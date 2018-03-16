Employer Sponsored Health Insurance - The Shrinking Core And Backbone

We evaluate the numbers to determine relative strength of each of our covered universe in ESI - the winners are UNH and ANTM. HUM stands out as a potential target.

Employer Sponsored Insurance remains the backbone of Health Insurance for people under age 65 in the USA. The problem is that it is both shrinking and shriveling.

Background

This article is the fifth in a series on Mega-Cap Health Insurance (HI) companies. I suggest reading the previous articles: Health Insurance - An Industry In Transition; Medicare For All Or Private Medicare Advantage?; Medicaid For All Or Business As Usual? and Demographic Delusions - A Different Look At Skilled Nursing as background. The covered universe consists of UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Anthem (ANTM), Humana (HUM), Cigna (CI), Aetna (AET), Centene (CNC) and Molina (MOH).

The Year So Far in Health Insurance

We are only in mid-March, yet it has already been a busy year in HI, especially in terms of merger and acquisition announcements. The table below summarizes the stock price movement as well as key events:

Company Year-to-Date Stock Return Key Events UNH +0.73% Announced strong earnings, acquiring Empresas Banmedica, acquiring part of DaVita (NYSE:DVA), expands DTC pharmacy discount program, invests in new housing communities AET -1.68% In process of being acquired by CVS (NYSE:CVS), divests group life and disability CI -17.4% Announces bid for Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), acquires Brighter, Inc., announces strong earnings MOH -2.87% Molina resigns from Board of Directors; company undergoing major restructuring CNC -2.23% Acquires FidelisCare, announces strong earnings and guidance, and acquires Community Medical Group ANTM 1.71% Acquires America's 1st Choice Medicare Advantage, launches PBM IngenioRx, CVS collaboration HUM 6.58% Acquires significant stake in Kindred Homecare, large share repurchase authorized, divests Long-Term Care closed block

There were several obvious blockbuster announcements - the potential acquisition of Aetna by CVS, the potential acquisition of Express Scripts by Cigna and the overhang created by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)/JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM)/Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) press releases. These announcements overshadowed other key events: strong earnings by UNH at least temporarily buoyed the industry against a year of political chaos; continuing vertical integration into the provider space; ongoing "tuck in" acquisitions of Medicare Advantage plans and international expansion in the pursuit of real covered life growth. Share price performance varied widely from a strong performance by HUM to a recent sell-off of CI based on acquisition plans.

Introduction to Employer Sponsored Insurance

Employer Sponsored Insurance (ESI) remains the backbone of Health Insurance in the USA for people under age 65. ESI accounts for 157M people and 57% of the overall under 65 age population. But how and why did we get to this structure and is it likely to remain in its current form? If we had a clean slate, it would not seem to make much sense from the perspective of either the employee or the employer.

As an employee, why would I want my health insurance tightly tethered to a particular employer? What happens when I leave the company or when they choose to get rid of me in terms of continuity with my preferred provider(s)? From the employer perspective - why should they want to be in the Health Care/Health Insurance business? They may have incentive to encourage a healthy workforce. But why does that require them to handle many of the vagaries of HI which must be carefully re-addressed on a regular basis? Let's review some history before returning to these questions.

A Little ESI History

One overly simplistic way of understanding the history is to look back to WWII. Pre-war, only 9% of the population had health insurance. Post-war, the figure was 22.6% in 1945, increasing to 50.6% by 1950. What happened to drive this increase? The Stabilization Act of 1942 was enacted in October 1942 by Congress and aimed at controlling expected inflation in the wartime economy. The Act provided the basis for President Roosevelt to "issue an order stabilizing prices and wages to levels as of September, 1942". Roosevelt subsequently issued Executive Orders 9250, 9328 and 9381 - thus fixing wages, salaries and the prices of various goods affecting the cost of living. Interestingly, the Act specifically excluded "insurance and pension benefits" from being controlled. This created a unique situation wherein both employers and employees were highly incentivized around a common goal. In the case of employers, they began to offer HI benefits as a key means of both attracting and retaining scarce workers.

This was followed by a 1943 IRS ruling specifying that "employer provided health insurance benefits were not subject to income taxation". This ruling was finally codified into legislation by the Revenue Act of 1954. The end results were as follows: [1] Employer's contributions to health coverage are NOT treated as income and are specifically excluded from both employer payroll tax and employee Social Security and Medicare taxes; and [2] the costs are also specifically deductible by the employer as business expenses.

This set of regulations and policies resulted in a massive subsidy for ESI that ranks even above the mortgage interest deduction as a large-scale drain on government tax revenues. The existence and scale of this subsidy are hidden in plain sight. You occasionally can see an article such as an opinion piece in the New York Times entitled End the Exemption for Employer Provider Health Care.

The data we need about this subsidy is provided by a publication of the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) entitled Federal Subsidies for Health Insurance Coverage for People Under Age 65. This document opens with the following interesting summary:

"The federal government subsidizes health insurance for most Americans through a variety of federal programs and tax preferences. In 2017, net subsidies for people will total $705 billion".

Can you guess how these subsidies are allocated - i.e. who benefits and how? Given the reaction to my previous Medicaid article, a common assumption is that the bulk of the benefits and the beneficiaries involve "free welfare stuff" directed towards the poor and unemployed. However, like many things in the USA economy, people relentlessly focus on subsidies for others and somehow fail to acknowledge their own benefits. Let's look at the numbers. The 10-year view of the size of the subsidies as estimated by the CBO is provided in the table below and I would say the numbers are rather astounding:

2018 2020 2022 2024 2026 2027 10 Year Total ESI $297B $329B $365B $407B $451B $475B $3.79T Medicaid $315B $344B $386B $431B $480B $508B $4.0T Medicare $81B $89B $98B $108B $119B $124B $1.0T

Note to the reader: The history and evolution of the path to ESI is considerably more complicated. A very well researched and highly nuanced account is the work done by Klein entitled The Politics of Economic Security : Employee Benefits and the Privatization of New Deal Liberalism. One of the key points of this paper is that ESI was not an inevitable outcome. Indeed, the period between the early 1930s and WWII were quite vibrant in terms of experimental approaches involving doctors, unions, employees, employers, rural residents, women's organizations, construction sites, etc. The emergent approaches would best be described as "Health Cooperatives". Klein also observes that the history of programs designed by employers have a common characteristic - they tended to expand in times of labor shortages or "social upheaval" and were shrunk or restricted in times of labor surplus.

The Rise of Labor Unions and Collective Bargaining

The other key factor driving the growth of ESI was the rapid expansion of organized labor in the form of increasingly powerful labor unions. As we can see from the table below, there was a huge growth in the unionized labor proportion of employed workers between 1930 and 1950.

1930 1935 1940 1945 1950 1960 1970 Unionized % of Employment 7.4% 16.6% 15.9% 22.6% 22.9% 24.5% 27.8%

The key piece of legislation linking unionization to health insurance was the Taft-Hartley Act of 1947. Taft-Hartley defined health insurance as a condition of employment and therefore subject to collective bargaining. The post-WWII environment saw a wave of strikes by unions such as the mine workers, steel workers, etc. and Health insurance and pensions were bedrock union bargaining issues. By the mid-1950s to early 1960s, health insurance had become a standard feature of union employment and employer outlays tripled as a percent of total employee compensation.

The Demographics of ESI Coverage

Given the size of these numbers, the next question that comes to mind is how many people are involved and what proportion of the population do they represent? We can find the estimated answer in the same CBO document.

2018 2020 2022 2024 2026 2027 Population under age 65 273M 274M 275M 276M 277M 277M Employment based Coverage 157M 154M 154M 153M 151M 151M % Covered 57.5% 56.2% 56% 55.4% 54.5% 54.5%

Notes of interest from this table include the slow by continued slippage of the ESI proportion and the extreme stability of the population projections for under age 65 over the next 10 years (in other words, there is no growth in this cohort over a 10-year period!). The reader may recall the Demographic Tailwinds theory often invoked for healthcare investments. In this case, it is the clear lack of growth that should attract our attention. The other key question that needs to be examined is the following - why does the ESI proportion continue to slip and is this a new trend or the continuation of an old one? To answer this question we looked at the National Health Statistics Report entitled Health Insurance Coverage Trends, 1959-2007. The data is summarized in the table below. The conclusion is that the ESI proportion peaked in 1980 and has been undergoing slow but steady erosion ever since.

1970 1974 1980 1984 1990 2002 2007 % Covered by ESI 68.6% 70.5% 71.4% 69.1% 66.4% 65.6% 61.6%

Arrival, Evolution and Impact of ERISA and Self Insurance

The other key ingredient was the implementation of the Employee Retirement Security Act and its derivative known as self-insurance. From the 1960s onward, the USA began to suffer large-scale plant closures in major unionized industries. These closures (e.g. the Studebaker auto plant closure in 1963) left behind seriously underfunded pensions. After a decade of "wrangling", Congress finally responded in 1974 with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). As with many pieces of legislation with this scale and scope, several little-known provisions were included in the bill - in this case language concerning "welfare plans" that actually included health insurance plans. Plans that were defined as self-insured under the terms of ERISA became "subject to Federal ERISA statute and not subject to state insurance regulation". In particular, self-insured plans were no longer subject to state regulations concerning: [1] Holding funds in reserve, [2] health benefit coverage requirements, or [3] state taxes on insurance premiums. Needless to say, once the implications of ERISA were understood, a rapid movement by large firms towards self-insurance began.

In order to understand this opportunity, we first need some definitions:

Fully Insured - The company pays a predetermined monthly premium based on the number of employees enrolled in an HI plan. The HI provider administers the plan, assumes the risks and pays employees' healthcare claims based on the parameters of the benefit plan.

Self-insured/self-funded - The company assumes the majority of the financial risk of providing health benefits to employees. Instead of paying premiums to insurers, they pay claims filed by employees and healthcare providers. To avoid huge potential losses, companies often sign up for stop loss insurance that protects them against very large or unexpected claims.

Self-insurance provides a number of potential benefits to the employer including:

Exemption from state-mandated benefit requirements and avoidance of state insurance premium taxes.

Flexibility in plan design including timely and complete access to claims data to tailor/optimize the benefit plan.

Improved cash flow by retention of funds until needed for claims payment.

The potential for changes in the plan administrator with minimal impact on plan benefits or employee provider choices.

Ability to offer a consistent benefit package across multiple states and locations.

Advocates claim that savings on the order of 10-20% vs. fully-insured are achievable. The reader should note that there is a continuum between fully-insured and self-insured and many companies should be classified as partially self-funded. The continuum is further explored in the table below:

Facilitating participation in plan - encourage enrollment, handle payroll deduction Contributing to plan premium, monitoring plan performance, assisting employees when problems arise Extensive tailoring and detailed oversight of Program Direct administration of claims, utilization review, Direct contracting with care providers or direct provision of healthcare services

Source: Employment and Health Benefits - A Connection at Risk

In case it is not clear to the reader, ERISA was hugely important because it opened up potential competition in two of the key capabilities provided by HI companies namely: [1] Risk bearing and [2] administrative claims processing. A new type of industry emerged that focused on handling claims processing for self-insured companies - these companies subsequently became known as Third Party Administrators. HI companies responded with a new line of business called Administrative Services Only (ASOs). Needless to say, the ASO business is considerably less lucrative than full insurance. The impact on HI revenue will be further explored later in this article. However, it may be that the fifth step of the continuum above will prove to be the crux of an upcoming battle. This is because it has been convincingly argued that the truly valuable service provided by HI ASOs is "access to a cost competitive healthcare provider network". If an entity outside of our coverage universe could deliver a fundamentally cheaper, accessible AND better provider network then there could be real disruption.

Self Insurance Trends

A snapshot of the 20-year trend in self-insurance can best be understood by examining the data in the 2 tables below. Among firms with 500 or more employees, self-insurance has evolved into the dominant form, especially above the 1,000 employee threshold. For smaller firms, the trend has largely been stagnant and indeed there has been a significant decrease among firms with less than 500 employees.

1996 1999 2003 2007 2010 2012 <100 12.1% 11.6% 12.2% 13.9% 13.0% 13.7% 100-499 35.3 29.0 29.0 25.0 26.5 25.2 500 or more 71.6% 66.2% 80.3% 80.5% 81.9% 82.6%

Source: Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality 2013 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey - Insurance Medical Expenditure Panel Survey Summary Data Tables

1999 2000 2003 2007 2010 2012 2014 2016 3-199 Workers 13% 15% 10% 12% 16% 15% 15% 13% 200-999 Workers 51 53 50 53 58* 52 55 50 1,000-4,999 Workers 62 69 71 76 80 78 83 83 5,000 or More Workers 62 72 79 86 93 93 91 94 ALL FIRMS 44% 49% 52% 55% 59% 60% 61% 61%

Percentage of Covered Workers in Partially or Completely Self-funded Plans by Firm Size Source: Kaiser/HRET Survey of Employer Sponsored Health Benefits

The Drivers of ESI Shrinkage

We now need to return to one of the key questions raised above - what are the reasons behind the steady shrinkage of the ESI proportion?

The first factor to consider is the continued rise of healthcare and thus HI costs. The fact that healthcare costs in the USA are uniquely high and rising compared to the rest of the developed world should not be news. But let's look at HI premiums in particular. There are several factors to consider but we will focus on three: The cost of the premium to the employer; the costs passed along to the employee; and additional costs borne by the employee such as co-pays and out-of-pocket maximums. The trend of these costs is summarized in the tables below:

1999 2004 2007 2009 2012 2015 2017 Individual premium $2,196 $3,695 $4479 $4,824 $5,615 $6,251 $6,690 Individual contribution $318 $558 $694 $779 $951 $1,071 $1,213 Family premium $5,791 $9,950 $12106 $13,375 $15,745 $17,545 $18,764 Family contribution $1,543 $2,661 $3281 $3,515 $4,316 $4,955 $5,714

Source: 2017 Kaiser Family/HRET Survey of Employer Sponsored Health Benefits

In addition to the premiums, of course the employee has to contend with out-of-pocket payments. As we can see from the table below, one key aspect of companies providing HI benefits has been to ALLOW the steady increase of out-of-pocket maximum payments. There has been an informal cap on OOP maximums above $6K, but as we can see from the table, this $6K/year number still potentially impacts almost 20% of covered employees.

2009 2011 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Out of pocket Max above $3K 31% 38% 38% 44% 49% 55% 57% Out of pocket Max above $6K 19% 19% 15% 13% 13% 16% 18%

Source: 2017 Kaiser Family/HRET Survey of Employer Sponsored Health Benefits

One manner of putting these increases into perspective is to compare them to overall inflation rates and to increases in employee salaries. As we can see from the table below, premium increases have dwarfed both overall inflation rates and worker salaries.

2002 - 2007 2007 - 2012 2012 - 2017 Premium increases 51% 30% 19% Overall inflation 15% 11% 6% Worker salaries 16% 14% 12%

Source: 2017 Kaiser Family/HRET Survey of Employer Sponsored Health Benefits

Note to readers: Readers under the impression that self-insurance provides some type of panacea should realize that the vast majority of large firms already are at least partially self-insured. Curiously, the fully-insured and self-insured family premiums have been remarkably similar over a 20-year time frame.

1999 2004 2007 2009 2012 2015 2017 Family premium 5,896 10,217 12,315 13,870 16,292 17,939 19,321 Self-insured family premium 5,769 9,984 11,968 13,655 15,907 17,935 18,902

Source: 2017 Kaiser Family/HRET Survey of Employer Sponsored Health Benefits

The next factor is the decline in the proportion of unionized labor. As we can see from the data, there has been a 40-year decline in union membership that is remarkably similar to the previous 40-year ascent.

1977 1981 1987 1995 2003 2010 2017 Unionized % of Employment 26.5% 23.9% 19.2% 16.7% 14.3% 13.1% 11.9%

Source: Union Membership and Coverage from the Current Population Survey

The Rise of the Contingent Workforce

Although I don't underestimate the importance of the decline of Union labor, I see this as part of a larger set of forces at work that are reshaping the nature of the workforce. As far back as 1998, labor economists were taking note of the continuing decline of the ESI proportion, especially because it persisted even in the face of a relatively prosperous economy. An early harbinger of what was to come was a paper written by Farber and Levy entitled Recent Trends in Employer Sponsored Health Insurance : are Bad Jobs Getting Worse?. Farber and Levy partitioned the workforce into what they termed core jobs (defined as long term, full time jobs) vs. peripheral jobs (defined as new workers and part time or contract workers). They studied three potential driving factors which they defined as the offer rate (the employer offered HI benefits), the eligibility rate (restrictions if any placed by the employer on employee access to offered HI benefits) and the takeup rate (the proportion of workers who accept offered HI benefits). Their conclusion was the ESI decline was primarily caused by two factors - [1] A continuing decline in takeup by core employees and [2] the continuing decline of eligibility for peripheral workers. They also note that ESI coverage remained steady in the public sector (which is dominated by unions) but steadily declined in the private sector.

Why would there be a decline in the core takeup rate? The answer turned out to be twofold: the smaller factor is sharing of spousal HI benefits. The larger factor was what we have discussed above - namely price. Stagnant wages could not cover the ever increasing burden of rising premiums, co-pays and out-of-pocket expenses (It seemed to take researchers more time to absorb this factor as Chernew and Keenan's paper entitled Rising Health Care Costs and the Decline in Insurance Coverage was not published until late 2002).

The second conclusion was especially interesting because Farber and Levy's paper dates from 1998. At that time, the so-called peripheral workforce played a much smaller role in the economy of the USA. However, key restrictions on eligibility for HI benefits were already being implemented. It seems doubtful that they could have imagined what was soon to come. Whether it is careful scholarly papers such as Katz and Kruger's The Rise of Alternative Work Arrangements in the USA, 1995-2015 or articles in the popular press such as The Growth of the Gig Economy: A Look at American Freelancers, the conclusions are the same. The percentage of workers employed in contingent work including contractors, freelancers, etc. has risen from 10.1% in 2005 to 15.8% as of late 2015. These people are unlikely to be covered by ESI.

Covered Lives by the Numbers

We now turn back to our universe of HI companies to have a closer look at the underlying numbers in view of the ESI trends and issues discussed above. For each of the companies in our universe, the objective is to determine the number of covered lives in each of four segments: Commercial ASO/self-insured, commercial fully-insured, government fully-insured and government ASO. In addition, for each segment we record the quarterly revenues from premiums and then derive a potentially useful metric - Quarterly Revenue per Member (QRPM). Finally, we record the year-over-year changes in covered lives between 2016 and 2017 and the ratio of self-insured vs. fully-insured for each segment. Each company breaks out the numbers differently (if at all) so we also tried to avoid double counting - e.g. we did not include Medicare supplementary insurance and prescription drug programs. We excluded Molina which has no real footprint in ESI. The results are presented in the series of tables below:

UnitedHealth

12/2017 12/2016 Covered Life Totals Delta Ratios Premium Revenues QRPM Commercial Insured 7.94M 7.47M 6.3% 30% of Commercial Commercial $13.3B/Q Commercial ASO 18.6M 18.9M Comm. 26.54M -1.6% 70% of Commercial $501.4 Government Insured 11.1M 9.52M 16.5% 79.6% Govt. total $26.3B/Q Government ASO 2.85M 2.86M Gvmt. 13.95M 0.3% 20.4% of Govt. total $1885.3

As usual, UNH shows the best balance between commercial and government business and significant scale for both ASO and fully-insured in both the government and commercial arenas. The UNH data gives us our first insight into the difference between QRPM on the commercial side vs. the government side of the business and our first insight into the downward pressure of ASO on QRPM metrics. The data also shows strong growth of fully-insured lives in both the government and commercial segments.

Aetna

12/2017 12/2016 Covered Life Totals Delta Ratios Premium Revenues QRPM Commercial Insured 4.5M 5.46m -17.6% 24.9% of Commercial $6.13B commercial Commercial ASO 13.6M 13.1.M Comm. 18.1M +3.8% 75.1% of Commercial $338.7 Government Insured 2.8M 3.0M -6.7% 88.2% of Govt. Total $6.74B Govern. Government ASO 608K 806K Gvmt. 3.4M -24.5% 17.8% of Govt. Total $1982.4

Aetna shows relative strength on the ASO commercial side but weakness on the government side, especially as compared to UNH. AET also shows declines in each segment with the exception of commercial ASO. AET is unbalanced as its business is relatively dominated by commercial ASO. AET also provides verification of the data from UNH on QRPM pressure resulting from prevalence of ASO customers. These numbers also began to shed light on AET's past merger plans - it needed to scale up the other segments. It also provides some insight into willingness (perhaps eagerness) to be acquired by CVS.

Anthem

12/2017 12/2016 Covered Life Totals Delta Ratios Premium Revenues QRPM Commercial Insured 7.26M 7.29M -0.4% 23.7% of Comm $10.1B $329.78 Commercial Self funded 23.4M 23.1M Comm. 30.66M 1.3% 76.3% of Comm Govt Insured 8.02M 7.96M 0.75% 83.7% of Gvmt $12.3B $1283.9 Govt Self Funded 1.56M 1.57M Govt. 9.58M 0% 16.3% of Gvmt

ANTM shows balance and scale on both the government and commercial sides. ANTM is the market leader in member numbers on the commercial ASO side. Similar to the situation with AET, the commercial ASO business accounts for more than 75% of the members and hence we once again see the downward pressure on commercial QRPM.

Cigna

12/2017 12/2016 Covered Life Totals Delta Ratios Premium Revenues QRPM Commercial Risk 2.09M 1.7M Comm. 13.59M 22% 15.4% of Comm $3.18B** Comm $233.99 Commercial Commercial non-risk 11.5M 11.2M 2.7% 84.6% of Comm Government 487K 566K Govt. 487K -14% 3.4% of Total 1.62B Gvmt $3326 Gvmt

** Cigna has a major stop loss business and I included the premiums

Cigna has a relatively miniscule government business that also showed substantial shrinkage over the last year. On the commercial side, the business is dominated by self-insured (84%) although the fully-insured side showed the real growth over the past year. As expected, the predominance of ASO business weighs heavily on the QRPM metric. It should be noted that Cigna has a large stop loss business, and I have included the revenue as part of premium revenue. These numbers help explain why CI was previously a takeover target and also why it needs to make some dramatic moves to compete with other members of our universe. Its proposed acquisition of Express Scripts certainly fits the bill of being dramatic.

Humana

12/2017 12/2016 Covered Life Totals Delta Ratios Premium Revenues QRPM Commercial Fully insured 1.1M 1.14M 1.56M -3.4% 70.5% of Comm. $2B Commercial $1282. Commercial ASO 459K 573.2K -20% 29.4% Government 6.74M 6.67M 6.74M 2.2% $9.89B Gvmt. $1467.3 Gvmt

Humana brings relative strength in the government arena but significant sub-scale on the commercial side. Because the commercial business that HUM does have is dominated by fully-insured, the QRPM metric is quite strong. I would argue that these numbers make HUM an attractive takeover target. Given that the HI mega-merger path ended in failure, a more likely suitor might be someone who believes in the path just taken by CVS.

Centene

12/2017 12/2016 Covered Life Totals Delta Ratios Premiums QRPM Commercial Fully insured 1.56M 1.24M +25% 87.6% of Comm. Not broken out Non-Risk 216K 1.78M N/A 12% SI NBO Government 10.43M 10.2M 10.43M 2.2% NBO

We chose to exclude CNC from the analysis for the moment as it doesn't clearly breakout the commercial vs. government revenue data. It is certainly worth watching due to its strong position on the government side and its rapidly growing commercial business.

Interpreting the Data

The best way to understand the data from the tables above is to make another table which consolidates the results. This "league table" is depicted below. The columns allow us to separately rank the commercial fully-insured, commercial self-insured and government segments. UNH and ANTM emerge as the winners in scale of covered lives for both commercial and government. Interestingly, the revenue per covered life metrics tell a different story - partially because the "winner" in each segment actually has sub-scale business.

Comm FI Comm SI Government CRPCL GRPCL Anthem 7.26M (2) 23.4M (1) 9.58M (2) (4) (5) Cigna 2.09M (4) 11.5M (4) 487K (5) (5) (1) UnitedHealth 7.94M (1) 18.6M (2) 13.95M (1) (2) (3) Aetna 4.5M (3) 13.6M (3) 3.4M (4) (3) (2) Humana 1.1M (5) 459K (5) 6.74M (3) (1) (4)

Another key piece of data that emerges is the following - the total commercial covered lives (both fully-insured and self-insured) among the Big 5 is 92.23M. The current estimate of overall ESI coverage is 157M. Thus, the majors in our universe account for 58.7% of ESI coverage, leaving 41.3% of the market to "others". This may well provide a growth opportunity for our universe via smaller "tuck-in" acquisitions in selected geographic markets. It also indicates the "stickiness" of the ESI market. It may also be an indicator that our universe "cherry picks" covered lives - i.e. they don't want to cover everyone.

Let's consider the state of California as an example. Taking the combination of large group fully-insured plus self-insured for our data, we get the following covered life and market share results:

Kaiser Blue Shield Anthem United Cigna Aetna Other Large group 50% 14% 13% 6% 5% 4% 7% Self-insured 12% 38% 12% 25% 10% 3%

Source: 2017 California Health Care Almanac - California Health Care Foundation

Kaiser emerges as a local power player and taking customers away from Kaiser in large numbers will be no easy task. Cigna and Anthem have dominant market share in the self-insured market. In case the reader is not aware, it is also not easy to switch between HI providers. Employees have a once per year enrollment window, the choices are whatever your employer offers and even those choices are shrinking.

The other key conclusions from the data are: [1] GRPCL is consistently much higher than CRPCL and [2] the self-insured/ASO proportion drags down CRPCL. Thus, the rapidly expanding ASO business is not the best for revenues and margins and thus our universe should be actively seeking "counter measures".

Conclusions

ESI remains the backbone of health insurance for people under age 65 in the USA. The problem is that the backbone is both shrinking and shriveling. ESI is shrinking due to three key reasons: [1] High costs that have outrun employee salaries (which could be counteracted by employer contributions); [2] a rapidly growing contingent workforce; and [3] underlying stagnant demographics in this age cohort. ESI is "shriveling" due to the self-insurance phenomena that followed from ERISA. Self-insurance has come to dominate a large portion of ESI and the ASO business is a less lucrative business than full-insurance. The relatively dominant players in both the commercial and government ESI markets are UNH and ANTM. However, the overall market remains highly diverse as our universe only accounts for 58% of the ESI covered lives. Given the "stickiness" in the ESI market we expect that going forward our universe will pursue the following strategies: tuck-in acquisitions in specific target markets, blockbuster mergers and acquisitions such as those involving AET and CI; diversifying via vertical integration and expanding the capabilities of their ASO offerings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VHT, THW, THQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. I am not giving the reader financial advice. Do your own Due Diligence and reach your own conclusions