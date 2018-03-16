Weekly CEF Roundup: Cuts, Cuts And Boosts

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight (email alerts), Closed-End Fund Center or Morningstar. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data are taken from the close of Friday Mar. 2, 2018.

Weekly performance roundup

This week was another difficult one for the markets. 2 out of 31 sectors were positive (down from 14 last week) and the average price return was -1.24% (down from -0.13%). The leaders were all fixed income CEFs, led by preferreds (+0.06%), multi-sector (0.00%) and senior loans (-0.21%), while MLPs (-3.77%), energy/resources (-3.32%) and Latin American equities (-2.93%) brought up the rear.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

CEFs did slightly better on a NAV basis. 7 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 13 last week), while the average NAV return was -1.29% (down from 0.02%). Again, the leaders were all fixed income CEFs while the laggards were all equities CEFs.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium is U.S. utilities (-0.32%), while the sector with the highest discount is Latin America equities (-11.94%). The average sector discount is -6.45% (up from -6.51% last week). This appears to be the first time since I started the CEF Weekly Roundup that all 31 sectors that I keep track of are trading with an average discount!



(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

U.S. real estate showed the largest premium/discount increase (+1.13%), while Pennsylvania munis showed the largest premium/discount decline (-0.99%). The average change in premium/discount was +0.06% (up from -0.15% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is U.S. real estate (+0.89) while the sector with the lowest z-score is California munis (-2.53). The average z-score is -0.59 (up from -0.67 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest yield is MLPs (10.66%), followed by global growth & income (9.40%), multi-sector income (8.86%), global dividend equities (8.85%) and U.S. real estate (8.78%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.76% (up from 6.70% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (NPN) -3.66% 3.42% 1.82% 0.2

-3.40% 0.07% (NHF) -3.50% 10.07% -8.73% -0.2 -3.29% 0.42% (NOM) -3.11% 4.05% 2.30% -1.6 -2.80% 0.15% (NTG) -3.03% 9.84% 4.82% 1.2 -6.63% -3.93% (ECC) -2.93% 13.33% 7.39% -1.5 -2.65% 0.00% (IHTA)

-2.93% 6.09% -4.96% 0 -2.99% 0.00% (JMLP) -2.60% 11.45% -1.63% -1.1 -5.30% -2.80% (HFRO) -2.56% 5.83% 4.28% 2.6 -2.40% 0.00% (BST) -2.52% 5.32% -2.39% 1.2 -3.26% -0.76% (MFL) -2.51% 5.02% -5.59% -2.9 -2.53% 0.07%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (CGO) 5.29% 7.89% 13.42% 2.4 2.08% -2.69% (MFV) 3.69% 9.58% 5.72% 0.3

2.38% -1.19% (HTY) 3.63% 9.42% 11.19% 1.9 0.97% -2.33% (MPV) 3.31% 7.35% 5.61% 0.5 3.23% 0.00% (ASG) 3.28% 7.92% 7.29% 2.8 1.54% -1.57% (FPL) 3.07% 10.96% 10.36% 3.4 -2.38% -5.10% (ASA) 3.01% 0.39% -12.33% -2.7 -2.54% -5.88% (GLU) 2.79% 6.31% -6.02% 0.9 -0.67% -3.62% (JPT) 2.77% 6.31% -1.18% -0.5 2.97% 0.08% (SPXX) 2.48% 6.29% 8.60% 2.3 0.74% -1.56%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center , Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

None.



Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center , Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 2, 2018 | The Board of Trustees of Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NYSE: NBB) and Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NBD) have approved a proposal to merge NBD into NBB (the “Merger”). As part of the proposal, the Board also approved the elimination of NBB’s contingent term policy. Both of these changes require shareholder approval. If each fund obtains the necessary shareholder approvals at its annual shareholder meeting to be held later this year, shareholders of the combined fund who do not wish to maintain their investment in the combined fund will be given an opportunity following completion of the Merger to sell a portion of their investment in the combined fund at net asset value, less a small repurchase fee. In addition, the Board approved the expansion of NBB’s investment policy of investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in Build America Bonds (“BABs”) to investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in all types of taxable municipal securities, including BABs. NBB would at the same time change its name to Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. The proposal is intended to benefit shareholders in a number of ways, including continued ownership through the combined fund of scarce Build America Bonds with above-market purchase yields, the potential for meaningfully higher common net earnings and avoidance of sizeable capital gain distributions that would result upon termination of the funds. February 15, 2018 | KA Fund Advisors, LLC (“Kayne Anderson”), which serves as the adviser to Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) and Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company (NYSE: KED), announced today that the Board of Directors of KYN and the Board of Directors of KED approved a proposal to merge the two companies. Subject to KED stockholder approval, KED common stockholders will be issued KYN common stock, and KYN will acquire substantially all the assets and liabilities of KED. February 15, 2018 | KA Fund Advisors, LLC (“Kayne Anderson”), which serves as the adviser to Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) and Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYE), announced today that the Board of Directors of KMF and the Board of Directors of KYE approved a proposal to merge the two funds. Subject to KMF and KYE stockholder approval, KYE common stockholders will be issued KMF common stock, and KMF will acquire substantially all the assets and liabilities of KYE. February 8, 2018 | The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) announced on Feb. 8 a transferable rights offering for holders of the fund's common shares as of the record date of February 16, 2018. Holders will receive one Right for each common share held, and can purchase one new common share for every three Rights held (1 for 3). Any record date shareholder who owns fewer than three common shares as of the record date will be entitled to subscribe for one common share. Fractional common shares will not be issued. The release noted that the subscription price will be determined on the expiration date, and will equal 90% of the average of the last reported sales price of a common share of the fund on the NYSE on the expiration date and each of the four preceding trading days. If, however, that average price is less than 78% of the fund's NAV per share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the expiration date, the subscription price will be 78% of the fund's NAV per share as of that day's close of trading on the NYSE. The subscription period will commence on the record date, and is expected to expire on March 22, 2018, unless extended. The Rights are expected trade on the NYSE under the symbol "SZC RT" during the offer. For more details on this offering, see the fund's press release, and related shelf registration statement and prospectus. February 5, 2018 | The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) (the “Fund”) previously announced the approval in principle by its Board of Trustees of an offering (the “Offering”), to be made to the Fund’s existing preferred shareholders, of non-transferable rights to subscribe for and purchase newly designated Series C Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares (the “New Preferred”). The pricing committee of the Fund’s Board of Trustees has now approved the Offering. The New Preferred will pay distributions quarterly at an annualized dividend rate of 4.00% of the $50.00 per share liquidation preference of the New Preferred for the quarterly dividend periods ending on or prior to March 26, 2019 (“Year 1”). At least 30 days prior to the end of Year 1, the Fund’s Board of Trustees will determine and publicly announce a reset fixed dividend rate that will apply for the next eight quarterly dividend periods (“Year 2” and “Year 3”). At least 30 days prior to the end of Year 3, the Fund’s Board of Trustees will determine and publicly announce a reset fixed dividend rate that will apply for all remaining quarterly dividend periods prior to the mandatory redemption date for the New Preferred of March 26, 2025. Each reset dividend rate will be determined by the Fund’s Board of Trustees or a committee thereof in its sole discretion, and such rate will be not less than an annualized rate of 4.00% and not greater than an annualized rate of 6.00%.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 2, 2018 | Western Asset Income Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE:PAI) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Fund has approved a change to the Fund’s name. Effective March 29, 2018, the Fund’s name will be Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. The Fund’s shares of common stock will continue to trade under its existing New York Stock Exchange symbol “PAI”. The Fund’s CUSIP, 95766T100, will not change. In addition, also effective March 29, 2018, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities that are rated in the Baa or BBB categories or above at the time of purchase by one or more Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (“NRSROs”) or unrated securities of comparable quality at the time of purchase (as determined by the adviser). February 21, 2018 | Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. and NexPoint Advisors, L.P. announce today that the Texas Court of Appeals confirmed an aggregate $351 million award in favor of the Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE: HFRO) ("HFRO") and the NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: NHF) ("NHF", and together with HFRO, the "Funds"). Of this aggregate award, HFRO would receive a total of $289 million ($236.5 million in damages together with an additional $52.5 million in post-judgment interest) and NHF would receive a total of $62.3 million ($51 million in damages together with an additional $11.3 million in post-judgment interest). Each of these amounts remains subject to deduction for applicable attorneys' fees and other litigation related expenses. The judgment will continue to accrue at 9% simple interest per year until this matter is finally resolved. February 9, 2018 | Karpus Management, Inc. (dba Karpus Investment Management [KIM]) filed a new 13D on Friday (Feb. 9) disclosing that it holds 2,545 ARPs (70.69%) issued by the Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF). Item 4 of the filing noted: KIM has purchased Shares for the Accounts for investment purposes. However, KIM reserves the right to contact management with regard to concerns that they have with respect to the Fund. This may include letters to the Board and/or other communications with Fund management. Being an independent registered investment advisor, with a specialty focus in closed end funds, the profile of this security fits the investment guidelines for various Accounts. Shares have been acquired since February 02, 2009. February 9, 2018 | Karpus Management, Inc. (dba Karpus Investment Management [KIM]) filed a new 13D on Friday (Feb. 9) disclosing that it holds 1,477,959 shares (26.79%) of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC). Item 4 of the filing noted that: KIM has purchased Shares for the Accounts for investment purposes. However, KIM reserves the right to contact management with regard to concerns that they have with respect to the Fund. This may include letters to the Board and/or other communications with Fund management. February 8, 2018 | Karpus Management, Inc. (dba Karpus Investment Management) filed a 13D/A on Feb. 8 disclosing that it held 1,364,466 shares (23.5%) of the Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund (MSP). Item 4 noted that Karpus sent a letter to the fund dated Feb. 7 containing a non-binding proposal: the shareholders of the Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund ("MSP" or the "Fund") request that the Trustees promptly consider authorizing a self-tender offer for all outstanding common shares of the Fund at or close to net asset value ("NAV"). If more than 50% of the Fund's outstanding common shares are tendered, the tender offer should be cancelled and the Board should take the steps necessary to liquidate, merge, or convert the Fund to an open-end mutual fund or exchange traded fund.

Distribution changes this month and next

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with ex-dates in the current and in the next month are included. Note that changes of less than 5% are not listed as those are considered to be minor. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. In this week's edition I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information for newly added funds. However, note the yield, coverage, discount and z-score information will not be updated every week. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters, arranged in descending order of distribution change magnitude.

Because of the very large numbers of cutters and boosters (mainly cutters) I'm going to experiment with a new table format, otherwise it simply becomes a wall of text. Please let me know what you think about this table format and whether you have any suggestions about it!



Cutters

Fund Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date BlackRock NY Municipal Bond (BQH) -22.0% $0.059 $0.046 4.06% -12.32% -1.9 110% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniHoldings Inv Qty (MFL) -21.0% $0.0715 $0.0565 5.02% -5.59% -2.9 107% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 JH Income Securities (JHS) -20.4% $0.2181 $0.1737 4.88% -4.69% 0.4 35% 3/1/2018 3/9/2018 BlackRock NY Municipal Inc II (BFY) -19.7% $0.061 $0.049 4.33% -10.06% -2.9 111% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniYield NJ (MYJ) -19.3% $0.075 $0.0605 5.01% -7.30% -2.7 107% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt (FSD) -18.0% $0.128 $0.105 8.03% -9.67% -2 78% 2/20/2018 3/1/2018 Royce Value Trust (RVT) -17.1% $0.35 $0.29 7.36% -9.16% 0.5 3% 3/2/2018 3/9/2018 Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) -17.0% $0.053 $0.044 3.88% 1.11% 0.3 108% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniYield CA (MYC) -16.1% $0.062 $0.052 4.53% -8.87% -3.3 109% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona (MZA) -16.1% $0.062 $0.052 3.86% 14.30% 1.3 108% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniHoldings Qty II (MUE) -15.6% $0.064 $0.054 5.13% -7.88% -2.3 110% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 JH Investors Trust (JHI) -14.4% $0.356 $0.3048 7.15% -5.59% -0.4 34% 3/1/2018 3/9/2018 Nuveen Credit Strat. Income (JQC) -13.7% $0.0475 $0.041 6.14% -11.39% -1.9 102% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock Muni Inc Qty Trust (BYM) -13.3% $0.06 $0.052 4.71% -10.34% -2.3 111% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT) -13.0% $0.073 $0.0635 5.04% 1.27% -0.5 107% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock Strategic Muni (BSD) -12.3% $0.065 $0.057 5.27% -8.27% -1.8 105% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen MO Quality Muni Income (NOM) -12.3% $0.053 $0.0465 4.05% 2.30% -1.6 97% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps (JRO) -12.1% $0.0705 $0.062 6.70% -2.71% -1.2 98% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Delaware MN Muni Income II (VMM) -11.8% $0.0425 $0.0375 3.48% -9.39% -1.7 115% 3/1/2018 3/15/2018 Nuveen NC Quality Muni Income (NNC) -11.4% $0.044 $0.039 3.78% -14.33% -2.5 106% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality (MCA) -11.1% $0.0585 $0.052 4.61% -11.50% -2.9 110% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen AZ Quality Muni Income (NAZ) -11.1% $0.0495 $0.044 3.83% -2.50% -0.9 108% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality (MPA) -10.9% $0.0623 $0.0555 4.92% -11.32% -3 110% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniVest (MVF) -10.9% $0.046 $0.041 5.36% -2.86% -3.3 106% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen NY Quality Muni Income (NAN) -10.3% $0.0535 $0.048 4.46% -11.87% -2.8 106% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock Muni NY Intermed. Du (MNE) -10.1% $0.0445 $0.04 3.70% -13.71% -2.4 110% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock Muni Inter Duration (MUI) -10.1% $0.0495 $0.0445 4.04% -12.57% -3.3 110% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Royce Micro Cap Trust (RMT) -10.0% $0.2 $0.18 7.68% -10.25% 1 1% 3/2/2018 3/9/2018 BlackRock Municipal Income (BFK) -10.0% $0.065 $0.0585 5.38% -7.70% -3.5 103% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In (NKX) -9.7% $0.062 $0.056 4.85% -9.41% -2.8 101% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen High Income Dec 2019 Ta (JHD) -9.6% $0.0415 $0.0375 4.60% -2.97% -1.9 108% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -9.6% $0.023 $0.0208 4.86% -9.67% -1 108% 2/28/2018 3/9/2018 Nuveen Multi-Market Income (JMM) -9.1% $0.033 $0.03 4.88% -8.20% -0.5 103% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond (DHY) -9.1% $0.022 $0.02 8.96% -1.47% -1.6 94% 3/1/2018 3/15/2018 BlackRock MuniYield (MYD) -9.0% $0.067 $0.061 5.38% -6.46% -2.1 107% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen TX Quality Muni Income (NTX) -8.5% $0.053 $0.0485 4.33% -10.41% -2.6 97% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) -8.1% $0.0675 $0.062 6.81% -5.04% -1.7 97% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock Invst. Quality Muni (BKN) -8.1% $0.062 $0.057 5.01% -11.31% -2.7 109% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) -8.0% $0.25 $0.23 9.34% -1.79% -0.1 11% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Wells Fargo Adv Inc Opp (EAD) -7.9% $0.05641 $0.05197 7.67% -10.86% -1.9 99% 2/28/2018 3/13/2018 Nuveen High Income Dec 2018 Ta (JHA) -7.7% $0.0325 $0.03 3.64% -1.20% -0.5 108% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp (NMZ) -7.7% $0.065 $0.06 5.55% -1.97% -3 107% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen MI Quality Muni Income (NUM) -7.3% $0.048 $0.0445 4.18% -14.81% -2.1 107% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen High Inc Nov 2021 targe (JHB) -7.0% $0.05 $0.0465 5.75% -3.00% -1.6 112% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni (NIQ) -6.8% $0.037 $0.0345 3.31% -8.01% -1.7 106% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen OH Quality Muni Income (NUO) -6.7% $0.052 $0.0485 4.13% -12.87% -2.1 106% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target (JHY) -6.4% $0.047 $0.044 5.39% -0.19% -1.6 106% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) -6.3% $0.0395 $0.037 6.86% -5.41% -1.2 98% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) -6.3% $0.16 $0.15 9.65% -3.42% -0.6 -1% 2/23/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen GA Quality Muni Income (NKG) -6.2% $0.0405 $0.038 3.87% -11.50% -3 111% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD) -6.0% $0.0745 $0.07 5.42% -6.68% -1.9 104% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni (NID) -6.0% $0.05 $0.047 4.52% -7.70% -2.2 102% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Muni 2021 Target Term (NHA) -5.7% $0.0175 $0.0165 2.07% -1.34% -1 108% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Invesco Muni Invst. Grade T (VGM) -5.5% $0.0636 $0.0601 5.83% -9.31% -2.5 112% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund (NPN) -5.5% $0.0455 $0.043 3.42% 1.82% 0.2 102% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Invesco Adv Muni Inc II (VKI) -5.5% $0.0547 $0.0517 5.75% -8.79% -2.1 113% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen CA Select Tax-Free (NXC) -5.4% $0.0465 $0.044 3.69% -4.60% -2.3 105% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen NY AMTFree Qlty Muni In (NRK) -5.3% $0.0475 $0.045 4.40% -12.61% -2.8 106% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen CA Muni Value (NCA) -5.0% $0.03 $0.0285 3.59% -6.65% -2.8 107% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 148.8% $0.04 $0.0995 11.27% -8.23% 2.3 26% 3/1/2018 3/15/2018 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) 109.1% $0.0525 $0.1098 10.99% -5.52% 3.1 24% 3/1/2018 3/15/2018 Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Over (QQQX) 13.5% $0.37 $0.42 6.83% 3.23% 0.3 1% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrit (DIAX) 12.7% $0.275 $0.31 6.86% -3.42% 1 7% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen S&P Dynamic Overwrite (SPXX) 10.9% $0.2525 $0.28 6.29% 8.60% 2.3 5% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Tax-Adv Total Return (JTA) 8.9% $0.248 $0.27 7.94% -5.09% 0.3 20% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Tax-Adv Div Growth (JTD) 8.1% $0.31 $0.335 7.83% -3.28% 1.2 14% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen S&P 500 B-W Income (BXMX) 7.2% $0.2285 $0.245 7.21% -3.07% -0.9 5% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Apollo Senior Floating Rate (AFT) 6.7% $0.09 $0.096 7.00% -8.10% -0.6 97% 2/22/2018 3/15/2018 EV Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) 2.4% $0.041 $0.042 5.41% -4.80% 0 77% 3/1/2018 3/9/2018

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Alpha Gen Capital presents PIMCO UNII And Earnings - Monthly Update And Commentary For February (Feb. 27)

Douglas Albo discusses the GUT/UTG conundrum in Equity CEFs: Buys/Sells In An Upside-Down CEF Universe - Part 2 (Feb. 26)

Maks F.S. presents Reaves Utility Income Fund - Life After Rights Offering (Mar. 1) and PCI: Anything Changed? Still Not For Me? (Feb. 26)



*Stanford Chemist presents Time To Sell Or Replace These 3 Overvalued CEFs (Mar. 4), Fund Spotlight: 10% Yielding ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund (Feb. 27) and Aggressive And Conservative CA Muni CEF Choices + Illustration Of Quantitative Screening Process (Feb. 26)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Major Indices In No Man's Land, No Need To Abandon The Long-Term Uptrend (Mar. 2)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Will The U.S. Launch A Trade War? (Mar. 4)

Lance Roberts presents Bearish Action Emerges (Mar. 4)

Cambridge Income Laboratory members only

Here, we provide exclusive commentary and actionable takeaways on specific funds. In this issue, we discuss the distribution changes that took place in the CEF universe this week and why I'm not very concerned overall about distribution cuts to funds that are in our portfolio.

Cambridge Income Laboratory If you have enjoyed my article, please click the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to my new free content! The Cambridge Income Laboratory is my Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha focused on income and arbitrage strategies for closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios. Members receive exclusive subscriber articles and an early look at public content with more actionable recommendations and ideas. To find out why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research," join us by clicking on the following link: Cambridge Income Laboratory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the portfolio securities.