Hormel Foods: Sustained Dividend Growth And Promising International Upside

As an investment the company offers a strong balance sheet to support key acquisitions as well as continued dividend growth.

At its best, Hormel Foods (HRL) can offer long-term growth based on recent moves the company has made in China and Brazil, two very promising markets for the CPG (consumer packaged goods) industry. At worst, growth is going to be slow and steady, but it will bring a measure of stability to your portfolio, not to mention continually growing dividends evidenced by 52 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Although Hormel Foods’ net sales have grown at a not-too-shabby 4% over the last ten years, they’ve been moving sideways since 2014 as the company struggled to sustain its past growth performance.

Source: Company 2017 Annual Report

After a 4% decline in 2017 over the prior period, sales have recovered slightly during the first quarter of 2018 on the back of a 1% sales growth and 1% volume decline. Sales growth tends to go up or down based on pricing and product mix, so volume is the metric I give more importance to for a consumer packaged foods company.

Hormel is still struggling to get its volume numbers moving. During the first quarter the company reported a volume decline of 8% in the refrigerated foods segment and a drop of 4% in the Jennie-O-Turkey segment, while its International & Other segment posted 14% volume growth.

Intense competition, customer preferences for healthier options and a volatile retail landscape do make things difficult for large food companies like Hormel in developed markets. As such, acquisitions will remain a key driver for future sales growth, as will international expansion.

The problem is, overseas markets are Hormel Foods’ weak point. In 2017 a mere 6% of the company’s sales came from outside the United States. But this weakness also represents a great opportunity in the form of a growth runway that can last several years.

The company has doubled its production capacity in its plant in Jiaxing, China, and bought Ceratti, a premium deli meats brand headquartered in Brazil, South America. Of course, these are small moves in the larger scheme of things, but the good news is that Hormel Foods is slowly stepping up its efforts to expand its international reach.

As we’ve seen in the last five years, despite challenging conditions, net sales didn’t start edging lower and lower with each year but remained stable around the $9 billion dollar level, thanks to the kind of products the company sells, and also in part because of the company’s leading market share position across several segments.

According to the company, more than 35 brands are number one or number 2 in their respective categories, and these brands account for nearly 60% of the company’s sales. This brand awareness is what has helped the company in the last five years, and it will continue to do the same for many more years to come.

Promising Potential Overseas

There are several indicators to suggest that Hormel can use its brand strengths to tap into the global packaged foods industry.

First of all, the CPG market itself is undergoing tremendous changes in emerging markets like China. Global estimates put the CPG sector at $14 trillion by 2025, up from $8 trillion in 2014. That itself is a huge opportunity for Hormel, especially in China, where it’s already making moves to expand its presence.

Second, according to McKinsey, the fact that customers in emerging markets don’t buy premium or branded products is a myth. Procter & Gamble (PG) entered China when most people only used cloth diapers for their babies. After joint studies by P&G and the Sleep Research Center at the Beijing Children’s Hospital, the company was able to literally create a market for disposable diapers where none existed. Today P&G practically rules over a $6.7 billion disposable diaper market in the PRC.

Hormel has comparable brand power in the packaged foods segment, and this will allow it to penetrate markets like Brazil and China more easily than most other foreign players in those subsegments. The company is already investing in Brazil through the acquisition of Ceratti. It’s a drop in the ocean for now considering that it’ll only contribute a one cent accretion to EPS in FY-18, but it’s an entry into a massive market with a known premium brand.

But international expansion requires a load of cash or the ability to leverage debt. Let’s take a look at Hormel’s balance sheet to see if it will allow that kind of intensive investment in the future.

Balance Sheet and Dividend Strength

At the end of first quarter Hormel held $624.7 million in long term debt and carried another $107.8 million as other long term liabilities, while holding $385.7 million in cash. Indeed, the best part of Hormel seems to be its balance sheet. With quarterly operating income staying above $300 million, the less than $5 million the company spends as interest for the quarter shows the strength of the balance sheet. Considering current market conditions, the healthy state of Hormel’s finances will allow the company to make several key acquisitions over the next ten years.

Hormel announced a dividend of 0.75 for 2018, a ten percent increase over 2017. Fiscal 2018 will be the 52nd consecutive year of dividend increase, and with a payout ratio of 41% Hormel will be able to keep increasing its dividends over the next several years without breaking a sweat.

Investment Case

The stock is now trading at less than 20 times earnings and 19 times forward earnings. Sales growth will be slow at best, and don’t expect the stock price to keep moving north. But if you are looking for stability for your portfolio, as well as long-term dividend potential, then Hormel should select itself.

Ben Graham’s intrinsic value calculation shows that the market is expecting a long term growth rate of 4%. The low single digit growth expectation is reasonable for Hormel Foods, and shows that there is decent margin of safety.

Source: Free Cash Flow (Morningstar), Rest of the data from Hormel Balance Sheet

A discounted cash flow valuation also shows there is decent margin of safety at the current price point of around $33, and Hormel is a decent buy at these levels. But, as I said, don’t expect the stock to keep rising year after year over the next ten years; it will be slow and steady at best. What it does offer is stability and long-term dividend growth potential, not to mention the implied upside from its moves in China and Brazil, two very important emerging markets.

