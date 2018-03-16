Inconsistent Government Is Sending Mixed Signals - Cramer's Mad Money (3/15/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, March 15.

Cramer said investors are confused with the inconsistency of the government, which is sending mixed signals. First, the President riled the markets with steel and aluminum tariffs, then he appointed Larry Kudlow as the chief economic adviser.

The Senate then passed a bill to roll back some portions of the Dodd-Frank Act which will be beneficial for banks as it means less regulation. "However, what matters far more for the banks is the way the regulators treat them, and at least within this administration, the regulators are about as friendly as it gets. There have been so few cases brought by any agency against any bank that I keep expecting to hear about big layoffs in the compliance and legal departments of these institutions," said Cramer. This could hurt the job growth.

Any loosened regulation is good for the banks and thus US financials. On the other hand, the oil companies that were benefiting from Trump's deregulation got a blow when FERC passed new regulation for oil pipeline companies. On top of that, the Trump administration blocked the Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) - Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) deal.

Such mixed messages are bad for the market, but overall Cramer is bullish on stocks, especially bank stocks.

Toys R Us

Toys R Us started the bankruptcy process and Cramer said it was bound to happen. "In the end, this chain had no reason for being. Toys R Us offered nothing special: not the lowest price, not the best selection, not the best service, not the best locations. Just nothing," he added.

Cramer said the writing was on the wall since 20 years, when the toy retailer went private and loaded $7.5B in debt. "I think that Toys was doomed at the turn of the century, something you could see at the time in its stagnant sales and not-so-hot stock price," said Cramer.

Amazon had made Toys R Us its exclusive vendor around the year 2000, and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) raised the competition bar by offering popular toys at lower prices. While many thought the partnership with Amazon was good, it actually worked against them as Amazon used their knowledge to offer toys at lower prices with better service.

Toys R Us was one of the greatest growth stories in 1980s. "It was what we called the category killer, cleaning up against what were basically tens of thousands of mom-and-pop toy stores all over the country. You quickly started seeing the telltale decline in same-store sales that amounts to the death rattle for a retailer. Essentially, Toys R Us was done when it had a 2% decline in same-store sales in the 1999 Christmas season," said Cramer.

The company could have stayed afloat longer if it had less debt but that would have only delayed the bankruptcy as it was outsmarted by smarter and better companies.

CEO interview - Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

The stock of Intel is the most under-appreciated in technology according to Cramer and it is up 38% in the last six months. Cramer interviewed CEO Brian Krzanich to know the company's roadmap and the rumors of Broadcom acquisition.

Krzanich said Broadcom acquisition was not in the company's immediate interests. "I can't speak about rumors, but I can tell you we've made two big acquisitions in Intel's history – with Altera and Mobileye. We're heads down on making those successful and right and they're our growth engines for the future," he added.

When questioned that the acquisition could help Intel's move on 5G, Krzanich thinks otherwise. "5G is important, but we think we already have the end-to-end product, from the data center, which is important in 5G, all the way out to the modem. We have those products already," he added.

The company's new strategy is data centric and their data center, Altera's circuits business and the internet of things business already accounts for a big chunk of Intel's revenue. "I think Wall Street is just now starting to believe and understand just what that means. And you see it in our stock price. You see people believing it now," he added.

Commenting on the recent security flaws of Intel chips, Krzanich said that Intel takes security seriously. "Security is an ongoing thing. I always remind people it's kind of like your house. As long as you have a door or window to get in, somebody's going to try and bust it open."

He said that the stock sales by him were pre-planned and he had no insider information. "This was about me just simply doing a diversification. Intel has a very complete process that I go through any time I want to sell that ensures I have no insider information. It's still the biggest single investment I have."

CEO interview - HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Is there a new life to the PC business? The stock of HP has been growing and the company had a good last quarter. Cramer interviewed CEO Dion Weisler to know about the growth in PC business.

Their last quarter saw fifth consecutive good growth in PC business and 14% growth in printing. "It's really off the back of incredible innovation, hyper-segmentation, cost control and just making the PC cool," said Weisler.

Commenting on the 3-D printing business, he said, "The 3-D printing market isn't gigantic yet. It's only a $5B market. The potential is to tap into the $12T manufacturing industry because it is a much better mousetrap: lower inventory, just in time, manufacturing democratized, less shipping all around the world, less cost of capital tied up, for all sorts of reasons." It's a question of when and not if. The company's technology helps print 10 times faster and at a fraction of the cost of the competitors.

For the legacy printing and copier business, Weisler believes there is lot of room to grow. Their acquisition of the Samsung Electronics printing business will give HP access to $55B copier market. "We did the Samsung acquisition because it opens up the other $55 billion copier market to us. We have very low market share in that market segment, but we're growing there and so it gives us a growth platform for many years to come."

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX): It's a great stock. Cramer doesn't think it is losing steam. He however suggested booking partial profits.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS): It sells at 12 times next year earnings. Cramer thinks it should trade at multiple of 15 and deserves to trade over $300.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.