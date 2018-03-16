How Many Treasuries Do You Own?

If you are like most investors, the answer to the question asked in the title to this piece is, none. The reality is that there are no sophisticated government, endowment, family office, or wealthy individual investors who would share that view. Treasury bonds are a part of a portfolio that is absolutely secure when held to maturity. The conventional advice from Wall Street is for you to gamble with your future by holding nearly all of your money in stocks, with the notion that they will provide you with higher expected returns. Yet the concept of "the future return" that is supposed to come from the equity risk premium is not guaranteed. There is absolutely no reason why every single investor should not have some of their money saved in an investment that is absolutely secure when held to maturity.

The reality is that retirement will come, and when it does, you will need that money. Few investors plan for the possibility that their retirement could come at a most unfortunate time and the market sustains a very serious correction as it did for investors who retired in the Fall of 2008. What if you don't have 5-10 years to make back what you lose in a correction, or a deep financial crisis? People are drastically miscalculating their level of risk tolerance, and taking on far too much risk by buying stocks at ever higher prices. It seems investors are forgetting what it feels like to be down 30-50%. Everyone says "good I hope it goes down so I can buy more!" But in that moment you likely will not buy more; you will panic and sell what you have left. This is basic human psychology to protect what is left of what you thought you really had. In doing this you then lock in losses, and then try to time the market back in, or even worse, you never get back in, which only continues to perpetuate the cycle that leads to poverty.

Instead we need to rethink conservative investments, and how we approach saving and investing for the long run. I believe following a more conservative approach over the long run, that seeks to minimize losses, and provide a reasonable rate of return over a complete investment cycle is far better than the current conventional wisdom which is advocating that investors effectively gamble their way to wealth. Building wealth is like building a brick house, one at a time, methodically, slowly, prudently, over time. To do this we must follow the principles of conservative investment management, which seek to not only build wealth, but preserve the legacy you have built over decades and even generations. The only way we can do this with any level of certainty is to focus on the core of our portfolio, our savings.

Principles of Conservative Investment Management

I always find it interesting to turn on financial media and listen to the pundits debate the merits of one stock over another and whether they will beat earnings, and who upgraded them on the street. While this is quite entertaining, those who are seeking to build and manage wealth would be wise to ignore these short term thinkers. I manage wealth over a very long time frame and taking this approach requires a different set of parameters to operate from. I have found that over time, returns on your money are far less important than return of your money. Your income is ultimately your greatest wealth building tool. So a high savings rate, and a more conservative approach to investing that is consistently followed through the years will yield a bountiful harvest when it comes time to use said wealth to fund your goals.

I think far too often most small investors who watch these pundits are focused on the next day, week, month, or quarter. If you want to move from being a small investor to a large investor over time, then you would be wise to think long term, while maintaining tactical flexibility in the short to intermediate term in line with your long term plan. This is the difference between investing and speculating. Investors take a long term view, speculators suffer from some of the worst behavioral errors in financial research. They frequently have fear of missing out, follow a herd mentality, and buy and sell assets based upon news headlines or other short term factors. This is no way to build wealth and it is why I believe Charles Mackays classic "Extraordinary Popular Delusions and The Madness of Crowds" is required reading for any investor getting started on their wealth building journey.

In this piece I want to change how you think about saving and investing, and building wealth over a 20-30 year time frame or more. I will lay out for you the merits of conservative portfolio management, and why this is a better way to build wealth over the long run.

Conventional Wisdom Falls Short of Long Term Promises

In seeking to explain the merits of conservative investment management it is useful to begin by understanding conventional thinking, and what the results have been. Conventional investment management takes the approach that investors should take as much market risk as is possible, as early as possible and for as long as possible. This has resulted in many investors following a 100% allocation to stocks. While this may be appropriate for some investors, it is by no means an optimal way to prudently manage wealth and I want to show you why. Investors do not seem to remember how painful it is to lose 50% of their money and then have to sit and wait until the market returns it to you, if it ever does at all. In 2008 investors in the S&P 500 lost 54.73% peak to trough. This would have reduced a lifetime of work from say $1,000,000 down to $452,711 and required a return of 120.89%, which was not achieved until five years later in 2013, just to get back to even with a total return of 0% for the period! This is the risk you take when you follow the advice of Wall Street and over-allocate to stocks.

It is also important to note that it is in no small part due to extraordinary monetary policy that stocks recovered so quickly. Past episodes of market crashes have not been so kind to investors.

An investor who bought at the top of the market in 1929 would have been waiting well into the 1950s just to get back to even.

If we look at Japan's market, we see that an investor who bought at the peak in 1989, is still waiting to get back to even nearly 30 years later.

In 2000, an investor who fell for the internet bubble and bought at the height of the market would have been waiting until 2016 just to get back to even.

Don't get me wrong stocks can be a great tool for wealth creation and growth of capital when taken as a part of a well diversified long term investment portfolio, but the behavior we are seeing lately of 100% stock portfolios for all, and the complete shunning of bonds is starting to look a lot like the beginning stages of euphoria.

Why Bother With Bonds Anyway?

In this age of constantly advancing stock markets most investors believe that 100% stocks are the only way to invest. I have even seen those in retirement and of an advanced age, throw caution to the wind and put their life savings in 100% equity portfolios, reasoning that dividend paying stocks are somehow safer than the general market. If you are like most investors, the thought of including bonds in your investment portfolio evokes the emphatic NO! You may even reason, "bonds have no return anyway, so why should I bother with bonds?" Great question. The equity risk premium that we have heard so much about in academic literature has become the accepted model on Wall Street. Why, after all, would they sell you a 2,5,10 or even 30 year Treasury Zero when they can sell you a new stock every week generating a constant stream of commissions for their organization?

Rob Arnott, Chairman and CEO of Research Affiliates, wrote an interesting piece which was featured in The Journal of Indexes in 2009 entitled "Bonds: Why Bother?" In the piece, written just after the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, the author takes on the notion of a guaranteed equity risk premium stating:

"Bond skeptics generally point out that stocks have beaten bonds by 5 percentage points a year for many decades, and that stock returns mean-revert, so that the true long-term investor enjoys that higher return with little additional risks in 20-year and longer annualized returns. Recent events provide a powerful reminder that the risk premium is unreliable and that mean reversion cuts both ways; indeed, those 5 percent excess returns, earned in the auspicious circumstances of rising price-to-earnings ratios and rising bond yields, are a fast-fading memory, to which too many investors cling, in the face of starkly contradictory evidence. Most observers, whether bond skeptics or advocates, would be shocked to learn that the 40-year excess return for stocks, relative to holding and rolling ordinary 20-year Treasury bonds, is not even zero."

These days the fear has subsided and euphoria is very much beginning to advance. We see market participants throwing their money into speculative endeavors like bitcoin, and seeming to pay an endlessly higher and higher price for the FAANG names or Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOGL), which trade at a 29.52, 17.60, 346.99, 221.32, and 35.51 price/earnings ratio, respectively. Speculators seem to think they are guaranteed to make more money in stocks over time, regardless of the price they pay for equity securities. This is just not so. Again, Arnott:

As Figure 3 shows, the 1802 market peak was first exceeded in 1834—after a grim 32-year span encompassing a 12-year bear market, in which we lost almost half our wealth, and a 21-year bull market.7 The peak of 1802 was not convincingly exceeded until 1877, a startling 75 years later. After 1877, we left the old share price levels of 1802 far behind; those levels were exceeded more than fivefold by the top of the 1929 bull market. By some measures, we might consider this span, 1857–1929, to have been a seven-decade bull market, albeit with some nasty interruptions along the way. The crash of 1929–32 then delivered a surprise that has gone unnoticed, as far as I’m aware, for the past 76 years. Note that the drop from 1929–32 was so severe that share prices, expressed in real terms, briefly dipped below 1802 levels. This means that our own U.S. stock market history exhibits a 130-year span in which real share prices were flat—albeit with many swings along the way—and so delivered only the dividend to the stock market investor. The 20th century gives us another such span. From the share price peak in 1905, we saw bull and bear markets aplenty, but the bear market of 1982 (and the accompanying stagflation binge) saw share prices in real terms fall below the levels first reached in 1905—a 77-year span with no price appreciation in U.S. stocks.

Stocks for the long run? L-o-n-g run, indeed! A mere 20 percent additional drop from February 2009 levels would suffice to push the real level of the S&P 500 back down to 1968 levels. A decline of 45 percent from February 2009 levels—heaven forfend!—would actually bring us back to 1929 levels, in real inflation-adjusted terms. My point in exploring this extended stock market history is to demonstrate that the widely accepted notion of a reliable 5 percent equity risk premium is a myth."

The reality remains that investors' returns surrounding stock investments assume that they buy at the right time and sell at the right time, which most investors probably don't do. So this brings us back to the notion of constructing a conservative investment portfolio. The merits for doing this are many. first and foremost, you do not want to lose money, ever. The notion of taking more risk and getting more return is simply a myth. There is no guaranteed equity risk premium, and your returns are a function of when you buy, or the price you pay for the securities in question. Buying stocks at 3x book value does not guarantee you a risk adjusted return over the risk free rate.

Where Is my Equity Risk Premium?

Let's take an example of a young investor putting $10,000 into an S&P 500 index fund, in 1996, in the hopes of attaining this premium that is supposed to come from such an allocation to stocks. I chose 1996 randomly, also so we can dispel any notion of data mining, I want to look at multiple rolling periods here to illustrate my point.

The data tells us that in the period from 1996-2018 the 30 year zero coupon U.S. Treasury beat the S&P 500 index in all three available rolling ten year periods. Furthermore, the 30 year zero beat the S&P 500 index in 12 out of 18 rolling five year periods, or 67% of the time. This is because The Treasury Zero is bought at a deep discount to par and it is taking the money and compounding it for you over time you can not beat money that is compounding in this way.

Now the criticism that will undoubtedly be brought up is the notion that this is in the past, and bond yields are much lower today than they were in 1996. I would simply say this is to misunderstand the purpose of a Treasury. A Treasury is part of a portfolio that is absolutely secure when held to maturity. Also, while short term interest rates are controlled by central bankers, long term interest rates move based on the rate of inflation, and in the current economy, we have very little inflation.

The most recent reading showed a 0.2% gain in inflation, leaving it well anchored around 1.5%, and well below the 2% target. I think there are a number of data points that demonstrate that inflation is not in fact transitory nor is it rising to the 2% target any time soon, and there are a number of global factors that threaten its move lower not higher. So rates at the long end can move quite a bit lower from here. If the 10 year moves from around 3% down to 0.50% that would provide investors with an 83% return. If you think this is improbable, simply look at the economic data, and the comparative analysis from around the world. The 10 year German Bund currently has a yield of 0.59%. Switzerland government 10 years yield 0.09%. Why should the U.S. be so different from these other reputable government bond rates?

Where Is My Margin Of Safety?

"The secret of sound investment [can be summarized] into three words: MARGIN OF SAFETY... The margin of safety is always dependent on the price paid. It will be large at one price, small at some higher price, nonexistent at some still higher price. " -Benjamin Graham

Now again, don't get me wrong I am not advocating that investors get out of stocks, and hold 100% bond portfolios either. I think stocks are an important part of any long term investment portfolio. But I think Wall Streets models, and conventional wisdom that tells investors to hold 60-70% of their nest egg in stocks in retirement, is unwise, to say the least. You need far less stock allocation in my opinion than Wall Street would contend, if your objective is to grow and preserve your wealth.

Now stock market proponents will quickly rush in with their statistics about how an investment in stocks over x period of time yielded x% return, and that is all fine and good, but the reality is that those returns are in the past, in a different point in Americas history. What I, and probably you, are concerned with is what will future returns look like for real investors, not the mythical investors that most of those statistics rely on. I think for investors who do not invest in nice clear January 1 to December 31 time frames, and just randomly put money in the market, the future does not look like the past. At todays valuation of a P/E over 20x earnings, and a cyclical P/E of 32 this market is one of the most expensive in history.

Now I do not have a crystal ball, and I do not believe in investors timing the market. But with valuations at their current levels, we can expect low long term returns from equity securities. There is simply very few companies or markets around the world today that provide a requisite margin of safety to warrant the deployment of capital into stocks in the way we have seen. Investors are merely speculating on the future value of stocks, and we know how this ends, we just don't know when. However, it is likely that when it does end, it will wipe out the premium over T-bills for several years, and possibly decades worth of gains. This is why following a more conservative approach to wealth management is warranted. This principle is well illustrated in the period from 2000 to the present, nearly 20 years, in which a portfolio of intermediate term bonds have outperformed the S&P 500 index.

"By refusing to pay too much for an investment, you minimize the chances that your wealth will ever disappear or suddenly be destroyed." -Benjamin Graham

Stocks are now approaching a severe overvaluation level at three standard deviations from the mean. They are now more expensive than they were at the 1929 peak, and approaching the tech bubble peak. Investors committing fresh capital to this market must do so with a clear view of valuation and history. Stocks have never been more overvalued than they are right now, less the 2000 tech bubble which we are rapidly approaching.

Conclusion: Be Very Careful

Investors routinely overestimate their level of risk, and seek to attain additional alpha at times that are most disadvantageous where risk is asymmetrical to returns. U.S. Treasury securities with their guaranteed return when held to maturity, provide for a port in the storm of a grossly overvalued stock market, that is getting more overvalued by the day. Investors would be wise to follow a more conservative approach to managing their wealth that seeks to create competitive returns and safety of principal over a complete investment cycle. This comes from following the advice of the late, great Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, who stated

“The sound reason for increasing the percentage in common stocks beyond 50% would be the appearance of ‘bargain price’ levels created in a protracted bear market. Conversely, sound procedure would call for reducing the common-stock component below 50% when in the judgment of the investor the market level has become dangerously high.”

I think Benjamin Grahams' advice is timeless. The proper course of action for conservative investors is to hold a portfolio that seeks to balance risk and return in the current market environment, through prudent investment management. This means holding an allocation to stocks, bonds and cash that is in line with ones need and desire to take on risk, and the prospects for asset returns as calculated by current valuation measures. An investor following this path would be holding a far smaller allocation to stocks, especially in the U.S. and a much larger allocation to cash, and bonds. As always you want to maintain tactical flexibility that should the market dynamics change or valuation come down due to a large correction you can adjust accordingly. Following this path should provide a more dependable rate of return over a complete investment cycle, and allow investors to grow and preserve their wealth over generations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long US TREASURY SECURITIES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor. This article does not constitute tax advice. Every investor should consult their tax advisor or CPA before acting on any information contained herein.