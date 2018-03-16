A Long-Term Look At Inflation

By Jill Mislinski

The Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers (CPI-U) released Friday puts the year-over-year inflation rate at 2.21%. It is substantially below the 3.76% average since the end of the Second World War and above its 10-year moving average, now at 1.66%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has compiled CPI data since 1913, and the numbers are conveniently available from the FRED repository (here). Our long-term inflation charts reach back to 1872 by adding Warren and Pearson's price index for the earlier years. The spliced series is available at Yale Professor (and Nobel laureate) Robert Shiller's website. This look further back into the past dramatically illustrates the extreme oscillation between inflation and deflation during the first 70 years of our timeline.

