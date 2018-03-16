Weird, Alternative, Niche, Unconventional: Gaia

This article is an all-out empirical analysis of the company. I intend to use it to establish whether or not to invest in the most alternative company I have ever come across.

1. Namaste on demand



GAIA (GAIA) is a really unconventional company. An apt description was perfectly captured by the title of a Seeking Alpha article by Galileo Russell on the company; Gaia: The Netflix Of Yoga. Its streaming video on demand (SVOD) platform operates through four content channels; (1) Yoga; (2) Transformation; (3) Seeking Truth; and (4) Film and Docs. I would advise readers to visit the company's website to get a rawer feel.

This article is intended to be an all-out empirical analysis of GAIA's potential to deliver excess outsized returns over the long term. The basis of this analysis is the company's stated targets to hit 1 million subscribers by the end of FY2019, and in FY2021 reach 1.6 million subscribers, $150M in revenue and $60M in pre-tax income. Fundamentally, if these targets are met, the capital returns generated for current investors would be extremely material.

2. Modeling the future; can Gaia generate excess returns?

The potential to realize alpha on a stock portfolio is a key driver for investors who conduct extensive due diligence to find nuggets of gold in a river of mud. GAIA is potentially this glistening piece of yellow metal. To establish this I have constructed a financial model of the next 5 years to FY 2022.

GAIA hit their target of 80% subscriber growth in FY2017 to reach 364,000. Thus, to hit their target of 1,000,000 subscribers in FY2019 they will need to grow by at least 75% in FY2018 and 60% in FY2019. Interestingly, they are just scratching the surface of their targeted total addressable market (TAM).

As 7% of the global OTT video service subscriptions in 2022 is 21 million. The uniqueness of their content puts a hard limit on the type of individuals who would subscribe to them. As the title of the article states, GAIA is ... weird. Very weird. While exploring their Instagram page to gauge their subscribers I was absolutely flabbergasted by their content. This part of the article is where I stop the focus on numbers and try to put forward an argument, albeit a relatively theoretical one as to why GAIA's weirdness is a competitive advantage.

Against the backdrop of religion, fake news (aka alternative facts), and vivid Internet spurned sub-cultures, the 21st century is weird. Our cognizance of reality, and critically our perception of weirdness is fundamentally shaped by the context of our upbringing.

A practicing Hindu would find the American status quo of eating beef burgers weird, a British person would find not driving on the left side of the road weird, a devout vegan would find a scrambled egg, bacon and toast the ultimate act of weirdness. Initially, the prospect of investing in such a weird company made me uncomfortable. But how do we gauge weird? Most importantly, if weird to you is someone else's normal, and a company is satiating that demand for weirdness, then GAIA still remains a glistening piece of yellow metal in a river of mud.

GAIA also targets around 1.6 million subscribers in FY2021, finally rising to 2 million in FY2022.

GAIA's revenue ramp according to their targeted revenue of $150 million in FY2021 could see them realize a revenue CAGR of 51.94%. A very ambitious target that will require an immense amount of marketing spend. The model puts forward three potential market values for the company if they reached this. The most pessimistic would see GAIA trade on a P/S ratio of 2 at a market cap of $301 million. However, for a fast-growing SVOD company, this is very low. The highest P/S ratio of 4 would see them trade at a market cap of $603 million.

2b. Forecasted consolidated statement of operations for FY2021

I try to construct GAIA's statement of operations as per its FY2021 targets.

Notes to the statement:

1. Streaming is 96.3% of revenue from 92.7% in 2017.

2. The projected gross margin is 85%.

3. I estimate an increase in debt expense to $2.7 million.

The forecasted statement also assumes that selling and operating expenses (S&O) will increase to $57.3 million. While corporate, general and administrative expenses will increase to $8.2 million. Aggregating these figures leave GAIA with $60 million in income before income taxes. Applying a modest multiple of 20 would mean GAIA could trade on a materially higher share price than it does now. However, the biggest risk to this is marketing costs.

3. The marketing risk and the future shorts

GAIA's marketing spend in FY2017 was $25.7 million. This meant that with 162,200 subscribers added, marketing spend per customer was $158.45 (actualizes churn). This is high.

However, it is down 17.2% from FY2016. Extrapolating FY2017 marketing spend per customer to FY2021, GAIA would need to spend $43.3 million in advertising in FY2018 to reach 637,000 subscribers. This number desperately needs to come down as the company only has cash of $32.8 million as at the end of FY2017. GAIA will either need to raise more cash through debt, a share offering or push out its targets. The forecasted statement does not delineate marketing spend as its included in the $57.3 million of S&O, but marketing spend as a percentage of S&O was 42.05% in FY2015, 52.88% in FY2016, and 58.44% in FY2017. A clear upward trend. Marketing spend and a percent of S&O in FY2021 will be likely between 70%-82%. A further decline in marketing spend per customer, coupled with their continued ramp in revenue will be very welcome. It is also important to state that while seemingly high, the marketing spend could still be a sustainable percentage of the lifetime value of a subscriber.

I also think GAIA's content will welcome a plethora of shorts as the company grows and garners more attention. I am picturing the Citron report right now; "GAIA: A purveyor of fairy tales, go short!!" I will welcome this as a buy the dip opportunity.

4. Conclusion

While GAIA does present a unique set of risks, the company's future will be extremely bright if it delivers on its very ambitious targets. GAIA sits at a rare intersection of a prudent investment and a source of vivacious spirituality. A niche that has been shunned and is now being rightfully addressed. Shrewd investors have the opportunity to profit from this, as this new paradigm is only set to grow globally year-on-year for the next decade. Yes, the company is weird, alternative, niche and unconventional. But if there is a market for this, then I, too, am weird.

