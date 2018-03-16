Axis On Sale

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) is an insurance and reinsurance writer. It has steadily grown its earnings and tangible book value over the years and always focused on risk management. The stock peaked as the hurricane damage became apparent in Florida.

AXS data by YCharts

Why We Like It

1) Reversion to the mean

Insurance is a cyclical industry and when things are good, everyone starts writing policies pushing premiums lower. The disciplined companies like AXS lose some business. Then the unthinkable happens and the smaller guys get wiped out. That is what happened last year with Florida hurricanes dealing a hard blow to the industry. AXS had total losses of $4.94 per share in 2017. However unlike the smaller players AXS just lost 10% of its book value. Now, we think premiums will increase 10-15% this year and some more the next and it is this part of the cycle that we want to be a part of.

The stock has tracked the SPY since 2007 pretty closely but the hurricanes have now created a big gap. Some of this is logical as tangible book value was lost, but the higher premiums will make up for this down the line and then some.

AXS Total Return Price data by YCharts

2) Cheap...Cheap....Cheap

AXS has produced a pretty impressive 10-12% average return on equity over long cycles. We think this will move to the 15% range as premiums move up in this cycle. That on a $53.88 tangible book value is at least $6.00-$7.00 after tax earnings per share. That puts it at less than half the market multiple.

AXS Return on Equity (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

3) Rising interest rates are a plus

AXS holds almost its entire tangible book in the form of bonds. As rates rise, it reinvests its holdings into new higher yielding securities.

Source: AXS 10-K

While we don't expect this to be earth shaking a difference, rate hikes will have a net positive impact rather than a negative impact. Hence AXS will work as a good diversifier to our general yield oriented investments.

Conclusion

For a stock with a longer term low correlation to the broad stock market, we think AXS is a really good diversifier here. Insurance writers have their own cycle that moves a bit independently of the broader economic cycle. At a 60% plus discount to forward market multiples with a nice 3% yield, we think this is a good addition to a portfolio. We issued two real time alerts on this a few days back.

BUY AXS @51.20 OR BETTER.

or

SELL AXS 09/21/2018 50.00 PUT for $3.50 OR BETTER (average weighted price) for an annualized 12.5% yield on cash secured put.

The stock has moved up a bit since then but still remains quite cheap.

