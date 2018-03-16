3 Things In Biotech, March 15: AbbVie's Breakthrough, Bellicum Strikes Back, Sarepta's Guidance

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

AbbVie and Neurocrine come up positive for fibroids

Company: AbbVie (ABBV) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Therapy: Elagolix

Disease: Uterine fibroids

News: ABBV announced findings from the phase 3 ELARIS UF-II study, which compared elagolix plus low-dose hormone therapy with placebo, showing that the elagolix arm led to a large reduction in the rate of heavy menstrual bleeding at six months (76.2% vs. 10.1% for elagolix and placebo, respectively). These positive results should help to build a strong application for supplemental approval for elagolix come 2019.

Looking forward: Favorable confirmation of previous findings, which I touched upon back in February. And this level of confirmation, even appearing to improve upon the benefit over placebo compared with ELARIS UF-I, should make for a shoe-in supplemental application, and it makes elagolix look more and more like a blockbuster.

Great news, which bodes very well for the eventual approval of elagolix in uterine fibroids.

Bellicum looks to bounce back

Company: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

Therapy: BPX-501

Disease: Hematologic disorders and malignancies

News: BLCM reported updated findings from a phase 1/2 study investigating the safety and efficacy of BPX-501 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and primary immunodeficiencies. In patients with AML who had undergone the procedure, the one-year rate of relapse-free and overall survival are 91.5% and 97.3%, respectively, which compare favorably with results reported in the literature.

Looking forward: Recall that BPX-501 is the company's flagship therapy that was put on clinical hold earlier this year, due to patient deaths. We have yet to hear about how this hold will be resolved, but the company has submitted a response to the FDA's notification, so hopefully it will be able to resolve the matter and continue investigating BPX-501.

For me, the risk remains too high to consider a buy-in, since there is now uncertainty about the ability to move forward with this therapy.

Sarepta's Duchenne muscular dystrophy candidate gets a path

Company: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Therapy: Golodirsen

Disease: Duchenne muscular dystrophy

News: SRPT received guidance from the FDA as to the development pathway for its morpholino oligomer called golodirsen for the treatment of a specific form of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Last year golodirsen was shown to promote correct exon 53 skipping, leading to improved expression of dystrophin. Based on this guidance, SRPT divulged that it intends to initiate a rolling NDA in an effort to gain accelerated approval by the end of 2018.

Looking forward: This is a highly encouraging announcement for SRPT, as it is clear that the guidance it received from the FDA boosted the confidence in the use of dystrophin expression as a surrogate for overall benefit of this therapy. If it can pull off an approval before the end of the year, that would be a big deal, indeed.

This news alone definitely makes SRPT worth a look, in my opinion.

