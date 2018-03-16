BWG: A 'Fixer Upper' At A Great Price

We take a deep dive into the fund and examine its performance versus closed-end fund and ETF peers.

The fund currently yields 7.14% paid monthly and is currently trading at a discount of 13.83% to NAV. (as of 3/13/2018).

BWG is a closed-end fund seeking current income with capital appreciation through investments in a portfolio of global fixed income securities.

Yesterday, I highlighted 8 closed-end funds which came up on my recent fund search for cheap, overlooked closed-end funds which may deserve a place in your portfolio. If you have not read it yet, please take a look at the Income Idea exclusive "Income Idea - "Cheap Alert"."

One of the funds which popped up and I highlighted is the BWG BrandywineGlobal - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG).

BWG is a global, go anywhere fixed income fund run by a competent manager and sponsor.

Does BWG deliver alpha? Or are there better alternatives?

Let's take a look.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: Legg Mason/ Brandywine Global

Managers: David F Hoffmann (28, Mar 2012) / Anujeet S. Sareen (10, Feb 2017) / Stephen Smith (28, Mar 2012)

AUM: $489 million in investment exposure, $311 million common assets

Historical Style: Global Fixed Income

Investment Objectives: The Fund seeks current income with capital appreciation through investments in a portfolio of global fixed income securities.

Number of Holdings: 137

Current Yield: 7.14% based on market price, monthly distributions

Inception Date: 3/28/2012

Leverage: Approximately $174 million total, $50 million Preferred Securities, $120 million in debt

Fees: 1.56% Base Expense + 1.20% Interest Expense, 2.76% Total Expense

Discount to NAV: 13.83%

Sources: CEF Connect, BWG Website, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

BWG is one of my favorite types of funds, a go anywhere fund which you can plug into your allocation and let the managers decide how to allocate it based on their beliefs.

The fund is a leveraged CEF which seeks income from both developed and emerging market economies, anywhere in the world, in a variety of asset classes throughout the capital stack.

Source: Brandywine Global/Legg Mason Website

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

The fund seeks to provide current income as the primary objective.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets will be invested in global fixed income securities. These will include but are not limited to: sovereign debt of both developed and emerging markets, US and Non-US corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities and currencies.

As previously alluded to, the investments will shift as the fund rotates between countries, credits and currencies to find the best value.

By prospectus, the fund may not invest more than 55% of its assets in "high yield" debt.

A further 40% of the assets will be in non-US countries or currencies.

In order to enhance returns, the fund may use leverage.

In making investment decisions on behalf of the Fund, we apply a top-down, macro-driven investment process and invest where we believe opportunities exist with respect to interest rate levels and currency valuations. We consider secular trends, political and monetary conditions and business cycle risks when making investment decisions. We also take into account the relative risk and return characteristics of prospective investments when determining how to achieve desired exposures.

Source: BWG Annual Report

The Portfolio

Looking at the top 10 holdings on the site of your choice, you will be hardpressed to find a ticker symbol for any of the holdings.

The top holdings are fixed income holdings of various nations such as Brazil (EWZ), Mexico (EWW), India (INDA) and Turkey (TUR).

Source: YCharts

The top 10 holdings make up more than 40% of the portfolio and show the conviction that management has in their positions.

One interesting note is that the fund has a meaningful position in cash and cash alternatives, currently accounting for about 12% of the fund.

Source: Brandywine Global/Legg Mason Website

Further of note and what makes me happy to see is that high yield bonds are only making up less than 20% of the fund.

Geographically, the fund is a true global fund with about 37.5% invested in U.S. securities. Brazil, Japan (EWJ), Indonesia (IDX) and Mexico complete the top 5 countries. Together they make up more than 3/4 of the portfolio.

Source: Brandywine Global/Legg Mason Website

From the credit quality perspective, the fund does a good job staying "investment grade" with over 55% being BBB or better or 76% BB or better.

Keep in mind, "Not Rated" does not mean junk, it may simply mean the issue was too small to be worth getting rated by the agencies.

Source: Brandywine Global/Legg Mason Website

Because this is a global debt fund we have to take a look at currency exposure.

In line with the "global" theme, about 56% of the fund's holdings are issued in US dollars.

Source: Brandywine Global/Legg Mason Website

Because this fund can invest in currencies and take a position on the strength and weakness of the US Dollar and other currencies we look at the fund from the total exposure.

Source: Brandywine Global/Legg Mason Website

As we can see, the fund was bearish on the dollar and only 40% or so of the fund was exposed to the US Dollar.

Looking next at the stats provided we can find the fund's effective duration is 8.09 years. This implies that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV should be expected to decline 8.09%. I do not know, however, whether that is the leverage adjusted duration or not.

Source: Brandywine Global/Legg Mason Website

One section which seems to be appreciated by Income Idea subscribers is the risk information which helps frame what to look for in the performance numbers for the fund.

Source: YCharts

The first point that sticks out is the beta of 2.816! This implies that the fund has been more than twice as volatile as the S&P 500!

For closed-end funds, it is also important to look at the maximum drawdown experienced over the fund's history.

During the financial crisis, many closed-end funds, and leveraged funds in particular, declined more than 60%!

As this fund does not have a long-term track record, having been launched in 2012, we can only see how it has performed during the small global fixed income meltdowns since.

So far, the maximum drawdown for the fund has been 35.45%. A good chunk of that I am fairly confident is the opening of the discount to NAV.

Leverage

As of October 31st, 2017, the fund had two sources of leverage, a $200 million credit facility and $50 million in Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Source: BWG Annual Report

The largest source of leverage for the fund is the revolving credit facility with Pershing LLC.

The credit facility is for $200 million on which as of October 31st, 2017, the fund had drawn $131.5 million.

Source: BWG Annual Report

Even though the fund does not break down what the spread over LIBOR is, we can estimate it.

What we do know is that for the year ending October 31st, the fund paid an average 1.67%.

1-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar data by YCharts

Looking at the chart of LIBOR from 10/31/2016 through 10/31/2017, we can estimate the average for the year to be somewhere near 1%. Thus the fund is paying a spread over LIBOR of about 70 basis points, or .7%. This is fairly good for a fund of this size.

Today, however, the fund's leverage expense would be closer to 2.4% between the 1.7% LIBOR and the 70 basis points spread.

1-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar data by YCharts

The fund also has $50 million in leverage through 2 series of mandatory redeemable preferred stocks.

Source: BWG Annual Report

While the preferreds' dividend rate is set, it can increase if the securities have their credit ratings lowered.

Source: BWG Annual Report

The preferred securities also do have some fairly stringent covenants such as minimum coverage ratios before any common stockholders get paid.

Source: BWG Annual Report

The Numbers

BWG currently yields 7.14% and is trading at a discount of 13.83% to its net asset value. (as of March 13th, 2018)

Source: CEF Connect

Over the past year the fund's discount to NAV has varied from 11% to 15%.

Source: CEF Connect

In general, the fund has been relatively "unloved" from its inception through today, trading at a greater than 10% discount to NAV over the previous 5 years.

Source: CEF Connect

Has the fund been a bad performer? Or just simply unloved? Let's take a look.

Year to date, the fund has achieved a total return of 1.65% while the price per share and NAV are up .47%.

BWG data by YCharts

Over the last year, the fund has done well with a 15.04% total return. The price per share increased 6.3% while the NAV increased 4.27%. This implies that the discount to NAV decreased about 2% from the start of the year.

Furthermore, even though this is an "income fund" which classified its distributions as return of capital, it was not destructive as the NAV has grown throughout the year.

BWG data by YCharts

Over the last 3 years we see a different picture, however, with the big losses in the second half of 2015.

All in all, investors were able to realize an 8.4% total return while the price per share declined 20.8%. The NAV declined 18.4% over the same time period. This implies the discount to NAV opened up 2% over this time period.

BWG data by YCharts

It is a similar story over the previous 5 years where the fund achieved a 1.97% total return against a 38.1% drop in the price per share and a 32.4% drop in the net asset value.

BWG data by YCharts

Since inception, the fund has performed much better and has achieved an 11.95% total return, all driven by the income generated by the portfolio.

The price per share is down 36% while the net asset value is down only 21.9%.

BWG data by YCharts

This is where we also find the maximum drawdown which was achieved between the 2015 fixed income bond sell-off and the opening of the discount to NAV.

So the performance has been a mixed picture although the income is certainly attractive.

2015 was bad, but was it only for the fund? Or perhaps those markets as a whole?

In order to put the fund's performance in perspective we take a look at BWG against a number of competing global fixed income CEFs such as Aberdeen Global Income Fund (FCO), Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust (KMM), Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH), and the non-leveraged Templeton Global Income (GIM). Furthermore, let's take a look at the fund against two global fixed income ETFs, the VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) and the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX).

Year to date, the Brandywine BWG has been the leader albeit slightly.

BWG Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the previous year, the fund does show that it has been a solid performer coming at the top of the pack together with the Aberdeen Global Income Fund. All of the CEFs have easily outperformed the two ETFs.

BWG Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking back over 3 years, we do see a difference. While BWG achieved a respectable, ETF beating 8.4%, it was left behind by the competing CEFs. We would need to take a look at why.

BWG Total Return Price data by YCharts

In order to get a 5-year number we had to remove the Nuveen Global High Income Fund from the comparison.

At this point, we now have a more complete picture.

As expected, the unlevered VanEck and Vanguard ETFs achieved the best total returns for the simple reason that they did not use leverage on the way down. The Vanguard ETF in particular is also investment grade focused and thus remained flat throughout that period.

Out of the 4 CEFs we can find BWG came in behind the further quality focused KMM, but outperformed the Aberdeen and Templeton CEFs.

BWG Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking back through to "since inception" numbers we get a similar story.

The fund beats the Aberdeen and Templeton funds and comes in behind the Deutsche fund.

All 4 lag the VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF which is both unlevered and high yield focused, an asset class which has done well overall.

BWG Total Return Price data by YCharts

So does the fund do a bad job?

Not quite.

Do keep in mind that the fund lost an additional 14% or so since inception strictly due to the discount to NAV opening up, something which was already priced in for the other closed-end funds which we examined as they have been around for quite a bit longer.

Bottom Line

The fund reminds me of buying a 5- to 10-year old European car, be it a Mercedes or BMW. They are great cars that people lease new and enjoy for a bit but then the problems start happening.

Most often those problems are not anything related to the powertrains which keep the car going, but rather the electrical gremlins resulting from the over-engineering done in search of perfection. As a result, as soon as the warranty period is over, those fine German automobiles are valued for less than 40% of what they were just a few years earlier.

This fund reminds me of those vehicles.

On one hand the fund has had its issues, it has over-distributed in 2017, the leverage expenses and thus the total fees have increased, and perhaps for new CEF investors the strategy may be a tad too complex with many moving parts.

On the other hand, BWG is a fantastic strategy that fills the need for global fixed income in a variety of sectors.

Yes, it will have a few issues along the way, but you are not the "sucker" buying it brand new in the showroom paying full sticker price.

The fund is currently trading at a substantial discount of nearly 14% and for now, the issues (with the distribution) seem fixed.

Source: CEF Connect

Furthermore, with today's discount, the fund is generally cheaper than it has been over the past year.

Source: CEF Connect

Best of all, however, is that in the "Global Income" CEF field, it is currently the best discount you can find.

For more information about the fund, please take a look at the fund's website here.

If you have not done so already, please take a look at my previous global income closed-end fund articles,

Note: Primary ticker articles (articles predominately around a specific investment) are now locked after 10 days for readers without a new Pro subscription. Income Idea subscribers, however, have full access to all of my articles and receive a more detailed analysis including my take including risk factors, pros and cons, and implementation ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BWG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.