M&T Bank: Not The Best Opportunity

Consumer debt is at all time-highs and the new tax cuts should only add to these levels.

M&T Bank (MTB) is one of the largest regional banks in the country. They are known in the investment community as being one of the most conservative, stable and well-run banks and this has made it an excellent buy-and-forget play, if that's your strategy. With a very stable dividend that the company will not increase unless it can continue to pay during a recession, this company should be one to look into for retirement plans. However, this is not our strategy. If you are searching for a growth company, this is not the company for you.

Historically Conservative

MTB is one of the most conservative banks on American exchanges today and management is very proud of that. We can look at the 'Great Recession' as an example of this. As seen in the graph below, during the crisis MTB's ROE outperformed its peers by a large margin. It actually never dipped below 5% ROE on a yearly basis according Morningstar. Compare this to the greater than -25% ROE that their peers saw.

MTB Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

However, a downside of being highly conservative is that the company will not outperform during economic expansions like our current environment. As shown in the above chart, MTB is running in the middle of the pack currently. This is one of the greatest trade-offs that investors must be conscious of:

Outperformance in economic downturns (as shown during the "Great Recession")

Underperformance in economic expansions

Do not confuse underperformance with losses though. MTB is still increasing revenues and profits and the current administration is predicated to contribute to that trend. As tax cuts are implemented and deregulation is pushed further through the house, MTB will have an easier time going forward.

Management

MTB has been managed from nothing to one of the largest banks in the US by late-CEO Robert Wilmers. The company prided themselves on the fact that he was a part of MTB's growth. Wilmers has been a voice in all of MTB's acquisitions since they began with the takeover of 'East NY Savings' back in 1987. Since then, management has acquired over ~$94 bil in assets. This history points out two major staples of MTB: Wilmers and acquisitions.

In mid-December of 2017, CEO Wilmers passed away. As a result, Rene Jones was named Chairman and CEO as part of the company's succession plan. Jones must be a highly qualified candidate, otherwise he would not have been appointed to the position. However, Wilmers has been at the helm for the past 35+ years and a sudden, unexpected change in management is bound to cause some worry. An example, is whether or not MTB's acquisition strategy will change.

MTB has grown mainly through acquisitions in the past, but they are smart buyers. Major acquisitions have been completed during economic turmoil.

Date of Acquisition Name Deposits Acquired ($mm) % of MTB Deposits November 2015 Hudson City Bancorp 17,880 24.5% May 2011 Wilmington Trust 8,864 17.5% April 2003 Allfirst Financial 11,000 50.2% October 2000 Keystone Financial 5,183 35.3% May 1991 Goldome 2,200 36.5% September 1990 Empire Federal Savings 1,240 24.5%

Source: M&T

The above acquisitions are the more significant transactions due to their large "percent of MTB deposits". This metric measures the amount of deposits gained as a result of the acquisition, as a percentage of already owned deposits. But as these show, MTB is not only conservative with who they loan to, but also who they buy. By purchasing companies when they are in turmoil, MTB can negotiate a discount price and as a result get more bang for their buck. This also leaves more cash left over to allocate towards more M&A, pay out more dividends, or fund more loans. This strategy has worked very well for MTB in the past and there are no signs pointing towards this to change.

Lagging on Innovation

A major cause for concern with MTB is their lag on innovation in regards to technology. Being one of the largest regional banks in the country, it is a little surprising that management has such disregard for technological improvements. Major banks have invested heavily in a digital footprint that is cheaper and easier to expand than the conventional branch. Massachusetts Financial Services released an article to subscribers that stated:

"In July 2017, Dr. James Canton, CEO of the Institute of Global Futures in San Francisco, predicted the following 6 things will no longer exist within a decade: keys, parking meters, cash, brick-and-mortar banks, TVs and telephones (source: NBC News MACH)."

This is not to say that I agree that branches are disappearing completely. But there is definitely a generational change that is brewing. With technology giving customers the ability to cash checks, apply for loans, etc. through an app, it is a wonder why MTB is not up to snuff on this. MTB does have a mobile banking app with some of the previously mentioned capabilities, but the app itself has had glitches and is unreliable to a large portion of customers. With today's world evolving faster than ever, a bank must stay ahead of the curve in order to remain not only competitive, but relevant to the growing millennial generation.

This lack of innovation does continue upon the personality of management and the bank itself. As we have stated a plethora of times, this bank is conservative. They will not ever be on the forefront of technology. They have a strategy that has worked for them and they are not going to deviate from that.

Macro Environment

The current macro trends are proving to be favorable for MTB, at least for now. Consumer debt levels are at all-time highs, even higher than pre-recession levels. However, this does not necessarily mean that the economy is in trouble. The absolute values may be larger but in relation to GDP, household debt is at levels seen in 1994 and 2012.

Source: FRED

At year-end 2017, total household debt was over $13 trillion. This is wildly up from the $8 trillion seen at year-end 2016. However, GDP has also grown during this time period.

To double on this, consumer disposable income is also growing. Currently, the US is seeing disposable income levels at all-time highs. In context, about 10% of households' disposable income is allocated towards debt payments.

Source: FRED

These trends are expected to continue upwards thanks to measures from Washington. Tax cuts are expected to increase disposable income and as a result Regional Bank execs are forecasting increased loan demand.

Favorable Administration

If late-CEO Wilmers was still kicking, he would love what the current administration is doing. Wilmers was always an outspoken opponent of regulation and viewed it as the enemy. Trump is looking to change this. There is a proposal for the reform of the Obama-era Dodd-Frank rules.

Reform of the Dodd-Frank rulings is meant to support the community and regional banks of the country. The original bill was passed in 2008 in response to the financial crisis and the "too big to fail" banks. Ever since, regional and community banks have been held to the same standards and regulations despite being a fraction of the size.

"The bill would exempt about two dozen financial companies with assets between $50 billion and $250 billion..."

MTB Total Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The odds of this reform passing are very strong. Surprisingly, this reform has garnered bipartisan support, with 17 democratic votes for a total of 67-32. Wilmer has claimed in the past that these regulations have caused unnecessary charges upon the bank and that cash instead could have been used as reinvestment capital. However, there is not likely to be major savings from this reform. If the reform passes, analysts only expect savings in the range of 5 - 15%. The chart below shows MTB's historical cost of compliance.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

MTB is a very strong and reliable bank, but their environment is changing. As we remain in an economic expansion there will be other, better opportunities in this industry. This is not to say that MTB is not worth holding, it is just important to realize that they will not be the out-performer.

The future has both uncertainties and promising developments. With a strong economic outlook for consumers and the markets coupled with newly enacted tax cuts, MTB is poised for increased revenues and profits. However, the likelihood of debt levels rising is strong. This may represent a growing problem that is more worrisome in the long-term. A new CEO is in place and we are yet to see how he will run things.

At the end of the day, this is a big moment for the bank. Greater due diligence is required to gauge an opinion. Given the history and current positioning, MTB is not the best opportunity for investors.

