Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (03/09/18)

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of March 9, 2018.





EIA reported a crude inventory build of 5.0M barrels for the week as a large adjustment factor ran through the numbers this week despite refinery utilization and crude imports decreasing. Refinery utilization continues to run above seasonal five year averages at 90%, an increase of 2% from the prior week; this was all the more impressive as EIA modeled an increase in operable refinery capacity this week of close to 40K bpd. Imports also declined by close to 418K bpd from last week while exports held steady at close to 1.5M bpd.





Planned refinery outages for April are slightly higher than in March, so we anticipate that there could be some headwinds for refinery utilization in April (meaning the demand on crude should be slightly lower). Nevertheless, whether it’s March or April, both months fall within the “refinery maintenance season” and are simply a seasonal factor to contend with.

WTI and LLS/Brent spreads have continued to improve, touching close to $4/barrel in the past week, and we anticipate exports to hold steady at these numbers, if not increase slightly.

Gasoline inventories decreased by 6.2M barrels and distillate by 4.3M barrels. The pull on products finally happened where both petroleum products finally seeing draws (as opposed to only distillates).

Overall total crude and products fell by 4.5M barrels for the week, when the 5-year average shows a 2.5M barrel increase. Here’s our updated chart for total US crude and products.





As always, we’ll leave you with some food for thought.

Let’s zoom out a bit. US crude and petroleum products since the start of the year have drawn (as of this latest report) by 27.2M barrels, in contrast to a 5-year average build of 14.2M (2013-2017), or if you prefer, a 12.6M draw (2010-2014). Unsurprisingly, we are drawing faster and stronger than the average.

Yesterday, the IEA’s Oil Market Report for March reported that OECD commercial stocks (crude and petroleum products) increased by 18M barrels, half of the usual level, and for February, preliminary indications are that OECD inventories drew by 24.8M barrels. We think both January and February will eventually be revised to reflect stronger draws than what IEA is currently showing given what we’re seeing, but it’s fairly obvious now. Globally, oil inventories continue to decline and much of this decline is led by US inventories, which makes sense as it’s the last bastion of inventories. Looking slightly ahead, we’ll have some headwinds given a slight uptick in refinery maintenance in April and US SPR destocking in May. Both will dampen the overall crude draw in those two months, but remember, if US and global inventories are already drawing through this supposedly “weak” seasonal demand period, just forecast what they do post-Q1/early Q2. We remain undeterred in our conviction that the world has sleepwalked into a shortage, and it’s almost time to wake up.

