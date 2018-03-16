What GE And Tesla Now Have In Common, And A Better Investment In The Field

There have been two recent and related announcements in the American power market. The lesser noticed one is much more important.

General Electric (GE) recently issued a press release detailing its entry into the energy storage market. Readers on this site will already be aware that this is a market thatTesla (TSLA) has been working in for some time. This article will examine why energy storage is a market that everyone wants to be in and offer a far superior related investment option.

The Announcement That Really Mattered

The catalyst for GE's move is a ruling that I've been waiting on for some time: The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is doing away with regulations that inhibited the use of electrical storage amongst power providers. My Marketplace Service reported the ruling within minutes due to its importance to American energy markets.

To simplify, energy sources were previously classified as one of several types, with each type being subject to differing rules. This development will allow power facilities of different types to compete on more equal footing. In particular, it will be a boon to installations that combine renewable generation with battery storage, which had been hurt by not fitting neatly into any of the prior classifications.

Tesla has relatively little operating history at grid scale in the U.S., but its battery project in Australia demonstrates both how quickly development of this sort can move and how compelling the opportunity can be. GE has grid scale experience everywhere, but investors are finally all too aware of the problems I tried to warn them about in article here over two years ago.

There are plenty of better options with demonstrated ability to profitably develop the next generation of American power. My recent article on the newly unshackled prospects for NRG Yield (NYLD) was one such example. My NRG Yield analysis from over a year ago highlighted a Lazard Capital report that claimed solar power had become cheapest even without subsidies:

Lazard is engaging in a little misdirection there, in that its $46-$61 range for utility-scale solar omits the costs of associated battery systems. With those, the utility scale best-guess cost per MWh (megawatt/hour) is $92, versus $48-78 for combined cycle gas... I also wouldn't be inclined to just take Lazard's calculations at face value, but there is plenty of corroboration from other sources. It seems pretty clear that power will use a mix of sources for the next several years, at least. What that mix will be under a completely new DoE is of little concern, as Rick Perry suggested the department shouldn't exist at all. So, I think it's actually quite likely that he will let utilities choose for themselves, as they've wanted. Going back towards coal or even petroleum simply doesn't make much sense, as China continues to show. In fact, it's China's experience that got us to cheap solar in the first place.

Battery prices have continued to drop in the intervening time, and everything (except solar tariffs) that I've seen since only confirms my original outlook. Though I'm sure both will be used for many years to come, the balance is shifting.

In the meantime, utilities that have the flexibility to vary their development and operations between natural gas and renewables in the face of unpredictable domestic politics and policy are in the sweet spot. The whole sector is currently out of favor with the weak U.S. dollar, but investors who can differentiate between well-managed innovators and oil or coal-based dinosaurs can now collect juicy dividends that will eventually translate into capital appreciation as the market evolves. Make no mistake, eventually, every one of NRG Yield's renewable energy projects is likely to have a battery system in order to provide the peak-shifting capabilities that have kept them from being truly competitive to date.

A Better Alternative

Where will these battery systems come from? General Electric hopes it will be from them, but the company's press release reads like an aging, pot-bellied athlete trying to claim he's still hot stuff. My take is that the 20MW/80MWh pre-launch commitment is laughable. My service began covering AES Corp. (AES) over 7 months ago because of its Fluence joint venture with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). For comparison, even back then, the company was already completing the world's largest battery installation at 37.5MW/150MWh and its sPower subsidiary had a pipeline of 2GW.

The FERC ruling comes at just the right time to open up Fluence's business prospects in America and the fact that AES moved to form this JV a year ago and closed on it at the end of 2017 shows how far ahead of the game it is. Similarly, while GE is continuing to try to reform its ways, and restating years of financial results in the process, AES Corp. is nearing the end of its restructuring process and beginning to reap the benefits.

To wit, the company stated that it will achieve investment-grade ratings in 2019, one year ahead of schedule, and we've just witnessed AES Corp. repricing from as much as 8% down to 4%- 4.5%. That indicates that savvy debt investors are starting to be considered in that asset class, which is great for the balance sheet and shareholders. For now, though, AES stock still compares favorably on several metrics:

GE TSLA AES SIEGY Yield 3.31% 0% 4.86% 3.53% Price/Book 2 13 3 2 Price/Sales 1.04 4.72 0.54 1.16 Price/Cash Flow 15 806 3 16

These comparisons are awkward because of the different business sectors for each company. General Electric and Siemens are both industrial conglomerates and that will serve them well as grid batteries take off in the power utility business. However, I see the global market as being more valuable over the long term and Siemens' MindSphere support systems as being more adaptable than GE's expensive one-size fits all Predix approach.

I also recognize that Tesla investors are a completely different breed, unaccustomed to or appreciative of dividends. Nonetheless, I'll point out that they ignore the sort of credit and debt metrics that I've been discussing at their peril. My bond analysis of Tesla all the way back in February of 2014 did a pretty good job of ball-parking the top for TSLA at $360. Those are the sort of time frames involved here, and in that context, it makes sense to consider whether or not one wants to own an American company in the midst of an effort to develop an automotive business in the face of steel tariffs and possibly a trade war.

I've been consistent in predicting that the market would shrug off pretty much all of the surprises that have been thrown its way in recent months, but back in January, I wrote:

Today and the rest of the week will be interesting to see whether or not the market shrugs off new tariffs. I expected it to do so for the government shutdown, but I think it should take heed now. I see this quote as the most important point from the coverage I've read: US officials said more trade enforcement actions would follow.

Maybe we've already seen the worst of it, but there will be a short-term effect even if so. Over the longer term, the deficits that will be created by the new tax code should also be considered. My viewpoint is the high quality and yielding utility-type stocks that are out of favor now will look like gems in the years to come.

Conclusion

AES is the latest of the high-yield portfolio that I began introducing with my Covanta (CVA) Top Idea article at the beginning of last year. The Top Idea for BGC Partners (BGCP) from the end of 2014, which was also included, has already shown multi-bagger returns and is indicative of the time frame over which these ideas develop. Just like NRG Yield, AES is selected for its safety as much as its yield. Tariffs come and go, but the energy market is not something that can be set aside.

Both these companies have the flexibility to prioritize natural gas or renewable generation as the result of excellent management. I update my viewpoint regularly, but it's currently that the market should be able to continue at least chopping along for another several months to come. Even so, I'd much rather be holding these stocks and continuing to collect dividends than scrambling for a chair when the music stops.

I strive to always make my articles orginal and insightful. If you liked this one, please click Follow to be notified when I publish here again. Unlike most others who write about stocks, I make my living almost exclusively from the portfolios I manage, so you'll never be inundated or see cookie-cutter rehash articles. I also tend to have a better understanding of the science behind new business models than most of the traders that I used to work with. If you're a serious investor then you might also want to click on my name to learn about my research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AES, NYLD, BGCP, CVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.