. Before the iPod, there was a Singapore company named Creative Technology (OTCPK:CREAF)(OTC:CREAY) which introduced an MP3 player years before Apple (AAPL) did. Creative Technology produces the Sound Blaster series of sound cards which were the must-haves for computer gamers in the 1990s. Creative Technology successfully sued Apple for patent infringement and was awarded $100 million To emphasize my point, here’s another example: before there was Facebook (FB), Friendster was the social network. WeChat, the highly popular messaging app of social media and gaming giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF), was often labeled as a WhatsApp clone. However, WeChat is now way superior to WhatsApp in terms of features.

The crux of the issue is that Alibaba is not duplicating the business strategy of Amazon. It is simply going into related businesses due to the need to facilitate commerce in China and many parts of Asia. Take, for instance, its foray into mobile payment. Unlike the U.S. where credit card ownership is taken for granted, few Chinese have credit cards and even fewer use it on a regular basis due to the relative lack of acceptance payment terminals in the country. An IPSOS study published in August 2017 found that as many as 40 percent of Chinese typically carry less than RMB100 (US$15.82) and over two-thirds of the population carry not more than RMB300 (US$47.47). For a big retail player like Alibaba who wants to encourage higher consumer spending, it needs to enable the shoppers to pay more than what they carry. Cognizant of the problem and combined with the high penetration rate of smartphones in China (94 percent in China versus 70 percent in the U.S.), Jack Ma decided that mobile payment is the solution and he created Alipay which has become a resounding success. In China, the majority of the households leapfrogged landlines to mobile phones. Currently, the mobile payment mode is overwhelmingly accepted at myriad retail points such as dining establishment and entertainment outlets as compared to credit cards.





(Source: IPSOS/Tencent)

On a side note, the entry of Tencent's Tenpay is not a critical threat and is in fact welcomed by Jack Ma as more players are needed to increase mobile payment acceptance among the population and the merchants. Even though Alipay's leadership position continues to be eroded, the rapidly enlarging pie ensures Alipay's growth ultimately.

Similarly, while Amazon created its AWS cloud computing division ostensibly as another revenue source (and a lucrative one at that), Alibaba established its cloud service due to the business imperative for it. In view of the potential threats to national security, state-owned enterprises (which control a large part of the economy) are very wary to contract their cloud computing needs out to foreign companies. This is where Alibaba comes in. For instance, China’s Railway Customer Service Center of China employed Aliyun to improve its service provision for its website which offers the booking of rail tickets. The runway for Alibaba Cloud growth is therefore very long, and that is why the president of the Aliyun is confident that it would "match or surpass" Amazon's AWS by 2019.

Undershopped Chinese Supporting Demand For Alibaba

Another overlooked supportive factor for e-commerce in China is just how little shopping space the Chinese have relative to the U.S. and other developed countries in the world. Despite the rapid proliferation of shopping malls in China in the past years, its shopping center floor space per capita remains at a paltry 1.8 square feet NLA, a tiny fraction of that in the U.S. (23.5 square feet NLA).

(Source: Capitaland Mall Trust Annual Report 2016)

With so few physical avenues for shopping, it's little wonder why Alibaba being the e-commerce leader in China would be the key beneficiary of higher disposable income among the Chinese, alongside JD.com. Hence, even though Alibaba has already been growing its revenue multi-folds in the past years, China's consumerism is just beginning and therefore, the oft-mentioned saturation concern is misplaced. The steady growth in Alibaba Singles' Day sales is telling (see the chart below).

Another major tailwind for Chinese e-commerce companies is the upscaling of the local consumers. In a study conducted by McKinsey, Chinese consumers are found to increasingly desire premium products. Inevitably, the shift to premium products would result in the corresponding rise in the revenue of Alibaba and JD.com given the higher value of such items.

Conclusion

It is a fallacy to regard Alibaba as a follower of Amazon and deny it the market valuation it deserves based on its own merits. Alibaba has many favorable supporting factors fundamentally as well as tailwinds that arguably put it ahead of Amazon in terms of growth opportunities. As such it is puzzling why the share price of Alibaba has lagged behind that of Amazon in the recent months. Nevertheless, looking on the bright side, the current undervaluation provides the opportunity for those confident of Alibaba's future to back up the proverbial truck.

What's your take? You will need a PRO subscription to read this article in full after 10 days. Readers who make a comment will have access to the comment thread indefinitely. Hence, please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful, or provide your feedback in the comments section.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading. If you would like a refreshing take on stocks that you own or are interested in, try looking here. Besides US companies, I cover a number of Asian stocks as well. If you wish to be informed of my new ideas, please click on the "Follow" button below the title.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.