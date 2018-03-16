Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in Closed-End Funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark



Source: Yahoo Finance, iShares iBoxx $ High-Yield Corp Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Going back to the previous week to check the performance of high-yield bonds, our indicator here will be the iShares iBoxx $ High-Yield Corp. Bd ETF whose chart shows that the price continues its trading in a range between $85 and $86.5.

In my summary, I am just going to briefly visit several advantages of high-yield bonds and respectively close-end funds, which invest in this kind of assets. Because the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed income market along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets, but with lower volatility.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Starting with the 1-year Z-score, I found several CEFs, which are statistically undervalued. Z-score shows us that their standard deviations are less than -1.6 below their mean. Also we should take into consideration that most of them are coming with really attractive discounts, something implied by the aforementioned metric.

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Note: DHG is no longer trading.



Statistically, we do not have any significantly overpriced closed-end funds. Most of these carry a Z-score in the 0 to 1 range. From this sample, my focus for a potential sell will remain only on CIF where we have a Z-score of 1.7 and a premium above 7%.

3. Highest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We can find CEFs with discount above 10% and on top of that, all of them are statistically undervalued.

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Surprising or not, we have only 3 CEFs which trade on premium and only CIF and MPV are statistically overpriced. The raw data shows that CIF really is an interesting sell candidate and that is why I am going to analyze it later in my article.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

If you are looking for a reasonable 5-year annualized return on NAV combined with discount more than 10%, it's worth it to include HYT and AWF to your buy candidates. Good factor for me here is that they have not changed their distribution amount since March 2017 but the price is still discounted.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison & Potential Pair Trades



As I promised I will start with our leader by premium MFS Intermediate High Income (NYSE: CIF):

Source: CEFConnect.com

Source: CEFConnect.com - CIF

Shifting from premium to discount is the first sign that this CEF price has the potential to go against its NAV value. Looking at the 5-year period, I am getting more and more convinced.

Source: CEFConnect.com - CIF

Moving forward, we can see that the recent decrease in the distribution amount may be our next factor for closing out our long position, or establishing a short:

Source: CEFConnect.com - CIF

And the last one that I would like to highlight is the credit quality. 58% of the assets carry a B rating:

Source: CEFConnect.com - CIF

I mentioned AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc. (NYSE:AWF) as a possible buy candidate. Statistically undervalued with a Z-Score of -2.2, AWF's price seems attractive for action. I should highlight the discount of 11.5% that is offered here:

Source: CEFConnect.com - AWF

Looking at credit quality, I can say that there is nothing to worry about:

Source: CEFConnect.com - AWF

And the last CEF that I am going to look at is First Trust High Inc. Long/Shrt (NYSE:FSD). It has the lowest 1-year Z-Score of -2.5 plus a 10.57% discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com - FSD

Credit quality looks okay for me. Most of the assets carry a credit rating of BB:

Source: CEFConnect.com - FSD

Potential Pair Trade

Here we will show how funds with almost identical portfolios deviate from each other and we are going to keep track of such possible pair trades in the future.

- 700-day: NAV Comparison:

Source: Author's software

As we can see, the two portfolios are almost identical with very low standard deviation.

- 700-day: Market Price Comparison:

Source: Author's software

Here the deviation is obvious. Something is holding CIF higher than it is supposed to. On top of that, the stock is hard to borrow as I am writing the article.

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present, but the recent rally in the markets can give some boost to high yield and we might be able to profit by choosing the statistically better alternatives on the long side of things.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FSD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.