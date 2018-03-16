ETF Month #2: Leveraged Dividend Blue Chips With DVYL

May be suitable as a core holding if you are comfortable with the ETN structure.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of ETFs (exchange traded funds) versus CEFs (closed end funds)?

Most ETFs are passively managed. The advantage of this is lower fees compared to CEFs, which are actively managed. The disadvantage is that a passive fund will simply buy everything in the index, indiscriminately.

ETFs with nearly always trade close to their net asset value [NAV]. The advantage of this is that one does not have to worry about premiums or discounts. The disadvantage is that one does not have the opportunity to buy funds at a discount, nor to exploit the concept of premium/discount mean reversion.

ETFs usually do not employ a managed distribution policy, in other words, they pay out as dividends what they receive as income from their underlying investments. The advantage is that one doesn't have to worry about an ETF overpaying from its earnings, leading to destructive ROC. The disadvantage is that ETFs are generally lower yielding than CEFs.

ETF Month #2: ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (DVYL)

The second ETF Month feature on ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (DVYL) comes courtesy of a Cambridge Income Laboratory member who wrote in the comment section of ETF Month #1:

I would be interested in a review of DVYL. This leveraged ETN follows dvy and has a defensive posture. It's yield is in the range of sdiv with much better total performance. Due to the defensive posture it's drawdown record is good since the great recession and is a low volatility etf. A comparison to HDLV that is in one of the portfolios would be great.

DVYL is part of UBS' ETRACS suite of ETNs. DVYL tracks twice the monthly return of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index, meaning that it is a 2x-leveraged fund. The 1x-leveraged version of DVYL is iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

Basic statistics about DVYL and DVY are displayed in the table below.

Fund DVYL DVY Yield [ttm] 6.75% 3.07% Expense ratio 0.75% (baseline expense) + 2.01% (3-month LIBOR) = 2.76% 0.39% Inception May 2012 Nov. 2003 AUM $38m $16.8b Avg. Volume 4.2k 616k Morningstar rating n/a ***** No. holdings n/a 97 Annual turnover n/a 19% Investment mandate DVYL tracks the monthly compounded 2x leveraged performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index, reduced by the accrued fees. DVY seeks to track the investment results of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index.

(Source: Morningstar)

The data above shows that DVYL is a relatively small fund, at only $38 million in AUM with an average volume of only 4,200 shares. Therefore, limit orders must be used with this ETN. It was incepted in May 2012, and has a ttm yield of 6.75%, paid monthly.

As an ETN, DVYL does not actually have any physical holdings but we can get an idea of the portfolio by looking at the stats for DVY, the 1x leveraged version of DVYL. DVY is a relative giant with $16.8 billion in AUM. It has 97 holdings with an annual turnover of 19%. It has a ttm yield of 3.07%, paid quarterly.

DVYL has a baseline expense ratio of 0.75%, but investors also have to pay for the fund's leverage, which is equal to the 3-month LIBOR rate (currently 2.01%). Therefore, the total expense ratio is 2.76%.

As a leveraged ETN, there are several additional issues that have to be considered with DVYL compared to a regular ETF or CEF, such as leverage (decay) risk and credit risk of the sponsor, UBS. I discuss these risks in my monthly ETRACS 2x Leveraged ETN Snapshot, latest edition here, I would advise anyone not familiar with leveraged ETNs to first be fully aware of those risks.

Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index

DVYL tracks twice the monthly return of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (DJDVP), which "aims to represent the U.S.’s leading stocks by dividend yield".

Let's take a look to see how the index achieves this.

Selection criteria

The selection criteria is reproduced below, with my highlights. Besides the usual market capitalization and liquidity filters, the index screens for dividend growth, dividend coverage (>167% 5-year average) and positive earnings [ttm]. The dividend growth filter is slightly interesting in that it uses the ratio of the current ttm dividend to the average of the past 5 years' ttm dividends.

(Source: Dow Jones)

This means that a recent dividend cutter can theoretically pass the filter as long as this ratio is satisfied, An example would be a fund that pays in annual dividends $1, $2, $3, $4, and then $3 in consecutive years. The average of the five years is $2.6, so the current dividend of $3 is still higher than the 5-year average even though it was a 25% reduction from the last year.

One exclusion that might not be very popular with income investors is that REITs are completely excluded from the index.

Reconstitution and weighting methodology

Stocks passing the above filers are ranked in descending order of yield. The 100 stocks with the highest dividend yield were selected for the first iteration of the index.

The index is rebalanced annually, on the last business day of February. During the rebalancing, any constituent stock that is now ranked 200th or higher in dividend yield are removed from the index, and replaced with a non-constituent stock with the highest yield, so that the index holds 100 stocks at any time.

(The fact that there are only 100 stocks in the index, but that a constituent already in the index has to be ranked 200th or above before being removed from the index, is meant to reduce turnover. If instead the index simply selected the top 100 yielding stocks each year, we would have many occurrences of a stock ranking say 99th one year and being included in the index, but then falling two places to 101 next year and then having to be removed.)

The 100 stocks are then ranked in proportion to their market capitalization, but with a cap of 10% per stock and 30% per GCIS sector.

The index is rebalanced (not reconstituted) every quarter, with any stock having higher than a 10% weight being rebalanced back to 10%.

(Source: Dow Jones)

The top 10 constituents of DVYL are shown reproduced below, and include Lockheed Martin (LMT), CME group (CME), Caterpillar (CAT), NextEra Energy (NEE), McDonalds (MCD), Chevron (CXV), Philip Morris (PM), Valero Energy (VLO), Entergy (ETR) and Kohls (KSS). Actually, this is the list for DVY, but it would be the same for DVYL as well. The reason I'm not showing the holdings from DVYL's ETRACS page is because the index was just reconstituted this week, but UBS has not updated its holdings yet.

(Source: iShares)

Comparison with HDLV

Let's compare the methodology of DVYL with HDLV's methodology, as requested by our member. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (HDLV) also focuses on high dividends like DVYL, but has an additional low volatility tilt. For ease of reference, I have compiled the following table showing the most important differences below.

DVYL HDLV Volatility filter None Top half funds with lowest volatility selected Market cap filter >$3 billion >$1 billion Earnings filter Positive earnings and payout ratio <60% None Number of constituents 100 40 Weighting by Market cap Average daily value Reconstituting schedule Annually Quarterly REITs Excluded Included Single stock cap 10% 10%

(Source: Stanford Chemist)

The first difference on the volatility filter should be self-explanatory, as only HDLV has a low volatility tilt. The difference in market cap filter is also minor, since both funds weight by market cap (or average daily value in the case of HDLV, which is highly correlated with market cap), so any differences will only be observable at the end of the holdings list (i.e., the smallest holdings).

The most important difference I think is in the number of holdings. With only 40 holdings, HDLV's portfolio is much more concentrated than DVYL's. DVYL has about 25% of its weight in its top 10 holdings, whereas for HDLV this figure frequently exceeded 60%. Moreover, while both indices have a cap of 10% weight for a single stock, no company in DVYL is close to that threshold (LMT is the highest at 4.62%) whereas for HDLV we frequently have 3 to 4 stocks bumping close to the upper limit.

Another important difference is DVYL's requirement that average dividend coverage exceed >167% over the last 5 years (equivalent to a payout ratio of under 60%). It is likely for this reason that the HDLV stalwarts, Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T), are absent from DVYL. Moreover, DVYL only includes stocks which have positive dividend growth (compared to the average of the past 5 years), whereas there is no such filter for HDLV.

Finally, DVYL does not include REITs whereas HDLV does (e.g. Ventas (VTR), Welltower (HCN) and HCP (HCP)).

In summary, DVYL's index is less concentrated than HDLV's, has fewer REITs, is less focused on low volatility, but more emphasis on dividend quality.

Distribution

The following chart shows DVYL's monthly dividend (technically "coupon" since DVYL is a note not a stock) history since inception. Pleasingly, DVYL's distribution has been in a steadily upward trend. The graph also shows an oscillating payout profile with one "small" payout every three months, indicative of quarterly payers in the index.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, UBS)

To smooth the chart, I pretended that DVYL was a quarterly payer like DVY, by adding up every three months of dividends into a single quarterly payment. I also normalized the quarterly distribution amount to 1 starting at the end of 2012 so we can see how DVYL has been able to increase its dividend since then. I did the same thing with DVY as a comparison.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, NASDAQ)

Impressively, DVYL has been able to grow its distribution by 116% over the past 5 years, which is more than double DVY's 45% increase!

This raises the question, why has DVYL been able to growth its distribution more than twice the rate of DVY? The answer lies in how leverage is maintained. I remind readers of this in my ETRACS 2x Leveraged ETN Snapshot each week:

It should be remembered that the distributions of the 2x ETNs are not only affected by the yield of the underlying holdings, but also changes in price of the ETNs. This is because the ETNs are 2x leveraged. Hence, increases in the price of the ETNs will boost their distributions, and vice versa.

In other words, not only has DVYL benefited from the increasing dividends paid by the index (as DVY also has), but it has also benefited from the leverage effect, causing its payout to rise simply because of an increasing share price.

Finally, note that DVYL pays out all the dividends it receives as interest to noteholders, so we don't have to worry about whether the payout is covered or not; it will be exactly 100% covered, by definition.

Performance

Let's now take a look at the historical performance of DVYL. Because DVYL is 2x leveraged (with monthly reset), we will compare it three other 2x leveraged ETNs from the ETRACS line-up: HDLV, ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN Fund (SDYL) and ETRACS Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged S&P 500 Total Return ETN (SPLX). SDYL is a dividend orientated fund like DVYL, whereas SPLX simply tracks twice the total return of S&P 500.

The following chart shows the 1, 3 and 5-year NAV annualized total return performances for the four 2x leveraged funds. Note that 5-year data for HDLV and SPLX are not available due to their short lifespans.

The data above shows that all of the dividend funds (DVYL, SDYL and HD:V) have lagged SPXL over the last 1 year, as we expected given the weak performance of value stocks vs. growth stocks over the past year. HDLV, running a deep value strategy, was by far the weakest performer with a -15.5% return. DVYL returned 9.6% over the past year and was the second-weakest of the four funds. Over 3 years, DVYL was equal first with SPXL at +18.7% whereas over 5 years it slightly edges out SDYL.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

If we plot the performance of the four notes since the inception of the newest fund (HDLV in October 2014) we can actually we that all three dividend funds (DVYL, SDYL and HDLV) have actually led SPXL from October 2014 until early 2017, when HDLV started faltering, but it was not until early 2018 when SPLX finally caught up with DVYL and SDYL.

DVYL Total Return Price data by YCharts

Here's a look at the return performance of DVYL since its inception in May 2012. +310.7% return in 5.5 years (a four bagger), not too shabby at all! In comparison, the 1x leveraged fund returned "only" +112.2% over the same time frame. Why did DVYL return much more over twice the performance of DVY, even though it has only twice the leverage? Remember that DVYL is only designed to track twice the monthly return of the index and the leverage factor over any period longer than a month may not be necessarily 2. The leverage effect is compounded in trending markets, meaning that returns will be amplified. In contrast, leverage will work against the fund in an oscillating market, a situation that is commonly known as leverage decay or beta slippage.

DVYL Total Return Price data by YCharts

We can also assess the long-term performance of DVYL's index by looking at DVY, which was incepted in Nov. 2003. Over the past 14 or so years, DVY has returned +213.3% compared to +240.4% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

DVY Total Return Price data by YCharts

Summary

Overall, I think that DVYL is a solid ETN that can be suitable as a core holding as long as you are comfortable with the leveraged ETN structure. Besides the leverage risk and the credit risk of the sponsor, UBS, there is also the element of call risk that is common to all of the UBS ETRACS 2x ETNs. Specifically, UBS will mandatorily redeem the notes if the underlying index falls 30% in a month, or if DVYL falls below $5 per share at any time. Admittedly, both events are unlikely to happen, but are still within the realm of possibility. Additionally, UBS can also unilaterally call the notes at any time, after giving 18 days' notice.

The reason that I think that DVYL can be suitable as a core holding (remember, as long as you are comfortable with the leveraged ETN structure) is because it is based on a solid index with a long history of live performance (as seen with the 1x ETF DVY, which was incepted in 2003). The index is relatively defensive (only stocks with <60% payout ratio and positive 5-year dividend growth considered), designed to minimize turnover (rebalancing only once per year, and with a more stringent threshold for stock inclusion than stock retention), and has sufficient diversification (with 100 stocks).

In comparison, despite its higher yield (12.16% ttm), HDLV is less suitable as a core holding due to its deep value strategy and concentrated portfolio. While we are comfortable with our position in HDLV and the role that the fund plays in the Tactical Income and TI-100 portfolios, there's no getting around the fact that HDLV has woefully underperformed DVYL over the past year. Swapping from HDLV to DVYL may be a tempting choice, but does not really jive with my personality as a value investor. Moreover, if you look closely at the chart above, you can see that HDLV had actually kept pace with DVYL (as well as outperforming SPXL) for most of its lifetime until last year.

Still, having already done the analysis on DVYL, I would feel comfortable with initiating a position in this fund if I wanted to at any time.

Do any of you own DVYL? What role does it play in your portfolio? Share in the comments section below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HDLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.