Evaluation, Ratings And Updated Buy Prices For 94 Investments In The Rose Portfolio

I reveal Rose buy prices and the corresponding yield for what I perceive to be a good value for these investments.

I will also delve into criteria I feel work best for the other investments, the RICs or Regulated Investment Companies using FFO or funds from operations and or free cash flows, along with diluted earnings in some cases.

The results will be compared it to the most recent results in an article by David Van Knapp where he gave ratings to stocks on the David Fish Dividend List.

The evaluation will involve my own newly developed Rose points scoring system using S&P credit ratings, VL safety ratings and financial strength along with dividend sustainability for covered common stocks.

I evaluate 94 investments as I discovered only 54 of them got adequate coverage by any rating agency such as Morning Star “M*” or Value Line “VL”.

QUALITY and SAFETY are #1 to most every investor especially the dividend investor for income. Traders look at stocks in a different perspective and are usually only looking for capital gain. My focus is generally both and to remain diversified into total income return my investments, however, this article will primarily focus on dividends.

Dividends

David Van Knapp wrote this - Quality Dividend Growth stocks ratings article.

It is an excellent starting point for anyone and allows me to dig even deeper into portfolio assessment and continue my work for quality ratings and buys for all of my holdings. His article also describes the analyst ratings in detail which can be found at the end of that article. In brief and from that article 4 key quality criteria or ratings are used; awarding each 5 points maximum to arrive at a top possible score of 20 points.

1- Value Line Safety rating

2-Value Line Financial strength rating

3-M* (Morning star) moat rating

4-S&P or Standard and Poor credit rating

These criteria ratings were applied to The David Fish dividend CCC payer list found here.

I will apply most of those same criteria to The Rose 94 investment portfolio but twist the points just a bit, which I list below. I will eliminate #3 or the M* moat rating, but instead apply a rating for being a routine dividend payer as from The Fish list. Most other Data used is from Fast Graphs- a paid subscriber service of Chuck Carnevale. I get Value Line ratings from a free library source.

I am keeping this as simple as I can as I believe investing should be just that and fun.

Rose Points:

Top score is 4 -earned using the following criteria:

1-S&P Credit rating:

Any type of A rating = 1

BBB of any type = 0.5

2-Value Line safety:

1 = 1

2 = 0.5

3-Value Line Financial points:

any type of A = 1

Any type of B =0.5

4-Dividend rising continuous payer # years:

>=10 = 1

>=5 = 0.5

The chart below shows the 94 investment portfolio with these Criteria, Rose points and stock type, if other than common, by the following abbreviations:

Adr = a foreign based company for Diageo (NYSE:DEO) and Anheuser (NYSE:BUD). They are no longer easy to rate for dividend consistency.

CEF= Closed End Fund

BDC= Business Development Company

E-REIT = equity Real Estate Investment Trust

M-REIT = mortgage REIT - could be agency or hybrid or other.

Preferred = preferred shares or debt from that business. In my case most of these have a $25 par basis.

I also only have F-t-F or fixed to floating rate types.

Stock Ticker CR VL VL-F d yrs Pts Type AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) A- 3 A 6 2.5 Arbor Realty (NYSE:ABR) 7 0.5 M- REIT A Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) AA 1 A++ 43 4 Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) M- REIT Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A 1 A++ 8 3.5 AMLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) ETF AMZA (NYSEARCA:AMZA) ETF Apple Hosp (NYSE:APLE) E- REIT Ares (NASDAQ:ARCC) BBB 1 BDC Boeing (NYSE:BA) A 1 A++ 7 3.5 B-Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) BBB+ 1 A++ 46 3.5 Anheuser (BUD) A- 1 A++ 8adr 3.5 adr Blkstone (NYSE:BXMT) 78 M- REIT Cardinal H (NYSE:CAH) BBB+ 2 A 21 3 Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) BBB+ 3 A+ 1.5 Cherry Hill (NYSE:CHMI) M- REIT Chimera-pB (CIM-b) preferred Colgate (NYSE:CL) AA - 1 A+ 54 4 Cummins (NYSE:CMI) A+ 2 A+ 12 3.5 Corr Energy (NYSE:CORR) E- REIT Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) AA- 1 A++ 8 3.5 Covanta (NYSE:CVA) BB- 3 B 0.5 CVS (NYSE:CVS) BBB 1 A++ 14 3.5 Chevron (NYSE:CVX) AA - 1 A++ 31 4 Dominion (NYSE:D) BBB+ 2 B++ 15 2 DCUD (DCUD) preferred Diageo (DEO) A- 1 A+ 7adr 3 adr Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) BBB 3 B+ 13 2 E- REIT Duff N Phelp (NYSE:DNP) silver CEF EPR (NYSE:EPR) BBB- 1 E- REIT FS Investmt (NYSE:FSIC) BBB- BDC Gladstone (NASDAQ:GAIN) 6 1 BDC Gen Mills (NYSE:GIS) BBB 1 A+ 14 3 Genuine Parts* (NYSE:GPC) A+ 1 A+ 62 4 Home Depot (NYSE:HD) A 1 A++ 9 3.5 Hershey (NYSE:HSY) A 2 B++ 8 2.5 IBM (NYSE:IBM) A+ 1 A++ 22 4 Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) A+ 1 A++ 3 3 Iron Mt (NYSE:IRM) BB- 3 B+ 8 0.5 E- REIT J & J (NYSE:JNJ) AAA 1 A++ 55 4 Kraft-Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) BBB- 2 A+ 5 2.5 Kimco (NYSE:KIM) BBB+ 3 B+ 8 2 E- REIT Kimberly-Clk (NYSE:KMB) A 1 A++ 46 4 Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) AA- 1 A++ 56 4 Lockheed M (NYSE:LMT) BBB+ 1 A+ 15 3.5 Alliant (NYSE:LNT) A- 2 A 15 3.5 Matercard (NYSE:MA) A 1 A++ 7 3.5 McDonalds (NYSE:MCD) BBB+ 1 A++ 42 3.5 Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) BBB 2 A 2 Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) A 1 A++ 40 4 Met Life (NYSE:MET) A- 3 A 2 Madison Gas* (NASDAQ:MGEE) 1 A 42 4 3M (NYSE:MMM) AA- 1 A++ 60 4 Altria (NYSE:MO) A- 2 B+ 48 3 Monroe Cap (NASDAQ:MRCC) BDC Newtek (NASDAQ:NEWT) BDC NGL-pb (NGL-b) preferred Nike (NYSE:NKE) AA- 1 A++ 16 4 New Res (NYSE:NRZ) 5 1 M- REIT Omega H (NYSE:OHI) BBB- 16-F 1 E- REIT Oxford Lane (NASDAQ:OXLC) M- REIT Occidental (NYSE:OXY) A 3 A 14 3 Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) A+ 1 A++ 45 4 Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) AA 1 A++ 8 3.5 Procter&G (NYSE:PG) AA- 1 A++ 61 4 Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) A 2 B++ 10 3 PennyMac-pb (PMT-b) preferred Brkfield RA (NYSE:RA) CEF RD Shell-B (RDS-B) A+ 2 A+ 2.5 Sabra H (NASDAQ:SBRA) BB+ 0.5 E- REIT Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) A- 1 A++ 8 3.5 JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) BBB 1 A++ 20 3.5 Tanger (NYSE:SKT) BBB+ 0.5 E- REIT Sutherland (NYSE:SLD) M- REIT Southern Co (NYSE:SO) A- 2 A 17 3.5 Simon Prop (NYSE:SPG) A 2 A 9 3 E- REIT STAG (NYSE:STAG) BBB 8 1 E- REIT ATT (NYSE:T) BBB+ 1 A++ 34 3.5 Teekay pb (TGP-b) preferred Target (NYSE:TGT) A 2 A 50 3.5 Triple Pt (NYSE:TPVG) 34 BDC Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT) B E- REIT Union Pac (NYSE:UNP) A 1 A++ 12 4 Visa (NYSE:V) A+ 1 A++ 11 4 Valero (NYSE:VLO) BBB 3 A+ 8 2 Ventas (NYSE:VTR) BBB+ 3 B+ 8 1.5 E- REIT Verizon (NYSE:VZ) BBB+ 1 A++ 13 3.5 Wec Energy (NYSE:WEC) A- 1 A+ 15 4 WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) BBB 3 B+ 21 2 Wash Prime-ph (WPG-h) preferred Xcel (NYSE:XEL) A- 1 A+ 15 4 Exxon (NYSE:XOM) AA+ 1 A++ 35 4

UPDATED ratings:

CMI went from a VL 3 to a 2.

CAH from A credit rating to BBB+

CVS from BBB+ to BBB and

GIS from A- to BBB.

GPC and MGEE were given credit rating scores of "A" as they were not covered by S&P- I placed an asterisk on those names. Some might disagree with this, but they both have low debt and I do not know why they are not rated.

Also Note, S&P rating of BBB- or better, is considered "IG" or investment grade and thus those were allowed in my coverage for Rose points.

Rose Points comparison to DVK ratings:

This next chart shows the comparison.

DVK rating is to the left of the ticker.

4 Rose Points is Top Score.

The stocks are listed by descending order of the Rose points, which are shown to the right of the ticker. There are 25 stocks that show up with similarly top scores.

GPC fell through the cracks, so to say, in the rating by DVK. It has 62 years as a dividend champion.

It shows up here with 4 points near the top.

Rose Buy Price.

In a past article, here, I discuss historic high yield as a great time to buy.

Rose Buy column is the price, or lower, at which I would consider doing just that.

Y4B = the yield for that buy price.

DVK stock R-Pts Rose Buy Y4B 20 ADP 4 100.8 2.5 19 CL 4 66.4 2.5 19 CVX 4 99.56 4.5 GPC* 4 86 3.3 18 IBM 4 149- 156 4.2- 4 20 JNJ 4 108 3.3 18 KMB 4 114.3 3.5 20 KO 4 41.3 3.8 19 MDT 4 73.6 2.5 MGEE* 4 34 3.8 20 MMM 4 217.6 2.5 20 NKE 4 57 1.4 19 PEP 4 110 3.4 20 PG 4 73.4 3.8 19 UNP 4 106 2.75 19 V 4 110 0.76 17 WEC 4 58 3.8 17 XEL 4 38 4 19 XOM 4 78.5 4 19 AMGN 3.5 176 3 19 BA 3.5 274 2.5 BDX 3.5 157.5 2 CAH 3.5 61.67 3 16 CMI 3.5 158 2.8 19 CSCO 3.5 41.67 3 CVS 3.5 76.66 3 19 HD 3.5 172 2.4 LMT 3.5 328 2.5 LNT 3.5 35.26 3.8 19 MA 3.5 142.86 0.7 MCD 3.5 146 2.8 20 PFE 3.5 34 4 19 SBUX 3.5 60 2 SJM 3.5 113.6 2.8 SO 3.5 45.78 5.2 T 3.5 33.5 6 TGT 3.5 64 4 VZ 3.5 47.2 5 GIS 3 50 4 INTC 3 40 3 MO 3 61.55 4.5 OXY 3 70 4.4 PM 3 97 4.5 ABBV 2.5 110 3.5 HSY 2.5 94.8 2.9 KHC 2.5 65 4 RDS-B 2.5 57.85 6.5 D 2 83.5 4 MDLZ 2 30 3 MET 2 45.71 3.5 VLO 2 80 4 WPC 2 62.6 6.5 CELG 1.5 95 CVA 0.5 14.29 7

Coverage Summary:

This is a shorter chart showing how only 59 stocks in the portfolio were covered by the "Rose Points" method and they are shown in the above chart. Some stocks did earn points for credit rating or even as a consistent upward dividend payer, but did not receive complete coverage. 22 investments received no coverage.

Green Light means I want more, much more for every holding especially the RICs, so I continue with more analysis.

Evaluation by Free Cash Flows and Pay Out

Data used is from Fast Graphs- a paid subscriber service of Chuck Carnevale

Abbreviations used in the next chart are as follows:

PO = PayOut ratios which may be from FFO and others from diluted earnings, and marked as "dil".

Just know RIC investments pay what is usually referred to as distributions and are allowed 90% or more PO, so do not become concerned with 100% PO or more for those. A common stock with a high PO would be cause for greater concern.

Long term debt to capital = LT D/C

Current Price/ Funds From Operations = Curr P/FFO

Normal 5 year P/FFO is the average= 5yr N P/FFO

Lots of charts - sorry, but due diligence means a lot of statistics and charts.

PO stock LT D/C Curr P/FFO 5yr N P/FFO Rose Buy Y4B 47 ABBV 72 18.4 14 98 ABR 63 1.1 8.4 10 61 ADP 33 23.2 20.7 59 AJX 57 12.8 10 37 AMGN 56 12.5 12.2 AMLP Speculation S AMZA Speculation S 69 APLE 25 10 17.8 6.7 100(5) ARCC 40 15.2 10 55 BA 84 15.6 10.8 31 BDX 50 18 14 80 FFO BUD 55 15 13.5 97 BXMT 71 13.2 13.9 31 8 34 CAH 52 10.3 10.5 CELG 69 12.9 25.4 97 59 dil CHMI 1.8 4.9 dil 5.9 17 11.5 CIM-pb 25 55 CL 96 20.2 19.3 40 CMI 15 11.5 12.3 84 FFO CORR 24 10.3 10.5 37.5 8 46 CSCO 28 15.4 11 53 FFO CVA 84 9 7.7 14.3 7 34 CVS 34 8.6 11.2 117 CVX 17 10.1 8.4 84 D 54 9.9 10.7 DCUD 50 DEO 35 21 20.6 61 FFO DLR 44 16.6 15 81 5 DNP 10 7.8 81 FFO EPR 50 11.1 13.2 60 7.2 74 dil FSIC 42 7.6 10 51 dil GAIN 41 8.9 10 62 GIS 54 11.7 12.9 57 GPC 38 16 13.9 50 HD 85 17.5 16.4 54 HSY 53 16.7 18.7 43 IBM 61 8.9 9.6 31 INTC 26 11.1 7.8 105FFO IRM 73 15.6 16.1 32.64 7.2 45 JNJ 32 16.7 15.5 69 KHC 28 72 FFO KIM 48 9.6 16.2 15.5 7.2 62 KMB 78 13.4 13.9 77 KO 46 26 18.2 56 LMT 98 16.1 14.4 65 LNT 41 9 8.5 20 MA 49 33.1 26.4 58 MCD 112 21.3 15.3 38 MDLZ 29 23.1 18.1 37 MDT 32 20.7 13.7 41 MET 38 4.2 8.2 57 MGEE 33 14.1 7.8 51 MMM 47 22.2 15.9 75 MO 44 23.4 21.5 90 MRCC 34 13 10.8 93 NEWT 43 17 9.9 NGL-b 25 9 28 NKE 21 27.2 23.2 70 NRZ 44 18.18 11 78 FFO OHI 54 8.4 10.9 26.4 10 52 dil OXLC 38 10 16.2 47 FFO OXY 30 9.2 9.6 61 PEP 67 16.3 13.6 48 PFE 29 12.9 12.2 69.00% PG 23 15.7 14.7 89 PM 129 18.8 16.6 PMT-b 25 8 RA 23.9 10 43 FFO RDS-B 26 7 5.9 57.8 6.5 71 FFO SBRA 49 7.4 11.7 18 10 51 SBUX 42 18.3 20.8 39 SJM 36 17.6 12.7 65 FFO SKT 71 9.8 16.4 20.3 7 76 dil SLD 51 14.8 10 76 SO 58 6.7 7.4 64 FFO SPG 77 13.8 18.4 156-142 5 -5.5 83 FFO STAG 45 14 15.2 22 6.5 65 T 41 5.7 5.6 TGP-b 25 8.5 52 TGT 48 5.7 7 101 TPVG 31 12.5 11.5 115 FFO UNIT 132 7.9 13 18.5 43 UNP 38 14.5 11.8 20 V 33 27.5 26.5 56 VLO 27 7.6 6 75 FFO VTR 50 12 14.9 52.67 6 62 VZ 70 7.3 5.8 66 WEC 42 9.2 9.1 89 FFO WPC 55 13.4 14.7 62.92 6.5 WPG-h 23 8.1 63 XEL 53 7.1 6.5 85 XOM 10 10.6 10.3

Conclusion

I highlighted as bold any current P/FFO that was lower than the 5 year and that Ticker as well. These would seem like the better buy value. The Rose Buy price and yield is also included. I could suggest a few for you, but think you should do your own due diligence. I hope these charts help in starting you on the way.

Finally, I want to reveal my most recent activity.

ROSE BUYs and SELLs and a bit of discussion:

Sold:

Apollo Global (NYSE:APO): Sold @ ~ $32 with a tiny profit. This perhaps was short-sighted and I still like it. I am watching it and wanting it under $30 if possible. I have moved on without it for now.

Bristol Meyer (NYSE:BMY): Sold some at $65 through an option getting about $66 with it. I then sold the remainder for $67.25. My cost was about $48 last year or so, so nice profit on it in the Roth. The DGR on BMY is only 3% and it was bought for basically the capital appreciation alone.

NKE: trimmed some for $67. I don't need a lot of this growth stock and find it a bit overpriced, but it usually is.

Now the most controversial sale is:

Store (NYSE:STOR): Sold it all around the $23.88 level.

It is a triple net and I have WPC that qualifies there as well, which I keep to fill that slot for now.

Washington Prime Group, a retail B rated mall, (NYSE:WPG) was for a bad loss around $6 average in all accounts- I did replace it with WPG-h at a nice price of $21.28 and 8.8% yield, I believe it to be much safer than the common. I admit to being seduced by yield on it and mixed messages in my mind, but I decided to "Cut and Run" and go for quality elsewhere.

(GPC) was trimmed near 97.50. I was thinking 99 was closer to the overpriced area for it, but I wanted the cash.

Buys:

CMI: 2 purchases: 1 for $159.90 and the other for just below $165.

INTC: $46.36

SBRA: $16.91

PFE: $34.63

BXMT: $30.36

MRCC: $13.31

TPVG: $11.51

CHMI: $16.50

FSIC: $7.57

EPR: $58.29

ARCC: $15.90 average added to all preferred holdings under par $25 except CIM-b was $25.37.

CELG: $89

I hope to do a follow up article on all my costs per shares and % holdings and income soon.

I have overwhelmed you already and wish you the best with the information.

Know this is just what I do, and not a suggestion for you to do any of it.

Happy Investing Always.

