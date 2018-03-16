Rent-A-Center: Is There Any Hope?

Rent-A-Center (RCII) is one of the largest rent-to-own operators in North America. The company provides opportunities for customers to obtain a wide variety of consumer electronics, appliances, computers, smartphones and furniture through its rent-to-own process.

A prolonged stretch of weak performance and mismanagement has tested investor patience and ignited activists to push for a sale. Over the past 5 years, RCII has lost 75% of its value while the company’s closest competitor Aaron’s (AAN) returned 70%. The company announced a strategic renewal plan about a year ago with the hopes of turning things around, but management’s targets look unrealistic. Things have gone from bad to worse, and the only positive movements in the share price have coincided with announcements that the company was exploring a sale or that it had received a takeover offer.

Figure 1: Stock Performance

Source: Morningstar

RCII is cheap, but for good reason. Continuing to operate with the current management team in place will likely result in meager returns at best, and more value destruction at worst. A sale of the company is the only real hope for investors, but even a sale will be difficult due to the company’s bad balance sheet and high debt levels.

Targets Look Unrealistic

Management’s turnaround plan involves three core initiatives: 1) strengthening the core US business, 2) optimizing and growing the AcceptanceNOW business, and 3) leveraging technology investments to expand distribution channels and integrate retail and online offerings. The company announced the plan in March last year with many of the improvements well underway, and said that it expected to see meaningful improvements in 2018 and 2019 results.

Figure 2: Management Targets

Source: RCII Press Release

It’s been a year now, and while we won’t know FY18 results for another 11 months, it looks unlikely that RCII will hit its targets. Results for Q4 and FY17 were much worse than expected: SSSG fell 2% in the latest quarter (analysts were expecting growth of 1.5%), and profit margins tanked. In fact, the quarter was so bad that management had to tweak its turnaround strategy just to stop the bleeding. RCII’s primary focus now will be to reduce costs. The company has identified ~$100M of annualized EBITDA and working capital opportunities, but the growth initiatives have taken a backseat.

Same-store-sales in the core US segment fell 3.6% in Q4, on top of last year’s decline of 13.9%, and gross margin decreased 1.4 percentage points for the year. Things were a little better in the AcceptanceNOW segment (SSSG increased 6.7% in Q4), but segment gross margin decreased 200 bps due to lower margins on merchandise sales. In order to improve traffic, RCII has decided to offer customers “a better value proposition” (i.e. sacrifice margins by offering discounts or more attractive payment terms), and it makes you wonder how bad comps would have been if RCII didn’t have to “buy” its customers.

Even after adjusting for all the non-core charges, management’s initial targets look unattainable. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA fell from $9.96M in Q4 last year to a loss of $8.5M in the latest quarter, and adjusted EBITDA margin for the year came in at 2.6% compared to 6.3% last year. This is far below the 7.5%-8.5% management is targeting for FY18. Similarly, non-GAAP EPS was -$0.54 for the year compared to $0.77 last year and a target of $1.20 - $1.30 for FY18, while free cash flow was less than half of what RCII hopes to generate next year.

Given that there won’t be much top-line growth, these targets will require major costs savings. Management has identified opportunities in the areas of overhead, supply chain, and other store expenses, but this will only generate about $65-$85M in savings, approximately 2/3rds of which the company hopes to realize next year. Based on the midpoint, this works out to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of ~120M or just 4.3% of sales if you assume revenue grows 3% next year, and this is roughly half of the initial guidance for EBITDA margin.

High Leverage Will Discourage Buyers

RCII’s high degree of financial leverage (>5) does not bode well for the prospects of a LBO, especially in a rising interest rate environment. Debt-to-equity is 2.5 and the company’s cash flow is too weak to meet obligations without having to borrow. To make matters worse, the company has operating leases totaling $466M that are kept off the balance sheet. When you include these, RCII’s contractual cash obligations sum up to more than 1.2B (adjusted D/E is 4.6), and approximately 862M of it comes due within the next three years.

Figure 3: Debt Repayment Schedule

Source: 10-K

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that RCII has breached two of its covenants. Keeping leverage ratios above the levels required by lenders has resulted in restrictions on dividends, and the company recently amended its covenants so as to remove any limits on maximum leverage ratios. These changes will increase the cost of debt and further restrict the company going forward.

Conclusion

Rent-A-Center is going nowhere fast, except maybe down. Management’s targets aren’t realistic and a sale of the company appears to be the only hope investors have of salvaging a decent return. Management is “exploring a sale” and RCII has received some offers, but the company’s debt levels will put off a lot of potential suitors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.