Closed-End Funds: 5.61% Tax-Exempt Yield, Significant Discount

Distributions in the group may seem small at glance, yet the power of tax-exempt yield should not be underestimated.

Sentiment towards the sector, expressed in big Discounts, has not been great but we believe that sticking with the crowd is not always the best option.

Introduction

Shifts in the yield curve sparked a variety of movements in different segments of the market over the last few months and combined with other events this was a grace towards active traders such as us. Now, as things have calmed down a bit, it is a good time to sit down, review where sectors are relative to their benchmarks and potentially act on opportunities with a slightly longer investment horizon.

As the article's title suggests, we will finally be looking into Municipal Bonds and precisely the closed-end funds whose portfolios are comprised of these products. A majority of these have undergone a series of dividend cuts and while this kind of change can somewhat break our statistical approach at times, we are inclined to believe that it can be applied to funds which make sense from a fundamental standpoint.

The Fund

EV Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: EVN) is a representative of the Municipal Bond Closed-End Fund group which has caught our attention recently while trying to pick the ones we like the most.

As per the fund sponsor's website:

Source: Fund sponsor's website - Fact Sheet

The portfolio is comprised of municipal bonds issued by different states, thus it is diversified in this respect, unlike some CEFs in the sector which are concentrated in one specific state. Here is a glimpse at the latest reported holdings:

Source: Fund sponsor's website - Portfolio

As you can guess these are only EVN's biggest holdings and the total number, as of 1/31/2018, is 160.

As per credit quality of the aforementioned:

Source: Fund sponsor's website - EVN, Q4 2017 Report

Some other reported and relevant metrics reported for the 4th Quarter of 2017 are:

- Average Maturity: 18.8 years - Average Effective Maturity: 8.8 years - Average Effective Duration: 6.0 years - Leverage Adjusted Duration: 10 years - Average Call: 8.0 years

Source: Fund sponsor's website - Fact Sheet

Seeing the word 'leverage' above, you have guessed that like most other closed-end funds, here the managers have utilized it in order to boost returns:

Source: CEFConnect.com - EVN

Another keyword to look out for alongside 'returns' is 'expenses' because if we were to find two identical funds in terms of portfolio and structure - the latter does play a role:

Source: CEFConnect.com - EVN

Let us proceed with a quick glance at the distributions provided by EV Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: EVN) to its shareholders:

Source: Fund sponsor's website - EVN

And historically:

Source: CEFConnect.com - EVN

In this regard, the fund has seen better times, but so have all other constituents of the Municipal Bond CEF sector and we would not expect to find any which are flourishing right now.

Having put together the fundamental picture to a certain extent, there is not much left to do except taking a look at EVN's market performance and its relation to the Net Asset Value:

Source: Barchart.com - EVN Daily Chart (1 Year)

Quite telling of the overall sentiment, is it not?

Whether this move reflects the portfolio's development is another story:

Source: CEFConnect.com - EVN

The widening between the two is rather obvious to the naked eye. Admittedly there was a moment when EVN's market price had accelerated to the downside so rapidly that we were hesitant to grab it and hope that the NAV will hold on. But the latter has held its ground and there no longer seems to be panic-selling in this CEF.

(Our software is undergoing an update at the time we write this article and we will add the Premium/Discount histogram at this point with a slight delay.)

There is no secret that CEFConnect is the popular source of information for closed-end funds, therefore here is a screenshot that provides us with the exact numbers in terms of market price and discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com - EVN

It is easy to notice that Net Asset Value is hovering relatively close to its 52-week average, while Market Price has fallen off sharply and is still near the 52-week Low.

Simple Statistics

Avid readers are familiar with the approach in this section - because one cannot essentially trade the underlying portfolio - net asset value as a metric - we find a best fit exchange-traded fund whose correlation with the aforementioned is good enough to work as a substitute.

In the case of EV Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: EVN) the most suitable exchange-traded fund is S&P National Amt-Free Muni Bd Ishares (NYSEARCA: MUB). To verify this, we will put it up against the CEF's NAV.

- 500-day: XEVNX (EVN's NAV) vs. MUB:

Source: Author's software

The 500-day correlation between EVN's portfolio performance and MUB sits at 84%, which is not optimal relative to what we would have liked to see. Still, it is sufficient to allow the utilization of the ETF as a substitute for the portfolio, in case we need a hedging reaction. Another interesting thing to take note of is how this metric has acted over the short term, as highlighted in the screenshot.

However, on a Dollar Value basis, the CEF's net asset value has outperformed the benchmark historically:

Source: Author's software

Past performance is by no means a determinant for the future, yet it is a good reference.

- 200-day: EVN vs. MUB:

Having established the relationship with the benchmark in a formal fashion, let us elaborate on why we believe there might be a statistical edge in being Long EVN, except the fundamental cues.

Source: Author's software

The regression model suggest that we use a Dollar Value model on this pair as a means of 'comparison.' Clearly we are not seeking strong correlation or whatsoever, because the Market Price of any closed-end fund can act erratically while there is smooth sailing for the underlying portfolio. And this tend to be the case more often than not.

Anyway, we have highlighted the deviation between the two, expressed in dollar value as well, and will direct your attention towards some of the charts.

Source: Author's software

We are seldom excited by 2 Standard Deviations but in this case being patient on the trigger has ultimately resulted in a slight normalization, thus the attention we paid to EVN's fundamental metrics.

Source: Author's software

This is another zoom-in from the initial screenshot and offers you a look at how the EVN vs. MUB portfolios have fared over the 200-day period and how the deviation looks in absolute values.

The Trade

It should be evident that we are not approaching this as a Pair Trade but rather as a pure Long play, using EVN as a gate to the Municipal Bond sector. That being said, S&P National Amt-Free Muni Bd Ishares (NYSEARCA: MUB) can still be utilized as a hedging reaction in case things look bad and you want to hold on to EVN while taking on less risk.

Long : EVN (100 shares) (1)

: EVN (100 shares) Short (hedging reaction): MUB(1) (10 shares)

(1) The number of shares indicated, thus the very presence of MUB is in the case that we may need a to use it as a hedge.

Conclusion

Closed-end funds have seemingly settled down, along with volatility in the markets and over the last few weeks there have been only a handful of meaningful deviations and potential pair trades, some of which we managed to share in a timely manner mostly with our subscribers.

This is why we will be paying attention to interesting funds from a fundamental perspective, where simple statistics provide us with additional edge in the trades and a hedging reaction like the one shown above.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to Closed-end Funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kind of trades, therefore you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we may initiate a Short position in MUB over the next 72 hours