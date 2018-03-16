Twitter Finds Its Groove But Challenges Remain

Revenue growth and user growth remain some of the largest challenges for Twitter and we discuss one way to alleviate that.

Key statistics we were tracking on Twitter both before and after Jack Dorsey took over as CEO show a management team that has done a great job.

Twitter (TWTR), the stock, has finally hit its stride with the stock rising nearly 50% since the start of this year and more than doubling over the last year compared to a gain of 28% for the Nasdaq. Twitter, the company, was doing well but it took some time for the stock to catch up. It has been almost a year since I wrote the article 10 Things Worth Celebrating About Twitter and published an update on Jack Dorsey's tenure as the CEO of Twitter in the article Twitter: The Jack Dorsey Effect Continues.

As discussed in those articles, I felt that the company was executing well and the market was not recognizing the impact Jack Dorsey had on the company since he took over the role of CEO. In my last article about Twitter, I mentioned,

I may hold a variant perception compared to the rest of the market regarding Mr. Dorsey but how often do we see an entrepreneur start two companies in the span of a decade and see both companies go public with current market valuations of over $6 billion (Square (NYSE:SQ)) and $12 billion (Twitter)?

The market cap of Square more than tripled since then and is now $20.64 billion while Twitter's market cap is $25.61 billion. We now have 10 quarters worth of data since Jack Dorsey took the reins at Twitter and over that period, revenue has increased 46%, monthly active users (MAU) have increased 8.61%, adjusted EBITDA margin has improved 75% and adjusted EBITDA has increased an impressive 157%. In the article Twitter: The Jack Dorsey Effect, I wrote the following,

A company and often its stock is energized when the founder returns as the CEO. With new management, it can take at least 6 months before their impact is reflected in the numbers and eventually in the stock. Jack Dorsey was appointed permanent CEO of Twitter in October 2015 but had been interim CEO since July 2015. That gives us at least four quarters of data to see Mr. Dorsey's impact on the company.

Twitter Key Statistics:

I have refreshed the data I published in that article and you can see it in the table (click to enlarge) and chart below.

A big reason for the optimism around the stock was the 43% increase in adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2017 and the company posting positive net income on a GAAP basis. One of my criticisms of the company was the elevated stock-based compensation expense and it looks like Twitter got a handle on that over the last few quarters.

Stock-based compensation in the fourth quarter declined 25.81% from $138.09 million in Q4 2016 to $102.45 million in Q4 2017. For the full year, stock based compensation declined even more precipitously falling 29.49% from $615.23 million in 2016 to $433.81 million. Maybe investors saw a glimmer of hope that this company was being run with investors in mind and that it could scale up enough to get over the drag of stock-based compensation.

Challenges Remain:

While I am pleased with how my investment is performing and that Jack Dorsey has proved to be an operationally savvy CEO (with enough help from Anthony Noto), it is sometimes easy to get enamored by past performance and gloss over the challenges the company faces.

The biggest challenge for Twitter is user growth, as it appears to have stagnated. MAU of 328 million in the last quarter of 2017 was essentially at the same level it was in the first quarter of 2017. Daily active users (DAU) grew by 12% and has been growing double digits every quarter for the last five quarters. What that tells me is that their existing user base is very engaged with twitter but they are having a hard time getting new users on the platform or are seeing a high level of churn with new users.

The growth Twitter is seeing is mostly international and US monthly active users grew just 2% despite Twitter being a preferred platform for our tweeter-in-chief. I don't think anyone would have imagined that a cabinet member would hear of his firing through a Tweet or that two billionaires would strike an energy deal via Twitter. The world's largest megaphone is unique and in my opinion appears to be on the verge of finding its capitalistic groove.

Unfortunately for Twitter the music that drives that groove appears to be slowing down as revenue in the fourth quarter grew a paltry 2% year-over-year. The chart below from Twitter's earnings slide deck is both encouraging and disappointing.

New users to Twitter are probably not that comfortable interacting with the platform and even if they are, their voices are probably drowned in the cacophony. Twitter is a whole lot more fun and useful when you have thousands or tens of thousands of real users. But it is a long slog to get there unless you are already famous or are a unique voice that stands out in the crowd. Everyone wants to be in with the cool crowd but most people can't.

Twitter had the right idea with its Moments product and I love the way it was built by blending tweets, images and videos. I even created a couple of moments of my own. The product is not only a good way to keep existing users engaged, I feel that it provides a great introduction to the platform for new users. This article from last October discusses how Moments is bigger than CNN, Washington Post and the New York Times. While the opportunity that Moments provides is significant (and it shows that this company can innovate), I feel that it is being squandered by Twitter's dismal content curation and how it decides which moments are shown to users. If Twitter is using standard algorithms or machine learning to figure out which moments to show to me, it is failing miserably. Check out the following moments that I was greeted with when I opened Twitter a couple of times this month.

I neither watch The Bachelor nor have any interest in the show. I also have no idea who Liam Payne or Cheryl are. As you may have guessed celebrity news is bottom of the barrel for me (probably not in the barrel altogether) and I am perplexed by being constantly shown celebrity and sports news. If Twitter's defense is that I clicked on some celebrity news in the past and that the algorithm picked up on that, then it is a badly designed algorithm or machine learning model. Show me enough click bait celebrity news and it is highly likely I might click on some.

Until Twitter can deploy and monitor machine learning models that actually work to show users the right moments, one low fidelity option would be to allow users to set their own preference like Google News does. I would then pick finance, technology, travel and politics to avoid being bombarded with irrelevant content that distracts from a great user experience. The other issue with this product is content curation. Until there are enough quality Moments created by users, Twitter needs to step up its curation game. Hire some serious journalists or even aspiring journalists to curate Moments of some substance instead of creating an abundance of celebrity moments, funny cat video moments and other "cute" moments.

I am in San Francisco most weeks and am happy to stop by Twitter to share some thoughts with the product team if that will help.

Conclusion:

With Twitter's COO Anthony Noto leaving the company to become the CEO of lending start-up SoFi, Twitter's management team will have to work harder to improve user engagement, increase its user base and grow revenue at rates faster than one would expect from companies in a sector that tracks inflation.

With a unique product that cannot be easily upended (winner takes all network effects), an unofficial marketer-in-chief in our President, a founder/CEO at the helm, focus on product innovation and fiscal restraint when it comes to operating costs, I can see Twitter continue to shine both as a product and an investment for years to come.

Disclaimer:

Please do your own due diligence before buying any securities mentioned in this article. This article does not comprise any solicitation to buy or sell securities. We suggest you check with a broker or financial advisor before making any investing decisions. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article, our Twitter account or our website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.