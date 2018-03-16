Wall Street Breakfast: Divining The Quad Witching Session

Stocks

China and Hong Kong are preparing to launch depository receipts. That would open the door to some of the country's top tech firms issuing a form of shares on the mainland, according to Shanghai Securities News. Further sources suggest that the guidelines for China depositary receipts (CDRs), similar to American depositary receipts, are likely to be finalized in the second half of this year. Related tickers: BABA, BIDU, JD, XI

With reports surfacing about a possible buyout of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) following its failed bid for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich disclosed that it's not in the company's immediate interests. "I can't speak about rumors, but I can tell you we've made two big acquisitions with Altera and Mobileye. We're heads down on making those successful and right, and they're our growth engines for the future."

Another suitor? Former Qualcomm (QCOM) Chairman Paul Jacobs is seeking to partner with other investors to launch a takeover offer for the company, FT reports. While he's held talks with several investment firms, including SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund, so far he's been unable to secure the necessary financing and may face conflicts due to the latter's ownership of ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARMH). QCOM +4.4% premarket.

Steve Wynn may seek to sell some or all of his holdings in Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) now that he and ex-wife Elaine Wynn have scrapped an agreement preventing them from offloading their combined 21% stake. Wynn resigned last month as chairman and CEO of the casino operator following allegations that he had engaged in sexual misconduct against employees.

Citing delays in some business disposals, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is warning on costs for this year, even as Germany's largest lender said it expected revenues to rise for the full year. "We currently do not expect the planned €900M of cost savings to materialize in 2018," the bank said in its annual report for 2017. DB -0.5% premarket.

Healthineers started trading at €29.10 in its debut on the Xetra bourse in Frankfurt after shares were priced at the lower end of its guidance range and experienced an opening delay of 45 minutes. Siemens's (OTCPK:SIEGY) medical equipment unit would still be valued at €28B, making it one of Germany's biggest listings in recent years and one of the largest European IPOs this year.

Whistle blown at Walmart... The world's largest retailer has been sued by a former executive, Tri Huynh, who accused the company of issuing misleading e-commerce results and firing him for complaining about it. "Walmart (NYSE:WMT) cut corners and cheated in a race to expand and gain market-share," having been "desperate to gain the ground it had long lost to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)."

Nike's No. 2 executive has resigned, setting off a management shuffle at the sportswear giant. Trevor Edwards, brand president and potential successor to CEO Mark Parker, will stay on as company advisor until his retirement from the company in August. Nike (NYSE:NKE) also disclosed that it recently received reports of "behavior occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values."

In a dramatic statement out of Detroit, Ford (NYSE:F) announced it's going all-in on hybrids. 75% of its lineup will be replaced in the hybrid push, while the automaker will add four new trucks and SUVs. The news comes as UBER discusses the possibility of installing its self-driving systems in Toyota (NYSE:TM) minivan models, expanding its partnerships with outside companies.

Following a ruling by a federal judge, owners of Dodge Ram and Jeep Grand Cherokees across eight U.S. states can now proceed toward trial over allegations that their vehicle software was designed to hide emissions up to 20x the legal limit. The Michigan-based unit of Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) was the first U.S. carmaker to be sued after VW (VLKAY) admitted to malfeasance in September 2015 in a scandal that eventually became known as Dieselgate.

New space race in the making... Vladimir Putin has announced a mission to Mars next year, followed by manned trips in a bid to colonize the Red Planet. NASA is also planning a mission - for the summer of 2020 - when the positions of the two planets relative to each other are optimal for a landing. Private companies are also in the mix, with SpaceX's (SPACE) Mars rocket likely ready for test flights in 2019.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force has awarded rocket launch competitors United Launch Alliance (BA, LMT) and SpaceX (SPACE) over half a billion dollars in new satellite contracts. Not over yet! There is another $10B in further Air Force contracts up for grabs to produce the 22 next-generation GPS III satellites. Lockheed won the first phase of the contract in 2008 but suffered delays due to issues with the navigation payload.

Listen on the go with the latest feature to Wall Street Breakfast! A daily podcast will be available by 8:30 a.m. on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).