Evaluation, Ratings And Updated Buy Prices For 94 Investments In The Rose Portfolio

QUALITY and SAFETY are #1 to most every investor especially the dividend investor for income. Traders look at stocks in a different perspective and are usually only looking for capital gain. My focus is generally both and to remain diversified into total income return my investments, however, this article will primarily focus on dividends.
Dividends
David Van Knapp wrote this - Quality Dividend Growth stocks ratings article.
It is an excellent starting point for anyone and allows me to dig even deeper into portfolio assessment and continue my work for quality ratings and buys for all of my holdings. His article also describes the analyst ratings in detail which can be found at the end of that article. In brief and from that article 4 key quality criteria or ratings are used; awarding each 5 points maximum to arrive at a top possible score of 20 points.
1- Value Line Safety rating
2-Value Line Financial strength rating
3-M* (Morning star) moat rating
4-S&P or Standard and Poor credit rating
These criteria ratings were applied to The David Fish dividend CCC payer list found here.
I will apply most of those same criteria to The Rose 94 investment portfolio but twist the points just a bit, which I list below. I will eliminate #3 or the M* moat rating, but instead apply a rating for being a routine dividend payer as from The Fish list. Most other Data used is from Fast Graphs- a paid subscriber service of Chuck Carnevale. I get Value Line ratings from a free library source.
I am keeping this as simple as I can as I believe investing should be just that and fun.
Rose Points:
Top score is 4 -earned using the following criteria:
1-S&P Credit rating:
Any type of A rating = 1
BBB of any type = 0.5
2-Value Line safety:
1 = 1
2 = 0.5
3-Value Line Financial points:
any type of A = 1
Any type of B =0.5
4-Dividend rising continuous payer # years:
>=10 = 1
>=5 = 0.5
The chart below shows the 94 investment portfolio with these Criteria, Rose points and stock type, if other than common, by the following abbreviations:
Adr = a foreign based company for Diageo (NYSE:DEO) and Anheuser (NYSE:BUD). They are no longer easy to rate for dividend consistency.
CEF= Closed End Fund
BDC= Business Development Company
E-REIT = equity Real Estate Investment Trust
M-REIT = mortgage REIT - could be agency or hybrid or other.
Preferred = preferred shares or debt from that business. In my case most of these have a $25 par basis.
I also only have F-t-F or fixed to floating rate types.
|Stock
|Ticker
|CR
|VL
|VL-F
|d yrs
|Pts
|Type
|AbbVie
|(NYSE:ABBV)
|A-
|3
|A
|6
|2.5
|Arbor Realty
|(NYSE:ABR)
|7
|0.5
|M-REIT
|A Data Proc
|(NASDAQ:ADP)
|AA
|1
|A++
|43
|4
|Great Ajax
|(NYSE:AJX)
|M-REIT
|Amgen
|(NASDAQ:AMGN)
|A
|1
|A++
|8
|3.5
|AMLP ETF
|(NYSEARCA:AMLP)
|ETF
|AMZA
|(NYSEARCA:AMZA)
|ETF
|Apple Hosp
|(NYSE:APLE)
|E-REIT
|Ares
|(NASDAQ:ARCC)
|BBB
|1
|BDC
|Boeing
|(NYSE:BA)
|A
|1
|A++
|7
|3.5
|B-Dickinson
|(NYSE:BDX)
|BBB+
|1
|A++
|46
|3.5
|Anheuser
|(BUD)
|A-
|1
|A++
|8adr
|3.5
|adr
|Blkstone
|(NYSE:BXMT)
|78
|M-REIT
|Cardinal H
|(NYSE:CAH)
|BBB+
|2
|A
|21
|3
|Celgene
|(NASDAQ:CELG)
|BBB+
|3
|A+
|1.5
|Cherry Hill
|(NYSE:CHMI)
|M-REIT
|Chimera-pB
|(CIM-b)
|preferred
|Colgate
|(NYSE:CL)
|AA -
|1
|A+
|54
|4
|Cummins
|(NYSE:CMI)
|A+
|2
|A+
|12
|3.5
|Corr Energy
|(NYSE:CORR)
|E-REIT
|Cisco
|(NASDAQ:CSCO)
|AA-
|1
|A++
|8
|3.5
|Covanta
|(NYSE:CVA)
|BB-
|3
|B
|0.5
|CVS
|(NYSE:CVS)
|BBB
|1
|A++
|14
|3.5
|Chevron
|(NYSE:CVX)
|AA -
|1
|A++
|31
|4
|Dominion
|(NYSE:D)
|BBB+
|2
|B++
|15
|2
|DCUD
|(DCUD)
|preferred
|Diageo
|(DEO)
|A-
|1
|A+
|7adr
|3
|adr
|Digital Realty
|(NYSE:DLR)
|BBB
|3
|B+
|13
|2
|E-REIT
|Duff N Phelp
|(NYSE:DNP)
|silver
|CEF
|EPR
|(NYSE:EPR)
|BBB-
|1
|E-REIT
|FS Investmt
|(NYSE:FSIC)
|BBB-
|BDC
|Gladstone
|(NASDAQ:GAIN)
|6
|1
|BDC
|Gen Mills
|(NYSE:GIS)
|BBB
|1
|A+
|14
|3
|Genuine Parts*
|(NYSE:GPC)
|A+
|1
|A+
|62
|4
|Home Depot
|(NYSE:HD)
|A
|1
|A++
|9
|3.5
|Hershey
|(NYSE:HSY)
|A
|2
|B++
|8
|2.5
|IBM
|(NYSE:IBM)
|A+
|1
|A++
|22
|4
|Intel
|(NASDAQ:INTC)
|A+
|1
|A++
|3
|3
|Iron Mt
|(NYSE:IRM)
|BB-
|3
|B+
|8
|0.5
|E-REIT
|J & J
|(NYSE:JNJ)
|AAA
|1
|A++
|55
|4
|Kraft-Heinz
|(NASDAQ:KHC)
|BBB-
|2
|A+
|5
|2.5
|Kimco
|(NYSE:KIM)
|BBB+
|3
|B+
|8
|2
|E-REIT
|Kimberly-Clk
|(NYSE:KMB)
|A
|1
|A++
|46
|4
|Coca-Cola
|(NYSE:KO)
|AA-
|1
|A++
|56
|4
|Lockheed M
|(NYSE:LMT)
|BBB+
|1
|A+
|15
|3.5
|Alliant
|(NYSE:LNT)
|A-
|2
|A
|15
|3.5
|Matercard
|(NYSE:MA)
|A
|1
|A++
|7
|3.5
|McDonalds
|(NYSE:MCD)
|BBB+
|1
|A++
|42
|3.5
|Mondelez
|(NASDAQ:MDLZ)
|BBB
|2
|A
|2
|Medtronic
|(NYSE:MDT)
|A
|1
|A++
|40
|4
|Met Life
|(NYSE:MET)
|A-
|3
|A
|2
|Madison Gas*
|(NASDAQ:MGEE)
|1
|A
|42
|4
|3M
|(NYSE:MMM)
|AA-
|1
|A++
|60
|4
|Altria
|(NYSE:MO)
|A-
|2
|B+
|48
|3
|Monroe Cap
|(NASDAQ:MRCC)
|BDC
|Newtek
|(NASDAQ:NEWT)
|BDC
|NGL-pb
|(NGL-b)
|preferred
|Nike
|(NYSE:NKE)
|AA-
|1
|A++
|16
|4
|New Res
|(NYSE:NRZ)
|5
|1
|M-REIT
|Omega H
|(NYSE:OHI)
|BBB-
|16-F
|1
|E-REIT
|Oxford Lane
|(NASDAQ:OXLC)
|M-REIT
|Occidental
|(NYSE:OXY)
|A
|3
|A
|14
|3
|Pepsico
|(NYSE:PEP)
|A+
|1
|A++
|45
|4
|Pfizer
|(NYSE:PFE)
|AA
|1
|A++
|8
|3.5
|Procter&G
|(NYSE:PG)
|AA-
|1
|A++
|61
|4
|Philip Morris
|(NYSE:PM)
|A
|2
|B++
|10
|3
|PennyMac-pb
|(PMT-b)
|preferred
|Brkfield RA
|(NYSE:RA)
|CEF
|RD Shell-B
|(RDS-B)
|A+
|2
|A+
|2.5
|Sabra H
|(NASDAQ:SBRA)
|BB+
|0.5
|E-REIT
|Starbucks
|(NASDAQ:SBUX)
|A-
|1
|A++
|8
|3.5
|JM Smucker
|(NYSE:SJM)
|BBB
|1
|A++
|20
|3.5
|Tanger
|(NYSE:SKT)
|BBB+
|0.5
|E-REIT
|Sutherland
|(NYSE:SLD)
|M-REIT
|Southern Co
|(NYSE:SO)
|A-
|2
|A
|17
|3.5
|Simon Prop
|(NYSE:SPG)
|A
|2
|A
|9
|3
|E-REIT
|STAG
|(NYSE:STAG)
|BBB
|8
|1
|E-REIT
|ATT
|(NYSE:T)
|BBB+
|1
|A++
|34
|3.5
|Teekay pb
|(TGP-b)
|preferred
|Target
|(NYSE:TGT)
|A
|2
|A
|50
|3.5
|Triple Pt
|(NYSE:TPVG)
|34
|BDC
|Uniti
|(NASDAQ:UNIT)
|B
|E-REIT
|Union Pac
|(NYSE:UNP)
|A
|1
|A++
|12
|4
|Visa
|(NYSE:V)
|A+
|1
|A++
|11
|4
|Valero
|(NYSE:VLO)
|BBB
|3
|A+
|8
|2
|Ventas
|(NYSE:VTR)
|BBB+
|3
|B+
|8
|1.5
|E-REIT
|Verizon
|(NYSE:VZ)
|BBB+
|1
|A++
|13
|3.5
|Wec Energy
|(NYSE:WEC)
|A-
|1
|A+
|15
|4
|WP Carey
|(NYSE:WPC)
|BBB
|3
|B+
|21
|2
|Wash Prime-ph
|(WPG-h)
|preferred
|Xcel
|(NYSE:XEL)
|A-
|1
|A+
|15
|4
|Exxon
|(NYSE:XOM)
|AA+
|1
|A++
|35
|4
UPDATED ratings:
CMI went from a VL 3 to a 2.
CAH from A credit rating to BBB+
CVS from BBB+ to BBB and
GIS from A- to BBB.
GPC and MGEE were given credit rating scores of "A" as they were not covered by S&P- I placed an asterisk on those names. Some might disagree with this, but they both have low debt and I do not know why they are not rated.
Also Note, S&P rating of BBB- or better, is considered "IG" or investment grade and thus those were allowed in my coverage for Rose points.
Rose Points comparison to DVK ratings:
This next chart shows the comparison.
DVK rating is to the left of the ticker.
4 Rose Points is Top Score.
The stocks are listed by descending order of the Rose points, which are shown to the right of the ticker. There are 25 stocks that show up with similarly top scores.
GPC fell through the cracks, so to say, in the rating by DVK. It has 62 years as a dividend champion.
It shows up here with 4 points near the top.
Rose Buy Price.
In a past article, here, I discuss historic high yield as a great time to buy.
Rose Buy column is the price, or lower, at which I would consider doing just that.
Y4B = the yield for that buy price.
|DVK
|stock
|R-Pts
|Rose Buy
|Y4B
|20
|ADP
|4
|100.8
|2.5
|19
|CL
|4
|66.4
|2.5
|19
|CVX
|4
|99.56
|4.5
|GPC*
|4
|86
|3.3
|18
|IBM
|4
|149- 156
|4.2- 4
|20
|JNJ
|4
|108
|3.3
|18
|KMB
|4
|114.3
|3.5
|20
|KO
|4
|41.3
|3.8
|19
|MDT
|4
|73.6
|2.5
|MGEE*
|4
|34
|3.8
|20
|MMM
|4
|217.6
|2.5
|20
|NKE
|4
|57
|1.4
|19
|PEP
|4
|110
|3.4
|20
|PG
|4
|73.4
|3.8
|19
|UNP
|4
|106
|2.75
|19
|V
|4
|110
|0.76
|17
|WEC
|4
|58
|3.8
|17
|XEL
|4
|38
|4
|19
|XOM
|4
|78.5
|4
|19
|AMGN
|3.5
|176
|3
|19
|BA
|3.5
|274
|2.5
|BDX
|3.5
|157.5
|2
|CAH
|3.5
|61.67
|3
|16
|CMI
|3.5
|158
|2.8
|19
|CSCO
|3.5
|41.67
|3
|CVS
|3.5
|76.66
|3
|19
|HD
|3.5
|172
|2.4
|LMT
|3.5
|328
|2.5
|LNT
|3.5
|35.26
|3.8
|19
|MA
|3.5
|142.86
|0.7
|MCD
|3.5
|146
|2.8
|20
|PFE
|3.5
|34
|4
|19
|SBUX
|3.5
|60
|2
|SJM
|3.5
|113.6
|2.8
|SO
|3.5
|45.78
|5.2
|T
|3.5
|33.5
|6
|TGT
|3.5
|64
|4
|VZ
|3.5
|47.2
|5
|GIS
|3
|50
|4
|INTC
|3
|40
|3
|MO
|3
|61.55
|4.5
|OXY
|3
|70
|4.4
|PM
|3
|97
|4.5
|ABBV
|2.5
|110
|3.5
|HSY
|2.5
|94.8
|2.9
|KHC
|2.5
|65
|4
|RDS-B
|2.5
|57.85
|6.5
|D
|2
|83.5
|4
|MDLZ
|2
|30
|3
|MET
|2
|45.71
|3.5
|VLO
|2
|80
|4
|WPC
|2
|62.6
|6.5
|CELG
|1.5
|95
|CVA
|0.5
|14.29
|7
Coverage Summary:
This is a shorter chart showing how only 59 stocks in the portfolio were covered by the "Rose Points" method and they are shown in the above chart. Some stocks did earn points for credit rating or even as a consistent upward dividend payer, but did not receive complete coverage. 22 investments received no coverage.
Green Light means I want more, much more for every holding especially the RICs, so I continue with more analysis.
Evaluation by Free Cash Flows and Pay Out
Data used is from Fast Graphs- a paid subscriber service of Chuck Carnevale
Abbreviations used in the next chart are as follows:
PO = PayOut ratios which may be from FFO and others from diluted earnings, and marked as "dil".
Just know RIC investments pay what is usually referred to as distributions and are allowed 90% or more PO, so do not become concerned with 100% PO or more for those. A common stock with a high PO would be cause for greater concern.
Long term debt to capital = LT D/C
Current Price/ Funds From Operations = Curr P/FFO
Normal 5 year P/FFO is the average= 5yr N P/FFO
Lots of charts - sorry, but due diligence means a lot of statistics and charts.
|PO
|stock
|LT D/C
|Curr P/FFO
|5yr N P/FFO
|Rose Buy
|Y4B
|47
|ABBV
|72
|18.4
|14
|98
|ABR
|63
|1.1
|8.4
|10
|61
|ADP
|33
|23.2
|20.7
|59
|AJX
|57
|12.8
|10
|37
|AMGN
|56
|12.5
|12.2
|AMLP
|Speculation
|S
|AMZA
|Speculation
|S
|69
|APLE
|25
|10
|17.8
|6.7
|100(5)
|ARCC
|40
|15.2
|10
|55
|BA
|84
|15.6
|10.8
|31
|BDX
|50
|18
|14
|80 FFO
|BUD
|55
|15
|13.5
|97
|BXMT
|71
|13.2
|13.9
|31
|8
|34
|CAH
|52
|10.3
|10.5
|CELG
|69
|12.9
|25.4
|97
|59 dil
|CHMI
|1.8
|4.9 dil
|5.9
|17
|11.5
|CIM-pb
|25
|55
|CL
|96
|20.2
|19.3
|40
|CMI
|15
|11.5
|12.3
|84 FFO
|CORR
|24
|10.3
|10.5
|37.5
|8
|46
|CSCO
|28
|15.4
|11
|53 FFO
|CVA
|84
|9
|7.7
|14.3
|7
|34
|CVS
|34
|8.6
|11.2
|117
|CVX
|17
|10.1
|8.4
|84
|D
|54
|9.9
|10.7
|DCUD
|50
|DEO
|35
|21
|20.6
|61 FFO
|DLR
|44
|16.6
|15
|81
|5
|DNP
|10
|7.8
|81 FFO
|EPR
|50
|11.1
|13.2
|60
|7.2
|74 dil
|FSIC
|42
|7.6
|10
|51 dil
|GAIN
|41
|8.9
|10
|62
|GIS
|54
|11.7
|12.9
|57
|GPC
|38
|16
|13.9
|50
|HD
|85
|17.5
|16.4
|54
|HSY
|53
|16.7
|18.7
|43
|IBM
|61
|8.9
|9.6
|31
|INTC
|26
|11.1
|7.8
|105FFO
|IRM
|73
|15.6
|16.1
|32.64
|7.2
|45
|JNJ
|32
|16.7
|15.5
|69
|KHC
|28
|72 FFO
|KIM
|48
|9.6
|16.2
|15.5
|7.2
|62
|KMB
|78
|13.4
|13.9
|77
|KO
|46
|26
|18.2
|56
|LMT
|98
|16.1
|14.4
|65
|LNT
|41
|9
|8.5
|20
|MA
|49
|33.1
|26.4
|58
|MCD
|112
|21.3
|15.3
|38
|MDLZ
|29
|23.1
|18.1
|37
|MDT
|32
|20.7
|13.7
|41
|MET
|38
|4.2
|8.2
|57
|MGEE
|33
|14.1
|7.8
|51
|MMM
|47
|22.2
|15.9
|75
|MO
|44
|23.4
|21.5
|90
|MRCC
|34
|13
|10.8
|93
|NEWT
|43
|17
|9.9
|NGL-b
|25
|9
|28
|NKE
|21
|27.2
|23.2
|70
|NRZ
|44
|18.18
|11
|78 FFO
|OHI
|54
|8.4
|10.9
|26.4
|10
|52 dil
|OXLC
|38
|10
|16.2
|47 FFO
|OXY
|30
|9.2
|9.6
|61
|PEP
|67
|16.3
|13.6
|48
|PFE
|29
|12.9
|12.2
|69.00%
|PG
|23
|15.7
|14.7
|89
|PM
|129
|18.8
|16.6
|PMT-b
|25
|8
|RA
|23.9
|10
|43 FFO
|RDS-B
|26
|7
|5.9
|57.8
|6.5
|71 FFO
|SBRA
|49
|7.4
|11.7
|18
|10
|51
|SBUX
|42
|18.3
|20.8
|39
|SJM
|36
|17.6
|12.7
|65 FFO
|SKT
|71
|9.8
|16.4
|20.3
|7
|76 dil
|SLD
|51
|14.8
|10
|76
|SO
|58
|6.7
|7.4
|64 FFO
|SPG
|77
|13.8
|18.4
|156-142
|5 -5.5
|83 FFO
|STAG
|45
|14
|15.2
|22
|6.5
|65
|T
|41
|5.7
|5.6
|TGP-b
|25
|8.5
|52
|TGT
|48
|5.7
|7
|101
|TPVG
|31
|12.5
|11.5
|115 FFO
|UNIT
|132
|7.9
|13
|18.5
|43
|UNP
|38
|14.5
|11.8
|20
|V
|33
|27.5
|26.5
|56
|VLO
|27
|7.6
|6
|75 FFO
|VTR
|50
|12
|14.9
|52.67
|6
|62
|VZ
|70
|7.3
|5.8
|66
|WEC
|42
|9.2
|9.1
|89 FFO
|WPC
|55
|13.4
|14.7
|62.92
|6.5
|WPG-h
|23
|8.1
|63
|XEL
|53
|7.1
|6.5
|85
|XOM
|10
|10.6
|10.3
Conclusion
I highlighted as bold any current P/FFO that was lower than the 5 year and that Ticker as well. These would seem like the better buy value. The Rose Buy price and yield is also included. I could suggest a few for you, but think you should do your own due diligence. I hope these charts help in starting you on the way.
Finally, I want to reveal my most recent activity.
ROSE BUYs and SELLs and a bit of discussion:
Sold:
Apollo Global (NYSE:APO): Sold @ ~ $32 with a tiny profit. This perhaps was short-sighted and I still like it. I am watching it and wanting it under $30 if possible. I have moved on without it for now.
Bristol Meyer (NYSE:BMY): Sold some at $65 through an option getting about $66 with it. I then sold the remainder for $67.25. My cost was about $48 last year or so, so nice profit on it in the Roth. The DGR on BMY is only 3% and it was bought for basically the capital appreciation alone.
NKE: trimmed some for $67. I don't need a lot of this growth stock and find it a bit overpriced, but it usually is.
Now the most controversial sale is:
Store (NYSE:STOR): Sold it all around the $23.88 level.
It is a triple net and I have WPC that qualifies there as well, which I keep to fill that slot for now.
Washington Prime Group, a retail B rated mall, (NYSE:WPG) was for a bad loss around $6 average in all accounts- I did replace it with WPG-h at a nice price of $21.28 and 8.8% yield, I believe it to be much safer than the common. I admit to being seduced by yield on it and mixed messages in my mind, but I decided to "Cut and Run" and go for quality elsewhere.
(GPC) was trimmed near 97.50. I was thinking 99 was closer to the overpriced area for it, but I wanted the cash.
Buys:
CMI: 2 purchases: 1 for $159.90 and the other for just below $165.
INTC: $46.36
SBRA: $16.91
PFE: $34.63
BXMT: $30.36
MRCC: $13.31
TPVG: $11.51
CHMI: $16.50
FSIC: $7.57
EPR: $58.29
ARCC: $15.90 average added to all preferred holdings under par $25 except CIM-b was $25.37.
CELG: $89
I hope to do a follow up article on all my costs per shares and % holdings and income soon.
I have overwhelmed you already and wish you the best with the information.
Know this is just what I do, and not a suggestion for you to do any of it.
Happy Investing Always.
Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: and 94 stocks in the charts