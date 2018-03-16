Finding Value: 5 Attractively Priced Stocks Uncovered By Our 3 Favorite Multiples

As a bonus, we share five current holdings in the Main Street Value Investor Large-Cap Total Return model portfolio that were initially uncovered by our preferred ratios.

In this installment of our series, Finding Value, we share our three favorite multiples that screen for the undervalued stocks of otherwise quality enterprises.

We think an investment strategy that combines quality and value is the best opportunity for generating compounding total returns over an extended holding period.

A seemingly endless bull market tests the thoughtful, disciplined, and patient value investor as bargains become scarce. Those who compromise and join the herd in scooping up overpriced growth stocks or poor quality value traps on the fear of missing out - aka FOMO syndrome - come to regret the purchases when the market ultimately retreats.

At Main Street Value Investor, we uncover price/value opportunities without the need for the typical Wall Street prerequisites of an Ivy League MBA, sophisticated financial models, or trading algorithms by targeting our due diligence on five key fundamental areas.



Our preferred scope of research and analysis are the company's value proposition, shareholder yields, returns on management, valuation multiples, and downside risk. We then add a pinch of common sense.

In this second of our series, Finding Value, we focus on valuation multiples, particularly our favored three ratios and five undervalued stocks of quality companies in our proprietary Main Street Value Investor Large-Cap Total Return model portfolio that were discovered using this preferred valuation matrix.

The Quality Plus Value Strategy

(Geralt/Pixabay)

Determining the attractiveness of a stock's price based on valuation multiples relative to a company's fundamentals is a primary tenet of the Main Street Value Investor's search for stock investing nirvana or alpha.

The potential for increasing annualized compounding from total returns on capital and dividends improves when we purchase stocks with wide margins of safety, i.e., at a price we believe is below our estimate of the intrinsic value of the company represented by the underlying stock.

Growth versus Value

Some market pundits believe they can predict future price movements with abandon. Their proverbial crystal ball - disguised in the sophisticated clothing of technical charts, trends, and assumptions - wreaks havoc on the portfolios of unsuspecting investors.

As disciplined value investors, we do pretend to know what any stock's price will be one, three, or five years from now, never mind next week. Nonetheless, an attractive current stock price is a non-negotiable prerequisite to initiating the productive partial ownership of a quality company.

Howard Marks, the legendary value investor, and Oaktree (OAK) co-founder and co-chairman wrote this response to the growth versus value argument:

The choice isn’t really between value and growth but between value today and value tomorrow. Growth investing represents a bet on company performance that may or may not materialize in the future, while value investing is based primarily on analysis of a company’s current wealth.

With a nod of gratitude to Mr. Marks' timeless wisdom, we avoid silly attempts at equity analysis that make calls such as "XYZ shares undervalued by 27%." We surmise from research and common sense that although a stock appears mispriced in general, we should never fall into the self-illusion of being able to predict exact percentages of presumed pricing discrepancies.

If such prognostication were more often right – wrong being the most common outcome – the so-called top 1% of wealth would be more like 50%; until, of course, the zero-sum game of investing reared its ugly head in spite of the magical price predictions.



Becoming Warren Buffett

MSVI's investment objective enthusiastically follows the rational wisdom of another legendary value investor, Warren Buffett.

As reiterated in the excellent HBO documentary, Becoming Warren Buffett, he endured a transformation from buying cheap companies, regardless of quality, and unlocking value through corporate events, i.e., dump the stock when the price increased to a profitable level; to buying and holding wonderful companies at fair prices and taking advantage of the magic of compounding.

Buffett acknowledges that it was under the tutelage of his partner Charlie Munger that he made this career makeover from a stock trader to a company investor. As influenced by Buffett and Munger, we prefer to invest in quality, enduring companies as opposed to trading in speculative, faceless stocks.

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price. -Warren Buffett

We reason that if one follows Buffett's earlier career, the cautious advice is the stock trader must know when to sell a fair company at a fantastic price or live with the consequences.

To the contrary, if influenced by the Buffett/Munger partnership that resolved to buy and hold superb companies at fair prices, then the investor is better off staying for the long haul as this was the holding period where Buffett's fortune began to multiply in the billions.

Our Three Favorite Valuation Multiples

(Geralt/Pixabay)



Main Street Value Investor in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace posts and updates two watchlists for its members, one large-cap and one small-cap (each contains corresponding mid-caps; we avoid micro-caps).

Currently, our watchlists contain over 50 companies trading on major U.S. exchanges – although none are over-the-counter issues – that meet our initial quality tests such as value proposition, shareholder friendliness, management effectiveness, and acceptable levels of downside risk. Just as important, these stocks are trading at what we estimate are reasonable prices per our preferred valuation multiples.

Naturally, stocks on the watchlists are subject to further deep-dive research to verify which companies, if any, are worthy of our partial ownership.

In our mission to keep investing super simple [K.I.S.S.], we rely on just three multiples that we think are superior financial measurements of a stock's valuation: market sentiment, revenue, and cash flow.

Enterprise Value to Operating Earnings



We measure market sentiment on a stock by evaluating enterprise value to operating earnings. EV/EBITDA is enterprise value [EV], i.e., total market value and debt less cash, as it relates to operating earnings or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). In general, less than 12 times reflects a reasonable stock price.

EV/EBITDA is a useful indicator of whether the market has overbought (high multiple) or oversold (low multiple) the stock. Ultimately, investing is all about earnings and Mr. Market tends to overpay. But every so often he underpays based on news, rumors, quarterly reports or some other near-term catalyst that gets the traders hitting – or the machines triggering – the sell button.

In unison, the speculators and algorithms create the rare occasion where the stock of a quality operator gets oversold. Value investors that are paying attention then pounce on the suddenly marked-down equity merchandise residing in his or her investor shopping cart, aka watchlist.

Price to Sales

As a former executive, I have long held that improved revenue often solves most financial problems that a company may be experiencing. Price to sales ratio or P/S is the previous day's closing price divided by the sum of revenue per share over the trailing 12 months. We interpret <2.00 times as an attractive multiple when measuring a stock price relative to its revenue stream.

When the market underestimates revenue in the context of price, a buying opportunity usually presents itself. We argue that P/S may be one of the best barometers of intrinsic value. Revenue drives earnings.

Earnings are subject to accounting rules and management massaging; revenue not as much. Therefore, we place a heavier weighting on the stock's price to sales especially in comparison to its industry peers.

Price to Operating Cash Flow

We also measure cash flow as a reliable predictor of the intrinsic value of a stock price. Price to cash flow [P/CF] is the current stock price divided by trailing operating cash flow per share for the most recent fiscal year.

Simplified, operating cash flow represents the cash version of a company's net income. However, driven by accounting rules, operating cash flow can be higher or lower than net income based on the allowable adjustments used by senior management.

Nevertheless, we look for stocks trading at a single-digit multiple to the organization's operating cash flow.

An investor can also use price to free cash flow [P/FCF]. Free cash flow is operating cash flow less capital expenditures. We have found that P/CF is more reliable than P/FCF and use operating cash flow for the sake of consistency.



Nonetheless, cash is king (and queen), and when the market discounts cash flow in the stock price of a quality operator, we take notice.

Five Dividend Stocks Trading at Attractive Multiples

Select dividend-paying stocks of profitable, quality companies with acceptable downside risk currently trading at attractive EV/EBITDA, P/S, and P/CF include the Main Street Value Investor Large-Cap Total Return holdings of Comcast (CMCSA), CVS Health (CVS), Delta Air Lines (DAL), McKesson (MCK), and Toyota Motor (TM).

Readers are reminded to conduct his or her own due diligence or consult a licensed broker or registered investment advisor before investing in these or any equities.

Below is the price to operating cash flow for each stock at the time of this writing:

CMCSA: 8.08x P/CF

CVS: 8.43x P/CF

DAL: 7.89x P/CF

MCK: 11.90x P/CF

TM: 5.14x P/CF

To be sure, we are probably in the late innings – if not extra-innings – of this arguably fully-priced bull market. For example, we isolated the five model portfolio holdings from a winning group of approximately 25 or so finalists screened from nearly 2,500 U.S. exchange-traded companies in the consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, industrials, and technology sectors.

Value investing is the equivalent of finding the proverbial needle in the haystack and consequently requires large doses of discipline and patience for long-term success.

I venture that patience is the scarcest, and thus the most valuable commodity on Wall Street. As self-directed value investors, we get to profit from such incongruity.

Other Common Valuation Multiples

Four additional ratios are typically commonplace in valuing stock prices. In practice, we place less weight on these ratios for various reasons.

Price to Book Value

The price to book ratio [P/B] measures the stock price relative to stockholders' equity or net asset value on a trailing quarter basis. We focus on the stocks of fundamentally sound companies selling at a P/B ratio of <2.00 times. However, finding such an attractive trading multiple at a quality company is rare in this secular bull market. Therefore we look for P/B values that are below the industry average.

Some investors prefer a measurement of the tangible book where intangible items such as patents, intellectual property, and goodwill are absent from the denominator. Accounting for intangible assets is more often an exercise in balance sheet bloat, but we want to confirm that management is not relying on the ethical manipulation of such assets and that any entries are consistent from quarter to quarter.

Price to Trailing and Forecasted Earnings

Price to trailing earnings [P/E] and price to forecasted earnings [P/FE] are perhaps the most commonly used valuation multiples in investing. We prefer the inverse of P/E or earnings yield (trailing earnings per share divided by the stock price) along with free cash flow yield (trailing free cash flow per share divided by the stock price) to measure our interpretation of the stock's equity bond rate as compared to the U.S. Ten-Year Treasury.

Our earnings yield/equity bond rate strategy will be discussed in-depth as part of a future post on shareholder yields in the Finding Value series.

Price to Earnings Growth



The price to earnings growth ratio [PEG] is the P/E ratio divided by the consensus longer-term EPS growth rate forecast provided by brokerage firm analysts. PEG is a favorite among Wall Street's growth and momentum crowds. As value investors, we are more cautious based on the projection nature of PEG as opposed to actual trailing results. Nonetheless, PEG can be a substantive peek into a stock's price worthiness. We prefer a PEG ratio of <2.00 times.

Regardless of the valuation multiples or methods that a self-directed investor employs, in the words of Warren Buffett, "price is what you pay, and value is what you get."

Value matters in all areas of our financial lives, including the stock market. That fact will likely endure through all market cycles for decades to come, if not forever.

Fear of Missing Out or Fear of Losing Money?

(Geralt/Pixabay)

In a seemingly endless bull market where illusions of fast money proliferate even as bargains become scarce will test a value investor's thoughtfulness, discipline, and patience. Those who compromise and join the herd in scooping up overpriced growth stocks, poor quality value traps, or tempting fads on the fear of missing out usually regret the purchases when the market ultimately retreats.

Thus, a good question for a self-directed investor to ask at the pinnacle of a bull market is "what do I dread the most, the fear of missing out or the fear of losing money?"



You can bet on one thing: this time will not be different, and quality bargains will once again abound for the disciplined, patient investor flush with FDIC-insured cash. When will that happen? I have no idea and dismiss any expert predictions on market trends, stock prices, and interest rate movements as no more dependable than the Ouija board (HAS) or Magic 8 Ball (MAT).

I remain steadfast that holding the stocks of quality companies purchased at reasonable prices outperforms the roller coaster movements of the markets over time. And the partial ownership of great companies gives us the sense of directly contributing to socioeconomic opportunities for our family, country, and the world.

To the contrary, trading stocks and cryptocurrencies on speculation in the quest for fast money is fleeting, and the house usually wins those bets anyhow.

We are reminded to stop placing bets on speculative equities and start investing in wonderful companies trading at fair prices. We cannot think of another investment strategy over an investor's lifetime that more adequately encompasses the concept of quality plus value.

Main Street Value Investor on Marketplace We invite you to learn more about Main Street Value Investor in the SA Marketplace where David finds mispriced stocks protected by wide margins of safety with the objective of delivering compounding total returns through all market cycles. Join Now and Avoid Our Upcoming Price Increase MSVI is raising its prices ~60% for new subscribers on April 3, 2018. The good news is by that time we will have added a second model portfolio of undervalued small-cap total return stocks to the service. Of course, MSVI's flagship large-cap total return portfolio will remain and continue to grow with new ideas. Consider joining today to lock-in the current low monthly or annual rate for life of your subscription as long as you maintain active membership. Learn more here without obligation. Main Street Value Investor is proudly backed by Seeking Alpha’s 30-day cancellation policy for annual subscriptions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, CVS, DAL, MCK, TM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: An advance reader copy of this article was posted on March 15, 2018, for members of Main Street Value Investor on Marketplace before its submission to the Seeking Alpha editorial team. Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are impersonal, i.e., not tailored to individual needs or intended for portfolio construction beyond the contributor’s model portfolio which is presented solely for educational purposes. David J. Waldron is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment, income tax, or estate planning decisions.