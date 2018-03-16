Housing Market Is Slow - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/15/18)

Nucor is a better pick over Ternium.

Chegg has run up a lot, and it's advisable to book partial profits.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, March 15.

Bullish Call

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG): Book profits on half and let the rest run.

Bearish Calls

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN): The housing market is slow. Don't buy this one.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX): Avoid. Buy Nucor (NYSE:NUE), which pre-announced earnings and the stock is not even up.

