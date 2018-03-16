58.Com: Strong Sales And Earnings Growth To Drive Stock

The stock is poised to outperform as the company continues to grow at an above average pace.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) is a China-based online classified marketplace. It is considered to be the Craigslist of China. 58.com enables merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business.

58.com has an attractive valuation and high-growth rates for revenue and earnings. The company just recently reported strong results for both Q4 and the full year of 2017. Membership revenue increased 28% and online marketing services revenue increased 37% year over year. Further double-digit gains are expected for revenue and earnings growth in 2018 and 2019 (consensus). I expect the attractive valuation and strong growth to drive the stock to outperform over at least the next 2 years.

I am going with a 2-year timeline because growth in China, as measured by GDP, is projected to grow at 6.4% in 2018 and 6.3% in 2019. This growth should be robust enough to allow 58.com to grow at a strong pace.

Strong Demand for 58.com’s Services

58.com stated in the Q4 2017 conference call that they are seeing strong demand for online classified ads for job listings, used cars, real estate and other used goods. The company decided to increase prices 10% this year for employment ads because demand has been strong enough to support the increase. The company also justifies the price increase because they are increasing traffic which is giving merchants higher ROI for their ad dollars. The company derives about 20% of revenue from job listings.

Another 20% of the company's revenue is derived from used vehicle sales and other used goods. China’s vehicle market is expected to grow 5% annually through 2020 according to a McKinsey study. China is the world’s largest auto market, which is natural since the country has the world’ largest population with 1.4 billion people. Furthermore, 76% of China’s urban population is expected to be considered middle class by 2022. Back in 2000, only 4% of China’s urban population was considered middle class. As more people enter the middle class in China, there are likely to be more people buying and selling cars. This is positive for 58.com’s used car online classified ads.

The largest driver for 58.com is the real estate market (sales and rentals), which comprises about 40% of revenue. Some initial forecasts for the real estate market in China called for a slowdown in 2018. The same forecast also stated that the property market is expected to remain relatively stable if there is no major change in China’s policy. Office leasing is expected to remain stable in 2018 with the market being driven by tech and financial firms.

While there was some slowing in the real estate market in the beginning of 2018, recent news shows that the market is recovering as of the week ending 3/4/2018. The report stated that amount of new homes sold increased 175% over the previous week. So, if the overall market remains in the range of relatively stable to growing, real estate related classified ads should continue to generate significant revenue for 58.com.

The remaining 20% of revenue comes from yellow page listings. Yellow page listings should remain relatively stable since businesses need to maintain a continual advertising presence to generate ongoing sales.

Operational Efficiency Improvement

The company’s efforts to improve operational efficiency can be summed up with three major focus points: training, IT infrastructure, and sales. 58.com is focused on improving management and the sales team through training. With management, the focus is on making them more efficient with business inventory control.

The initiative to improve IT infrastructure is aimed to enable the sales team to be more productive. With sales, the company is using the power of mobile internet to enable customers to be more independent and to drive them to purchase 58.com’s services. The company expects these efforts to materialize over the next 2 to 3 years.

These efforts towards operational efficiencies should have a two-pronged benefit for top-line revenue and bottom-line profits. Driving sales will help grow revenue. The overall efficiencies will help drive down costs to improve profitability.

Attractively Valued for a High Growth Company

58.com’s high growth is expected to continue over at least the next two years and probably longer. Consensus estimates show that revenue is expected to grow at about 23% in 2018 and 22% in 2019. Earnings are expected to grow 30% in 2018 and 48% in 2019. Since the company is growing at such a strong pace, I like to use the PEG ratio to value the company.

The PEG ratio factors in the 5-year expected earnings growth for the company. 58.com is trading with a PEG of 0.73. I’m typically pleased to see high growth stocks trade with PEGs between 1 and 2. When I see a high growth profitable company trading with a PEG below one, it is a typically a bargain valuation and that is the case that I see with 58.com. The company’s annual growth rate is higher than the forward PE.

58.com is trading about 59% below the Internet Information Providers industry’s average PEG of 1.78. A few specific competitors in the industry with similar market caps are also trading with higher valuations than 58.com. Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) are trading with PEGs of 1.00 and 0.89 respectively. 58.com’s undervaluation should give the stock some room to move higher as the company continues to grow revenue and earnings at strong above-average double-digit rates.

Outlook for 58.com

Even with fluctuations in economic activity in China, the need for online classified information will continue. 58.com is the go-to site for online classified ads in China. 58.com has plenty of room for growth. The company has 800,000 paying merchants right now. This is expected to grow to 1 million in the near future. I’m confident that the amount of merchants will grow well beyond that as the company expands into new towns and gains more users.

I will point out that the main risk for the company would be a significant slowdown in the amount of real estate, job listings and auto-related ads. 58.com derives a large portion of revenue from these markets (about 80% combined). So, an economic slowdown would likely have a negative effect on the amount spent on these ads.

At a minimum, I think it is reasonable for the stock to gain 30% annually over the next two years. As I stated, the low PEG ratio could allow the stock to make larger gains during this time period. With revenue growth of over 20% annually and earnings growth of over 30% annually, 58.com’s stock is poised to increase at an above average market-outperforming pace. The low valuation in terms of the PEG ratio will help drive the stock to potentially increase by more than the pace of earnings growth.

Since the overall market has been volatile this year, I’ll go with a conservative estimate and assume that the current PEG ratio will remain in the 70s range. So, the stock price appreciation will be driven primarily by earnings growth, if the high volatility remains. My one-year price target is $108 and my two-year price target is $140. This is based on annual gains of 30%, driven by earnings growth.

